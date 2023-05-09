these 68 amazon deals are too good to pass up

If you’re looking for amazing deals, look no further than Amazon! The online retail giant is home to some of the best bargains around, and we’ve got the inside scoop. We’ve compiled a list of 68 deals on Amazon that are simply too good to pass up. From electronics to home goods, beauty to books, these deals offer huge discounts on some of the most sought-after products. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking for the perfect gift, these deals are sure to impress. So don’t wait – check out these incredible Amazon deals before they’re gone!

This Dinnerware Set is a Guest Favorite Before you host guests at your place for the most iconic spring dinner party, don’t forget to invest in this Amazon Basics Dinnerware Set. Available in many different colors and patterns, you can match your home’s theme. Find it on Amazon

These Athletic Shorts Come In 30 Color Options Both functional and stylish, these NORTHYARD Athletic Shorts have two hidden pockets with zippers to keep your belongings secure and a quick-drying feature to help prevent sweat stains. The mesh detailing allows for airflow and breathability, making them perfect for all-day or all-night wear. Find it on Amazon

Brighten Up Your Room with This Vibrant Area Rug Enjoy a dopamine hit with this vibrant multi-colored rug with swirls of everything from rich blue to bright pink and olive green. The rug, made in Turkey, will brighten up any room with several sizes to suit your home. Find it on Amazon

This Super Comfy Sofa Folds Out to a Bed If you want to make the most out of a small space, this sofa bed is excellent. It can easily convert into a bed for guests and even a lounging position for you when you just want to chill out. It’s available in blue, grey, green, light green, mustard yellow, and pink velvet and is easily assembled. You can rest assured, quite literally, that it’s comfortable as it’s made with high-density memory foam. Find it on Amazon

Step into Luxury with these Massage Bubble Slides Treat your feet to the ultimate relaxation with the Mukinrch Massage Bubble Slides. These reflexology slides are designed with massage bubbles on the footbed to provide a soothing massage as you walk. The slippers are perfect for use at home or the gym, as they feature a non-slip sole for added stability and support. Find it on Amazon

Experience Home-Made Pasta With This Pasta & Noodle Maker Make delicious fresh pasta from the comfort of your home with the Pasta and Noodle Maker. This compact and versatile machine can produce up to 450g of pasta or noodles in just 15 minutes. With its interchangeable shaping discs, you can create various pasta and noodle shapes to suit your taste. Find it on Amazon

Elevate Your Wall Decor With These Elegant Wall Hooks These Wall Hooks are not your ordinary wall hook; they are sleek and perfect for small spaces or adding a minimalistic touch to your home decor. The beveled pine wood dowels and natural finish create a minimalist yet sophisticated look that doubles as an art piece. This wall-mounted rail features five themes ideal for holding anything from coats and bags to towels and keys, perfect for decluttering your space. Find it on Amazon

Shiatsu Back, Shoulder & Neck Massager Massages are underrated in regard to healthy living but they play a much more significant part than we think! This massager uses heat and three levels of deep tissue kneading to relax your muscles and aid your recovery. The position handles help you keep it in place and take some weight off your shoulders. Find it on Amazon

Create an Electricity-Free Garden With These Solar Lanterns This cracked-type glass solar outdoor light jar has a distinctive design that combines innovation and aesthetics. Fitted with solar panels, a more eco-friendly option with stainless steel materials, makes the light cover more durable and long-lasting. Find it on Amazon

Embrace Cottage-Core With This Mushroom Decor Planter Cottage core is a huge trend taking over the internet. It’s a harkening back to simpler times with natural elements that aren’t too flashy. And this simple Mushroom Decor Planter is the ultimate cottage-core piece. Find it on Amazon

This Curved Sofa Works in Oddly-Shaped Rooms This Curved Sofa is a unique home seating option. It works better in oddly shaped rooms than a traditional, boxy-style sofa. Find it on Amazon

This Gold Mask Is Bougie as Hell and We Need it Right Now When you think bougie, gold masks have got to be top of the list, right? This 24K gold face mask formula helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. It’s designed for dry and mature skin. You apply it to your face and leave it for up to 25 minutes. One five-star reviewer has had great results. They said: ‘This makes you glow after you wash off the gold. It is a little sticky after applying it, but it slides on smoothly and feels so soothing. After removing, my face feels brighter and perfectly moisturized, and the effects last on my skin for days.’ Find it on Amazon

