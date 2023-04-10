add quirky charm to your home with these amazon products that resemble yard sale treasures

There’s a huge trend brewing online of mismatched, in a good way, home decor. But while this style may look like everything is just thrown together, it can take a lot of time to sort through thrift shops and yard sales to find these unique antique treasures. Luckily, there is a shortcut. Amazon has a plethora of interesting pieces that mimic the style and look of other pieces, so there is all of that highly curated look with almost zero effort. And who doesn’t love a good, more accessible alternative?

Keep Moist in The Winter With This Rain Cloud Humidifier This unique Rain Cloud Humidifier does its job in style. This is a great item to put in a kid’s bedroom during winter to keep the environment friendly and humid. Find it on Amazon

Keep Vibes High With This Mushroom Disco Ball There’s no denying the cool factor that this Mushroom Disco Ball brings. There’s a massive trend toward the 60s and 70s decor styles, and this piece takes that trend into the modern age. Find it on Amazon

Save Money With This Cactus Piggy Bank Always have some coins on hand to pay the meter or the laundromat with this lovely gold Cactus Piggy Bank. It’s the chic item that can sit on the bookshelf but actually has a purpose too. Find it on Amazon

Keep it Funky With This Strawberry Bath Mat This colorful Strawberry Bath Mat may look like it belongs in a kid’s bathroom, but we think it has a general appeal. It brings those bright colors into the space, which is excellent for low-light rooms. Find it on Amazon

Light Up in a Unique Way With This Creative Table Lamp Make the desk space more interesting with this creative Table Lamp. It has moveable parts that can be changed around, so it always feels like the lamp is doing something new. Find it on Amazon

Have Some Fun With This Paper Towel Holder Bring some serious zoo energy into the home with this giraffe-shaped Paper Towel Holder. It’s convenient to always have a fresh paper towel on hand for all those kitchen messes. Find it on Amazon

Tidy Up With These Metal Bike Bookends Keep the bookshelf looking neat with these artistic Metal Bike Bookends. The bookends bring a vintage feel to the space and are a functional tidying-up tool. Find it on Amazon

This Mushroom Mug is a Must-Have Eccentric glassware has become all the rage in recent years, and we are deep in the hole of coveting the weirdest cups possible. This Mushroom Mug might just take the cake, though. The googly eyes take this piece over the edge to cuteness. Find it on Amazon

These Boho Wall Art Pieces Are Giving Cowboy-Chic The bohemian home decor aesthetic will never go out of style. It blends western and natural elements in such a pleasing way. This can be seen in these subtle Boho Wall Art Pieces. Find it on Amazon

Embrace a Boho Decor Style With This Mandala Wall Decor This excellent metal Mandala Wall Decor is a unique piece that can be hung indoors and outdoors to bring some zen vibes into a space. It can be bought in halves and assembled to make a complete, circular mandala. Find it on Amazon

This Hand Painted Table Lamp Looks Straight Out of a Garage Sale The look of something from an estate sale is hard to mimic online, but this Hand Painted Enameled Table Lamp nails the look. It truly feels like something of a different era. And it comes at an economical estate sale price as well. Find it on Amazon

Give The Backyard Some Personality With This Banana Duck Garden Gnome Garden gnomes don’t have to look like the traditional gnomes we all think of. The garden is actually a great place to have some fun with decor by adding something like this fantastic Banana Duck Garden Gnome. It’s just the right amount of weird. Find it on Amazon

Embrace Color With This Coffee Table This stunning Coffee Table is a colorful dream for the family room. Plus, modern-style furniture is a great way to get something that looks high-end but comes at an affordable price point. Find it on Amazon

These Succulents Add a Touch of Greenery These Artificial Succulents come in the most amazing pots. These are great for rooms with little natural light or even for people struggling to keep succulents alive. Find it on Amazon

Create an Optical Illusion With This Round Area Rug This fantastic Vortex Optical Illusion Round Area Rug takes those fun optical illusion pictures of childhood and brings them to a rug. This is such a fun piece to add to the family room. Find it on Amazon

Get Personal With This Velvet Letter Pillow If people can wear monogrammed necklaces, why not bring that same energy to pillows? This Velvet Letter Pillow makes it possible to brand a couch or bed with the buyer’s initial. Find it on Amazon

Bring Some Mood Lighting Into a Room With This Strawberry Light Lighting fixtures are a great way to inject style into a space because they are necessary but don’t need to be boring. This amazing Strawberry Light brings a tremendous pink light into a room, setting a fun and vibe mood. Find it on Amazon

Make Everyday Taco Tuesday With This Weird Taco Pillow Take the couch from drab to fab with this Weird Taco Design Throw Pillow. It really amps up the playfulness in a room by showing off an extreme love of tacos. Find it on Amazon

Get Creative With Jumbo Dice Decor Whether to show off a love of gambling or just retro-style decor, these Jumbo Dice are a great way to inject some fun into the room. The dice can be arranged in many ways to suit their place in the home. Find it on Amazon

Bring Something Unique Into The Home This fantastic Hand-Crafted Buffalo Skull takes a boho decor style to the next level. This piece is endlessly cool in a way that cannot be overstated. Find it on Amazon

This Table Lamp Looks Home Made This Table Lamp with pressed flowers on the lampshade really takes the natural look to the next level. This piece looks so artisanal; it’s hard to believe it comes from Amazon. Find it on Amazon

These Tufted Rug Coasters Are a Fun, Twist on a Classic Keep the coffee table interesting with these Tufted Rug Coasters. They are much more fun to look at than boring old coasters and still get the job done. Find it on Amazon

These Kitchen Towels Are Great For The Kitchen Everyone needs towels in the kitchen to dry hands and towels, but there’s no reason these towels need to look dull. Bring some personality to the kitchen with these Folkulture Kitchen Towels. The colors and designs pop into the room. Find it on Amazon

Get Creative With Shelving These Wall Mounted Honeycomb Floating Shelves are a great way to show off plants in the home. These are also great for displaying these knick-knacks we all acquire over the years. Find it on Amazon

This Melting Clock is Such a Trip Take a shelf to the next level with this Dali-inspired Melting Clock. This will really make a room, like an office, have some interesting personality. Find it on Amazon

Bring The Outdoors in With This Bed Tent Make the bedroom into a funky, weird oasis with this Bed Tent. It fits over different-sized beds and gives the effect of taking a camping vacation right inside the home. Find it on Amazon

This Dog Flowerpot is Fun and Playful Bring dog loving to a whole new level with this Dog Flowerpot. This piece is great to put on a desktop to bring some joy to the workday. Find it on Amazon