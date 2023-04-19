Budget-Friendly Ideas Under $30 to Spruce Up Your Home for Spring

Spring is the perfect time to give your home a fresh new look, but you don’t have to break the bank to do it! With a little creativity and some budget-friendly ideas, you can spruce up your home for spring without spending a fortune. We’ve compiled a list of 71 amazing ideas that will transform your home for under $30 each. From simple DIY projects to affordable decor and organization tips, these ideas will breathe new life into your space without draining your wallet. So get ready to freshen up your home and welcome spring with open arms with these incredible and budget-friendly ideas.

This Entrance Way Rug is Designed to Take a Pounding Protect your floors with this easy-to-clean doorway rug. It has a great modern geometric design and highly durable material designed to capture dirt, water, dust, grit, sand, mud, slush, sleet, grass, and water. This rug has a non-skid backing is machine washable. Find it on Amazon

These Humidifiers Are Stylish Yet Functional Adding a humidifier to a room can make a big difference in preventing dry, scratchy throats. And these ceramic Humidifiers have a unique look that blends right in with the rest of the room’s decoration style. Find it on Amazon

Have Fun in Your Bathroom With This Quirky Bath Mat We love a bold design, and we think this sunny side up egg mat is a playful addition to the bathroom. This quirky microfiber mat is non-slip and super absorbent, three times more than standard cotton rugs. It’s also effortless to clean, with reviewers reporting that it comes out ‘good as new’ once it’s been in the washing machine. Find it on Amazon

This Silicone Mat Will Protect Your Counter Tops After washing dishes, don’t let the wet scourer sit on the side festering. You can now install this silicone drip catcher with two funnels for the water to drip into the sink and stop it from collecting. It’s so wide you can leave your hand soap on it, a scourer, or just air-dry kitchenware when you need it. It’s super-handy and will keep your counter looking good. Find it on Amazon

This Vase With Gold Trim Is Especially Classy Take a classic green glass vase and give it a modern tapered silhouette and add a gold detail around the mouth. Voila: you have this vase that perfectly balances old and new. Find it on Amazon

These Solar Deck Lights Can Light Up Your Way Install an energy-efficient solution where you need lights with these SOLPEX Solar Deck Lights. This waterproof lighting solution utilizes solar power to provide LED lights anywhere you need, from balconies to outdoor stairs, steps, fences, yards, and patios or pathways. Find it on Amazon

This Sun Lamp Boosts Your Mood & Aids Sleep If you spend a lot of time indoors or have difficulty waking up in the cooler months, boost your mood with this light sunlamp. This is one of the most incredible designs we’ve seen and won’t stand out in your home but instead enhance it. We know that sunlight regulates our body’s cycles and moods so this daylight lamp will bring some sunshine to you without harmful UV rays. This therapy light will help with winter blues, regulate your sleep, and boost your energy. Find it on Amazon

Motion Sensor Night Lights These LANDGOO Motion Sensor Night Lights are a convenient and energy-efficient way to illuminate dark spaces in your home. It features a motion sensor that detects movement and turns on the light automatically, making it easy to navigate in the dark. The light is powered by a rechargeable battery and can be placed anywhere with its magnetic body. It is designed with a wooden wall sconce style and provides a warm and cozy ambiance to any room. The night light is excellent for use in hallways, stairways, and even as a cabinet light. It’s a great way to add a touch of convenience and safety to your home. Find it on Amazon

This Plug-In Wall Sconce is Perfect For Renters This Plug-In Wall Sconce is a great way to cheat having lovely lighting fixtures. This is great for renters who aren’t able to change the space they’re living in permanently. Find it on Amazon

This Grease Jar Will Help You Keep Your Drains Clear This ceramic pot, which is helpfully labeled ‘grease,’ has been created to pour and store cooking grease. Don’t let fat and grease collect in your drains; swap the makeshift containers you’ve been using and instead have a dedicated zone to collect that grease. It comes with a stainless steel mesh strainer and a pour spout to make life easier. We love that it comes in six colors, so you can choose one to fit your kitchen aesthetic. Find it on Amazon