This Flower Vase Adds a Bright Pop of Color Go bold with this DaizySight Acrylic Flower Vase. The hot pink color is bright and sunny which is reminiscent of the weather we’re looking forward to once we get to spring. Find it on Amazon

You Need This Mop & Bucket For Every Tight Corner The traditional mop and bucket systems have looked the same since the beginning of time (or so it feels), but now, a new slimline design collects debris in one motion. The all-in-one flat mop and bucket system comes with two sides for washing and drying with a scraper blade that removes the excess grime. The process doesn’t have to be slow to work. Find it on Amazon

This Plug-In Wall Sconce is Perfect For Renters This Plug-In Wall Sconce is a great way to cheat having lovely lighting fixtures. This is great for renters who aren’t able to change the space they’re living in permanently. Find it on Amazon

Under Desk Folding Treadmill The UREVO 2-in-1 Under Desk Treadmill is designed for use in a home office setting and it has a 2.5 horsepower motor and can reach speeds of up to 6.5 mph, making it suitable for walking, jogging, or running. It has a folding design, which allows it to be easily stored when not in use and a built-in remote control which allows you to adjust the treadmill’s speed and incline while working out. The treadmill is designed to be used while you’re working at your desk, so you can stay active and burn calories while you’re working. It also has a safety key to ensure your safety during use. Find it on Amazon

Wake Up More Easily With This Sunrise Alarm Clock These Dekala Arches Gradual Sunrise Alarm Clocks are so functional that you will want to buy one for every room in the house. It functions as an alarm clock, wireless charger, Bluetooth speaker, white noise machine, and night light. It is controllable through touch or an app for added convenience. Find it on Amazon

3-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand This Wireless Charging Station is a revolutionary device that allows you to simultaneously charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. With its 3-in-1 design, this charging dock is the perfect solution for keeping your devices charging and organized. The fast wireless charging technology ensures that your devices will be fully charged in no time so that you can stay connected and productive throughout the day. This charging stand’s sleek and stylish design makes it a great addition to a side table or office desk. Say goodbye to messy cords and charging cables and hello to convenience. Find it on Amazon

This Entrance Way Rug is Designed to Take a Pounding Protect your floors with this easy-to-clean doorway rug. It has a great modern geometric design and highly durable material designed to capture dirt, water, dust, grit, sand, mud, slush, sleet, grass, and water. This rug has a non-skid backing is machine washable. Find it on Amazon

If You’re Going Maximalist You Need This Killer Mat If we’re sticking to the maximalist trend, we love this showstopper of a mat. The punchy red lips with the evil eye design are lots of fun with many colors for any room. One five-star fan wrote: ‘This rug is beautiful and an absolute steal if you don’t mind the sturdiness.’ Find it on Amazon

Cleaning Gel This cleaning gel is perfect for those small spaces that seem almost impossible to spring-clean. It’s essentially a sticky glob of slime that stays put together when shoved into small spaces. It’ll pull out the gunk between your keyboard keys and the crumbs stuck in your gear shifter. Find it on Amazon

This Mist Maker for a Fresher-Smelling Car This AoMck Mist Maker is your compact companion for a car filled with nature’s goodness. This diffuser is perfect for long car rides when things smell a little funky. With its two adjustable spray modes, you can enjoy three hours of continuous misting or six hours of intermittent misting for maximum refreshment. Find it on Amazon

This KODAK Instant Camera For Memories You’ll Never Forget Never miss a special moment with this KODAK Instant Camera that will instantly print your images while allowing you to continue taking more pictures. Plus, it’s equipped with a light sensor that’ll automatically turn on the flash in low-light settings, ensuring your photos always come out with perfect lighting. Find it on Amazon

You Will Love This Wheel Tray Ready to stay organized and productive in the car? This multipurpose wheel tray is the essential car accessory for a quick snack or breakfast or for setting up a small office out on the road. The steering wheel tray is sturdy enough to support a tablet, notebook, laptop, or even a lunch with drinks. It features a deep, flat surface on one side for food, a cup holder to prevent spills, and a flat table on the other for writing or using a laptop. You’ll love how it helps you stay organized out on the road. Find it on Amazon

Hey Dude Shoes There is an excellent price on these Hey Dude Wally Sox Shoes. These are the best-selling footwear, with reviewers raving about how the shoes are made with soft, breathable fabric and a lightweight sole, making them a perfect choice for everyday wear. These shoes are versatile and fashionable, with a slip-on design and multiple color options. Find it on Amazon

