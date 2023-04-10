These 35 Amazon Finds Are So Ridiculous, You’ll Want Them All

When life gets boring or stressful, there’s no better medicine than a great laugh. It can be easy to fall into the trap of taking life too seriously, but this list aims to break that habit and deliver smiles and laughs with the funkiest and strangest online products. This list has everything from weird gadgets to objects you can’t believe exist. So take a break from the mundane and go on a little trip to the wild side of life. Just don’t blame us if you laugh out loud by the end of this article.

This Avocado Coin Purse is a Hilarious Shopping Buddy Keep all those extra coins together in this hyper-realistic avocado coin purse. It almost looks too real; people might even stop to look. This is a perfect item to keep in the car always to be able to feed the meter. Find it on Amazon

These Human Face Stress Balls Are Almost Too Weird Keep these weird and unsettling human face stress balls on the desktop for whenever that Zoom call gets a little hairy. Or when that deadline gets a bit too close for comfort. It feels good to squeeze the weird heads. Find it on Amazon

This Banana Man Toy is Strictly For the Kooky Cats Get weird with this absolutely freakish banana man toy. The legs can be manipulated into all different positions, which is fun. And it will be guaranteed to freak out guests when they enter the home and see it. Find it on Amazon

These Sushi Socks Bring the Fun Food lovers can rejoice in getting these excellent sushi socks. The socks look shockingly like a sushi selection just brought home from the grocery store. Find it on Amazon

This Crab Pen Holder Has a Lot of Functions This crab is made for holding pens, but it’s handy; little claws can hold up many different items. This is a fun little item on the desktop as a much-needed reminder to smile throughout the day. Find it on Amazon

This Funny Kitchen Towel Makes a Great Housewarming Gift “Alexa Do The Dishes” is the perfect message to put in a lazy person’s kitchen. It’s an excellent way to laugh when doing less-fun chores around the house. Find it on Amazon

This Golf Cart Whiskey Decanter is a Great Gift Idea Store alcohol in style with this fantastic golf cart decanter. It is a funky way to display and serve whiskey to guests. It’s the perfect gift for golf lovers. Find it on Amazon

Everyone Loves Harry Styles Show off an extreme fandom with this awesome Harry Styles sequin pillow. The face can even be hidden below sequins if ever embarrassed of the image below. Find it on Amazon

These Giant Lobster Claws Are Fun to Play With These lobster claws have no real purpose other than being a blast to fuss with. Put them on, claw around, and have a laugh. Or freak out the family with them as a prank. Find it on Amazon

This Balloon Dog Sculpture Will Get a Laugh or Two This pooping dog sculpture is a funny take on a classic home decor piece. And the bold yellow color ensures everyone’s eyes are drawn straight to this item. Find it on Amazon

This Retro Hot Dog Toaster Only Has One Job This unique Nostalgia Hot Dog Toaster is the kitchen appliance we didn’t realize existed. But it does get the bun and hot dogs perfectly cooked. This is perfect for the summer months. Find it on Amazon

This Cat Candle Has a Secret Inside As this fascinating little cat candle burns, it reveals a skeleton below the surface. It’s a bit morbid but a fun item to have around. It looks incredibly spooky when half burnt. Find it on Amazon

This Cow Decal is Hilarious Add some weirdness to the car or home with this funny cow decal. It makes it feel like there’s always a cow looking in and watching, which is just plain awesome. Find it on Amazon

This Plain Bagel Pillow is Super Realistic This fascinating plain bagel pillow is a funny addition to the couch or bed. It looks unnervingly realistic and is the perfect treat for any carb-lover. Find it on Amazon

These Tiny Hands Will Get Some Giggles Sometimes the simplest things are the funniest, and these tiny hands prove it. It’s impossible not to laugh at people doing things with these baby hands. Find it on Amazon

This Grow a Boyfriend is a Funny Gag Gift For the perpetually single friend, this Grow a Boyfriend is the perfect item for their next birthday. Just make sure there’s another good gift alongside it. Find it on Amazon

Get Moo-vin’ in the Morning This utterly fantastic cow mug is the ultimate way to drink the morning Joe. Everyone loves a kooky mug, so this is the perfect housewarming gift. Find it on Amazon

These Animal Finger Puppets Are a Fun Distraction Some days are just plain boring. But these quirky animal finger puppets can make the downtime more exciting. This is perfect for long road trips with kids. Find it on Amazon

Get Wacky With These Mini Plastic Babies Some purchases make no sense at all, like these funny mini babies. These items have no purpose unless throwing a baby shower, but they’re too fun to pass up. Find it on Amazon

Play Away Sorrow on This Miniature Violin This Miniature Violin is the perfect item to pull out whenever a friend starts telling an over-dramatic story where they are looking for pity. Just be prepared to get slapped. Find it on Amazon

This Giant Inflatable Pickle is Perfect For Summer Make pool time every kookier with this hilarious inflatable pickle. Floating around and enjoying that bright and warm sun is a fun way. And it’ll get an instant laugh. Find it on Amazon

This Water Balloon Launcher Makes Summers More Fun Nothing screams summer, quite like a water balloon fight. And this water balloon launcher is the ultimate way to engage in a good old fashion water fight. Find it on Amazon

This Hippo Candy Dish is a Unique Decor Piece This tacky hippo candy dish looks like it came straight from a yard sale. It seems like it could be a gift from a grandma. And that’s the best part of its charm. Find it on Amazon

This Finger Scooter is a Fun Trinket This fantastic finger scooter has many accessories to turn fingers into the ultimate rider. It takes doing mini tricks to the next level. Find it on Amazon

These Cassette Earrings Are Perfectly Quirky Some people reading this list may not even remember the use of cassettes, but no one can deny the kitschy quirk of these earrings. They bring color and funk to any outfit. Find it on Amazon

This Bacon Flavored Toothpaste Feels Gross, But Works Bacon is probably not the first flavor we think of when we think of toothpaste, but this savory paste actually works just like regular toothpaste. Make bedtime a little meatier with this hilarious item. Find it on Amazon

Turn Baby Into a Duck This funny duck pacifier is a way to make those tantrums fun. And every baby will look so cute with the tiny duck beak on their face. Find it on Amazon

This “Cereal Killer” Spoon For Breakfast-Time Cereal lovers need this “Cereal Killer” spoon. It is the ultimate pun and a way to eat cereal. And it’s the perfect way to get a laugh out of kids on those grumpy mornings. Find it on Amazon