This Minimalist Striped Rug Can Be Used In or Out This black and white washable rug can be used outdoors or indoors to add texture to your space, and we cannot get enough of it. Made of durable cotton, it can be popped in the wash whenever it gets dirty. If you love the style but aren’t sure about it, five other options and sizes exist. Find it on Amazon

Hide the Practical Stuff With This Under Sink Organizer Clutter can feel overwhelming in any home, but it feels so much worse in a space with limited storage. This Under Sink Organizer helps keep under-sink areas in order. This is great for cleaning products, sponges, and other kitchen needs. Find it on Amazon

Towel Set Invest in this set of eight Utopia Towels Premium Towels to give your bathroom a new look. Made from a soft and absorbent material, they feel like a luxurious and spa-like experience for daily use, saving money in the long run by being durable and long-lasting. Find it on Amazon

This Peel & Stick Wallpaper Gives an Instant Uplift Immediately upgrade your home with vintage-style peel-and-stick wallpaper. The emerald green with the bird and floral design adds richness to any room. The vinyl material makes it practical as it’s waterproof and easy to clean. As with any wallpaper, it’s best to have an extra pair of hands to help you line it up. Find it on Amazon

This Alarm Clock Doesn’t Tick Want something cute to tell the time and not have to get your phone out or look at anything digital? This vintage alarm clock doesn’t tick. It’s available in gray, green and pink as well but we prefer the milk-white with its gold accents. It also has a soft night light when you need it. Find it on Amazon

Eyeglass Holder Need a place to keep your glasses? This IBWell eyeglass holder is much more handsome and sweet than a boring eyeglass case. Plus, reaching for your glasses in the morning only to find them on a cute koala can make your day better. Find it on Amazon

Hanging This Gorgeous Wallpaper Is a Breeze Bring some warmth to your home with this easy-to-use wallpaper. There’s no fuss, water, or paste to mess around with; you can simply peel and stick it onto your desired wall. It can also be peeled off without damaging the wall too. So it’s ideal for renters or if you like to switch it up. It’s worth grabbing a tool to smooth out any air bubbles, and it’ll be a lot easy if you get an extra spare pair of hands to help you too. Find it on Amazon

Use the Sun For Dramatic Lighting With These Solar Hanging Lanterns If you are looking for an eco-friendly lighting solution, consider this Solar Hanging Lantern. When the sun goes down, these lights throw a decorative pattern onto the area around them that looks visually stunning while providing a cozy ambiance. They also make a great gift. Find it on Amazon

Contain the Cables Here’s a solution for areas that simply have too many electronics. Keep all your cables tucked away in this sleek cable management box—no more tripping, tangling, or ugly wires. Find it on Amazon

This Is the Best-Looking Laundry Hamper We’ve Seen We love this jute rope laundry hamper. It looks like an ancient vase, and it’s tall and comes with two handles to make transporting it to the washing machine fairly easy. It’s made from jute, and cotton is woven thread rope so that it will hold its shape. But it will arrive folded. To re-shape it, you can either stuff it with pillows or use an iron (which is faster). It also provides excellent storage for throws, toys, pillows, and more. Find it on Amazon

This Wonder Spoon You Will Use Every Time You Cook This miracle gadget is called a ‘wonder spoon.’ This six-in-one spoon can separate eggs and be used as a whisk, slotted spoon, and colander for tiny portions of short pasta. It even works as a potato, avocado masher, garlic grinder or siphons off excess oil or water from a pan. It’s the tool you will use every time you cook. Find it on Amazon

Bag and Wrap Storage and Dispenser Forget broken foil and wrap boxes and opt for this Keleywood organizer that keeps them and food bags in the same place without the annoying packaging. It can be put in a drawer or wall-mounted to save even more space, and it doubles as a dispenser. Find it on Amazon

This Owl Statuette Will Bring You Wisdom Looking for some knick-knacks to add to your shelving? This owl statuette has an old-school feel that would make it look perfect in a library or study and also features green accents. Find it on Amazon

