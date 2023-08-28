Champagne Taste On A Beer Budget? The Must-Have Items Just For You

Most of us live on a beer budget, but, unfortunately, many of us also have a champagne taste. Luckily, we’ve curated this fantastic list that considers both taste AND budget to deliver something unbeatable. Dive into this curated list of must-have items that cater to your refined tastes even on a budget. Whether it’s fashion, decor, or lifestyle, these selections offer a touch of luxury that aligns perfectly with your aspirations.

This Espresso Machine Won’t Break the Bank Who doesn’t want to enjoy a tasty latte or espresso? But getting that espresso machine isn’t affordable. Luckily, this De’Longhi Espresso Machine is a fraction of the cost of the more famous items on the market. It still delivers the tasty, smooth espresso and beautifully foamed milk you want. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Affordable Bluetooth Speakers This JBL Bluetooth Speaker stands out because it doesn’t just deliver a terrific sound in a compact, packable body. Still, it’s ultra-waterproof (it can be fully submerged) and offers five hours of playtime on a single charge, proving you don’t have to empty your wallet to get a fantastic sound from a Bluetooth speaker. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Upgrade on a Budget You don’t have to shell out the big bucks to upgrade your home. A simple and super affordable way to make significant adjustments to your home is with peel-and-stick wallpaper. You can spend an afternoon installing this and enjoy the rest of your time in your house (even a rental) in moderate luxury. Find it on Amazon

Try This Luxurious Throw You can’t have too many high-quality throw blankets, and if you’re looking for a way to add some quiet luxury to your home, a knitted throw blanket like this one is a great way to go. Throw blankets offer a soft place to relax while also adding texture and style to your living room or bedroom. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

You’ll Love These Pillow Covers Pillow covers are another one of those easy ways to make big changes to your home. These covers are corduroy-style with pom poms all around for a little moment of interest and excitement in any room you add them to. The best thing about these covers? They’re machine-washable in the gentle cycle. Find it on Amazon

Added Seating & Storage Adding seating to your home isn’t easy, and it usually doesn’t seem affordable, but this Mid-Century Modern stool. You can pull it up to your vanity for a useful stool, use it as a faux plant stand, or leave it as a soft place to land in your living room. And take advantage of the added storage inside. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

This Stunning Set of Vases These vases come in an assortment of beautiful colors, so you can mix and match them in one place for a moment of intrigue or divide them all across the house for a continued design story. They’re the right size for your dried flowers or a few fresh sprouts from that lovely bouquet you brought home. Find it on Amazon

This Coffee Table Doesn’t Compromise If you’re going to upgrade your coffee table, you shouldn’t settle for “alright.” And if you work from home but are tired of working at the kitchen table, you’ve got to check out this coffee table. The top lifts towards you, creating a desktop you can work at throughout the day or a table you can eat at in the evening. Find it on Amazon

Stemless Wine Glasses That Feel Luxurious These stemless wine glasses feel like the height of luxury. They come in a beautiful selection of colors and are a dishwasher-safe option, unlike many other luxury glasses. They still offer the luxury you expect from glasses that cost hundreds of dollars. Find it on Amazon

Bring the Smart Into Your Backyard Turning your house into a smart home doesn’t have to be a pricey endeavor. With this Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug, you can quickly turn your outdoor space into a smart one. You can control your favorite devices (like string lights or speakers) using your favorite voice-activated assistant or the Kasa app. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

This Table Lamp Feels Like a Piece of Art This is one of the priciest items on the list, but it’s also one of the pieces that gives off the most luxurious feeling at that price point. It’s a round living room lamp that feels like it’s been created by a high-end interior designer, but it’s really from the Amazon brand Rivet. Find it on Amazon

A Sizeable, Full-Length Mirror Finding an affordable full-length mirror is difficult, but we’ve managed to do it. This aluminum alloy framed mirror isn’t just sturdy and beautiful. It has a glass pane designed to break inward without creating little chips and bits that stick to your feet. The installation is easy, but it can also stand entirely alone. Find it on Amazon

Install a New Back Splash Upgrading your kitchen almost always comes with an upgrade of your back splash, but that’s not a cheap endeavor. Luckily, you can use this incredible peel-and-stick tile to give yourself the backsplash you’ve always wanted for a fraction of the price. And it’s renter-friendly, being gentle and easy to pull off your walls when you move. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

This Impressive Ceiling Light Changing your light fixtures can transform your spaces without much effort, and this incredible ceiling light is affordable and easy to install. It brings the eyes up and becomes a great focal point around which you can base all the rest of your fantastic home decor for a luxurious appearance on a budget. Find it on Amazon

This Stand Mixer is So Affordable Stand mixers aren’t typically what you would consider “affordable,” but this Hamilton Beach Stand Mixer has broken the mold and delivers that incredible mixing power you’re looking for. And the luxury of this device lies in its beautiful shape and the fantastic colors you can choose from. Find it on Amazon