Crystal Hair Eraser They’ve finally done it. They’ve created a way to remove hair without razor burn or harsh chemicals! It sounds too good to be true, but it isn’t! All you have to do is gently rub this crystal hair remover onto your skin in a circular motion, leaving you with soft, hair-free skin. Find it on Amazon

This Magnetic Shelf Will Look Like It’s Part of the Stove This magnetic silicone shelf fits on top of most stoves and looks like it’s integrated once held in place. It has three dividers for different areas for oils, seasoning, condiments, and more. Don’t leave any area redundant, including on top of your cooker. Find it on Amazon

Brighten Up a Room With This Area Rug This Medallion Distressed Non-Shedding Area Rug has a pleasing design that brings a lot of warmth into the room. It also comes in a few different colors to be customized to the room. Find it on Amazon

This Easy to Clean Cookware Set Looks Incredible This is one of the best-looking cookware sets Spy has spotted on Amazon. This easy-to-clean cookware set is suitable for all stove types. It’s made of nonstick granite material made up of 10 pieces for all your cooking needs. Find it on Amazon

Make a Barrier With This Etched Privacy Window Small spaces don’t always have the most privacy, but luckily areas can be set apart easily with this Etched Privacy Window. It creates a separate space that is not visible from the other side. Find it on Amazon

Revolutionize Your Cleaning with This Blind Duster Are you tired of struggling to dust those hard-to-reach places, like blinds and ceiling fans? With this blind duster and its flexible microfiber head, you can easily remove dust and debris from all those nooks and crannies without using harmful chemicals or breaking a sweat. Plus, its compact size means you can easily store it in a drawer or closet when not in use. Don’t let dust get the best of you, and experience the joy of a spotless home. Find it on Amazon

Take Your Meals in This Salad Container Salad lovers will go crazy over this Bentgo Salad Container that keeps the contents fresh until you are ready to enjoy. It has a spacious capacity, two different trays to store your toppings, and a little container for your favorite dressings. Find it on Amazon

Sushi Making Kit The Delamu Sushi Making Kit is a 20-in-1 kit that includes everything you need to make sushi at home. It features a Chef’s Knife, Bamboo Mats, Sushi Bazooka Roller, Rice Mold, Temaki Sushi Mats, Rice Paddle, Rice Spreader, Chopsticks, Sauce Dishes, and a guidebook that includes instructions and recipes to help you make sushi like a pro. The kit is excellent for sushi lovers who want to make sushi at home but don’t know where to start. Find it on Amazon

Peel and Stick Tiles Really Brighten Up Your Space We love the ease of these adhesive tiles, and they add a real splash of color to your home. Whether you want to decorate your patio or upgrade your kitchen backsplash, these tiles are easy to fit and can be removed without residue. Find it on Amazon

If You Run Hot, You Need Cooling Bed Sheets The best-selling CGK Unlimited sheet set is made of polyester microfiber, which makes them breathable, cooling, and silky soft for a good night’s sleep – and only for a budget-friendly price. Plus, they’re shrink and wrinkle-resistant, so your bed will always look sleek and presentable. Take it from this reviewer: “I do not leave reviews, but these bed sheets are BETTER than hotel quality. They get softer with every wash and do not pill. At this price point, I did not expect the quality to be as amazing as it is! I bought a second set because I loved it so much!” Find it on Amazon

Boho Area Rug You won’t be disappointed with the price point on this SAFAVIEH Amsterdam Collection Boho Area Rug if you are looking for a durable choice for adding textural decor. Its soft and non-shedding fibers provide comfort and durability, making it a functional addition to any living room, bedroom, dining room, or home office. Find it on Amazon

Flushable Wipes Make sure you pop a pack of these DUDE Wipes in your gym kit or backpack. They are flushable and unscented wipes are enriched with Vitamin E and Aloe, making them gentle on the skin. They are safe for septic and sewer systems, offer a convenient and effective solution for personal hygiene and are a great alternative to traditional bathroom tissue. Find it on Amazon

This Face Mask Stick For Clear Skin in Seconds Instead of investing in a ton of facial cleansers that are just not cutting it, try this Green Hills Face Mask Stick infused with green tea. By spreading the product around your skin, all the excess dirt and oil will come to the surface of your skin, making it easy to wipe it away and enjoy your day with pure, fresh skin. Find it on Amazon