These Floating Shelves Are So on Trend Transparent designs are in, so these acrylic floating shelves hit all those trends. They’re available in brown, orange, and yellow, bringing rich natural colors into the home. They’re practical and big enough to hold books, frames, and cosmetics, but you don’t want to overcrowd them. They come with two holes for you to pop screws into easily. Find it on Amazon

Add Some Decoration With This Crackle Globe Lotus Light These highly rated Huaxu Solar Lights have a stunning crackle globe glass lotus decoration that looks amazing in outdoor spaces. The lights are waterproof and offer an energy-efficient way to illuminate and decorate outdoor areas such as patios, lawns, walkways or tabletops. Find it on Amazon

This Velvet Cushion Looks Expensive This decorative cushion is under $10 and looks like you should have paid much more than that. The velvet is soft and will help lift your bedroom, living room, or office. It comes in 30 colors, so you’re bound to find one that fits your aesthetic. It doesn’t come with the cushion insert, but it’s excellent value for money. Find it on Amazon

This Bed Set Is an Insanely Good Value This three-piece bed set is of unbelievable value and quality. It has pillowcases and a duvet cover for $10.99, and it scored an impressive 4.3 stars. The duvet cover has four corner ties to keep the comforter in place. It’s available in several colors and ranges from twin to king-size. One five-star reviewer wrote: ‘This is the best quality Duvet I have found yet on Amazon! Very great quality material. Very soft & thick material!’ Find it on Amazon

Keep it Fresh With This Chalkboard Wall Sticker This removable Chalkboard Wall Sticker is a fabulous addition to the kitchen. It can be used to list the weekly dinners, add fun sayings for a party, or even a place for children to draw on the walls without fear. Find it on Amazon

These Glass Bottle Dispensers Are So Extra We Need Them If you want to be extra boujis in the kitchen, this set of glass dispensers will do the trick. They come with 36 simple labels, so you can use these bottles for whatever you choose near enough, whether it’s a certain oil, coffee syrup, soy sauce, or beyond. There are also two extra blank labels in case you pick something unique. Find it on Amazon

Elevate Your Space With This Stunning Ceramic Flower Vase Looking for a unique way to display your favorite flowers or plants? Look no further than this striking Ceramic Flower Vase. This vase will make a statement on any tabletop with its pure white finish. Its clever hand-holding design adds elegance to any space, making it the perfect addition to your home or office. Use it to display flowers, succulents, or other greenery you love. Find it on Amazon

This Storage Container Set Will Sort Out Your Pantry Make your pantry look worthy of a TV show with these airtight containers. This 16-piece set is excellent value for money and comes with reusable labels, so you see exactly what you’re cooking with. In this super-value set, you get four tall containers, four large containers, four medium containers, and four small containers. Find it on Amazon

Bring Nature Indoors With This Dried Pampas Grass Transform your living space into a serene and rustic paradise with this beautiful Dried Pampas Grass. Each bundle contains 100 pieces of pampas grass, including delicate bunny tails and reed grass. These dried flowers are the ultimate addition to any rustic farmhouse party, perfect for weddings, boho-themed events, or as a statement piece in your home decor. Their neutral tones complement any color scheme and create a cozy and inviting atmosphere. Find it on Amazon

The Power Scrubber Cleaning stubborn stains, grime, and grout takes half the time with this Rubbermaid power scrubber. It’s more efficient than a manual scrubber and means you can get away with putting in less effort. It’s water resistant, has two different scrubbing settings to tackle other jobs, and works with four AA batteries. Find it on Amazon

Make a Barrier With This Etched Privacy Window Small spaces don’t always have the most privacy, but luckily areas can be set apart easily with this Etched Privacy Window. It creates a separate space that is not visible from the other side. Find it on Amazon

Dial It Back to the 70s With Trippy Cushions If you didn’t know, 70s decor is coming back into fashion. These trippy mushroom cushion covers are a great place to start if you want a gentle introduction to the aesthetic. The square covers are 18×18 inches and are machine washable, which makes like so much easier. But remember that they don’t come with the pillow insert; you’ve got to get them separately. Find it on Amazon

Shower Caddy Your showers will be even more relaxing when you see all your bathroom essentials off the floor and neatly stored in these ATEMANS caddies. You get two caddy shelves, a bar soap holder, and two individual hooks. One of the shelves has three built-in hooks, and the other has a razor holder. Find it on Amazon

