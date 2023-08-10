New and Noteworthy: Amazon’s Picks That Are Stealing The Limelight

Are you fed up with being the last one to know what’s hot? Are you always playing catch-up when it comes to the latest must-haves that will save you time, streamline your routine and enhance your home? We’ve got you covered with our collection of new and noteworthy finds that are stealing the limelight. We have explored the cutting-edge, trendsetting, and most talked-about products that have taken center stage. From innovative gadgets to trendy fashion pieces, these fresh Amazon picks are generating buzz and excitement among shoppers. Get ready to stay on top of the latest trends and discover the products that everyone is raving about. You’ll be itching to hit ‘add to cart’.

Create a Cozy Atmosphere Quickly with This Touch Lamp Choose how bright you want your lights as you settle down at night. This touch-control table lamp is super sleek and dimmable. With just a touch, you can easily switch between three different brightness levels which is perfect for creating a cozy atmosphere in a snap. Simply tap the lamp’s base to turn it on and off or adjust the brightness. It can also charge your devices as it comes with a USB-C port and a USB-A port as well as a standard outlet (120V) allowing you to charge up to three devices at one time. Find it on Amazon

Get a Spotlight When You Need It with These Outdoor Solar Lights You’ll love these outdoor solar lights. The battery can keep these porch lights running for up to 15 hours when fully juiced, so your nights will be beautifully lit up. They will get rid of your dim corners as these solar lights are seriously bright. The motion sensor mode switches on when it senses movement. There’s also the dusk-to-dawn mode which will keep a low light all night. There’s even a dim-to-bright mode which starts low before shining bright when motion is detected. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Trim Your Pooch’s Claws with This Super-Quiet Nail Grinder Got a nervous pet who hates going to the groomer? This nail grinder has got six different grinding speeds that you can tweak to your pet’s liking. It’s got three different grinding ports depending on the size of your pooch. It’s even got a little light so you can see what you’re doing and don’t risk clipping their nails too far. It’s super gentle with a diamond bit, and it keeps vibrations super low, making it a stress-free experience for dogs of all sizes. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Enjoy the Outdoors with This Comfy Rocking Chair This outdoor rocking chair is all about comfort wherever you go. The chair is designed in a crescent shape, which means you can truly unwind and wave goodbye to that camping fatigue. Its little extras make a big difference. This camping rocker has a side organizer and a cup holder letting you keep your essentials close by – whether it’s your phone, snacks, or a drink. You’ll be all set to stay put as long as you want, enjoying the outdoors in ultimate comfort. Find it on Amazon

This Indoor Bug Trap is Like a Mosquito Magnet Don’t let bugs ruin your chill. This indoor bug trap is seriously smart! It comes with a mode that changes wavelengths, and every 15 minutes, it switches up to attract a variety of bugs. This fruit fly trap works on simple physics to nab those insects without chemicals or toxins. It’s a mosquito magnet. It mimics human body temperature, releasing a bit of heat that bugs just can’t resist. Find it on Amazon

The Echo Pop is a Wonder You Won’t Be Able to Live Without Introducing the Echo Pop. It’s more than a smart little speaker. You can control your music with just your voice. All you have to do is just ask Alexa. The Echo Pop can turn any space into a smart space, controlling compatible smart home devices like lights or plugs. While playing your favorite tunes, audiobooks or radio station, Alexa can also set timers, give you weather updates, read the latest news, reorder essentials like paper towels, make calls, and answer questions. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

These Travel Cubes Will Take the Stress Out of Packing Pack like you know what you’re doing with this six-piece travel packing organizers. Now you will not only know where everything is, but you will also create more space, be able to squeeze more in and keep everything neat and tidy. You’ve got three mesh bags, a shoe bag, a drawstring pocket, and an underwear bag in the mix. You can even use them for keeping things in check at home or during outdoor adventures like camping. Find it on Amazon

