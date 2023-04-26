these 53 amazon deals are too good to pass up

If you’re looking for amazing deals, look no further than Amazon! The online retail giant is home to some of the best bargains around, and we’ve got the inside scoop. We’ve compiled a list of 53 deals on Amazon that are simply too good to pass up. From electronics to home goods, beauty to books, these deals offer huge discounts on some of the most sought-after products. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking for the perfect gift, these deals are sure to impress. So don’t wait – check out these incredible Amazon deals before they’re gone!

These Planters Are Showstoppers This set of two planters are ideal for plant lovers. The mid-century design is so eye-catching with the black texture base with gold legs. These plant boxes are not only stunning to look at but practical, too, as they have a detachable plug to help your greenery thrive.

These Candles Are Extremely Classy Don't underestimate the power of scent, and don't cheap out on yourself with supermarket brands. Instead, why not try these premium soy candles infused with essential oils? We like the simple design that wouldn't look out of place on a neat accent table. We love the smoke and vanilla scent, but there's also a fireside, pine and clove, vintage leather or lavender woods to choose from.

Pizza Maker Add some versatility to your countertop with the Betty Crocker pizza maker. Not only can it bake a perfect pizza without an oven, but it can also be used as a sandwich maker, crepe maker, griddle press, and much more. And when you're done, cleaning up is a breeze.

Relax in Style With This Wicker Patio Furniture Set Mix ice-cold beverages and sit back and relax on this Pamapic Wicker Patio Furniture Set. The five-piece set includes chairs with matching ottomans and a coffee table. Enjoy relaxing with family and friends on your porch, garden, or balcony with this set.

Improve Your Posture With This Kneeling Chair While You Work You'd be right in thinking that this doesn't look like a comfortable chair. This kneeling chair will help you improve your posture. Working from home has become commonplace, and we can't underestimate the need for an excellent chair to support us while we work. You kneel on these cushions while you work, and it will take some getting used to, but you won't be hunched over your keyboard anymore. It's designed to give you the benefits of standing and the relief of sitting all in one.

CouchConsole Original Cup Holder Tray The CouchConsole Original Cup Holder Tray is the must-have accessory for holding drinks and snacks while relaxing on a couch or chair. It is perfect for use in living rooms, RVs, and cars, and it provides a convenient way to keep your essentials close at hand. This tray includes an armrest table with a phone stand and built-in storage for remote controls and other small items. Additionally, the adjustable strap allows for easy installation on most couches and chairs.

Make Dinner More Exciting With This Pasta & Noodle Maker Plus This Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker Plus is the easiest way to make fresh pasta in the home kitchen. One reviewer says: "Love this machine! I was immediately impressed with the heavy-duty quality of the extruder dies. The first batch of pasta using semolina came out perfect."

Make a Path With These Stepping Stones This set of three circular Stepping Stones is made of a collection of polished, slick stones that make ideal pieces to create a walking path through a garden. These non-slip stone mats will improve the appeal of any garden space.

Don't Lift a Finger With the Robot Floor Mop The iRobot Braava Jet is a robotic mop that automatically cleans the floors in your home without any elbow grease. This is great for homes with a lot of hardwood floors.

This Smart Bird Feeder Is a Better Way to Watch the Neighborhood Birds Always keep an eye on the birds that feed with this Smart Bird Feeder. It has a camera that doesn't interrupt the feeding of birds but allows users to watch them up close and personal.

Create an Electricity-Free Garden With These Solar Lanterns This cracked-type glass solar outdoor light jar has a distinctive design that combines innovation and aesthetics. Fitted with solar panels, a more eco-friendly option with stainless steel materials, makes the light cover more durable and long-lasting.

Level Up the Backyard With This Hammock This Double Quilted Fabric Hammock is fun to add to the backyard space. It's a relaxing place to read a book or look at the night sky.

Smart Car Air Fresheners Use technology to solve the age-old problem of a stinky car. This Ceeniu Smart Car Air Fresheners uses AI technology to intelligently adjust the fragrance level based on the environment of your vehicle. The device has a long-lasting 45ml capacity, a portable and chargeable design, and pleasant scents, making this a convenient choice for freshening the car interior.

This Egg Pan for a Better Morning Breakfast just got a lot more fun with this MyLifeUNIT Egg Cooker that allows you to cook up some of the most delicious and fresh eggs with just a simple crack. This pan provides you with three compartments to crack your egg into, keeping its circular shape while heating it to your preferred liking.

This Gold Mask Is Bougie as Hell and We Need it Right Now When you think bougie, gold masks have got to be top of the list, right? This 24K gold face mask formula helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. It's designed for dry and mature skin. You apply it to your face and leave it for up to 25 minutes. One five-star reviewer has had great results. They said: 'This makes you glow after you wash off the gold. It is a little sticky after applying it, but it slides on smoothly and feels so soothing. After removing, my face feels brighter and perfectly moisturized, and the effects last on my skin for days.'