This Furniture Cover Will Give Your Sofa a New Lease on Life If you don’t have the budget to upgrade your sofa, you could just think about soft-to-touch slipcovers to give your sofa a new lease of life. This slip can act as a furniture protector from animals, kids, and accidents, and it stays in place from special foam rods that keep it tight and smooth. All you have to do is pick the color that works best for you. Find it on Amazon

The Multi-Functional Cutting Board This versatile Gintan cutting board has a 9-in-1 function that’ll make it the most-used kitchen gadget in no time. It comes with two knives, five blades, and a colander basket. And that’s not all – all these accessories are safely stored under the chopping board, and the colander basket is foldable for easy storage. Find it on Amazon

Defrosting Tray There’s no need to panic if you forgot to set the meat out to defrost with this BLAZIN’ THAW tray. Designed to speed up the natural thawing process with the aluminum plate extracting cold from food while the nutrients remain intact. It’s a safe, efficient, and easy way to do the job. Find it on Amazon

This Rug Will Add Timeless Style to Your Space This rug looks more expensive than it is. It has a timeless style and recreates the textured effect of high-end rugs, but thankfully not the price tag. This vintage-style rug has a low pile, which doesn’t shed, and is flat and smooth, so it’s easy to run a vacuum over. Find it on Amazon

This Disco Ball Planter Pot Brings the Funky Vibes Take some style tips from the 70s with this Disco Ball Planter Pot. The reflecting mirrors all over the plant make rainbow lights all over the room when placed next to a window, which brings a fun vibe into the room. Find it on Amazon

This Face Vase is a Unique Way to Display Flowers Bring in all those colorful spring vibes with a bouquet. And rather than display them in a boring, old vase, store them in this unique Face Vase. Find it on Amazon

Style Up Your Bathroom With These Macrame Storage Baskets Why not store toilet rolls somewhere cute? These handmade storage baskets make a fabulous addition to the bathroom. The slim design makes it the perfect shape to sit at the back of the cistern. Find it on Amazon

Transform Your Room Instantly With This Sunrise Tapestry If you want to change the whole vibe of your room but don’t want anything fussy like wallpaper or paint, this huge vintage design tapestry will do the trick. The HD digital print is long-lasting on soft polyester fabric. It’s simple enough to hang and will immediately transform your room, and you will instantly get a pop of color. Find it on Amazon

Vegetable Chopper This Fullstar Chopper make food prep of vegetables and salads so much easier you’re going to be mystified how you ever lived without it. If you take ages at the chopping board, let the blade inserts chop the veg for you. It does all the hard work and saves you plenty of time and effort so you won’t have an excuse for skipping the salad. Plus, it’s made with seven different inserts for chopping eggs, citrus fruits and garlic — making it a versatile and useful tool. Find it on Amazon

This Soap Tray is a Subtle Addition to Your Decor This soap tray is a subtle and simple way to elevate your kitchen or bathroom decor. The chopping board-style tray is made of paulownia wood and looks excellent with some expensive-looking handsoap and a candle, or you can use it for a plant to add a bit of greenery to your room. Find it on Amazon

Grow Some Gorgeous Sunflowers This Nature’s Blossom Sunflowers Garden Kit comes with everything needed to sunflowers in a pot or the yard. Nothing screams summer more than a sunflower, so it’s time to get growing. Find it on Amazon

Embrace Cottage-Core With This Mushroom Decor Planter Cottage core is a huge trend taking over the internet. It’s a harkening back to simpler times with natural elements that aren’t too flashy. And this simple Mushroom Decor Planter is the ultimate cottage-core piece. Find it on Amazon

These Candles Are Extremely Classy Don’t underestimate the power of scent, and don’t cheap out on yourself with supermarket brands. Instead, why not try these premium soy candles infused with essential oils? We like the simple design that wouldn’t look out of place on a neat accent table. We love the smoke and vanilla scent, but there’s also a fireside, pine and clove, vintage leather or lavender woods to choose from. Find it on Amazon