Get Around the Smart Dress Code with These Dress Sneakers So you need to look smart, but you want to feel comfortable? These dress sneakers are your answer. Your feet won’t get sweaty in these as they’ve got a perforated lining to let them breathe. They also have a shock-absorbing cushioning insole to give your foot support so you can avoid those aching feet and feel comfortable all day. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

This Smartwatch Doesn’t Need Charging for 40 Days! This smartwatch will keep you on top of your stats for over 40 days! Unlike many smartwatches which require regular charging, this military-style smartwatch can keep you on top of all the personal data you need as it tracks your sleep, heart rate, blood pressure, and oxygen levels. Plus, it’s got over 100 exercise modes, from hiking and skiing to swimming. Along with an HD touchscreen, the waterproof smartwatch can make and receive calls, control your music, and even send notifications from your favorite apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram. Find it on Amazon

These Comfy Slides are Fantastic for Running Errands Whether you’re running errands, heading to the pool, or just want to chill in your backyard, these non-slip sliders are incredibly comfy. Available in black and beige, the perfect neutral colors that should go with any outfit. They’re also unisex and available in men’s and women’s sizes. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

This Strong Belt Bag Doesn’t Sacrifice Style The belt bag is having a moment and we love this practical offering from Osprey. It’s made from strong stuff as the main body is made from “junior” ballistic fabric. The webbing they’ve used is like your favorite seatbelt – soft, cushy, and really strong. So you get a chic look without sacrificing any toughness. Everything about the bag is muted and sophisticated. This bag doesn’t need to shout to make a statement. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

This Weekend Bag is Ready for Your Incredible Adventures Heading away for a night or two, get yourself a decent bag. This expanding bag makes it more than your average weekender. It’s got a bottom compartment with a zipper. You can fold it up and make the bag smaller for quick trips, hitting the gym, or little adventures. But when you need extra space, unfold it completely and it’s perfect for storing up to three pairs of shoes. Outside, you’ve got zippered pockets for keeping your important stuff secure and easy-to-reach pockets for water bottles. Inside, there’s space for towels, makeup, your iPad, clothes, snacks – you name it. Find it on Amazon

The New Echo Show Has a Camera To Check On Your Home The new Echo Show might do more for you than you think. You can ask it to set alarms and timers, play a soothing playlist to help you sleep, or even create a smart home routine to kickstart your mornings, just using simple voice commands. It’s got an incredible sound and a neat display so you can see what’s playing. Use Alexa to control all sorts of smart gadgets like lights and thermostats, even when you’re not home. There’s also a camera built in that you can use it to check on your family and pets, and you can even drop in to see what’s happening at home when you’re out. Find it on Amazon

Keep Your Car Smelling Fresh with the Luxe Air Fresheners Gone are the days of cringe air fresheners for your car. Drift’s wood car air fresheners have sleek and practical designs with top-notch scents that scream luxury and style. The air fresheners are magnetized to fit perfectly on your car visor when you use the metal clip. The luxe Teak fragrance is a blend of fresh tobacco leaf, teakwood, and musk. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

This Camera Will Allow You To Give Your Dog Treats While You’re Out Don’t you just hate leaving your pooch at home? See what they get up with the Furbo 360° Dog Camera. It’s like a safety net for your dog, keeping them secure and happy. It’s got this cool treat-tossing feature that’ll have your dog chasing treats even when you’re not around. You can load up Furbo with your dog’s favorite snacks and use the app to toss treats, control the treat size, and even schedule treat-tossing sessions. It’s a fun way to keep your dog engaged and you can also use it for training rewards or to help with separation anxiety. With a Furbo subscription, it can give you Advanced Barking Alerts, which means you’ll know if your dog’s trying to tell you something important. Find it on Amazon

This Tumbler Will Keep Your Drinks at the Perfect Temperature The Dream Tumbler is a rival for the hugely popular Stanley. Whether you’re heading to work, hitting the books, hitting the gym, or even jet-setting on a trip, this tumbler will keep your drinks at the perfect temperature. Its slim base also fits perfectly in your car’s cup holder. It comes with two types of lids: a rotating one to prevent spills and a transparent flip cover. There are even straws included. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

This Milk Frother Will Have You Whipping Up Barista-Style Coffee If you’re all about that coffee perfection, you need to get your hands on this portable handheld milk frother. It’s like a magic wand. It whips up milk into dreamy foam, stirs up beverages, and gives you that velvety goodness you crave in your hot or cold drinks. Picture frothy lattes, creamy cappuccinos, and oh-so-smooth macchiatos. But that’s not all – it’s also a matcha whisker, a hot chocolate mixer, and a protein shake pro. Find it on Amazon

Keep All of Your Products Close to Hand with This Stylish Shower Caddy It’s incredible the amount of products we have to remember to take into the shower. This Kitsure shower rack will save you the trouble. The stylish caddy is rust-proof and is built to last even in a steamy bathroom. They’ve even got a neat mesh base to allow water to drip through so your bottles don’t just sit in pools of water. You don’t need tools as it’s easy to hang on super-strong adhesive tapes. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Enjoy Epic BBQ Sessions with This Rolling Grilling Basket This BBQ basket is a go-to for all the grill pros out there. Throw veggies and meats into the Rolling Grilling Basket. It’s designed to evenly cook your ingredients, and unlike those other grills where stuff falls and burns, it rotates a full 360 degrees. You’ll want to try everything. It’s not even a pain to clean like most grills as you can just toss it in the dishwasher. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

This Punchy Dehumidifier Will Create the Perfect Atmosphere for You to Breathe Dehumidifiers can bring a breath of fresh air to your space. This dehumidifier uses semiconductor condensation technology that works quietly to zap moisture from the air. It helps keep humidity levels below 45%, creating the perfect comfy and cozy vibe in your living space. This dehumidifier might be compact but can handle large rooms, even a wine cellar if you’re lucky enough to have one. Find it on Amazon

Get the Sleep You Deserve with a Memory Foam Bed Topper Get a good night’s sleep with this Memory Foam Bed Topper. It gives you amazing comfort with its high-density memory foam that molds to your body’s unique shape, relieving those annoying pressure points and providing support exactly where you need it. Staying cool at night is crucial. That’s why this mattress topper comes with a breathable gel layer. It helps whisk away heat, making sure you stay perfectly cool all year round. Find it on Amazon

Take Your Healthy Blends on the Go with This Portable Blender Enjoy a blend wherever you go. Ninja’s new portable blender is a powerful beast. It can tackle frozen ingredients whether you’re at home or on the move. You can pick the color that suits your vibe the best. It’s got a hinged carry handle making life easier to carry it, unlike other mothers. Then once you’re done, it can go in the dishwasher. Find it on Amazon

These Plant Mats are Perfect for Gardening Calling all plant parents. These Plant Mats will allow you to look after your beloved babies without making a mess. They’re great for all sorts of gardening projects, whether it’s early spring sowing, transplanting, raising seedlings, potting plants, or even just giving your plants a trim or a drink. You can use them in your kitchen, on the lawn, or out on the terrace – wherever your green thumb takes you. Find it on Amazon

This Stylish Storage Box Will Help Declutter Your Home This proves that storage boxes can be cool. This zippered box is all about giving you extra space to store all sorts of goodies – think blankets, clothes, pillows, and quilts. They’re lightweight and they look good. Just unfold, unzip, and start loading up. Whether it’s moving clothes without those hangers or simply storing your stuff, these bags are perfect. They even collapse and fold down to a smaller size for future use, perfect for tucking into drawers, closets, cars, or your luggage. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Feel Ready to Conquer the Day with a Restore Alarm Clock Did you know that there’s white noise, pink noise, brown noise? The Restore 2 has got the lot and will let you feel refreshed and ready to conquer the day. The sunrise alarm clock supports your body’s natural rhythm and gives you a gentle rise to greet the day. The dimmable clock keeps things dark, and if you need to check the time, just give it a tap anywhere on the device. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

This Arched Mirror Will Give Your Home an Elegant Touch This arched full-length mirror will add a touch of elegance to your room. The floor mirror has a unique arched top that is easy to move around as it’s so lightweight. You can set it up in multiple ways, by tilting it against the wall, mounting it vertically, or even using the U-shaped bracket to stand it up anywhere you like. And if you’re worried about hanging it, don’t be – there’s a hook on the back that works perfectly indoors or outdoors. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

This Low-Maintenance Palm Will Have Everyone Fooled Add a tropical vibe to your home without the hassle of having to keep your plant alive. This lifelike artificial plant is great for spots that don’t get a lot of light or for people with busy lives. You can even gently shape those fronds to create that perfect spread. It works indoors or outdoors. Whether you want to spruce up your living room, add a vibe to your office, or even grace your patio. Find it on Amazon

Say Goodbye to Cold Brews with This Coffee Mug Warmer The coffee mug warmer is an absolute must-have whether you’re a busy parent or find yourself in back-to-back meetings every day. Rather than waste your cold cups of coffee, keep one waiting for you. It’s really easy to use and will make sure your drink stays cozy till the very last sip. You can even set the time up to 12 hours for your drink to stay warm exactly when you want it. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

This Family-Sized Air Fryer Will Give You That Crunch You Crave This 5-in-1 Air Fryer could replace so many of your kitchen appliances. It will quickly become your go-to for air frying, baking, dehydrating, rotisserie cooking, and roasting. Unlike many air fryers, you don’t even need to preheat. With rapid air heating elements, your food will be cooking up fast, even, and crispy so no waiting around. It also has a Hi-Fry setting for that extra crunch. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Enjoy Healthy Popcorn Everytime with This Air Popper Get a tasty and healthy snack with this awesome air popper. Get all the popcorn you can manage in three minutes with absolutely no oil. It’s so good at popping corn, so you’re not left with a whole load of unpopped kernels. It will save you money and keep you healthy. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

This Wine Wand Will Be Your Secret Weapon This wine wand could say you kiss goodbye to nasty hangovers. They tend to suck the joy out of things. The wine wand uses unique technology. It filters out histamines and sulfites that can cause itchy skin and headaches. Just give your red wine a whirl with this wine purifier wand and you’re good to go. It won’t mess with the color or taste of your wine. Find it on Amazon

Conquer Your Tasks with This Fridge Planner This acrylic fridge magnetic set will get your life in order. It’s got a magnetic calendar panel and a weekly planner that gives you plenty of writing space. Color-code your family with the six markers in different colors – red, blue, purple, and black. It’s a stylish, practical, and reliable way to keep your schedule in check and your fridge organized. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

These Bluetooth Earbuds Are Incredible Value These Bluetooth earbuds are not only incredible value but are the best choice for music lovers. You’ll get a solid eight hours of listening time from each earbud on a single charge. And with the charging case, you can keep the music going for a total of 80 hours. When it’s time for a call, don’t worry about background noise. The built-in mics make sure your voice comes through crystal clear, no matter where you are. Take them out of the charging case, and they’ll automatically turn on and connect to your device. They work smoothly with all sorts of devices like phones, TVs, laptops, and more. Find it on Amazon

Give Yourself Peace of Mind with a Wireless Security Camera Give yourself some peace of mind with this wireless security camera that fits right into a standard light socket. It will give you super clear and detailed pictures, so you can see exactly what is going on even in the dark. The security lightbulb camera can rotate and tilt so you can easily control where it’s looking using the app from wherever you are. The wireless light bulb camera comes with a built-in microphone and speaker. That means you can chat with your family or listen in on visitors in real time. Find it on Amazon