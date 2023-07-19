35 amazon products that will give you bougie vibes without breaking the bank

Instead of just coveting a lifestyle full of luxury and glamour, snatch it up with some budget items that ooze a bougie aesthetic. It doesn’t have to cost a life to live like royalty, it just requires a smart eye for great products that really punch above their weight. From drugstore alternatives to home accessories and fashion must-haves, this list has everything needed to elevate a life from boring to bougie in no time!
Bring on the Great Aromas With This InnoGear Diffuser for Essential Oils
Candles get worn down, but this essential oil diffuser lasts forever. And the scents can be changed depending on the mood of the user, which makes it a lot more versatile. Plus no flame is a huge bonus.
Treat Skin With This Pulse Facial Massager
This unique pulse facial massager is a skincare tool that helps face and skin look younger. It helps the skin absorb products better and increases blood circulation for glowing skin.
These Retro Sunglasses Are Giving Old Hollywood Glamour
Sunglasses are one of those products that there really is no point in buying expensively. They get lost, scratched, or broken in a purse. These affordable retro sunglasses give that high end look without breaking the bank.
Relax With These Luxurious Bath Salts
Sink into a nice bathtub full of these bath salts and let the stress and worry of the day slip away. The soak helps remove dead skin cells and leaves skin softer after the tub.
These Eye Masks Are the Ultimate Getting Ready Accessory
Good makeup starts with a good skincare routine that preps the skin. These under eye masks are infused with activated charcoal and help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Feel Fancy With This Wine Aerator
Rather than buying a nice bottle of wine, cheat it with a nice wine aerator. The tool helps add air to wine to give it a richer and fuller flavor, even if it’s just a $4 bottle from Trader Joe’s.
Every Day Is a Good Hair Day With This Dryer Brush
Go from shower to blowout easily with this dryer brush. It’s a lightweight option that is easy to use on all different hair types. No more sore arms from holding up the round brush for hours.
This Linen Candle Smells Fresh and Clean
Bring that luxurious smell of fresh laundry into the space with this linen candle. It’s such a fresh smell that can instantly lighten the mood after a stressful day at work.
Save Hair With This Satin Pillowcase
Cotton pillowcases are a nightmare for hair. The cotton snags on the hair and creates frizz, which is extra problematic for curly-haired people. This satin pillowcase helps to eliminate overnight frizz, so second day hair looks just as good.
This Soap Feels Luxurious
Bath products feel like the perfect place to inject some luxury because taking a bath and showering are such relaxing parts of the day. This delicious smelling soap bar helps to exfoliate skin and leave it softer.
This Outdoor Blanket Is Perfect for Picnics
Go on the ultimate date with this outdoor blanket that is perfect for any outdoor adventure, from park to beach. It even comes with stakes that keep it flat to the ground, even with the wind whipping around.
Velvet Is the Most Luxurious Fabric
Add some glitz and glam to the sofa with these velvet throw pillow covers. They are an easy addition to the couch space that bring color and style.
This Foot Spa Is So Relaxing
Treat feet to a soak with this amazing foot spa. This is one of the ultimate ways to relax after a long day or a big day of walking. It’s all the pedicure vibes right at home.
Treat Skin With This Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set
There are so many amazing videos about the benefits of using a gua sha. Try it out and see the results with this jade roller and gua sha set. A pro tip is to pop the roller in the fridge for a cooling, depuffing sensation.
Organize the Bathroom With This Toothbrush Holder and Dispenser
This toothbrush holder and dispenser attaches right to the wall and helps organize the family’s toothbrushes. It also has a handy toothpaste dispenser that doles out the perfect amount of toothpaste.
This Pet Water Fountain Is So Stylish
Cats don’t love drinking out of still water dishes, so it can be really helpful for them to have a water fountain in the home. This pet water fountain has a cute flower on the top that makes it a trendy addition to the home.
Soak in a Better Bath With This Overflow Drain Cover
One of the worst things about taking a bath is when the drain doesn’t let it fill up enough. This overflow drain cover solves that problem and lets the tub fill up nice and high.
Everyone Needs a Kabuki Makeup Brush
This Kabuki makeup brush has been going totally viral on the internet for being the ultimate and versatile brush. If there was only going to be one brush in a collection, this would be it.
Keep Frizz at Bay With the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
The Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray is the perfect first product to apply before doing any heat stylish. This affordable product is great for keeping frizz at bay and is a must for the humid, summer weather.
This Touch Lamp Is Perfect for a Kid’s Bedroom
This color-changing touch lamp is such a fun addition to the bedside table. It’s great for warming down before bed without having a harsh, bright light.
This Moisturizing Oil Can Be Used for Everything
This luxurious moisturizing oil can be used for everything from hair, skin, and nails. It has a pleasing scent and the oils locks in all that extra moisture. Plus it’s great for traveling because it has so many different uses and doesn’t take up much space.
Bring the Whimsy With These Twinkle Lights
There is no better way to set the mood than to add these twinkly lights to a room or space. The soft lighting makes the space feel whimsical and romantic.
This Down With This Ice Gel Eye Mask
After a night of drinking way too much, this ice gel eye mask is the ultimate way to cooldown and feel a little better. This is also a great headache soother.
Sleep Easy With This Pillow Mist
This lovely lavender pillow mist is formulated to create a calming energy that helps to relax and unwind users before bed. This is also a great item to have at the office to mist in the air on stressful days.
Save Wine for Longer With The Original Vacu Vin Wine Saver
This wine saver helps keep wine fresh for longer after opening. The simple tool vacuum seals in the wine to lock in freshness. This is perfect for those nights when just one glass of wine does the trick.
Blend Easy With These Makeup Sponges
A lot of makeup sponges are expensive, but honestly, they are not something worth spending a lot of money on. This makeup sponge set does the job just as well and is less than $10.
These Clips Are Perfect for Every Occasion
This amazing set of 28 hair clips has all the colors and shapes that make for interesting and new hairstyles. They are the perfect finishing touch to a new outfit.
This PopSocket Makes Holding a Phone More Comfortable
For longer phone holding, this PopSocket really makes it a lot more comfortable. It is also a total game changer to put this on the back of a Kindle.
Cheat a Manicure With These Press-On Nails
Give the ultimate glam with these matte press-on nails that are super easy to apply and take off. Plus just think of all the savings from not going to the nail salon anymore.
This Hair Treatment Makes Hair Feel Silky Smooth
This affordable hair treatment is a wash-out treatment that leaves the hair feeling stronger, healthier, and shinier. This is a must-have first step to that dreaded wash day process.
This Foot Mask Is Oddly Satisfying
This may not be a favorite for the summer time because it makes feet skin peel off in sheets, but the effects are amazing. This foot mask really works.
Get a Chic Kitchen With Thes Spice Labels
There is something very adult about having matching kitchen items, like these uniform spice labels. It will make the space feel like something out of a magazine.
Elevate the Bathtub With The Original SipCaddy
There is nothing more relaxing than enjoying a great glass of wine while soaking in the tub. Keep the wine in one, safe place with The Original SipCaddy.
Keep Brows Looking Fresh With This Brow Styling Cream
Create fluffy brows that will stay in place all day long with this brow styling cream. It is the perfect first step to really set all those brow hairs.