Add Some Decoration With This Crackle Globe Lotus Light These highly rated Huaxu Solar Lights have a stunning crackle globe glass lotus decoration that looks amazing in outdoor spaces. The lights are waterproof and offer an energy-efficient way to illuminate and decorate outdoor areas such as patios, lawns, walkways or tabletops. Find it on Amazon

This Knit Jacket For A Fitted Look Take your athleisure to a new level with this HYPESTFIT Knit Jacket that has the most form-fitting look to fall in love with. This jacket will not only hug your muscles and make you look more fit than ever but also keep you warm and comfortable with its flexible and soft fabric. The color choices for this Amazon find are the best part. Find it on Amazon

60-Piece Meal Prep Kit The Bentgo Prep Meal Prep Kit is the perfect tool to help you achieve your healthy eating goals in the new year. With 60 BPA-free containers in various sizes and compartments, you can easily plan and prep your meals for the week ahead. And the custom-fit lids ensure that your food stays fresh and secure. Plus, these containers are microwaveable, freezer, and dishwasher-safe, making them super convenient and easy to use. Find it on Amazon

Levitating Air Bonsai Pot This Levitating Air Bonsai Pot is a unique and decorative way to display your plants. It features a magnetic levitation suspension that allows the pot to float and rotate mid-air, creating an eye-catching and mesmerizing display. The pot is suitable for small plants such as bonsai trees and can be used as a desk decor in your home or office. It is powered by an electrical base, which provides levitation and rotation. The base also has a LED light which illuminates the pot and adds to the visual appeal. It’s a great conversation starter and a unique way to showcase your plants. Find it on Amazon

Wall Mount Storage The Barry Ave wall mount would be a great addition to any home, helping to keep cleaning tools organized and off the floor. Wall-mounted storage solutions can be especially helpful in small apartments or homes with limited storage space. They can help to free up space in drawers, cabinets, and on countertops, and make it easier to find and access the cleaning tools you need. It’s always nice to have a decluttered space, and the added storage of the wall mount will definitely help to achieve that. Find it on Amazon

Enjoy the Comfort of These Slides in the Heat Traditional fur slippers may be too hot for summer, but these Cloud slippers are breathable and perfect for the heat. Customers have raved about how comfortable and flexible they are, some even describing them as their favorite shoes. Find it on Amazon

This Sky Lite For The Bedroom TikTokers are obsessed with BlissLights Sky Lite that projects a galaxy light show into the room. If you’ve spent time on #HouseTok, you’ve seen this device is being used as a nightlight or a bit of fun for kids’ rooms. Set a mood that everyone will enjoy. Find it on Amazon

Effortlessly Make Delicious Smoothies & Shakes On The Go With This Blender Tired of spending extra time in the morning preparing your smoothies and protein shakes? Say goodbye to that hassle with the Popbabies Portable Blender. This versatile blender not only mixes and creates delicious drinks, but it also doubles as a portable cup. Simply pop on the lid and head out the door — no need to transfer your blended drink to a separate cup. And with adjustable speed modes, it’s perfect for anyone on the go. Save time and enjoy delicious shakes anytime, anywhere. Find it on Amazon

This Set of Shelves Will Tidy Up the Countertop Create more space on your countertop with these shelves. This set of two kitchen shelves offers an expandable or stackable space to store your goods. They could even work in your bathroom or vanity if you like them. Find it on Amazon

Keep Beverages At The Perfect Temperature with This Mug Warmer Are you tired of constantly reheating your coffee or tea in the microwave? With this electric mug warmer, you can keep your favorite hot beverages at the perfect temperature all day. Plug in the mug warmer, place your mug on top and adjust the temperature to your preference. It’s ideal for the office, home, or anywhere you want to enjoy a hot drink without the hassle of constantly reheating. Plus, it’s compact and easy to use, making it the perfect addition to your desk or kitchen. Say goodbye to lukewarm coffee and hello to perfectly heated drinks. Find it on Amazon

Get a Great Night’s Rest on These Buttery Soft Sheets Upgrade your linen closet with new sheets that will make you want to stay in bed for five minutes longer. This super-value set is made up of a duvet cover and two pillow shams; people love how soft the microfiber set is. One five-star fan wrote: ‘I am thrilled with the quality. They are incredibly soft and feel like butter against my skin. Plus, they’re straightforward to wash and put on the bed.’ Find it on Amazon

