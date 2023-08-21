Sizzle & Celebrate: Your Ultimate Guide To A Labor Day Backyard Bash

There’s no better way to celebrate Labor Day than to close out the summer in style with an all out backyard bash. It’s time to fire up the grill, get the beers, and indulge in some fun in that glorious summer sun. Get prepped for the big event with these helpful and fun items that will make the party one to remember for all your friends and family. With so many good finds, you’ll be ready to win the title of hostess with the mostest.
It’s Not a Party Without a Grill
It’s not really a summer party is the grill isn’t part of the action. Even a home low on space can benefit from this portable grill that can be placed on a countertop or table.
Create the Perfect Seating
This comfy and ultra-stylish patio furniture set is a great addition to a backyard patio area. This is a great place to take a seat and enjoy those long summer days.
Have You Ever Seen a Hot Dog Bun Driller
Got some buns that aren’t cut perfectly for those delicious hot dogs? Solve the problem instantly with this hot dog bun driller that creates the perfect spot for a juicy dog.
These Melamine Dinner Plates Look More Expensive Than They Are
These sturdy, but lightweight dinner plates are the perfect option for serving guests outdoors. The plates look stylish and expensive but are actually super affordable.
Make a Mess Look Tidy With This Potting Bench Table
Have a convenient space for gardening stuff and other outdoor necessities in this potting bench table. Every backyard green thumb needs one of these.
Decorate the Space With This Lighted Palm Tree
This stunning lighted palm tree is the multi-color start to the perfect backyard oasis. This is an awesome thing to have for when the sun goes down to keep the party going.
Add a Rug to the Patio
A lot of people only think about having rugs in the home, but they can also add some style to outdoor spaces as well. This striped area rug is sturdy enough to stand up to weather and gives the space and little bit of trend and flare.
Serve Water in This Stunning Ceramic Pitcher
On a hot day, it’s important to stay hydrated. Use this stunning ceramic pitcher as a lovely way to keep the water flowing all day long.
Crank the Tunes on This Bose SoundLink Portable Speaker
We all know that Bose always delivers on sound quality. Bring that high-tech sound to a compact form with this portable Bluetooth speaker. It’s perfect for all outdoor events.
Have Fun in the Sun With Bottle Bash
No backyard party is complete without some good old fashioned lawn games. Bottle Bash is a disc throwing game where players try to knock over bottles, but don’t worry there’s no broken glass involved.
Keep Clean With Some Paper Towels
This adorable turtle paper towel holder is a must-have to clean up all those party messes. Plus, the turtle is so on theme with a tropical-inspired BBQ.
Relax in This Hanging Loveseat
Snuggle up with a friend in this ultra-comfortable hanging loveseat. And when the party is over, this is the perfect place to read a nice book.
Slather up the Corn With This Butter Keeper
It’s not a summer party without some delicious corn. And everyone knows that corn needs a lot of butter. Keep the butter soft and spreadable using this butter keeper.
Create Desserts With These Popsicle Molds
Treat guests to a delicious and refreshing dessert with these popsicle molds. This makes it easy to customize the treats to everyone’s personal preferences.
Get Active With a Game of Spike Ball
Spike Ball is an athletic game that kind of mimic volleyball, but can be played in a more compact space. Get ready to dive and dash for the ball all day long.
Keep the Beers Cold in This Side Table
This super convenient side table doubles as a cooler. This is the perfect thing to have in the backyard as a sneaky solution to keeping more beverages cool.
Pasta Bowls Feel More Chic
Elevate the serving style with these ceramic pasta bowls that will take the table settings to the next level. The aesthetics are unmatched.
Store up a Ton of Ice
These silicone ice trays come with a bin that stores ice so that ice can be saved up. This is a fun way to try out different flavors and styles of ice for creative cocktail making.
Keep the Party Going Into the Night
This amazing patio umbrella light gives off a bright light that keeps the table lit up even after the sun goes down. No need to stop the party in the night.
Get Comfy in This Day Bed
This multi-functional day bed might be the most comfortable place to tan by the pool all day long. The moving parts can also be adjusted to create more seating space.
Create Batch Drinks in This Mason Jar Pitcher
No host wants to be remaking drinks all day long, so it’s best to prep and batch items ahead of time. This mason jar pitcher is the perfect batch-drink vessel.
Clean up Before and After the Party
Get a deep clean with this power scrubber brush that gets surfaces squeaky clean with little to no elbow grease. It will leave the home spotless.
Grill Veggies in This Grill Basket
It can be annoying to try to grill veggies or shrimp without them falling through the grates. This grill basket keeps them in place but still allows them to absorb that yummy grill flavor.
Have Fun With These Party Cups
For night time events, these party cups are such a fun way to serve beverages. The light up sides look kind of like glow sticks, which is such a cool touch.
Keep it Organized With the Grill Caddy
Keep condiments, utensils, and other necessary items with this super handy grill caddy. The handle also makes it easy to move around the backyard.
Do a Picnic Theme
This gingham party set is giving that classic picnic look that is perfect for an end of summer bash to remember. It comes with cups, plates, silverware, and even some decor.
Grow Herbs in This Garden Bed
Feel like a gourmet chef and cook with some homegrown herbs all grown in this raised garden bed. It’s such a fun and useful addition to an outdoor space.
These Pretty Lawn Decor Items Light up at Night
Add some style to the backyard with these pretty flower decor sticks. They capture the light of the sun all day long so they can glow during the night.
Move the Party Indoors With These Disco Lights
When the sun goes down, it’s time to have the dance party inside. And no dance party is complete without some fun, party lighting, courtesy of these disco lights.
Have a Watch Party in the Backyard
This inflatable screen is the ultimate way to watch sports or movies outdoors in style. It’s almost like going to a drive-in movie, but no car needed.
Serve a Cheese Board on This Bamboo Wine Picnic Table
Add some extra space with this bamboo wine picnic table. It even has two notches for wine glasses to sit in, which is just the cherry on top.
A Lawn Game Perfect for the Kids
Have an easy option that the kids can play and put out this lawn tic-tac-toe game. The big shapes make it a more active version of the classic game.
These Serving Trays Are Essential
Getting all that delicious food from kitchen to table is a must for any outdoor dinner party. Do it in style with these rustic wooden serving trays.
All That Meat Needs a Side of Salad
BBQs can be overwhelming with the amount of meat options, but that can’t be all people. Add a nice salad in this gorgeous salad bowl that makes a stunning addition to the table.
End the Night With a S’more
Close out the perfect outdoor party with some quality time spent around a fire pit. Pairs perfectly with s’mores and telling stories with friends.