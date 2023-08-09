37 amazon prime essentials to transform tight spaces

Limited space in a home does not have to be a hindrance to style. There are many unique ways to organize and decorate a small home without trading style for space. It’s only a matter of staying curious and getting creative. Discover the ways to make the most of a small space with this genius list small home hacks. It’s not the size of the house, it’s what you make of it.

This Cookware Set Comes With Removable Handles Make more space in the kitchen with this multi-functional cookware set that has removable handles and nesting capabilities for the ultimate compact storage. Find it on Amazon

No Dryer? No Problem! One of the major downsides of living in an apartment is the fact that a lot of them don’t come with in-unit washers and dryers. Fix that problem with this simple and effective portable clothes dryer. Find it on Amazon

Get Some Storage on Wheels This folding kitchen cart is a great item to get out when guests are around to give some extra counterspace for serving appetizers and drinks without creating a permanent imprint in the home. Find it on Amazon

Use the Sink as Prep Space This simple and extremely useful over-the-sink strainer and cutting board is a multi-functional tool that makes meal prep feel easy. It’s perfect for washing and chopping fruits and veggies. Find it on Amazon

The Ultimate LED Mirror Jewelry Cabinet Hang this LED mirror jewelry cabinet in a room to create a sneaky way to store jewelry. Not to mention that every single room should have a full-length mirror to see the whole outfit in. Find it on Amazon

Space-Saving Loveseat Not every space is made for those luxurious sectional couches, but that’s okay because this beautiful loveseat exists. It’s the perfect place to cuddle up with the pets. Find it on Amazon

The Ultimate WFH Folding Desk A lot of people who work at home use their bedroom or living room as an office. Make that space feel less cluttered with this folding desk that can easily be taken down when not in use. Find it on Amazon

No Floor Space? Get a Hanging Planter Use the empty space in the walls and display plants using this stunning hanging planter. The unique, modern shape brings that much-needed style into a room. Find it on Amazon

Extra Seating and Storage Ottoman This simple storage ottoman is a great place to put some extra throw blankets away. It’s also a genius item to have in a kid’s bedroom to put toys in. Find it on Amazon

Shower Curtain With Storage Pockets This unique shower curtain can hold shampoos, lotions, and other bathroom items easily and in a funky way. And in a small space, we love a multi-functional product. Find it on Amazon

These Ice Cube Trays Come With Storage Not all of us are lucky enough to have a fancy refrigerator that makes ice, so we need ice trays. These handy ice trays even come with a storage bin that makes it easy to stock up. Find it on Amazon

Unique Bookshelves Give the illusion that stacks of books are floating on the wall with these invisible bookshelves. It’s such a unique way to decorate a wallspace and show off that book collection. Find it on Amazon

This Over-the-Door Organizer Is Perfect for the Bathroom Hang up towels and robes with ease using this over-the-door organizer. The different hooks are plentiful enough even for use in the kid’s bathroom. Find it on Amazon

This Shower Caddy Will Get Your Bathroom Space in Order Rather than cluttering the ledges of the tub with products, razors, and loofahs, use this shower caddy to keep everything nice and tidy. Give that space a major glow up. Find it on Amazon

Make Everything More Compact These awesome vacuum storage bags make large items small for easier storage in the closet or even under the bed. These are great for storing out-of-season clothes or blankets. Find it on Amazon

Fit More Clothes With These Hangers These space-saver hangers make the most of every inch of the closet. This is a genius way to fit more clothing into a closet, so there’s never a fear of over-shopping. Find it on Amazon

This Small Table Lamp Is a Wonderful Home Addition Most apartments do not come with adequate lighting, so it’s up to the renter to fill in the empty spaces. This small table lamp is a great option for the desktop or the bedside table. Find it on Amazon

Organize the Closet With These Foldable Storage Boxes Create dividers in the closet or drawers with these handy foldable storage boxes. And when they’re not in use, the boxes fold down to be stored compactly. Find it on Amazon

This Keurig K-Mini Doesn’t Take up Much Space Everyone needs a coffee maker, or at least most of us do. This Keurig K-Mini is the perfect option for a small kitchen because it takes up almost no counter space. Find it on Amazon

Create Storage Space With These Storage Cubes These simple wire storage cubes can be combined in different shapes to create the perfect storage unit for the space. It’s nice that the cubes can be customized to the room and task. Find it on Amazon

Modern 5-Tier Bookcase Show off that book collection, novels or cookbooks, with this stunning 5-shelf bookcase. It’s also a great place to display short plants and photos as well. Find it on Amazon

This Rolling Cart Saves Space This narrow rolling cart can pretty much be used in any room. It has a narrow design that can fit between appliances or furniture to add a bit of extra storage. Find it on Amazon

These Magnetic Spice Jars Are a Unique Storage Solution Make spices look tidy and store them in a unique way using these magnetic spice jars. A kitchen always looks more organized when things are uniform and matched. Find it on Amazon

Multi-Plug Surge Protector Never fear that a device won’t get plugged in with this surge protector that has six regular plugs and two USB plugs. It’s perfect for keeping everything up and running. Find it on Amazon

Keep the Bathroom Tidy With This Bathroom Organizer Store extra toilet paper in a sneaky way using this bathroom organizer. It truly makes the guest bathroom feel like it’s been transformed into a hotel. Find it on Amazon

Over-the-Door Laundry Caddy This over-the-door ironing caddy holds both an iron and ironing board in a compact place. This is a great item to have for the bedroom to keep clothes wrinkle-free. Find it on Amazon

Floating Wall Shelves Shelving is a great way to add display space to a wall without creating a big footprint in a room. This is great for books, photographs, or even bathroom items. Find it on Amazon