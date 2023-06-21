Beach Bums, Listen Up! These 35 Items Are the Secret to an Epic Day at the Beach

Planning the perfect beach day requires the right accessories, and we’ve got you covered. This exclusive selection of must-have products will take your beach experience to the next level. From sun protection to entertainment essentials, we’ve got everything you need for a memorable seaside escape. Get ready to hit the shores with these incredible items and soak the sun in style.

After Sun Aloe Vera Gel At the end of every beach day, there should be some pampering with Aloderma gel, made with 96% aloe vera. It’s incredibly hydrating and soothing, so it’s brilliant for moisturizing your skin, treating sunburns and irritation, and combating dandruff. Find it on Amazon

Beach Umbrella with Sand Anchor If you want to ensure you have some relief in the shade, this Blissun umbrella should be packed and ready to go. It’s lightweight and compact, and the sturdy sand anchor makes it easy to set up. Beat the heat and enjoy the shade with this heavy-duty, UPF 50+ umbrella. Find it on Amazon

Swimming Goggles Dive into crystal-clear waters with confidence with the Aegend swimming goggles. These fog-resistant goggles provide excellent underwater visibility while protecting the salty water with their leakproof guarantee. Plus, they’re very comfortable so that you can explore the seas without discomfort. Find it on Amazon

Neck Fan Cleverly combat the suffocating heat with this Penkou fan, which hooks around your neck to provide a refreshing breeze. Its hands-free design is super convenient, providing a simple luxury for which you’ll be thankful when you’re under the sweltering sun. Find it on Amazon

Sand-Proof Beach Blanket No more sandy discomfort with this WEKAPO beach blanket. It’s waterproof and sand-proof nylon, so a simple shake can easily keep them at bay. It’s super roomy, so there’s ample space to lounge around and relax, and it conveniently folds down to pocket-size to make it easy to travel with. Find it on Amazon

Classic Crocs Benefit from ultimate comfort and convenience with Crocs clogs. They’re perfect for beach walks since their ventilation ports shed water and sand quickly, and they’re lightweight and cushioned for unparalleled comfort. Plus, their heel straps keep them securely on when you’re dipping your feet in. Find it on Amazon

Waterproof Phone Pouches Capture the most incredible beach moments – even the underwater ones – with a Hiearcool phone pouch. Its waterproof design protects your phone while giving you access to the touchscreen, so you can take photos and videos and fully use your phone while you enjoy the water. Plus, it’s also great for protecting your phone against sand scratches. Find it on Amazon

Inflatable Pool Float Relax and unwind on the water with this SLLAK pool float. Its large, ergonomic design lets you comfortably enjoy the sun and the waves while blissfully lounging around. Plus, its inflatable headrest adds comfortable support that makes all the difference. Find it on Amazon

Waterproof Playing Cards There’s never a dull moment when you enjoy competitive fun with these Hoyle waterproof playing cards. They’re made of premium plastic card stock, perfect for beachside fun. Plus, you have plenty of games, so fun entertainment is guaranteed. Find it on Amazon

Waterproof Speaker Enjoy your favorite tunes by the water with the JBL Flip 4 speaker. With crisp sound quality that lets you turn up a beach party and a waterproof design that makes it super durable, this speaker is the perfect beachside companion. Plus, its long battery life is ideal for all-day use. Find it on Amazon

Rectangular Sunglasses Shield your eyes with style with a pair of these Ray-Ban RB4165 sunglasses. These trendy and UV-protective sunglasses offer both fashion and functionality. Whether you’re lounging on the beach or having a splash, these sunglasses elevate your beach look while safeguarding your eyes. Find it on Amazon

Backpack Cooler Keep your drinks and snacks cool in this Everlasting Comfort backpack. This spacious and leak-proof backpack is made with thick insulated foam to enjoy a satisfyingly chilled beer on a hot day by the shore. Find it on Amazon

Swimsuit Wet Bags Keep your wet swimsuit separated and carefully contained with these ALVABABY wet bags. You get two in this pack, each made of waterproof polyester to prevent the rest of your belongings from getting damp. No more dealing with a messy and disorganized bag on the way back from the beach. Find it on Amazon

Reclining Beach Chair This Amazon Basics beach chair is foldable and portable, so you can easily travel with it, and it has a sturdy and durable steel frame to support your weight. Plus, its weather-proof textilene fabric, padded headrest, and contoured armrests ensure maximum comfort, so you can kick back and soak up your blissful day at the beach. Find it on Amazon

Self-Tanning Lotion Get the sun-kissed glow of your dreams with the DARK TANS EXCLUSIVE self-tanning lotion. It’s formulated with tyrosines to help stimulate melanin production, encouraging a rich and healthy tan while moisturizing and nourishing your skin. Its lightweight texture and long-lasting results make it the perfect companion for a beach day or tanning session. Find it on Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite There’s nothing quite like engrossing yourself in a good book with the sea breeze, so choose the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite to make that vision come true. You can comfortably and conveniently read any book from your vast library, and it has a glare-free display that reads just like paper, even under the sun’s rays. And, of course, it’s waterproof, so it’ll survive a beach trip. Find it on Amazon

