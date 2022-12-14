be the star gift giver by buying your loved ones these much coveted products of 2022

The holiday season can be super stressful. It’s not an easy task to get that perfect Christmas present for everyone on the gift list. Luckily in the modern era, instead of running around the mall poking into every store trying to get inspiration, we can just plug some keywords into our computers and get a treasure trove of products.

After making dozens of gift guides, we wanted to share the most wanted items from Amazon of 2022. We think that any of these products will make excellent gifts for everyone on that gift list.

The Asobu Coldbrew Coffee Maker Makes Mornings Better COURTESY OF AMAZON This stainless steel Asobu cold brew coffee maker creates that extra strong coffee right in the home. The sleek design includes an insulated mug that makes it easy to bring straight from the fridge to the morning commute. Find it on Amazon

Get Those Steps in With the THERUN Under Desk Treadmill COURTESY OF AMAZON There is a huge, new trend on TikTok of people using under desk treadmills with their standing desks to get those steps in while working. This treadmill has two modes with a handrail that can be lifted or lowered, which makes it great for casual walks while working or a more intense workout. Find it on Amazon

Get Creative With the Sphero Mini COURTESY OF AMAZON It’s especially hard to shop for kids because there is always a new fad toy on the market. This Sphero Mini is a toy that will not only keep them entertained but allows them to use their creativity to program the little robot. Find it on Amazon

The Natemia Organic Hooded Baby Towel is a Cute Addition to Bath Time COURTESY OF AMAZON This Hooded Baby Towel is not only cute but is also made of high-quality soft material that is perfect for bundling up kids after the tub. This towel even made it to Oprah’s Best of 2022 list. Find it on Amazon

Get Beachy Waves Even in Winter With the Trademark Beauty 3-Barrel Curling Iron COURTESY OF AMAZON One of the best things about the internet is the ability to find great hair and beauty inspiration. And in 2022, there was a huge trend toward the beach wave look that can be accomplished with a three-barrel curling iron. This trademark beauty waver is on the more affordable end of these products, but it still delivers and is easy to use. Find it on Amazon

These Insulated Coffee Mugs are a More Aesthetic Way to Drink Morning Beverages COURTESY OF AMAZON Another big trend of 2022 is the proliferation of fancy coffee cups. There is no influencer drinking coffee out of a regular cup anymore. These gorgeous double-walled coffee mugs are a totally aesthetic way to enjoy a morning coffee. Find it on Amazon

Grow Those Lashes with Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH COURTESY OF AMAZON Grande Cosmetics has a whole line of products that help to enhance facial features. The GrandeLASH works to help grow and fill in lashes with consistent use. Find it on Amazon

Try the Indie Coffee Scene With This Counter Culture Coffee Whole Bean Coffee COURTESY OF AMAZON Single-cup coffee brewers are out as people rediscover the superior taste of drip coffee. This Counter Culture Coffee whole bean coffee is a high-quality, sustainably farmed coffee that will make that morning even sweeter. Find it on Amazon

Baby Yoda is the Moment This Year, So Celebrate With This Insulated Tumbler Mug COURTESY OF AMAZON “The Mandalorian” took the world by storm with the introduction of Baby Yoda (or The Child for the bigger fans). This awesome insulated tumbler is a fun and festive way to show off fandom and keep beverages hot or cold. Find it on Amazon

Finally Get the Kid Minecraft COURTESY OF AMAZON Almost every kid is obsessed with Minecraft. This world-building computer game is a great way to keep kids entertained and let their creativity go wild as they create a whole new world all their own. Find it on Amazon

This EcoTools Makeup Brush Set Has All the Basics COURTESY OF AMAZON Buying makeup brushes can be a daunting task. There are so many different brands and shapes to choose from, so a lot of times it’s easier to buy a set as a starter. This EcoTools makeup brush set comes with all the essential tools to put on a face of makeup. And the set even comes with a storage case that makes it ideal for traveling. Find it on Amazon

That Post-Workout Just Got Better With This Rollga Foam Roller COURTESY OF AMAZON After a long hard workout, there is nothing more painful and satisfying than rolling out those sore muscles. This bright purple Rollga foam roller does just the trick and comes at an affordable price tag. Find it on Amazon

This UGG Women’s Gertrude Long Teddy Coat is a Cozy Dream COURTESY OF AMAZON This UGG Women’s Gertrude long teddy coat nails both the comfy and chic look all at once. And we all know and love UGG boots, so it seems natural to put that comfy shearling all over your body. Find it on Amazon

This Capri 2-in-1 Garment and Duffel Bag is Perfect for Traveling COURTESY OF AMAZON This Capri 2-in-1 Garment and Duffel Bag made it onto Oprah’s Best of 2022 list and we can see why. Traveling is always a little bit stressful, so any product that can help hack that experience and make it easier is excellent in our book. This bag has different compartments that make it convenient for traveling with nice clothes. Find it on Amazon

This BEARZ Outdoor Pocket Blanket is Great for Picnics COURTESY OF AMAZON This waterproof Outdoor Pocket Blankets folds up into a super compact bag when not in use, which makes it ideal for camping trips, beach vacations, and cute picnics in the park. Find it on Amazon

The Youthforia BYO Blush Changes Color With The Wearer’s Skin Tone COURTESY OF AMAZON This unique Youthforia BYO blush has a formula that naturally enhances skin tone by modifying it based on who it is put on. The formula is buildable, which makes it great for everything from the natural look to a full-on glam face full of makeup. Find it on Amazon

Men Deserve Nice Pajamas Too COURTESY OF AMAZON This David Archy men’s pajama set lets men experience that luxury that is matching pajama sets. This would be a great idea for Christmas morning photos that are a little less cheesy than the standard red and green pajamas. Find it on Amazon

These Bala Bangles are a Great Addition to Morning Walks COURTESY OF AMAZON Hot girl walks took the world by storm this year and these Bala bangles are a must-pair item with those 10,000 steps. These wrist and ankle weights are a little pricier that most ankle weights, but they are much less bulky than other weights and come in various aesthetically pleasing colors. Find it on Amazon

The Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine is Great for Single-Serve Espresso COURTESY OF AMAZON There are a few single-serve coffee makers on the market, but what puts a Nespresso machine ahead of the rest is that the pods are completely recyclable. The Vertuo Next coffee and espresso machine works with both coffee and espresso pods, making it more versatile than the standard Nespresso machines. Find it on Amazon

Keep Jewelry Looking Sparkling With This Shinery Radiance Wash COURTESY OF AMAZON It’s shocking how fast jewelry can get dull and beat up with everyday wear, but this easy-to-use Shinery radiance wash is a quick fix to keep nice jewelry pieces looking their best. Find it on Amazon

This Waffle Knit Lounge Set is Perfect for Rainy Days in the House COURTESY OF AMAZON Everyone needs some clothes that are meant just for hanging in the home. This waffle knit lounge set is a perfect contender for an indoor outfit that pairs perfectly with a great movie and a glass of wine. Find it on Amazon

The Hatch Restore Elevates the Bedside Table COURTESY OF AMAZON This fantastic little Hatch Restore is part alarm clock, part white noise machine, and SPY named it a top Christmas gift in 2022. The light on the device mimics the sunrise, which helps to wake up the sleeper gently. This is key, especially in the winter when the mornings are cold and dark. Find it on Amazon

The Misby Coffee Warmer is a Great Addition to the Desktop COURTESY OF AMAZON For those of us who cannot slam down our coffee right away at the desk, this Misby coffee warmer is a must. This handy little warming plate keeps that coffee nice and warm for as long as it takes to drink it. Find it on Amazon

Add Some Greenery With This Rifle Paper Co. iPhone Case COURTESY OF AMAZON This pretty, floral-printed Rifle Paper Co. iPhone Case is a stylish way to protect an iPhone. Cases are all about personal taste and we are loving that this case fits right into the current cottage-core trend. Find it on Amazon

Say Goodbye to Spa Visits With These MonétBeauty Ice Globes COURTESY OF AMAZON One of the best things about the internet is the ability for the masses to buy all sorts of cool, high-end tools without any barrier to entry. These MonétBeauty ice globes are a great example of a product used at spas during facials that are now available for all of us to buy and use at home. Find it on Amazon

The FinaMill is a Versatile Kitchen Tool COURTESY OF AMAZON Grind up fresh spices with the FinaMill. It comes with multiple containers where whole peppercorns or other spices to be ground up electronically. This is a lazy person’s dream. Find it on Amazon

The UGG Women’s Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper is a Comfy Cushion for Feet COURTESY OF AMAZON We’ve all heard of UGG Boots, but there is a new UGG in town, and it’s the Fluff Yeah slide slipper. This ultra-comfy item is perfect for both wearing at home and on errands. Find it on Amazon

Take Pictures the Old School Way With This Polaroid Original Now I-Type Instant Camera COURTESY OF AMAZON There’s something extra pleasing about taking photos with a Polaroid instant camera. The instant gratification of seeing the tangible photo minutes after taking the picture never gets old, and SPY editors have tested and loved this particular Polaroid camera. Find it on Amazon

This Nooni Marshmallow Whip Maker Makes Face Washing More Fun COURTESY OF AMAZON This handy little marshmallow whip maker creates an extra frothy foam out of facial cleanser that is a whole lot more fun to use. This is a great, fun way to help form a habit. Find it on Amazon

This Funky Aldo Crossbody Bag is Perfect for New Year’s Eve COURTESY OF AMAZON New Year’s Eve is the perfect time to pull out all the stops with the outfit. And this snake print Aldo Crossbody Bag brings a little style to any outfit it’s paired with. Find it on Amazon

The BrüMate Hopsulator Trio 3-in-1 Insulated Can Cooler is Perfect for Outdoor Parties COURTESY OF AMAZON There’s nothing worse than going for a sip of beer and learning that in the passing minutes it has gotten warm. This Hopsulator insulated can cooler works with standard 12-ounce beer cans to keep them nice and cold, no matter how long that catch-up story goes on. Find it on Amazon

Transport to a Tropical Place With This Sol De Janeiro Body Fragrance Mist COURTESY OF AMAZON Sol De Janeiro makes that viral body lotion that helps to keep skin firm, but their body mists are often slept on. These tropical body fragrance mists have warm, aromatic flavors that make it feel like it’s vacation even in the middle of winter. Find it on Amazon

This ROVERLUND Airline Compliant Pet Carrier is Great for Furry Friends COURTESY OF AMAZON Airlines are getting more and more strict with what is allowed, so it’s essential to have a carrier that is compliant with all the rules. This ROVERLUND pet carrier fits right under the seat and keeps pets safe and comfortable during travel. Find it on Amazon

These Dock & Bay Reusable Makeup Pads Help Cut Down on Single Use Items COURTESY OF AMAZON These Dock & Bay reusable makeup pads are so good that we don’t even miss our disposable makeup wipes. They can be used with just water or with a makeup balm to melt off makeup with ease. Find it on Amazon