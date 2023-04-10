These 35 Amazon Finds Are So Ridiculous, You’ll Want Them All

When life gets boring or stressful, there’s no better medicine than a great laugh. It can be easy to fall into the trap of taking life too seriously, but this list aims to break that habit and deliver smiles and laughs with the funkiest and strangest online products. This list has everything from weird gadgets to objects you can’t believe exist. So take a break from the mundane and go on a little trip to the wild side of life. Just don’t blame us if you laugh out loud by the end of this article.
This Avocado Coin Purse is a Hilarious Shopping Buddy
Keep all those extra coins together in this hyper-realistic avocado coin purse. It almost looks too real; people might even stop to look. This is a perfect item to keep in the car always to be able to feed the meter.
These Human Face Stress Balls Are Almost Too Weird
Keep these weird and unsettling human face stress balls on the desktop for whenever that Zoom call gets a little hairy. Or when that deadline gets a bit too close for comfort. It feels good to squeeze the weird heads.
Everyone Needs Emotional Support Fries
Instead of a boring teddy bear, get these Emotional Support Fries instead. Carbs are much more comforting than bears, anyway. Everyone knows that.
This Banana Man Toy is Strictly For the Kooky Cats
Get weird with this absolutely freakish banana man toy. The legs can be manipulated into all different positions, which is fun. And it will be guaranteed to freak out guests when they enter the home and see it.
These Sushi Socks Bring the Fun
Food lovers can rejoice in getting these excellent sushi socks. The socks look shockingly like a sushi selection just brought home from the grocery store.
This Crab Pen Holder Has a Lot of Functions
This crab is made for holding pens, but it’s handy; little claws can hold up many different items. This is a fun little item on the desktop as a much-needed reminder to smile throughout the day.
This Funny Kitchen Towel Makes a Great Housewarming Gift
“Alexa Do The Dishes” is the perfect message to put in a lazy person’s kitchen. It’s an excellent way to laugh when doing less-fun chores around the house.
This Golf Cart Whiskey Decanter is a Great Gift Idea
Store alcohol in style with this fantastic golf cart decanter. It is a funky way to display and serve whiskey to guests. It’s the perfect gift for golf lovers.
Everyone Loves Harry Styles
Show off an extreme fandom with this awesome Harry Styles sequin pillow. The face can even be hidden below sequins if ever embarrassed of the image below.
These Giant Lobster Claws Are Fun to Play With
These lobster claws have no real purpose other than being a blast to fuss with. Put them on, claw around, and have a laugh. Or freak out the family with them as a prank.
This Balloon Dog Sculpture Will Get a Laugh or Two
This pooping dog sculpture is a funny take on a classic home decor piece. And the bold yellow color ensures everyone’s eyes are drawn straight to this item.
This Retro Hot Dog Toaster Only Has One Job
This unique Nostalgia Hot Dog Toaster is the kitchen appliance we didn’t realize existed. But it does get the bun and hot dogs perfectly cooked. This is perfect for the summer months.
This Cat Candle Has a Secret Inside
As this fascinating little cat candle burns, it reveals a skeleton below the surface. It’s a bit morbid but a fun item to have around. It looks incredibly spooky when half burnt.
This Cow Decal is Hilarious
Add some weirdness to the car or home with this funny cow decal. It makes it feel like there’s always a cow looking in and watching, which is just plain awesome.
This Plain Bagel Pillow is Super Realistic
This fascinating plain bagel pillow is a funny addition to the couch or bed. It looks unnervingly realistic and is the perfect treat for any carb-lover.
This Meme Blanket Makes Everyone Smile
The “This Is Fine” dog meme is a hilarious image we’ve all seen all over social media. It’s the perfect image to get a laugh.
These Tiny Hands Will Get Some Giggles
Sometimes the simplest things are the funniest, and these tiny hands prove it. It’s impossible not to laugh at people doing things with these baby hands.
“Weird Things Humans Search For” is an Adult Party Game
Adults need games too, and “Weird Things Humans Search For” will have everyone laughing all night. It unravels the weird and wonderful side of Google.
This Grow a Boyfriend is a Funny Gag Gift
For the perpetually single friend, this Grow a Boyfriend is the perfect item for their next birthday. Just make sure there’s another good gift alongside it.
Get Weird With This UFO Cow Abduction Cookie Cutter
There are so many different fun shapes of cookie cutters, but this UFO cow abduction cookie cutter might be the best one yet. Add some interesting decorations with frosting, and it’s the perfect party cookie.
Get Moo-vin’ in the Morning
This utterly fantastic cow mug is the ultimate way to drink the morning Joe. Everyone loves a kooky mug, so this is the perfect housewarming gift.
These Animal Finger Puppets Are a Fun Distraction
Some days are just plain boring. But these quirky animal finger puppets can make the downtime more exciting. This is perfect for long road trips with kids.
Get Wacky With These Mini Plastic Babies
Some purchases make no sense at all, like these funny mini babies. These items have no purpose unless throwing a baby shower, but they’re too fun to pass up.
Play Away Sorrow on This Miniature Violin
This Miniature Violin is the perfect item to pull out whenever a friend starts telling an over-dramatic story where they are looking for pity. Just be prepared to get slapped.
This Giant Inflatable Pickle is Perfect For Summer
Make pool time every kookier with this hilarious inflatable pickle. Floating around and enjoying that bright and warm sun is a fun way. And it’ll get an instant laugh.
Sunny The Blob Fish is Ugly Awesome
Poor blobfish get a bad rap for being extremely ugly. But who can deny the ugly, amazingness of this Sunny the Blob Fish squish toy? It’s the perfect desktop item.
This Water Balloon Launcher Makes Summers More Fun
Nothing screams summer, quite like a water balloon fight. And this water balloon launcher is the ultimate way to engage in a good old fashion water fight.
This Hippo Candy Dish is a Unique Decor Piece
This tacky hippo candy dish looks like it came straight from a yard sale. It seems like it could be a gift from a grandma. And that’s the best part of its charm.
This Finger Scooter is a Fun Trinket
This fantastic finger scooter has many accessories to turn fingers into the ultimate rider. It takes doing mini tricks to the next level.
Family Night Just Got Better With “My Bleeping Family Mad Libs”
Everyone remembers Mad Libs from childhood, but “My Bleeping Family Mad Libs” is an adultified version that brings an inappropriate vibe to the original game.
These Cassette Earrings Are Perfectly Quirky
Some people reading this list may not even remember the use of cassettes, but no one can deny the kitschy quirk of these earrings. They bring color and funk to any outfit.
This Bacon Flavored Toothpaste Feels Gross, But Works
Bacon is probably not the first flavor we think of when we think of toothpaste, but this savory paste actually works just like regular toothpaste. Make bedtime a little meatier with this hilarious item.
Turn Baby Into a Duck
This funny duck pacifier is a way to make those tantrums fun. And every baby will look so cute with the tiny duck beak on their face.
This “Cereal Killer” Spoon For Breakfast-Time
Cereal lovers need this “Cereal Killer” spoon. It is the ultimate pun and a way to eat cereal. And it’s the perfect way to get a laugh out of kids on those grumpy mornings.
This Prank Box is Not For the Faint of Heart
This spider prank box is the ultimate way to get a scare out of people. When opened, a black spider jumps out in a freaky fashion. Be prepared for screams.