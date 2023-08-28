29 amazon finds that make home workouts feel like a luxury gym

If you’re looking to take your at-home workout routine to the next level, we’ve got 35 products that will help you reach all your fitness goals without even leaving the house. No more dealing with expensive gym memberships and uncomfortably crowded gyms – just benefit from an effective and convenient workout experience from the comfort of your own home. From versatile resistance bands and adjustable dumbbells to heavy-duty machines and high-quality mats, we’ve handpicked the best tools and equipment to help you sweat out your stress, sculpt your body, and boost your overall well-being right from home.

All-in-One Home Gym There’s truly no need to leave the home when you have the Speediance equipment that combines cardio and strength training. Get that full-body workout done with this machine that has customizable resistance from one to 220 pounds, as well as smart accessories that allow you to train with a rowing machine, smith machine, barbells and dumbbells, cable crossover, and more – all while being in a compact set-up. Find it on Amazon

Extra-Large Exercise Mat The RevTime exercise mat is a must-have for your home gym since it provides ample room and cushioning for various exercises, ensuring a safe and comfortable workout experience. Both sides of the mat are non-slip for maximum stability, and a bonus is that it’ll help to protect the floor from damage. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Rowing Machine The YOSUDA rowing machine has a magnetic resistance system that’s super silent, so you can get an intense workout without jarring noise disturbance. It also has an easy-to-read LCD monitor that gives you your workout stats, as well as a padded seat for maximum comfort. Plus, since rowing machines engage 90% of muscle groups, it’s a productive full-body workout. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Adjustable Dumbbells The Bowflex bundle includes two adjustable dumbbells that can replace 15 sets of weights, saving you precious space and money. The weights can be adjusted from five to 52.5 pounds each, allowing for versatile workout options. Plus, you also get a stand to help you keep your home gym organized and to save you the trouble (and danger) of bending down to pick up the dumbbells. Additionally, you also get a free two-month membership for the JRNY app, which gives you access to motion tracking, trainer-led workouts, and much more. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Treadmill You can use the foldable Sperax treadmill for anything from a walk to a full-speed run. It’s low noise so it won’t disturb anyone, and it has an LED display that allows you to track your speed, time, distance, and calories in real-time. Plus, it has a holder for your phone or tablet, so you can enjoy some entertainment while you exercise too. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Smart Scale Get comprehensive insights into your health with the Yunmai smart scale that provides readings ranging from visceral fat to your water and bone mass. Understanding your body composition readings can help you stay on track to reach your fitness goals more efficiently, and the great thing is that you can easily access your readings via the smartphone app. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Weighted Bar Turn up the heat on your workouts with the Yes4All weighted bar. This tool offers a simple yet versatile way to add resistance to your workouts, whether it’s yoga, Pilates, aerobics, or even jogging, so you can burn more calories and tone your muscles for a more effective session. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Aerobic Stepper The GOPLUS step can help you strengthen your muscles and lose weight while improving your balance and flexibility. It has three height levels to customize your workouts, as well as a non-slip surface for safe use. Plus, it’s such a versatile addition that can be incorporated into many different workout routines. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Rowing Machine The Stamina BodyTrac Glider simulates the motion of rowing to tone your muscles and stimulate your metabolism, making it the perfect addition to your home workout regime. There are 12 levels of resistance available, and it has a padded and molded seat to keep you comfortable. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart