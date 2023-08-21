Skip to main content
Sizzle & Celebrate: Your Ultimate Guide To A Labor Day Backyard Bash

There’s no better way to celebrate Labor Day than to close out the summer in style with an all out backyard bash. It’s time to fire up the grill, get the beers, and indulge in some fun in that glorious summer sun. Get prepped for the big event with these helpful and fun items that will make the party one to remember for all your friends and family. With so many good finds, you’ll be ready to win the title of hostess with the mostest.

It’s Not a Party Without a Grill

sizzle celebrate your ultimate guide to a labor day backyard bash

It’s not really a summer party is the grill isn’t part of the action. Even a home low on space can benefit from this portable grill that can be placed on a countertop or table.

Find it on Amazon

Create the Perfect Seating

sizzle celebrate your ultimate guide to a labor day backyard bash

This comfy and ultra-stylish patio furniture set is a great addition to a backyard patio area. This is a great place to take a seat and enjoy those long summer days.

Find it on Amazon

Have You Ever Seen a Hot Dog Bun Driller

sizzle celebrate your ultimate guide to a labor day backyard bash

Got some buns that aren’t cut perfectly for those delicious hot dogs? Solve the problem instantly with this hot dog bun driller that creates the perfect spot for a juicy dog.

Find it on Amazon

These Melamine Dinner Plates Look More Expensive Than They Are

sizzle celebrate your ultimate guide to a labor day backyard bash

These sturdy, but lightweight dinner plates are the perfect option for serving guests outdoors. The plates look stylish and expensive but are actually super affordable.

Find it on Amazon

Make a Mess Look Tidy With This Potting Bench Table

sizzle celebrate your ultimate guide to a labor day backyard bash

Have a convenient space for gardening stuff and other outdoor necessities in this potting bench table. Every backyard green thumb needs one of these.

Find it on Amazon

Decorate the Space With This Lighted Palm Tree

sizzle celebrate your ultimate guide to a labor day backyard bash

This stunning lighted palm tree is the multi-color start to the perfect backyard oasis. This is an awesome thing to have for when the sun goes down to keep the party going.

Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Add a Rug to the Patio

sizzle celebrate your ultimate guide to a labor day backyard bash

A lot of people only think about having rugs in the home, but they can also add some style to outdoor spaces as well. This striped area rug is sturdy enough to stand up to weather and gives the space and little bit of trend and flare.

Find it on Amazon

Serve Water in This Stunning Ceramic Pitcher

sizzle celebrate your ultimate guide to a labor day backyard bash

On a hot day, it’s important to stay hydrated. Use this stunning ceramic pitcher as a lovely way to keep the water flowing all day long.

Find it on Amazon

Crank the Tunes on This Bose SoundLink Portable Speaker

sizzle celebrate your ultimate guide to a labor day backyard bash

We all know that Bose always delivers on sound quality. Bring that high-tech sound to a compact form with this portable Bluetooth speaker. It’s perfect for all outdoor events.

Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Have Fun in the Sun With Bottle Bash

sizzle celebrate your ultimate guide to a labor day backyard bash

No backyard party is complete without some good old fashioned lawn games. Bottle Bash is a disc throwing game where players try to knock over bottles, but don’t worry there’s no broken glass involved.

Find it on Amazon

Keep Clean With Some Paper Towels

sizzle celebrate your ultimate guide to a labor day backyard bash

This adorable turtle paper towel holder is a must-have to clean up all those party messes. Plus, the turtle is so on theme with a tropical-inspired BBQ.

Find it on Amazon

Relax in This Hanging Loveseat

sizzle celebrate your ultimate guide to a labor day backyard bash

Snuggle up with a friend in this ultra-comfortable hanging loveseat. And when the party is over, this is the perfect place to read a nice book.

Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Slather up the Corn With This Butter Keeper

sizzle celebrate your ultimate guide to a labor day backyard bash

It’s not a summer party without some delicious corn. And everyone knows that corn needs a lot of butter. Keep the butter soft and spreadable using this butter keeper.

Find it on Amazon

Create Desserts With These Popsicle Molds

sizzle celebrate your ultimate guide to a labor day backyard bash

Treat guests to a delicious and refreshing dessert with these popsicle molds. This makes it easy to customize the treats to everyone’s personal preferences.

Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Get Active With a Game of Spike Ball

sizzle celebrate your ultimate guide to a labor day backyard bash

Spike Ball is an athletic game that kind of mimic volleyball, but can be played in a more compact space. Get ready to dive and dash for the ball all day long.

Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Keep the Beers Cold in This Side Table

sizzle celebrate your ultimate guide to a labor day backyard bash

This super convenient side table doubles as a cooler. This is the perfect thing to have in the backyard as a sneaky solution to keeping more beverages cool.

Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Pasta Bowls Feel More Chic

sizzle celebrate your ultimate guide to a labor day backyard bash

Elevate the serving style with these ceramic pasta bowls that will take the table settings to the next level. The aesthetics are unmatched.

Find it on Amazon

Store up a Ton of Ice

sizzle celebrate your ultimate guide to a labor day backyard bash

These silicone ice trays come with a bin that stores ice so that ice can be saved up. This is a fun way to try out different flavors and styles of ice for creative cocktail making.

Find it on Amazon

Keep the Party Going Into the Night

sizzle celebrate your ultimate guide to a labor day backyard bash

This amazing patio umbrella light gives off a bright light that keeps the table lit up even after the sun goes down. No need to stop the party in the night.

Find it on Amazon

Get Comfy in This Day Bed

sizzle celebrate your ultimate guide to a labor day backyard bash

This multi-functional day bed might be the most comfortable place to tan by the pool all day long. The moving parts can also be adjusted to create more seating space.

Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Create Batch Drinks in This Mason Jar Pitcher

sizzle celebrate your ultimate guide to a labor day backyard bash

No host wants to be remaking drinks all day long, so it’s best to prep and batch items ahead of time. This mason jar pitcher is the perfect batch-drink vessel.

Find it on Amazon

Clean up Before and After the Party

sizzle celebrate your ultimate guide to a labor day backyard bash

Get a deep clean with this power scrubber brush that gets surfaces squeaky clean with little to no elbow grease. It will leave the home spotless.

Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Grill Veggies in This Grill Basket

sizzle celebrate your ultimate guide to a labor day backyard bash

It can be annoying to try to grill veggies or shrimp without them falling through the grates. This grill basket keeps them in place but still allows them to absorb that yummy grill flavor.

Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Have Fun With These Party Cups

sizzle celebrate your ultimate guide to a labor day backyard bash

For night time events, these party cups are such a fun way to serve beverages. The light up sides look kind of like glow sticks, which is such a cool touch.

Find it on Amazon

Keep it Organized With the Grill Caddy

sizzle celebrate your ultimate guide to a labor day backyard bash

Keep condiments, utensils, and other necessary items with this super handy grill caddy. The handle also makes it easy to move around the backyard.

Find it on Amazon

Do a Picnic Theme

sizzle celebrate your ultimate guide to a labor day backyard bash

This gingham party set is giving that classic picnic look that is perfect for an end of summer bash to remember. It comes with cups, plates, silverware, and even some decor.

Find it on Amazon

Grow Herbs in This Garden Bed

sizzle celebrate your ultimate guide to a labor day backyard bash

Feel like a gourmet chef and cook with some homegrown herbs all grown in this raised garden bed. It’s such a fun and useful addition to an outdoor space.

Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

These Pretty Lawn Decor Items Light up at Night

sizzle celebrate your ultimate guide to a labor day backyard bash

Add some style to the backyard with these pretty flower decor sticks. They capture the light of the sun all day long so they can glow during the night.

Find it on Amazon

Move the Party Indoors With These Disco Lights

sizzle celebrate your ultimate guide to a labor day backyard bash

When the sun goes down, it’s time to have the dance party inside. And no dance party is complete without some fun, party lighting, courtesy of these disco lights.

Find it on Amazon

Have a Watch Party in the Backyard

sizzle celebrate your ultimate guide to a labor day backyard bash

This inflatable screen is the ultimate way to watch sports or movies outdoors in style. It’s almost like going to a drive-in movie, but no car needed.

Find it on Amazon

Serve a Cheese Board on This Bamboo Wine Picnic Table

sizzle celebrate your ultimate guide to a labor day backyard bash

Add some extra space with this bamboo wine picnic table. It even has two notches for wine glasses to sit in, which is just the cherry on top.

Find it on Amazon

A Lawn Game Perfect for the Kids

sizzle celebrate your ultimate guide to a labor day backyard bash

Have an easy option that the kids can play and put out this lawn tic-tac-toe game. The big shapes make it a more active version of the classic game.

Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

These Serving Trays Are Essential

sizzle celebrate your ultimate guide to a labor day backyard bash

Getting all that delicious food from kitchen to table is a must for any outdoor dinner party. Do it in style with these rustic wooden serving trays.

Find it on Amazon

All That Meat Needs a Side of Salad

sizzle celebrate your ultimate guide to a labor day backyard bash

BBQs can be overwhelming with the amount of meat options, but that can’t be all people. Add a nice salad in this gorgeous salad bowl that makes a stunning addition to the table.

Find it on Amazon

End the Night With a S’more

sizzle celebrate your ultimate guide to a labor day backyard bash

Close out the perfect outdoor party with some quality time spent around a fire pit. Pairs perfectly with s’mores and telling stories with friends.

Find it on Amazon

