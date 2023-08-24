Beat the Back-to-Work Blues: 35 Must-Haves for Post-Vacation Bliss

Coming home from the high of vacation can be a total bummer, but what if there was a way to keep the good times rolling straight into the work week? No, we cannot transport a swim-up bar into the office, but there are so many smart ways to relax, unwind, and ease the stress of daily life without the cost of a plane ticket. So keep the sunkissed skin, but ditch the post-vacation blues. It’s only going up from here!

The Pick Stome Is Made for Anxiety Relief This funny, little stone comes with paint that is made to be picked off. This is perfect for people who get fidgety when they are nervous or stressed out. Find it on Amazon

Pick up a New, Fun Hobby A great way to keep on track is to bring an easy, new task to life. Something like caring for these edible flower plants is a simple way to care for something that doesn’t require that much work. Find it on Amazon

Learn to Meditate With The Mindful Buddha This simple, light-up meditation aid brings a calming presence into the space. It makes something very difficult, feel so much easier. It’s perfect for beginners. Find it on Amazon

When All Else Fails, Take a Supplement Sometimes deep breathing and fidget toys just aren’t enough. That’s when we call in these OLLY Goodbye Stress supplements for a little reinforcement. They are an all-natural option that brings a nice sense of calm. Find it on Amazon

Bring the Zen Vibes to the Office When the day is getting stressful, a good way to disassociate to another place is to put this lovely tabletop fountain on the desktop. The soothing sounds make the awful workday feel far away. Find it on Amazon

Jewelry That Doubles as a Fidget Toy This genius, little ring has tiny balls around it that are made to fidget with. This is a very low-key way to fidget during a meeting or stressful situation. Find it on Amazon

Trust in Aromatherapy With This Calming Magnesium Roller It’s amazing what the scent of lavender can do to calm the nerves. Always have a little bit on hand with this compact calming magnesium roller that fits easily into a pocket or purse. Find it on Amazon

Get Everything Done With This Productivity Planner Sometimes it really helps to write things out. That way we can see all the tasks that need to get done. This productivity planner helps organize to-do items in a convenient and easy-to-follow way. Find it on Amazon

Stay Snackin’! This amazing snacking tool allows users to snack without getting crumbs or grease on their fingers. This is perfect for office workers who are too busy to stop for lunch. Find it on Amazon

Add Some Flavor to the Water A lot of people have trouble getting the proper amount of hydration because water is so boring to drink. Liven it up with this infuser water bottle that allows users to add fruit to water for a more satisfying taste. Find it on Amazon

Got a Headache? Use This Migraine Relief Cap This migraine relief cap is basically an ice pack for the whole head. It really does help to soothe those sharp and aching headache pains. Find it on Amazon

This Stress Relief Band Helps Promote Sleep Sleeping is one of the most important things everyone does, but sometimes it is hard to come by. This stress relief band is made to promote both healthy sleep and lower stress through the connection to a smartphone app. Find it on Amazon

Got Some Chores? Use a Timer! When the to-do list is super full, it can feel impossible to get everything done. An easy way to knock things off is to set a timer and do things in short bursts of time. That way the list feels more manageable. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Make the Deskspace More Comfortable We all have to go to work, but that doesn’t mean our desk has to be super uncomfortable. Make it better with this ergonomic foot rest that easily fits under the desk. The difference is major. Find it on Amazon

Put This Lavender Lotion on the Desktop Lavender has been proven to have calming effects, so putting this lavender lotion on the desktop is a surefire way to bring the zen vibes into the office. Not to mention that hands get a major moisture infusion. Find it on Amazon

This Moon Juice Brain Dust Can Be Added to Coffee Use the power of adaptogens to get rid of brain fog by adding this Brain Dust to a morning smoothie. And we all could use a boost in mental stamina after coming home from a vacation. Find it on Amazon

Takes Notes on This Whiteboard This pretty dry-erase board is a fun addition to the desktop. It has a gridded surface that makes it easy to organize thoughts and notes that come up throughout the day. Find it on Amazon

Get Calm With This Scalp Massager There’s something extremely calming about having a head massage with this scalp massager. Not to mention, it promotes hair growth, so it’s a win-win. Find it on Amazon

Track Activity With the Fitbit Sense 2 A cool way to ensure the body is moving enough is to use the Fitbit Sense 2. Beyond just activity, the fitness tracker also tracks sleep and other health indicators leading to stress. Find it on Amazon

Commit to Reading More Reading is not dead. In fact, reading can be a great way to unplug from the world. The Kindle Paperwhite makes it easy to read on the go with the compact form and gentle screen lighting that is easy on the eyes. Find it on Amazon

Make Meditation Easy These helpful meditation cards are a beginner’s avenue into a more mindful life. A great way to create a healthy habit is to pull one of these every morning to start the day off on the right foot. Find it on Amazon

Stack Habits With This Habit Tracker A great way to actually commit to new habits is to stack them together. This habit tracker allows users to visualize the habits they want to adopt and actually track whether they are done each day. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Get a New Tip Daily With This Calendar We could all use some new life hacks and this daily calendar is full of them. Each day, the daily page contains a helpful tip that will make life feel a little easier. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Bring the Hydration With This Mushroom Rain Humidifier A great way to keep sore throats at bay is to add a humidifier to a room. And we cannot think of a more aesthetically pleasing one than this mushroom rain humidifier. Find it on Amazon

Commit to Health With This Standing Desk Whether for just standing or to add a walking pad, this standing desk is a great addition to the home office. It’s the little, healthy choices that add up to make a big difference. Find it on Amazon

Beat the Post-Vacation Sickness Unfortunately, it is all too common to get sick after going on vacation. Stop that illness in its tracks with Emergen-C. It injects that much-needed vitamin C to stave off the sick. Find it on Amazon

Work Shoes Can Be So Uncomfortable Flats, heels, and loafers are not the most comfortable shoes, and wearing them all day can lead to sore feet. Give feet a break after work using this massaging foot roller. Find it on Amazon

Get a New Laptop Sleeve Our entire lives are on our computers, so it’s extremely necessary to protect them. Keep a laptop protected in style with this laptop sleeve that has handy compartments to hold cords and other small items. Find it on Amazon

Stay Positive With These Affirmation Habit Tracker It can be hard to stay positive and motivated, but this affirmation habit tracker seeks to add that little jolt of happiness each morning. This is a great way to actually reach those goals. Find it on Amazon