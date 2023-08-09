39 amazon products stepping into our favorites zone

Amazon is full of weird, useful, and awesome items, but not every single one becomes one of our favorites. It takes something special to make something from just an interesting thing we saw online to becoming an absolute, can’t-live-without product. This list only has those favorites that we have been obsessing over from Amazon. Don’t settle for less than the best… we never do!

This Book Vase Will Set Apart a Bookshelf This stunning book vase has been making the rounds over on TikTok as a must-have home decor piece. It can be used as a stand alone or slotted in with other books. Find it on Amazon

Get a Cuter Pair of Slides These amazing frog slides are the perfect way to walk the dog with whimsy. It’s impossible to have a bad day when wearing these playful slides. Find it on Amazon

This Master Massager Makes Your Head Feel Good This awesome master massager gives a full scalp massage from forehead to neck. It’s a soothing item to use before bed to get a full calming experience. Find it on Amazon

Make the Room Feel Like 100 Dollars This $100 washable rug is a quirky way to decorate a space. The realism is almost uncanny. It will have every guest asking where they can get one. Find it on Amazon

Wine Glasses With Style Glassware is such a big trend on the internet and we think these iridescent wine glasses are some of the prettiest examples of trendy glassware we’ve seen. Find it on Amazon

Treat Your Skin to This Youth To The People Clay Mask Clear pores and get firmer skin using this luxurious clay mask that is designed to help draw out impurities deep within the skin’s surface. And the ingredients are all-natural, which we love. Find it on Amazon

Kids Will Love This Mushroom Tent Turn the bedroom into a whimsical fairyland with this easy-to-set-up mushroom tent. It’s such a great place to let the imagination run wild. Find it on Amazon

Remake a Classic Treat These awesome ring pop molds are a fun way to recreate a childhood favorite treat. This is great to have especially in the hot, summer months. Find it on Amazon

This Succulent Light Is Such a Fun Decor Piece Add some playfulness to a space with this amazing succulent light. It’s the cute home addition that is sure to put a smile on everyone’s face. Find it on Amazon

This Raised Cat Bowl Is So Chic Treat the family cat like the royalty they are with this stunning raised cat bowl. It is also helpful for cat digestion for them to eat from elevated surfaces, so it’s a win-win. Find it on Amazon

These Vintage Sunglasses Block out the Haters Channel some Old Hollywood glamour with these vintage sunglasses. The feeling is glam, but the price is affordable and definitely won’t break the bank. Find it on Amazon

Get Fingers Clean With This Snacking Tool This amazing snacking tool fits onto fingers to allow users to snack without getting any crumbs or oils on their fingers or devices. This is one of the most genius finds we’ve seen this year. Find it on Amazon

This Dino Nugget Pillow Is So Much Fun One of the best lazy dinners on this planet is dino nuggets. Pay homage to the best with this funny and cool dino nugget pillow that brings all the good vibes. Find it on Amazon

Get Luxurious With This Coach Pillow Bag When it’s time to spend a little money, this Coach Pillow Bag is top of our splurge list. The puffy design is so in right now and Coach just takes it to the next level. Find it on Amazon

Stand Straight With This Posture Corrector Trainer When sitting at a desk all day, it’s easy to slouch and get bad posture. Fix that issue with this posture corrector trainer that keeps the user sitting up straight. Find it on Amazon

Stay Safe With This Umbrella This amazing umbrella takes rain safety to the next level. Not only is the user protected from getting wet, but the reflective strips also make the user visible to cars driving by. Find it on Amazon

Keep the Cat Entertained This awesome automatic cat laser toy is the laziest way to play with a cat, but it will give them endless hours of entertainment chasing around the laser beams. Find it on Amazon

This Tornado Light Is Too Cool This unique tornado light is a weird item that would look so cool sitting on a bedside table. The light also creates some seriously good mood lighting. Find it on Amazon

Get Barbie-Inspired With This Pink Stand Mixer There are a lot of stand mixers on the market, but not all of them are this pink stand mixer. This is not only a helpful kitchen tool, but it also looks great sitting on the countertop. Find it on Amazon

Go on a Picnic With This Cooler Backpack Bring all the good snacks and drinks on the go with this portable cooler backpack. This is such a good item to bring on those long, fun beach days in the summer. Find it on Amazon

This Wireless Charger Is Perfect for the Bedside Table Ensure that an Apple Watch and AirPods are charged with this wireless charger that is compact and won’t take up much space on the bedside table or desktop. Find it on Amazon

Have Endless Fun Using This Blanket Fort Kit There’s no better activity for a sleepover or rainy night in the house than building a blanket fort. This blanket fort kit makes it easy to build something out of a movie. Find it on Amazon

Store Stuff in This Vintage Telephone Trinket Box This stunning vintage telephone trinket box is such a unique place to store jewelry or other small items in style. It looks like it came straight from a yard sale in the best way. Find it on Amazon

Create a Jungle Gym for Your Cat This easy-to-install set of cat shelves is a unique way to give the family cat an extra place to nap. Cats love getting up high, so this is a great perch for that. Find it on Amazon

This Portable Tech Organizer Is Great for Working on the Go This helpful portable tech organizer is a great way to keep work items in order when traveling or working on the go. All the accessories fit in the organizer with ease. Find it on Amazon

Have Some Fun With This Skill Game The simple skill game is a great way to pass some spare moments. It takes some practice to get right, so it is something that cannot be mastered right away. Find it on Amazon

Watch Birds the Smart Way This amazing smart bird feeder is such a cool way to track neighborhood birds. The video connects to a smartphone to allow users to watch birds enjoy a tasty snack. Find it on Amazon

Save Your Backseat This seat cover completely covers the backseat of a car to ensure that pet hair doesn’t totally trash the car. This is a must for post-outdoor adventures with the family dog. Find it on Amazon

Look to the Cosmos With This Astronaut Mug This universe-inspired astronaut mug is a fun way to show off a love of the great beyond. The tiny astronaut on the lid is just the cherry on top of a perfect vessel. Find it on Amazon

Plan a Date Night With “It Takes Two” “It Takes Two” is a two-player game that demands cooperation in order to get to the end of different levels. This is such a fun date night activity to try out something new. Find it on Amazon

Get Comfy With This Casper Weighted Blanket This Casper weighted blanket is the perfect addition to the bed for the ultimate comfort. There’s something so soothing about being under a weighted blanket, especially after a long and stressful day. Find it on Amazon

Get Protected With This Sun Bum Sun Care Pack The best way to keep skin looking healthy is to apply sunscreen. It is the most important part of the skincare routine. This Sun Bum sunscreen kit comes with three products that are all reef-safe and guaranteed to protect skin from the sun. Find it on Amazon

Stay Safe With This Toilet Light This helpful toilet light lights up the toilet bowl to guide people in the night. The light is dim enough that it doesn’t totally interrupt the sleep cycle. Find it on Amazon

Stay Cool With This Portable Neck Fan This hands-free portable neck fan is the best way to stay cool on hot, summer days. It’s especially good for hiking or trips to the amusement park. Find it on Amazon