31 amazon home products for frugal shoppers with expensive taste

Looking to add a designer touch to your home without spending a fortune? We’ve got the perfect solution for you! We’ve compiled a list of 31 Amazon home products that will elevate your space with a designer flair without breaking the bank. From sophisticated decor to stylish furnishings, these affordable gems are all about creating a luxurious look on a budget. Get ready to transform your home with these designer-inspired finds that promise to impress without the hefty price tag!

A Chunky Knitted Blanket That’s an Affordable Pottery Barn Dupe Pottery Barn has a stunning blanket that’s made from the chunkiest yarn. It’s thick, it’s beautiful, and it looks so incredibly cozy. But it’s also almost $200! We did a little digging and found this beautiful dupe on Amazon that delivers the same look and coziness level but does it for a fraction of the price. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

A Set of Accent Chairs The almost $200 price tag might not seem very budget-friendly, but when you consider that there are two chairs included in your purchase? That’ll make your budget go the extra mile! These modern, fuzzy chairs aren’t just stylish and decorative, they’re also a comfortable place to lounge. Find it on Amazon

One of the Most Luxurious Bed Frames While there are definitely smarter bed frames out there, we have yet to find a more luxurious bed frame anywhere on Amazon. It delivers an unbeatable amount of style without going over a reasonable budget. Thousands of five-star reviewers can’t be wrong – they can’t stop talking about the durability and quality! Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

A Six Drawer Dresser That Matches Your Style If you’re loving all the Mid-Century Modern looks we’ve been showing you, then we already know you’ll love this six-drawer dresser. It’s super affordable for all the space it offers and the style it delivers, and you can choose from a simple white and gold design or a black and gold design, depending on what your style is. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

This Coffee Table Is a Great Anthropologie Dupe Anthropologie is always creating amazing products, and they’ve recently been leaning into the minimalist, Mid-Century Modern style that everyone loves. This super affordable round coffee table is a great way to get that Anthropologie style on an Amazon budget. It’s a must-have addition to your living room! Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Add This Gorgeous Ottoman to Your Home If you’re looking for the Mid-Century Modern style, but you’re operating on a budget, this one is for you! This ottoman brings the lush velvet and the beautiful metal legs of MCM style to your home with the added bonus of both storage space and a flat surface that can work almost like an end table. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

This Console Works on So Many Levels Sure, you can use this console as a great end table to sit behind your sofa, or you can use it in your entryway, but you could also use it as a really simple liquor cabinet. It has all the space you need to store your bar essentials on top, your overflow on the shelves, and your various bar tools and shot glasses in the drawers. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Stay Knotty, Friends Bearaby and MoMA Design have both created a fantastic knotted pillow that everyone wants to get, but the price tag is a little too steep for most of us. Luckily, we’ve found a fantastic Amazon dupe that still gives the style and dimension that you’re looking for at a fraction of the cost of the designer options. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

This Coat Rack Is Understated Elegance We’re big fans of this coat rack. It’s a great mix of coat rack and hall tree, providing you a shoe rack, a place to sit while you get ready, and hooks for coats, umbrellas, and hats. It leans into the minimalism that seems to be so common lately, and it’s so easy to assemble. It’s almost like IKEA furniture, but higher-quality and more elegant. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Bring Your Space Together With This Rug It’s not easy to bring the style of your space all together when you’re an eclectic decorator like so many of us. However, with this Moroccon-style rug in either a simple neutral or a bold pop, you can pull all of those different, even conflicting, style elements together for a house that feels like it’s from the pages of Architectural Digest. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

These Floating Shelves Add Storage Style One of the best things about floating shelves is that they look like really high-end decor, but they’re super affordable, easy to install, and they add storage space to your home all at the same time. This set of two shelves brings an industrial, chic feel to any room they’re added to. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

This Gorgeous TV Stand Makes a Statement Mid-Century Modern is one of the biggest styles lately, and it’s not a cheap style to try and bring into your home. Fortunately, we’ve found this MCM TV stand that’s both durable and super affordable! And if you doubt the quality, all you have to do is scroll through the thousands of 5-star reviews to have your worries assuaged. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Enjoy This Rag Rug For Years to Come The best thing about rag rugs is that they don’t show wear and tear in the same way that other rugs do, which makes them great for big families or homes with pets. This rag rug is going to last you and your home for years and works to establish different sections in your home – it’s great for a studio apartment! Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

A Sofa That Does It All If you’re looking for the ultimate furniture piece for your home, look no further than this internet-beloved sofa. It’s giving Mid-Century Modern sleekness while also delivering immeasurable versatility. You can turn this from a sofa into a flat-laying sofa bed, and you can use the helpful charging ports to keep your devices juiced up at the same time. Find it on Amazon

