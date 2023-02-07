Amazon’s Secret Stash: The Must-Have Items You Never Knew Existed

With millions of products worldwide available on Amazon, it’s easy to get lost in endless options. However, this vast selection can make it challenging to find the real gems worth your time and money. To help you uncover some of the best-kept secrets, we have put together a list of must-have items you never knew existed. Some products are unique, others innovative, or some products might just give you a laugh.

We want you also to discover products that are not only high-quality and functional but also unique and eye-catching. From home goods and gadgets to fashion and beauty products, we have scoured Amazon to bring you the best of the best. Whether you’re looking for a new item to add to your collection or treat yourself to something special, these finds are sure to impress.

So, if you’re tired of scrolling through pages of irrelevant products and want to discover some hidden gems, then look no further. This article is packed with must-have items from Amazon’s secret stash that you will want to take advantage of. Get ready to be amazed by the innovative and creative products just waiting to be discovered on Amazon.

Chubby Seal Pillow This Rainlin Chubby Blob Seal Pillow is a plush animal toy you never knew you needed. This cute gray seal is ready for snuggles and made from soft cotton; it provides comfort and can be used as a cushion or a plushie for playtime. Its chubby design makes it an adorable addition to any room or play collection. Find it on Amazon

Liquid Glass® Thinking Putty® Enjoy hours of stress-relieving fun with Crazy Aaron’s Liquid Glass® Thinking Putty®. It features a clear, glass-like appearance and has a smooth, satisfying texture that makes it perfect for fidgeting, stretching, and playing. This versatile putty also can bounce, stretch, tear, and even shatter, making it a fun and engaging way to relieve stress and anxiety. Find it on Amazon

14-in-1 Survival Multitool This 14-in-1 Survival Multitool combines several camping and survival tools into one compact design, making it an ideal choice for any camping or hiking trip. Its durable construction and functional features make it a great addition to any emergency preparedness kit. Find it on Amazon

Boardless Skateboard The Inventist Inc. Boardless Skateboard is an innovative take on traditional skateboarding. It allows you to perform skateboard tricks and movements without using a conventional skateboard deck. This boardless skateboard provides enthusiasts of the sport with a new and enjoyable yet challenging experience with this new technology. Find it on Amazon

Bacon Strip Bandages These Accoutrements Bacon Strip Bandages are the only good thing about sustaining an injury that requires a band-aid strip. Whether you’re a bacon lover or just appreciate unusual, these bandages are a great addition to any first-aid kit. Feature an eye-catching design that resembles strips of bacon, making them an excellent choice for anyone who loves quirky items. Find it on Amazon

BedShelfie Bedside Shelf If you are forever losing your items down the side of the bed or need a convenient way to store your essentials right by your bedside. Then you need to know about the BedShelfie. This innovative product is designed for bedside use and serves as a clip-on table tray and caddy. Reviewers rave about how ideal this gadget is for use in college dorm rooms or bunk beds. Find it on Amazon

Cute Night Light This QANYI Cute Night Light is rechargeable and features a timer, making it a convenient and portable option for use as a bedside lamp or added ambiance in any room. With its cute and quirky design, this night light makes an excellent gift for kids, teenagers, and adults alike and is sure to add a touch of warmth and character to any space. Find it on Amazon

Revitalizing Anti-Aging Cream There is no excuse not to look after your skin because products like this Brickell Revitalizing Anti-Aging Cream make it so easy. It is made with a blend of organic and natural ingredients; this night face cream works while you sleep to rejuvenate and revitalize skin, leaving it looking younger and more refreshed. With its non-greasy formula and quick absorption, this anti-aging cream is the perfect addition to any man’s skincare routine, helping to keep skin looking its best for years to come. Find it on Amazon

Cactus Coaster Set Don’t be the one with boring coasters when your friends pop over for drinks. This DIY Cactus Coaster Set is a fun and functional addition to any home, featuring six pieces designed to look like miniature cacti. The set comes with a matching flowerpot holder, adding a touch of greenery to your table or countertop while providing a secure and stable base for your drinks. Whether you’re looking for a unique and practical gift or a quirky addition to your own home, these cactus coasters are sure to bring a smile to your face and add a touch of personality to any setting. Find it on Amazon

Auto Steering Wheel Desk The Lebogner Auto Steering Wheel Desk is a practical solution for those who are always in their cars but need ways to work and eat. The device hooks directly onto the steering wheel of most vehicles, creating a stable surface for a laptop, tablet, iPad or notebook. The tray is designed to make it easy to use a device, eat food, or work on your computer without holding or balancing it on one’s lap. This is an ideal accessory for road trips, long commutes, or any time you need a portable and stable workspace. Find it on Amazon

Pride Bandages Show your support for the LGBTQIA+ community with these CURAD Pride Bandages. These bandages are made of durable plastic to keep wounds covered and clean and are designed to fit securely and comfortably on the skin. Not only do these bandages express your support they are also very helpful in protecting cuts and scrapes. With two different designs, you can choose the one that best fits your style. Find it on Amazon