Standing Zip Bags Perfect for food storage and traveling, these ZIP STANDING bags can help you store your meals or snacks to go. They come in different sizes and capacities for different types of food, and their zip is super convenient as it means there’s no need for a loose lid. Plus, they’re reusable and are dishwasher, microwave, and freezer safe. Find it on Amazon

This Comfy Footrest Doubles Up as a Clever Storage Unit If you want to take comfort levels up a notch, look no further than this soft woven footrest. The cotton is not only super soft but durable too. It also doubles up as a secret storage unit, with a discreet zip to stash items you don’t want to be seen. ‘Great product at a great price!…Very happy with this purchase,’ one five-star reviewer shared. Find it on Amazon

Magnetic Fidget Pen This HONBQYCC pen is the best addition to your office desk if you’re a fidgety person. It’s not only a functional pen, but you can fidget with it and make fantastic shapes since it’s magnetic and comes with steel balls – may we recommend making a dog or sword? Your imagination only limits the possibilities. Find it on Amazon

Make Them Perfectly Round With This Ice Cube Tray This ice cube tray is perfect for making perfectly round ice cubes for your cocktails, whiskey and more. The tray is made of silicone so it’s flexible and easy to use. It also has a lid to help prevent spills and is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. Find it on Amazon

Pots and Pans Organizer This ORDORA Pots and Pans Organizer will transform the storage space in your kitchen. This eight-tier pot rack solves the age-old problem of pots and pans falling out of cupboards to provide a customizable and adjustable storage solution for kitchen pots, pans, and lids. Find it on Amazon

This Easy Grater is a Huge Helper This multifunctional Easy Grater grates and shreds herbs, spices, garlic, and more. All the user has to do is rotate the grater, and it does all the hard work. Find it on Amazon

This Comforter Is the Best Steal This comforter is a steal with the polyester microfiber filling designed to have the same softness as duck down and can be used all year round, whether as a comforter or as a duvet insert. There are four corner ties to secure it in place, and the material is good for moisture-wicking, so it keeps you from overheating. You can pop it into the washing machine and the tumble dryer when it needs cleaning. One customer wrote: ‘Perfect fit for our king-size bed. Look and feels very nice. Better than expected for the price.’ Find it on Amazon

This Elegant Dinnerware Set Has an Edge This is it if you’re looking for a new dinnerware set for four people that is also excellent value for money. The set includes four mugs, four dinner plates, and four bowls, and they’ve got an edge to them with their soft square design. They’re an absolute hit with reviewers, scoring nearly 3K five stars. Find it on Amazon

Never Eat Mushy Spaghetti Again When You’ve Got Mr Al Dente Everybody loves pasta, but not everybody can cook it. It’s simple enough, but getting it al dente proves a challenge for many. Al Dente needs to be placed on the edge of the pot, and then he casts a line or two to reveal if the pasta is ready. This little guy will now be the chief pasta tester in your house. Find it on Amazon

If You’re Going Maximalist You Need This Killer Mat If we’re sticking to the maximalist trend, we love this showstopper of a mat. The punchy red lips with the evil eye design are lots of fun with many colors for any room. One five-star fan wrote: ‘This rug is beautiful and an absolute steal if you don’t mind the sturdiness.’ Find it on Amazon

Cap Hangers Storing hats can be tricky and space-consuming, but not with these Binboov hangers. They have a clever design that each holds up to ten hats without scrunching them up and damaging them. You can also use them for other accessories like beanies, ties, scarves, and much more. Find it on Amazon

Baby Yoda Toothpaste Dispenser You can make a regular and boring toothpaste tube into the highlight of your bathroom routine with this BonneChance toothpaste dispenser. Even if you’re not a Star Wars fan, you must admit that Baby Yoda is adorable. Plus, it’s a unique design and is very easy to use since all you need to do is squeeze, preventing less mess on the bathroom counter. Find it on Amazon

Give Your Room a Vintage Feel With These Velvet Pillows Make yourself feel rich with these two velvet cushion covers. The jewel-colored cushions are made of thick, soft fabric, adding a vintage accent to your home. We love the textured linen-tailored edges. Find it on Amazon