A Sleek, Industrial Console It doesn’t matter what style trends come and go, the industrial look is always going to be in vogue. This console affordably adds the timeless style you’re looking for to your living room or entryway. The gold metal frame and the tempered glass shelves are style statements, and the added storage is just a fun bonus! Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

A Throw Pillow That Doesn’t Cost an Arm and a Leg Throw pillows are another fantastic way to make bold, non-permanent changes to your home. Finding a good throw pillow isn’t easy, especially not on a budget, but we’ve found this one, and we’re in love. This version is far more affordable than the J. Queen NY tufted pillow that everyone is loving, but it’s just as beautiful! Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

This Simple, But Elegant, Dining Room Set Marble, when done right, is the height of elegance. And this faux marble-topped table is done right! As are the four leather chairs it comes with. If you’re looking for luxury on a budget, you’re going to find it in this amazing set. And it’s perfect for small spaces, too – it has just enough room for a family of four, but doesn’t take up more than necessary. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

This Ottoman Belongs at the End of Your Bed You can put it other places too, of course, but the place we think this would look the best is at the end of your bed. It really adds an air of completeness to your bedroom and brings the entire room together. While it doesn’t offer more storage space, it does offer you a great place to put on your shoes in the morning or lounge in the evenings. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

These Bookends Make a Statement If we’ve learned anything from HGTV, it’s that adding a natural element to your home immediately elevates the style. We recommend dipping your toe into the world of natural decoration, and a great way to do that is with these geode bookends. They’re bold, they’re heavy-duty, they’re affordable, and they add a bit of grounding nature to your space. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

A Classic Dinnerware Set There’s nothing like a new dinnerware set to level up the style of your home. It’s an easy way to bring a little flair to your space that doesn’t require huge, permanent changes. But good sets tend to be on the pricier side. Unless you’re looking at this unique sixteen-piece stoneware set from Gibson Elite! It’s affordable, beautiful, and so stylish. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

A Mirror That’s Affordable and Gorgeous Talk about a powerhouse combo! A mirror that’s affordable and stunning at the same time? We’ve found it! This round mirror is simple, elegant, and it comes in right under $110 – a steal for a mirror of this size. And with three different options for anchoring your mirror, you know it’s going to stay safe and sound where you put it. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

A Set of Framed Art That’s Ready to Hang No home is complete without gorgeous wall art, but the most annoying thing about buying art is trying to get it framed. That’s why we love this set of pre-framed art that’s ready to go! It’s beautiful, it’s subtly stylish, and it elevates those small spaces. You could even put a different print in every room to keep the theme moving through the house. Find it on Amazon

You Can Use Baskets For Decor ~and~ Storage These heavy-duty baskets are a phenomenal option for adding a little bit of elevated elegance to your space while also including more storage for your space. If you’re working with a small home or a studio apartment, you’re going to want to bring home these baskets. Elegance and storage at the same time – doesn’t get better than that. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

You’re Going to Want These End Tables You can either use these as two separate end tables to bracket your bed, or you can use these tables as a stacking unit with double the storage space. They’re incredibly easy to assemble, and they’re made from sustainable bamboo, so you can feel good about your carbon footprint and about your investment – you know these will last you for years to come! Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

You Can Use This Acrylic Serving Tray for Anything Little pieces like this acrylic tray add some unexpected style and versatile uses. You can use this tray to eat your TV dinners off of, you can use it as a helpful remote control holder, or you can just put some gorgeous magazines in it and set it on your coffee table or ottoman to make your home seem a little more sophisticated. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

This Set of Statues Adds a Touch of Whimsy You’ve likely seen these gold statues on TikTok lately, and we’ve got to say – we’re really enjoying them. They’re a sort of abstract and exciting addition to your space. They’re great for adding to your office, your living room, your library, or even just sporadically placed around your house for a pop of shine. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

A Pair of Art Deco Wall Sconces When you think “sconces,” you tend to think “wealth,” but these Amazon sconces prove that doesn’t have to be true! You can enjoy the Art Deco style that’s so popular and so expensive with this set of two beautiful, starburst sconces that immediately draw the eye and add some dimension. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

These Ribbed Glasses Are a Great Jonathan Adler Dupe Jonathan Adler’s ribbed glasses have been flying off the shelves! Everyone’s talking about them all the time, but most of us can’t afford to just drop a hundred dollars on a set of glasses. Luckily, we found this gorgeous set of four different ribbed glasses that are the perfect Adler dupe. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Add Dimension and Green With This Hanging Planter If you’re running out of surfaces to put your plants, can we suggest using your walls? It might sound a little out-of-the-box, but it’s actually pretty common and pretty easy to do! This hanging planter easily attaches to your wall, easily creating some dimension and texture while adding a pop of green and a little bit of life. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart