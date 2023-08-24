Beat the Back-to-Work Blues: 35 Must-Haves for Post-Vacation Bliss

Coming home from the high of vacation can be a total bummer, but what if there was a way to keep the good times rolling straight into the work week? No, we cannot transport a swim-up bar into the office, but there are so many smart ways to relax, unwind, and ease the stress of daily life without the cost of a plane ticket. So keep the sunkissed skin, but ditch the post-vacation blues. It’s only going up from here!
The Pick Stome Is Made for Anxiety Relief
This funny, little stone comes with paint that is made to be picked off. This is perfect for people who get fidgety when they are nervous or stressed out.
This Acupressure Mat Gives Much-Needed Relief
While laying down on this acupressure mat might not be the most comfortable task, it really does help to relieve muscle pain. The pain is 100% worth the gain.
Pick up a New, Fun Hobby
A great way to keep on track is to bring an easy, new task to life. Something like caring for these edible flower plants is a simple way to care for something that doesn’t require that much work.
Learn to Meditate With The Mindful Buddha
This simple, light-up meditation aid brings a calming presence into the space. It makes something very difficult, feel so much easier. It’s perfect for beginners.
When All Else Fails, Take a Supplement
Sometimes deep breathing and fidget toys just aren’t enough. That’s when we call in these OLLY Goodbye Stress supplements for a little reinforcement. They are an all-natural option that brings a nice sense of calm.
Bring the Zen Vibes to the Office
When the day is getting stressful, a good way to disassociate to another place is to put this lovely tabletop fountain on the desktop. The soothing sounds make the awful workday feel far away.
Jewelry That Doubles as a Fidget Toy
This genius, little ring has tiny balls around it that are made to fidget with. This is a very low-key way to fidget during a meeting or stressful situation.
Trust in Aromatherapy With This Calming Magnesium Roller
It’s amazing what the scent of lavender can do to calm the nerves. Always have a little bit on hand with this compact calming magnesium roller that fits easily into a pocket or purse.
Soothe Shoulder Pain With This ThermaComfort Weighted Hot Neck Shoulder Wrap
This weighted shoulder wrap can be used hot or cold to ease and relieve neck and shoulder pain. This is the perfect thing to throw on while sitting on the couch.
Get Everything Done With This Productivity Planner
Sometimes it really helps to write things out. That way we can see all the tasks that need to get done. This productivity planner helps organize to-do items in a convenient and easy-to-follow way.
Stay Snackin’!
This amazing snacking tool allows users to snack without getting crumbs or grease on their fingers. This is perfect for office workers who are too busy to stop for lunch.
Add Some Flavor to the Water
A lot of people have trouble getting the proper amount of hydration because water is so boring to drink. Liven it up with this infuser water bottle that allows users to add fruit to water for a more satisfying taste.
Got a Headache? Use This Migraine Relief Cap
This migraine relief cap is basically an ice pack for the whole head. It really does help to soothe those sharp and aching headache pains.
This Stress Relief Band Helps Promote Sleep
Sleeping is one of the most important things everyone does, but sometimes it is hard to come by. This stress relief band is made to promote both healthy sleep and lower stress through the connection to a smartphone app.
Got Some Chores? Use a Timer!
When the to-do list is super full, it can feel impossible to get everything done. An easy way to knock things off is to set a timer and do things in short bursts of time. That way the list feels more manageable.
Make the Deskspace More Comfortable
We all have to go to work, but that doesn’t mean our desk has to be super uncomfortable. Make it better with this ergonomic foot rest that easily fits under the desk. The difference is major.
Put This Lavender Lotion on the Desktop
Lavender has been proven to have calming effects, so putting this lavender lotion on the desktop is a surefire way to bring the zen vibes into the office. Not to mention that hands get a major moisture infusion.
This Moon Juice Brain Dust Can Be Added to Coffee
Use the power of adaptogens to get rid of brain fog by adding this Brain Dust to a morning smoothie. And we all could use a boost in mental stamina after coming home from a vacation.
Takes Notes on This Whiteboard
This pretty dry-erase board is a fun addition to the desktop. It has a gridded surface that makes it easy to organize thoughts and notes that come up throughout the day.
Get Calm With This Scalp Massager
There’s something extremely calming about having a head massage with this scalp massager. Not to mention, it promotes hair growth, so it’s a win-win.
Indulge With The TheraGun Pro
Sore muscles need the TheraGun Pro. And no, this tool isn’t just for athletes, anyone can benefit from the deep tissue massage delivered by this massage gun.
Track Activity With the Fitbit Sense 2
A cool way to ensure the body is moving enough is to use the Fitbit Sense 2. Beyond just activity, the fitness tracker also tracks sleep and other health indicators leading to stress.
Commit to Reading More
Reading is not dead. In fact, reading can be a great way to unplug from the world. The Kindle Paperwhite makes it easy to read on the go with the compact form and gentle screen lighting that is easy on the eyes.
Make Meditation Easy
These helpful meditation cards are a beginner’s avenue into a more mindful life. A great way to create a healthy habit is to pull one of these every morning to start the day off on the right foot.
Stack Habits With This Habit Tracker
A great way to actually commit to new habits is to stack them together. This habit tracker allows users to visualize the habits they want to adopt and actually track whether they are done each day.
Get a New Tip Daily With This Calendar
We could all use some new life hacks and this daily calendar is full of them. Each day, the daily page contains a helpful tip that will make life feel a little easier.
Bring the Hydration With This Mushroom Rain Humidifier
A great way to keep sore throats at bay is to add a humidifier to a room. And we cannot think of a more aesthetically pleasing one than this mushroom rain humidifier.
Commit to Health With This Standing Desk
Whether for just standing or to add a walking pad, this standing desk is a great addition to the home office. It’s the little, healthy choices that add up to make a big difference.
Beat the Post-Vacation Sickness
Unfortunately, it is all too common to get sick after going on vacation. Stop that illness in its tracks with Emergen-C. It injects that much-needed vitamin C to stave off the sick.
Work Shoes Can Be So Uncomfortable
Flats, heels, and loafers are not the most comfortable shoes, and wearing them all day can lead to sore feet. Give feet a break after work using this massaging foot roller.
Get a New Laptop Sleeve
Our entire lives are on our computers, so it’s extremely necessary to protect them. Keep a laptop protected in style with this laptop sleeve that has handy compartments to hold cords and other small items.
Stay Active at Work With This Under-Desk Elliptical
If getting a full walking pad feels like too much work, this under-desk elliptical is a more low-impact way to get in movement while sitting at a desktop.
Stay Positive With These Affirmation Habit Tracker
It can be hard to stay positive and motivated, but this affirmation habit tracker seeks to add that little jolt of happiness each morning. This is a great way to actually reach those goals.
Wake Easier With This Sunrise Alarm Clock
It’s so much easier to rise in the summer because we get to rise with the sun. This sunrise alarm clock seeks to mimic that feeling all year long.
Read Your Way to Better Habits
“Atomic Habits” is an easy read that seeks to teach readers how to implement new, healthy habits into daily life. It breaks down mental barriers and gives easy-to-follow advice that people can actually implement.