Embrace Cottage-Core With This Mushroom Decor Planter Cottage core is a huge trend taking over the internet. It's a harkening back to simpler times with natural elements that aren't too flashy. And this simple Mushroom Decor Planter is the ultimate cottage-core piece.

This Detergent Cup Holder For a Cleaner Home Prevent spills in your laundry room in one simple step with this LEVOSHUA Detergent Cup Holder. Simply place the detergent holder on the spout of your detergent bottle and screw it on to get it in place. Once in place, this gadget catches all the leaks and will keep your washer, dryer and floor area spotless.

Dali Inspired Clock If you love art and want to give a surrealist look to your home, this Ceatov clock will do it since it's inspired by Salvador Dali's Persistence of Memory painting. It'll imprint itself into the mind of anyone that sees it due to its "melting clock" illusion design, and it'll securely hang over any flat surface. This reviewer says, "A great find for such a reasonable price. The clock functions just as any clock would, but the piece is a show-stopper."

This Flower Vase Adds a Bright Pop of Color Go bold with this DaizySight Acrylic Flower Vase. The hot pink color is bright and sunny which is reminiscent of the weather we're looking forward to once we get to spring.

This Mushroom Lamp Is Great for the Bedside Table Mushroom-shaped lamps went totally viral on TikTok in the past year, and we love the trend. This glass CometMars Mushroom Lamp fits squarely within the trend and comes with different lighting settings that can change based on the mood.

This Digital Alarm Clock For A Good Start To The Day Not only will you wake up on time, but this SZELAM Digital Alarm Clock will also ensure that your virtual devices are also charged. This desk clock has an LED display that can provide you with a handy night light and various settings to adjust your alarms and brightness level.

You Need This Mop & Bucket For Every Tight Corner The traditional mop and bucket systems have looked the same since the beginning of time (or so it feels), but now, a new slimline design collects debris in one motion. The all-in-one flat mop and bucket system comes with two sides for washing and drying with a scraper blade that removes the excess grime. The process doesn't have to be slow to work.

The Multi-Functional Cutting Board This versatile Gintan cutting board has a 9-in-1 function that'll make it the most-used kitchen gadget in no time. It comes with two knives, five blades, and a colander basket. And that's not all – all these accessories are safely stored under the chopping board, and the colander basket is foldable for easy storage.

This Plug-In Wall Sconce is Perfect For Renters This Plug-In Wall Sconce is a great way to cheat having lovely lighting fixtures. This is great for renters who aren't able to change the space they're living in permanently.

Wake Up More Easily With This Sunrise Alarm Clock These Dekala Arches Gradual Sunrise Alarm Clocks are so functional that you will want to buy one for every room in the house. It functions as an alarm clock, wireless charger, Bluetooth speaker, white noise machine, and night light. It is controllable through touch or an app for added convenience.

3-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand This Wireless Charging Station is a revolutionary device that allows you to simultaneously charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. With its 3-in-1 design, this charging dock is the perfect solution for keeping your devices charging and organized. The fast wireless charging technology ensures that your devices will be fully charged in no time so that you can stay connected and productive throughout the day. This charging stand's sleek and stylish design makes it a great addition to a side table or office desk. Say goodbye to messy cords and charging cables and hello to convenience.

Hey Dude Shoes There is an excellent price on these Hey Dude Wally Sox Shoes. These are the best-selling footwear, with reviewers raving about how the shoes are made with soft, breathable fabric and a lightweight sole, making them a perfect choice for everyday wear. These shoes are versatile and fashionable, with a slip-on design and multiple color options.

Give Your Room a Vintage Feel With These Velvet Pillows Make yourself feel rich with these two velvet cushion covers. The jewel-colored cushions are made of thick, soft fabric, adding a vintage accent to your home. We love the textured linen-tailored edges.

If You're Going Maximalist You Need This Killer Mat If we're sticking to the maximalist trend, we love this showstopper of a mat. The punchy red lips with the evil eye design are lots of fun with many colors for any room. One five-star fan wrote: 'This rug is beautiful and an absolute steal if you don't mind the sturdiness.'

This Stunning Mirror Lets You Check Yourself Out From Head to Toe We love this full-length arched mirror which has a simplistic design but has the wow factor. This full-length mirror not only adds light but gives the room the illusion of space. It comes with a stand but is also equipped with hooks if you prefer to have it wall mounted.

This Rainfall Shower Head Feels Amazing Bring your shower experience to a new level with this SparkPod Shower Head that @DarcyMcQueenyyy has shared with all her followers. This water softener head has many features, including Vitamin C and mineral balls, which filter out Chlorine and Heavy Metals from your water supply. It has a ton of different settings and feels incredible on your skin.

These Slides For Off-Duty Days Whether getting some chores around the house crossed off the list or running errands around town, these RUNSOON Unisex Slide Sandals are just what you need to stay comfortable and casual. @JordynManninoo shared them on her TikTok page, and tons of people ran to her Amazon storefront to see the hype. They were ecstatic.

