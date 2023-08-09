Skip to main content
37 Amazon Prime Essentials To Transform Tight Spaces

A sofa and plant hangers.
Limited space in a home does not have to be a hindrance to style. There are many unique ways to organize and decorate a small home without trading style for space. It’s only a matter of staying curious and getting creative. Discover the ways to make the most of a small space with this genius list small home hacks. It’s not the size of the house, it’s what you make of it.

This Cookware Set Comes With Removable Handles

37 amazon prime essentials to transform tight spaces

Make more space in the kitchen with this multi-functional cookware set that has removable handles and nesting capabilities for the ultimate compact storage.

No Dryer? No Problem!

37 amazon prime essentials to transform tight spaces

One of the major downsides of living in an apartment is the fact that a lot of them don’t come with in-unit washers and dryers. Fix that problem with this simple and effective portable clothes dryer.

Get Some Storage on Wheels

37 amazon prime essentials to transform tight spaces

This folding kitchen cart is a great item to get out when guests are around to give some extra counterspace for serving appetizers and drinks without creating a permanent imprint in the home.

Use the Sink as Prep Space

37 amazon prime essentials to transform tight spaces

This simple and extremely useful over-the-sink strainer and cutting board is a multi-functional tool that makes meal prep feel easy. It’s perfect for washing and chopping fruits and veggies.

Create More Storage With This Lift Top Coffee Table

37 amazon prime essentials to transform tight spaces

Store extra blankets, books, pet toys and more in this convenient lift top coffee table. The lift top sides are also perfect for eating dinner on the couch.

The Ultimate LED Mirror Jewelry Cabinet

37 amazon prime essentials to transform tight spaces

Hang this LED mirror jewelry cabinet in a room to create a sneaky way to store jewelry. Not to mention that every single room should have a full-length mirror to see the whole outfit in.

Space-Saving Loveseat

37 amazon prime essentials to transform tight spaces

Not every space is made for those luxurious sectional couches, but that’s okay because this beautiful loveseat exists. It’s the perfect place to cuddle up with the pets.

The Ultimate WFH Folding Desk

37 amazon prime essentials to transform tight spaces

A lot of people who work at home use their bedroom or living room as an office. Make that space feel less cluttered with this folding desk that can easily be taken down when not in use.

No Floor Space? Get a Hanging Planter

37 amazon prime essentials to transform tight spaces

Use the empty space in the walls and display plants using this stunning hanging planter. The unique, modern shape brings that much-needed style into a room.

Extra Seating and Storage Ottoman

37 amazon prime essentials to transform tight spaces

This simple storage ottoman is a great place to put some extra throw blankets away. It’s also a genius item to have in a kid’s bedroom to put toys in.

Shower Curtain With Storage Pockets

37 amazon prime essentials to transform tight spaces

This unique shower curtain can hold shampoos, lotions, and other bathroom items easily and in a funky way. And in a small space, we love a multi-functional product.

These Ice Cube Trays Come With Storage

37 amazon prime essentials to transform tight spaces

Not all of us are lucky enough to have a fancy refrigerator that makes ice, so we need ice trays. These handy ice trays even come with a storage bin that makes it easy to stock up.

Two-Tier Coffee Table 

37 amazon prime essentials to transform tight spaces

This mid-century modern coffee table creates the illusion of more space with its glass top. The sleek design also has a secondary shelf that is perfect for storing books.

Under-the-Bed Storage Bed Frame 

37 amazon prime essentials to transform tight spaces

This wooden bed frame comes with four drawers that are perfect for storing extra pillows and bedding in the room. No need to take up that precious closet space.

Unique Bookshelves 

37 amazon prime essentials to transform tight spaces

Give the illusion that stacks of books are floating on the wall with these invisible bookshelves. It’s such a unique way to decorate a wallspace and show off that book collection.

This Over-the-Door Organizer Is Perfect for the Bathroom

37 amazon prime essentials to transform tight spaces

Hang up towels and robes with ease using this over-the-door organizer. The different hooks are plentiful enough even for use in the kid’s bathroom.

This Shower Caddy Will Get Your Bathroom Space in Order

37 amazon prime essentials to transform tight spaces

Rather than cluttering the ledges of the tub with products, razors, and loofahs, use this shower caddy to keep everything nice and tidy. Give that space a major glow up.

Do Laundry in Your Apartment With This Small Portable Washing Machine

37 amazon prime essentials to transform tight spaces

This portable washing machine is so effective, an in-unit washer might not even be missed. It’s easy to use and doesn’t take up too much space.

Organize the Pantry With This Over-the-Door Pantry Organizer

37 amazon prime essentials to transform tight spaces

This simple over-the-door pantry organizer makes empty space into storage space for a more organized kitchen. This is a must for chaotic, small spaces.

Make Everything More Compact

37 amazon prime essentials to transform tight spaces

These awesome vacuum storage bags make large items small for easier storage in the closet or even under the bed. These are great for storing out-of-season clothes or blankets.

This Magnetic Fridge Spice Rack Adds Extra Storage

37 amazon prime essentials to transform tight spaces

Add some additional space in the kitchen with this magnetic fridge spice rack that can hold all those cooking essentials in a smart and tidy way.

Fit More Clothes With These Hangers

37 amazon prime essentials to transform tight spaces

These space-saver hangers make the most of every inch of the closet. This is a genius way to fit more clothing into a closet, so there’s never a fear of over-shopping.

This Magnetic Shelf for the Kitchen Stove Is a Great Storage Solution

37 amazon prime essentials to transform tight spaces

This simple magnetic shelf sits on top of the back of a kitchen stove to create a storage shelf for often-used oils, condiments, and seasonings.

These Nesting Bowls Are a Compact Dream

37 amazon prime essentials to transform tight spaces

Save space with these pretty nesting bowls and measuring tools. It’s pretty much everything needed to do some baking, all in one convenient location.

This Small Table Lamp Is a Wonderful Home Addition

37 amazon prime essentials to transform tight spaces

Most apartments do not come with adequate lighting, so it’s up to the renter to fill in the empty spaces. This small table lamp is a great option for the desktop or the bedside table.

Organize the Closet With These Foldable Storage Boxes

37 amazon prime essentials to transform tight spaces

Create dividers in the closet or drawers with these handy foldable storage boxes. And when they’re not in use, the boxes fold down to be stored compactly.

This Keurig K-Mini Doesn’t Take up Much Space

37 amazon prime essentials to transform tight spaces

Everyone needs a coffee maker, or at least most of us do. This Keurig K-Mini is the perfect option for a small kitchen because it takes up almost no counter space.

Create Storage Space With These Storage Cubes

37 amazon prime essentials to transform tight spaces

These simple wire storage cubes can be combined in different shapes to create the perfect storage unit for the space. It’s nice that the cubes can be customized to the room and task.

Modern 5-Tier Bookcase 

37 amazon prime essentials to transform tight spaces

Show off that book collection, novels or cookbooks, with this stunning 5-shelf bookcase. It’s also a great place to display short plants and photos as well.

This Rolling Cart Saves Space

37 amazon prime essentials to transform tight spaces

This narrow rolling cart can pretty much be used in any room. It has a narrow design that can fit between appliances or furniture to add a bit of extra storage.

These Magnetic Spice Jars Are a Unique Storage Solution

37 amazon prime essentials to transform tight spaces

Make spices look tidy and store them in a unique way using these magnetic spice jars. A kitchen always looks more organized when things are uniform and matched.

Multi-Plug Surge Protector 

37 amazon prime essentials to transform tight spaces

Never fear that a device won’t get plugged in with this surge protector that has six regular plugs and two USB plugs. It’s perfect for keeping everything up and running.

Keep the Bathroom Tidy With This Bathroom Organizer

37 amazon prime essentials to transform tight spaces

Store extra toilet paper in a sneaky way using this bathroom organizer. It truly makes the guest bathroom feel like it’s been transformed into a hotel.

Over-the-Door Laundry Caddy

37 amazon prime essentials to transform tight spaces

This over-the-door ironing caddy holds both an iron and ironing board in a compact place. This is a great item to have for the bedroom to keep clothes wrinkle-free.

Floating Wall Shelves

37 amazon prime essentials to transform tight spaces

Shelving is a great way to add display space to a wall without creating a big footprint in a room. This is great for books, photographs, or even bathroom items.

Must-Have Drying Rack for Delicates

37 amazon prime essentials to transform tight spaces

This portable dryer rack is a great way to ensure delicates dry properly and wrinkle-free. This is great for apartments and small spaces alike.

Stackable Cutting Boards

37 amazon prime essentials to transform tight spaces

These bamboo cutting boards are essential for the kitchen. It’s always nice to have more than one cutting board to not have to do dishes in the middle of prepping dinner.