Ear Wax Cleaner With Camera Nothing is more satisfying than the feeling after you have cleaned your ears. This Bebird Ear Wax Removal Tool has a camera that offers a more efficient method of removing wax than a q-tip. The camera also provides a bird’s eye view of what is inside the ear canal. The 1080p otoscope with six LED lights provides a clear picture of the ear canal, while the included six ear picks offer various options for ear wax removal. This ear-cleaning kit is compatible with iOS and Android devices, making it convenient. Find it on Amazon

Butter Bell If you are a butter fan (which we are), you will need to check out this DOWAN Porcelain Butter Keeper Crock. This is a functional solution for storing butter at room temperature to spread quickly at the right consistency. Its large capacity and humanized water line design allow you to store enough butter for multiple servings, while its airtight lid keeps the butter fresh and protected from external odors.

Made from high-quality porcelain and finished with an elegant embossed pattern, this butter dish keeps your butter fresh and adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen. Find it on Amazon

White Noise Machine If you have trouble drifting off due to external noise or even just quietening your mind to get off to sleep. Reviewers are raving about this compact SNOOZ Smart White Noise Machine which is an innovative solution for better sleep. It features a real fan that generates non-looping white noise for a calming, relaxing atmosphere. The app-based remote control, sleep timer, and night light add to the convenience and versatility of this smart white noise machine. Find it on Amazon

Gracula Garlic Crusher Life is just that little bit less dull when you have a few fun items tinkered around your kitchen like this OTOTO Gracula Garlic Crusher. Gracula is not only a fearsome devil but also a versatile one. He is designed to make crushing garlic, ginger, nuts, chili, and herbs a breeze. The twist-top design of the garlic mincer allows easy crushing, while the manual garlic press and peeler make preparation even more straightforward. This BPA-free tool is made of durable and food-safe materials, making it a practical and excellent addition to any kitchen. Find it on Amazon

Quakehold! Museum Putty If you have some valuables that you want to ensure don’t break during a quake, or you just have loads of kids around, then we got your back. This Quakehold! Museum Putty can be used for securing and stabilizing objects. This neutral-colored putty can be molded to fit various shapes and sizes, providing a discreet and secure hold. It is specifically designed for museums to keep delicate and valuable artifacts in place. Still, you can get some today if you are worried about your valuables during earthquakes or other disturbances. Find it on Amazon

Chia Pet Ok, look, we will be honest with you. Still determining if this Chia Pet is even useful. Still, this list wouldn’t be complete without at least letting folks everywhere know they can have their very own David Hasselhoff or Bob Ross as a decorative pottery planter that grows chia plants. This is a quirky novelty product ideal for getting someone you love to laugh—especially someone who loves ‘The Hoff’ as much as we do. Yeah, as we wrote it, it didn’t make sense to us, but it works. Find it on Amazon

Refreshing Body Wipes You can freshen up without a shower with these HyperGo Quick Mint Refreshing Body Wipes are a convenient solution for refreshing on the go. They are perfect for use after a workout while hiking, traveling, or camping. These wipes are made with all-natural and biodegradable ingredients, making them an eco-friendly option. The 20-count pack makes them easy to pack and bring along for quick, refreshing cleansing whenever and wherever needed. Find it on Amazon

Tako Blackhead Scrub Stick This cute little Tako Pore Collection Blackhead Stick is a K-Beauty cult product and is a whizz at minimizing the appearance of pores and achieving a clear complexion. The formula targets the appearance of pores and reduces their size by unclogging pores, removing impurities, and providing deep cleaning to the skin. Find it on Amazon

Fake Beer Belly Fanny Pack You might get a few double takes wearing this or know someone who needs a gag gift, but whatever the reason, this Fake Beer Belly Fanny Pack is sure to get some laughs. This gag gift is also functional and features a pouch in the front to hold essentials, such as a phone, wallet, and keys. The adjustable waist strap makes it easy to wear, and its beer belly design adds a touch of fun. Find it on Amazon

Rubber Duck This is a Rubber Duck with a bit of a twist. So warning this might offend a few folks, but it also might get a few laughs from those with a dark sense of humor. This rubber duck is not suitable for gifting to children, but it does everything your rubber ducky used to do when you were little. It floats just fine in your bath and looks like a regular rubber duck but with an adult-only wing signal. Find it on Amazon

Magnetic Levitating Globe This Magnetic Levitating Globe is a feat of impressive technology as the floating globe hovers above its base using magnetic levitation and rotates silently, creating a mesmerizing visual effect. The included LED light illuminates the globe, adding a touch of ambient night lighting when it’s activated at night. We didn’t know we needed this gadget until we saw it and thought it was a terrific tech choice. Find it on Amazon

Yodeling Pickle This Yodeling Pickle lets out an almighty yodel when activated, making it a gadget that will make some pickle lover in your life fall over laughing. Great for all ages, so everyone can enjoy hours of mindless entertainment and add a touch of humor to their day. Find it on Amazon