This KODAK Instant Camera For Memories You'll Never Forget Never miss a special moment with this KODAK Instant Camera that will instantly print your images while allowing you to continue taking more pictures. Plus, it's equipped with a light sensor that'll automatically turn on the flash in low-light settings, ensuring your photos always come out with perfect lighting.

Levitating Moon Lamp Your WFH setup will never be the same once you nab one of these VGAzer Levitating Moon Lamps that uses magnetic levitation technology to float and spin in mid-air. The lamp's levitating feature adds an extra layer of ambiance and intrigue to any room. It features a 3D-printed LED moon lamp with 20 different lighting modes, making it a versatile option for room decor, night lights, and unique gifts.

Crystal Hair Eraser They've finally done it. They've created a way to remove hair without razor burn or harsh chemicals! It sounds too good to be true, but it isn't! All you have to do is gently rub this crystal hair remover onto your skin in a circular motion, leaving you with soft, hair-free skin.

This Mini Vacuum Is Super Light & Portable Instead of swiping and wiping to get your drawers, desks and corners, this Brigii Mini Vacuum will do all the cleaning for you. TikTokers recommend using this handy tool to remove dirt from all of the nooks and crannies of your home and say the small size makes it easy to carry around the house or bring in the car.

Brighten Up a Room With This Area Rug This Medallion Distressed Non-Shedding Area Rug has a pleasing design that brings a lot of warmth into the room. It also comes in a few different colors to be customized to the room.

This Waterfall Velvet Ottoman Is Super Unique Add color and style to the living room with this Waterfall Velvet Ottoman. The unique design won't be found in many other people's homes, making it a coveted item.

This Magnetic Shelf Will Look Like It's Part of the Stove This magnetic silicone shelf fits on top of most stoves and looks like it's integrated once held in place. It has three dividers for different areas for oils, seasoning, condiments, and more. Don't leave any area redundant, including on top of your cooker.

These Lights Will Change Your Late Night Dog Walks Instead of having to hold on to a leash and a flashlight, what if you were wearing a torch? These lights that attach to your Crocs shine bright enough so you can see where you're going. As they're weatherproof, you don't need to worry about the rain.

Sushi Making Kit The Delamu Sushi Making Kit is a 20-in-1 kit that includes everything you need to make sushi at home. It features a Chef's Knife, Bamboo Mats, Sushi Bazooka Roller, Rice Mold, Temaki Sushi Mats, Rice Paddle, Rice Spreader, Chopsticks,

This Whitening Treatment Works Fast Make your smile whiter and brighter than ever with this HisSmile Whitening Treatment that can transform the color of your teeth in just a few quick uses. This non-invasive whitening treatment can remove any long-term teeth stains and other damages that may have been done in the past. Find it on Amazon

This Plant Stand Can Go Inside or Outside Bring more plants into the home with this Plant Stand Flower Pot Holder. It can easily display at least three different planters with a variety of other plants. Find it on Amazon

Take Comfort to New Heights With This Extra Thick Mattress Topper We all spend so much time in bed, so making it as comfortable as possible is a priority. Go beyond the ordinary with this extra thick mattress topper. The topper is filled with microfiber offering your whole body support. It’s got an extra deep pocket to fit across any mattress, keeping it in place while you sleep. Find it on Amazon

Wrap Yourself in Warmth With This Towel Warmer Transform your bathroom into a luxurious spa with the Towel Warmer. This oversized warmer is perfect for towels, bathrobes, and blankets, ensuring you always have a warm and cozy experience. Its sleek design and easy-to-use features make it a must-have accessory for any bathroom. Find it on Amazon

Make a Barrier With This Etched Privacy Window Small spaces don’t always have the most privacy, but luckily areas can be set apart easily with this Etched Privacy Window. It creates a separate space that is not visible from the other side. Find it on Amazon

Take Your Meals in This Salad Container Salad lovers will go crazy over this Bentgo Salad Container that keeps the contents fresh until you are ready to enjoy. It has a spacious capacity, two different trays to store your toppings, and a little container for your favorite dressings. Find it on Amazon

Create a Twinkling Garden With These Pretty Solar Lights These solar lights are like fireflies in your garden. The decorative lights can be planted on the balcony or in the garden, depending on available space. The solar light is held by very light flexible wires that sway in the wind. They’re also easy to use with no plugs or cables required as they get all their energy from the sun. Find it on Amazon

This Mini Sewing Machine Has Everything to Get Started This mini sewing machine is tiny, so it doesn’t take up much space and is excellent for beginners. It’s not over-complicated and has one stitching type. It has a speed button to adjust from slow to high depending on the required speed. It also has a sewing kit, so everything you need to start. Find it on Amazon

Pillow Covers Refresh your living space with these EFOLKI Boho Throw Pillow Covers. This stylish set of six pillow covers features a beautiful boho decorative design in white featuring geometric patterns, ideal for spring decor. This is the perfect way to add a modern boho-chic look to any home. Find it on Amazon