Is It Really A Vacation Without Cute Fits? We’ve Got You Covered With The (Arguably) Most Important Aspect

The worst bit about a holiday? Packing. Especially when you then forget something. Luckily, in this list, we’ve picked out the stylish swimsuits, elegant summer dresses and timeless accessories you need in your luggage to make the most of your holiday and feel as confident and fabulous as possible!
Bathing Suit
Make a statement on the beach with this floral one-piece bathing suit with tummy control. Gives off a classy and elegant vibe. Wear it with a pair of pants as a bodysuit too.
Crochet Cover Up Dress
Wear this crochet coverup dress on your swimming suit and get ready to hit the beach. It’s available in turquoise and white, and they will both make you equally impatient for your annual leave.
Cute Dress
Why take your dress off for the beach if it looks this good? Luckily, this one you can take for a swim too. It’s feminine and playful while offering more coverage and control.
Loose Holiday Pants
These casual pants are what you put on before you go down for your holiday buffet breakfast so that you can eat all the waffles quite comfortably. Good news: you can wear it to your yoga class home.
Floral Dress
Another outfit is this flowy dress in pink, which gives off a feminine and playful vibe. Pair it with a knitted purse.
Swim Suit
This two-piece sporty swimsuit will instantly give you the post-gym look! It comes with a high-waisted bikini with tummy control and a tie-knot tankini. Plus, you can pair the top with shorts for a more casual look.
Travel Dress
And in terms of getting there, why not substitute your usual leggings with this casual maxi dress to get that holiday mood as early as possible? Available in extra large sizes.
Fairytale Skirt
A blast of rich oriental colors and luxurious material, this high-waisted midi skirt will transfer you to your fairytale. Wear it with a crop top for maximum effect.
The Dress to Impress
And this is the night dress to impress – with a flattering side wrap and asymmetrical hem, it will look particularly charming on your sun-kissed skin!
Wide-Leg Pants
If you’d go with a pair of pants rather than a skirt or a dress on your evening stroll, this wide-leg pants with a high waist and adjustable tie knot are the way to go. The coral color is naturally the holiday choice.
All-Day Jumpsuit
‘Tis the all-day-long holiday outfit! Whether you’re venturing on a city exploration or a boat cruise with this elegant one-shoulder jumpsuit in gray-blue, you can be dressed for the occasion all day long.
Sundress
This sea-blue print sundress with an elasticated top and a floral pattern makes for an effortless outfit that can take you anywhere.
Towel Skirt
This lovely sarong can be used as your bikini wrap skirt, beach towel, or both. It is practical as it is cute.
Earring Pack
When you’re on holiday, you can go a little extra with your jewelry – anything from wearing your lovely palm tree earrings on the beach to venturing with something more chunky. This pack has a pair for all your moods.
Sunset Walk Romper
If you don’t want your typical holiday dress but want to look super elegant on your sunset promenade, this backless, halter-tied romper is the way to go. If black isn’t your go-to holiday color- don’t worry. It’s available in 22 other shades.
Vibe Purse
And this one particularly channels the holiday vibe. Wear it as a shoulder bag or a clutch purse. Available in four other colors.
Wrap Skirt
This leopard skirt can also find multiple uses on your holiday – perfect as beach wear or city chic. It goes well with a straw bag or a sun hat. Available in various patterns.
Foldable Sun Hat
If you’re looking for a hat with full coverage, look no further. This one is lightweight and foldable – so super easy to pack. Available in other colors too.
Straw Bag
Alternatively, if you’d like something chicer to pair with more outfits and continue carrying around when you return from holiday, this zippered straw bag is the one for you.
Pack-It-All Toiletry Organizer
This little toiletry organizer makes packing more effortless and allows you to take all your favorite magic wands. The metal hanger can turn any space into your vanity corner.
Ribbed Swimsuit
This one-piece ribbed swimsuit in white is super effective if you want something different than your typical two-piece bikini. It features a one-shoulder and a midriff cutout.
The Stylish Scarf Will Save Your Hair
If you want to protect your hair from UV radiation and some unnecessary dryness, you can do so in style with this pack of satin hair scarfs in different hues to suit your outfits.
Sun Visor
Protect the sensitive skin around your face from UV radiation while channeling your inner Elizabeth Bennet with this delightful sun visor. It is foldable and available in three colors.
Holiday Mood on Ankle Bracelet
Beauty is in the details, and nothing says holiday mood as much as a lovely ankle bracelet. This is dot beaded and won’t go unnoticed in your holiday photos.
Canvas Bag
Let’s start this list with one of the biggest holiday staples – the beach bag. This one is big enough to carry your vacation checklist, towels, bottles, and selfie stick. And anything else you might need for a full day on the beach. It’s also cute enough to carry around town for your afternoon stroll.
The Goes with Everything Sandal
Why not avoid burning the sole of your foot on the hot midday beach sand with this pair of Amazon Essential sandals? It’s unpretentious and easy to pair with anything.
High Heel Sandals
This pair of heels is to go with your evening dress, and these square-toe, two-strap sandals in white are easy to pair and look super comfortable.
The Multipurpose Holiday Shoe
This pair of loafers are the multipurpose shoe you need when you want to pack an entire vacation wardrobe into a 20×30 carry-on! Wear them with your night outfit or take them for a shopping trip.
Cat Eye Sunglasses
A holiday disaster is where you forget you’re sunglasses back home… if you bet on this lovely pair, there won’t be any chance of that. Slightly oversized for a retro look.