Instant Light Incense Not a fan of burning candles. No problem. These natural coal disks have a slow burn and low smoke, making them perfect for creating a relaxing atmosphere in any space. The set of 100 coal tablets provides a cost-effective solution for incense lovers and a convenient and efficient way to light incense. Find it on Amazon

Happy Nuts Comfort Powder Save yourself from unnecessary discomfort. This Happy Nuts Comfort Powder is a specially formulated powder for anti-chafing, sweat defense, and odor control. It is designed to be used in the groin, feet, and other areas prone to sweat and chafing. This body powder helps to keep skin dry, comfortable, and odor-free, making it a valuable addition to your daily grooming routine. Find it on Amazon

Shocktato Party Game It is a hilarious party game that will provide hours of fun and entertainment for your guests. During Lightning Reaction Shocktato, players take turns trying to be the first to grab the “potato” after a buzzer sounds, but if they are too slow, they will receive a mild shock. Brilliant for gatherings and guaranteed to provide lots of laughter and memorable moments. Find it on Amazon

Tortillas Blanket Turn yourself or a loved one into a burrito. This realistic food throw blanket is guaranteed to bring a smile to anyone’s face and provide a comfortable throw blanket to get cozy under. That’s right, this Mermaker Burrito Blanket looks like a giant burrito tortilla with a double-sided design and is 71 inches in size, making it suitable for adults and kids. Find it on Amazon

Vitamin C Serum You only need two items for anti-aging defense, and this Vichy LiftActiv Vitamin C Serum is one of them. This is a powerful anti-aging and brightening solution for the face. With 15% pure vitamin C, it helps to firm the skin and protect against harmful free radicals. This skin-firming and antioxidant facial serum delivers brightness and moisturization, leaving the skin with a more youthful and radiant appearance. And don’t skimp on the second, which is SPF. Find it on Amazon

Frownies Wrinkle Patches Now we all look in the mirror from time to time and think about what we shall do about our frown lines. These Frownies Forehead and Between Eyes Wrinkle Patches are a non-invasive solution for smoothing forehead wrinkles made from a natural, skin-friendly material that adheres to the skin, helping to smooth and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. The patches can be used overnight or during the day and are an effective alternative to more invasive treatments. Find it on Amazon

Indoor Plant Food Spikes Don’t let your indoor friends fade away when you forget to water them for two weeks. Instead, get yourself a pack of these Miracle-Gro Indoor Plant Food Spikes that are a convenient way to provide nourishment to all flowering and foliage houseplants. Insert directly into the soil, providing a continuous supply of essential nutrients for up to two months. Each pack includes 48 spikes specially formulated for indoor plants, ensuring optimal growth and health for your indoor garden. Find it on Amazon

Pizza Cutter Wheel This Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel will change your pizza nights. This high-quality kitchen tool is designed for effortless and precise pizza slicing for connoisseurs. Its sharp blade allows for clean and even cuts, while the protective blade guard ensures safety. The ergonomic handle provides a comfortable grip, making it easy to use even for extended periods. It is dishwasher safe, making cleaning up a breeze. This gadget is a must-have for anyone who loves pizza. Find it on Amazon

Mini ATM Piggy Bank If you are saving up for something special or want to encourage kids to appreciate money, then you will achieve either goal with this Mini ATM Piggy Bank. The gadget features a debit card, bill feeder, coin recognition, and balance calculator, making it feel like interactively operating the real thing. This allows users to keep track of their savings, manage their finances in a modern and practical way, and develop healthy savings habits. Find it on Amazon

The Original Toilet Night Light This gadget is brilliant for those who often have to make an early morning dash to take a tinkle. The Original Toilet Night Light has motion sensor activation and nine color modes making it a convenient and safe way to light up your toilet bowl at night without turning on the harsh overhead lights. Whether you’re looking for a unique party accessory or a quirky addition to your home, this toilet night light is sure to bring a smile to your face and provide a conversation starter for any bathroom visitor. Find it on Amazon

Plush Toy Lambchop This is strictly a pet toy, but we are so fond of the little Multipet Lambchop Plush Pet Toy that we might be eyeing it for ourselves. Measuring 10 inches in length, this white and tan toy is made from durable plush material and is designed to withstand the rough-and-tumble play of even the most active dogs. With its classic Lambchop design, this toy will provide your furry friend with hours of entertainment and is sure to become a cherished part of their toy collection. Find it on Amazon

Outdoor Sports Watch Designed to withstand extreme weather conditions and provide reliable performance, this SUUNTO Core Outdoor Sports Watch features a comprehensive suite of tools for outdoor enthusiasts, including an altimeter, barometer, and compass, as well as multiple customizable sports modes.

Its long battery life and user-friendly interface make it the ideal companion for any outdoor adventure, helping you stay on track and reach your goals. Find it on Amazon