Solar Power Bank Take advantage of the hot beach day with this BLOVOR power bank. It’ll be right in its element on the beach since it’s solar-powered, providing a clever and convenient solution to your charging needs. It’s also durable and splash-proof, so it’s a reliable companion. Find it on Amazon

Swim Trunks You get style and comfort with these Calvin Klein swim trunks. They’re not only effortlessly fashionable, but they’re also made with lightweight and quick-dry polyester to keep you comfortable. They’re available in 12 fun color options, so you can don the one that best suits your beach persona. Find it on Amazon

SPF 50 Sunscreen Protect your skin from harmful UV rays with this Banana Boat sunscreen. Its strong SPF 50 formula is also non-greasy and lightweight, so it’s comfortable to wear. Plus, it’s sweat and water-resistant, so it’ll shield your skin for up to 80 minutes after you dip. Wearing it, you won’t have to worry about sun exposure. Find it on Amazon

Snorkel Mask Gaze at marine life on your next beach visit with this Greatever snorkel mask. It’s anti-leak, fog-free, and has a panoramic view designed to prevent distortion and eliminate dizziness, allowing you to immerse yourself in the experience without worries fully. Find it on Amazon

UPF 50+ Rashguard If you’re going surfing, stay protected from the sun in style surf with the Kanu Surf rashguard. It’s available in 16 colors, so there are versatile styles. With breathable, quick-dry, lightweight, and UPF 50+ fabric, it’s a reliable and stylish choice. Find it on Amazon

Compact Microfiber Towel Packing for the beach is a piece of cake when towels don’t take up half your bag space, as the lightweight BAGAIL BASICS towel folds into a compact size into its carrying case. Its microfiber material makes it highly absorbent yet quick-dry, so it’ll ensure you stay comfortably dry in no time, making it a super practical beach-day accessory. Find it on Amazon

Beach Volleyball Enjoy a volleyball game by the beach with the Runleaps volleyball. It’s made of quality PU leather that ensures long-lasting performance, and it has an embedded valve to prevent air leakage and maintain optimal airtightness. Enjoy hours of fun in the sand with stimulating matches. Find it on Amazon

Beach Tent Keep cool in the shade of this Gorich beach tent. Taking it to the beach is simple since it’s lightweight and folds into a compact size. The polyester material is even UPF 50+, offering even more UV protection. Its spacious design gives you plenty of room to unwind and relax away from the sun’s glare. Find it on Amazon

Beach Ball Enjoy a playful beach outing with this Intex beach ball. Adults, kids – it doesn’t matter; everyone will have a blast throwing this around. Find it on Amazon

Waterproof Waist Pouches Keep your valuables safe and dry with this AiRunTech waterproof pouch. With its closed triple zip lock, you can rely on it to protect your belongings up to ten meters underwater. It’s translucent, so you can keep an eye on your accessories and touch-screen friendly, so you can use your phone while it’s inside. Find it on Amazon

Assorted Clips Keep your belongings from blowing away on a windy day with the Danmu clips. Secure them to your beach chair, bags, and anywhere else where you can keep them in a secure grip. With peace of mind, you can fully enjoy your beach day. Find it on Amazon

SPF 30 Lip Balm Avoid uncomfortably blistered lips with this Sun Bum lip balm. Formulated with aloe and vitamin E, it keeps your lips moisturized for hours, while the SPF 30 protection is essential for a day under the sun’s rays. Find it on Amazon

Water Shoes These ANLUKE water shoes are a must-have if you go to a rocky beach and don’t want to feel pain with every step. They have a thick, anti-slip sole with shock absorption to keep you safe and protect your feet against the rough edges of stones. Additionally, they’re lightweight, breathable, and quick-dry for comfortable wear. Find it on Amazon

Frisbee Disc Enjoy an active game of frisbee with the Discraft sport disc. It’s designed with superior stability and aerodynamic engineering, guaranteeing a fun game of throwing and catching for hours. Find it on Amazon

Sun Hat Get some cooling relief on your head in this MISSION bucket hat. With a wide three-inch brim to give you some shade and UPF 50 fabric to protect you from the sun’s rays, it makes hot days more bearable. Additionally, when activated with water, the fabric cools up to 30 degrees below average body temperature, providing refreshing coolness for up to two hours. Find it on Amazon

Portable Cooler Take drinks and snacks to enjoy at the beach in this Coleman cooler. Its 16-quart capacity and TempLock insulation keep various cans of beverages refreshingly cold, quenching your thirst and regulating your body temperature for a more enjoyable outing. Find it on Amazon

Paddle Board If you want something more thrilling, ride the waves with the FBSPORT paddle board. It has a wide design for improved stability and balance and a non-slip standing surface for a secure grip so that you can venture out confidently. Find it on Amazon