This Pampas Grass is Better Than Flowers The most efficient, convenient, and cost-effective method to enhance your home decor is by adding a handful of ANPROOR Pampas Grass to a vase. These effortlessly create a striking, contemporary aesthetic within your living space and require no maintenance, making them the simplest plants to showcase. Find it on Amazon

This Body Scrub Smells Delicious We love the exfoliating power of this body scrub. It’s perfect for removing dead skin cells without aggravating sensitive skin. It also helps reduce stretch marks and wrinkles; the coconut smell is divine. Find it on Amazon

Willow Vine Lights Add a little mood lighting to a boring wall with these top-rated The Vines Willow Vine LED Lights. This attractive decoration adds a cozy ambiance to any living space, perfect for creating an inviting atmosphere for special occasions or everyday use. Find it on Amazon

Bring Playfulness Into the Home With This Star Projector This Star Projector may seem like something for a kid’s room, but it is more than that. There is no shame in wanting to bring these pretty stars into the bedroom. It’s such a peaceful way to fall asleep. Find it on Amazon

Bamboo Board Having a tiny kitchen can make cooking even more of a nightmare, but not when you have the Camco board to give you an extra working surface when you need it. You can place it over the stove or sink, and at the same time, it’s also a functioning bamboo cutting board. So if your lack of kitchen space is getting you down, this board is a must for food prep. Find it on Amazon

This Velvet Cushion Looks Expensive This decorative cushion is under $10 and looks like you should have paid much more than that. The velvet is soft and will help lift your bedroom, living room, or office. It comes in 30 colors, so you’re bound to find one that fits your aesthetic. It doesn’t come with the cushion insert, but it’s excellent value for money. Find it on Amazon

This Waterfall Velvet Ottoman Is Super Unique Add color and style to the living room with this Waterfall Velvet Ottoman. The unique design won’t be found in many other people’s homes, making it a coveted item. Find it on Amazon

This Mirror Looks Good in Any Space Whether you’re getting ready for a night out or just trying to look sharp for work, this Upland Oaks Mirror will help you put your best foot forward. With its chic, modern design, it adds sophistication and elegance to any space. Plus, it improves lighting and makes the room feel bigger! The best part is that installation is also a breeze as you can hang it vertically or horizontally, or just lean it against the wall. Find it on Amazon

This Soup & Smoothie Maker Is a Handy Kitchen Item Easily make soup or smoothies in less than 20 minutes with this Philips Soup and Smoothie Maker. No brain power is needed. It has six preset programs that do the cooking for the user. Find it on Amazon

Instant Photo Printer This HP Sprocket portable instant photo printer is excellent to have on hand to bring to life all the photos in your camera reel that you want to put in a special place. This device prints directly from your Apple or Android device onto glossy photo paper. SPY has tested this printer for ourselves, and we named it one of the best portable photo printers of the year. Find it on Amazon

These Humidifiers Are Stylish Yet Functional Adding a humidifier to a room can make a big difference in preventing dry, scratchy throats. And these ceramic Humidifiers have a unique look that blends right in with the rest of the room’s decoration style. Find it on Amazon

Towel Set Invest in this set of eight Utopia Towels Premium Towels to give your bathroom a new look. Made from a soft and absorbent material, they feel like a luxurious and spa-like experience for daily use, saving money in the long run by being durable and long-lasting. Find it on Amazon

Hide the Practical Stuff With This Under Sink Organizer Clutter can feel overwhelming in any home, but it feels so much worse in a space with limited storage. This Under Sink Organizer helps keep under-sink areas in order. This is great for cleaning products, sponges, and other kitchen needs. Find it on Amazon

We’re Loving the Print on These Pet Beds Instead of letting the pet bed stick out like a sore thumb, pet furniture can actually blend in your home decor easily if you pick the right one. This brightly-colored Pet Bed adds to the decor, rather than detracting from it. And the bed is easily machine-washable which is a must for stinky dogs (a.k.a all of them). Find it on Amazon

This Polo For A Quick Confidence Boost Nothing will boost your confidence like this MAGCOMSEN Polo that comes in all of the most classy and unique colors. This polo is a go-to option for any athletic activity from tennis to hiking. It is a fast-drying option with breathable fabric and a stretchy design guaranteed to make you look and feel incredible. Find it on Amazon

This is a Beautiful Rug to Add to a Patio We can’t get enough of this intricate, geometric rug. The weather-resistant rug, which comes in nine colors, won’t fade in the sun and can be used inside or outdoors. Rolling out on the balcony or patio for that extra texture is excellent. Find it on Amazon