This Candle Warmer Lamp Looks Like a Million Bucks But it’s wildly affordable! Candle warmer lamps have been popular in the last year because they allow you to enjoy your favorite candle scents without worrying about having an open flame. This particular lamp looks like an art deco dream you will want to show off. Find it on Amazon

Bring Your Home Into the 21st Century These Kasa Smart Plugs were designed to quickly and easily bring your home into the 21st century. It makes your house a smart home without spending thousands of dollars upgrading equipment. When you plug in these gadgets, you can control things like your lights and devices with Alexa or the Kasa app. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Stunning Ceramic Bowls If you’re looking for an easy way to add luxurious style to your space, look no further than these ceramic bowls. They’re dishwasher-, microwave-, and oven-safe, so you don’t have to compromise ease for luxury. They’re a beautiful, stackable option for elevating your kitchen and dining experience. Find it on Amazon

The Luxury of This Bag Lies in the Space The best part about this bag is the incredible space you’ve got on offer. Not only does it have all the pockets you could need, but it also has dedicated tennis shoes and a laptop compartment with a handy USB plug in the side for charging up all your devices while you’re on the go. Find it on Amazon

Bring Luxury to Your Garden This raised garden bed shows how simple adding a little luxury to your backyard is. This rolling bed allows you to easily adjust the setup of your backyard in a matter of moments. It allows you to add a little more height and depth to a space that’s often otherwise one-dimensional. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Add These Iron Side Tables For Your Patio This stunning iron side table would benefit your patio setup. It’s designed to stand up to any of the weather that’s thrown at it without rusting. Not only do you have some convenient storage space, but you’ve also got a piece of decor that makes the space feel instantly more luxurious. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Easily Change Your Flooring The last thing you ever want to have to do is completely replace your flooring, but changing up your flooring is also a powerful way to change the way your home looks. Luckily, you don’t have to destroy your budget to change up your floors, and you don’t have to spend months doing it, either. You can just use these gorgeous peel-and-stick floor tiles. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

This 10-in-1 Hair Primer You’ve got to have a great hair primer on your side, and this Eva NYC is one of our favorites. This gorgeous product doesn’t just protect your hair from heat damage. It also smoothes the strands, reduces frizz, detangles your hair, adds shine, and even protects your locks from potential UV damage. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

These Trendy Sunglasses You can’t go through life without a terrific pair of sunglasses. These glasses are made from sturdy, durable plastic and tri-acetate cellulose lenses, providing plenty of protection. That means they look unique and timeless without compromising on the level of protection that you need from your glasses. Find it on Amazon

These Antique Picture Frames Are Bold Luxury Are you looking for something to make a statement about luxury in your house? This set of antique frames is a fun addition to your home that screams “luxury.” These frames are great for a gallery wall or to frame the permanent “art” your child decided to create on your walls with their crayons. Find it on Amazon

These Whiskey Barrel Planters Are Beautiful Don’t miss out on these whiskey barrel planters. You’ve probably seen them in Home & Gardens magazine or on your favorite influencer’s page and thought they were too expensive for you. But we’re here to tell you it’s possible to get these gorgeous barrel planters on a budget to add style and depth to your home. Find it on Amazon

Better Than the Stanley Tumbler and Without the High Price Tag There are some super popular items out there that you just want to get your hands on, but they’re not really affordable, like that super popular travel tumbler. Luckily, we’ve found this lovely Simple Modern tumbler that offers you the storage space, style, and temperature-control you want. Find it on Amazon

These Beautiful Vases Are So Stunning Vases are one of the best ways to bring style and luxury to your home in an affordable way, and this set of cases looks like it came from the pages of a magazine. You can bring home the abstract, neutral style that everyone loves these days at a price your budget will be thrilled about. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Your Coffee Cart Deserves Luxury, Too Your FYP is probably packed with TikToks that feature these syrup bottles. They shout simple, stunning, modern luxury that you’ll want to show off to everyone. You’ll probably offer your guests a beautiful, hand-crafted latte so you can pump syrups from these gorgeous bottles. Find it on Amazon

Reviewers Love This Multi-Stick You can use this gorgeous e.l.f. Monochromatic Multi-Stick to replace all sorts of products from your highlighter to your blush to your eyeshadow. The creamy, bright, long-lasting formula is one product that feels like the ultimate luxury but is less than the cost of your Starbucks order. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Use These String Lights to Transform Your Backyard Your backyard needs a little bit of luxury, and these beautiful string lights are one of the best ways to do it. They look fantastic strung up across your backyard, on your patio, or even around your porch and turn your space into a wonderland that feels beautiful and elegant and like the sort of place you want to entertain. Find it on Amazon

This Beautiful Makeup Organizer Keep your makeup organized and beautifully laid out with this rotating makeup shelf. It has all the space you need to display your favorite products and find them right when needed. The sturdy plastic is easy to wipe down and clean off. And it looks gorgeous while it sits on your counters. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Add Storage to Your Space If you don’t have a key holder or key rack in your home, you’ve got to get your hands on this one. The key rack and mail holder combination is perfect for hanging in your entryway because it’s lightweight and easy to install, so you don’t have to worry about damaging your walls when you add this in. Find it on Amazon