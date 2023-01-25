Cold Weather? No Problem: These Decor Ideas Will Bring Spring Vibes Into Your Home

Now that we’ve passed the winter solstice and days are slowly but surely getting longer and longer, we can’t wait until spring. We are ready to get rid of that rainy, snowy weather and looking forward to the warmer spring months coming up. Frankly, they can’t come soon enough.

Even if the weather outside cannot match our springtime state of mind, that can’t stop us from bringing spring to ourselves inside the home. Adding in pops of colors, greenery, and other fun elements are easy, affordable ways to get your home ready for springtime. Little touches like a candle with a fresh scent, new hand towels or a brightly-colored ottoman can bring a whole new energy to your space and give you that bright, sunny feeling even if the weather report hasn’t caught up yet.

Here’s a selection of our favorite spring home decor accents for adding vibrant color and fresh life to your space ahead of the changing of the seasons.

This Velvet Storage Ottoman Is Bold and Bright One of the easiest ways to inject spring energy into the home is to add some bold pops of color. And this Velvet Storage Ottoman brings both color and function by adding storage space. Find it on Amazon

This Mushroom Lamp Is Great for the Bedside Table Mushroom-shaped lamps went totally viral on TikTok in the past year, and we love the trend. This glass CometMars Mushroom Lamp fits squarely within the trend and comes with different lighting settings that can change based on the mood. Find it on Amazon

This Futon Sofa Bed Sneakily Provides Extra Sleeping Space This beautiful dusty pink mopio Chloe Futon Sofa Bed doesn’t look like a sofa bed at first glance. But, it can be laid flat to form a bed, which is a great way to provide sleeping space for guests, even if the home lacks a guest room. Find it on Amazon

Ditch Old Sheets and Upgrade to These Luxurious Sheets Spring cleaning can mean many things, including removing old and outdated items in the home to make space for fresh home items. This Pampered By Porsha Luxurious Sheet Set is a great, high-quality sheet replacement at a reasonable price. Find it on Amazon

Spruce Up Empty Vases With This Dried Pampas Grass Dried Pampas Grass is a great way to fill up vases because it doesn’t require any water and doesn’t die. We love a low-maintenance item. Find it on Amazon

This Plant Stand Can Go Inside or Outside Bring more plants into the home with this Plant Stand Flower Pot Holder. It can easily display at least three different planters with a variety of other plants. Find it on Amazon

This Pouf Is a Great Place to Kick Up Your Feet This fantastic coral Pouf is a beautiful way to add more seating to a space or just add a footstool to make the couch more comfortable. And it even adds that little pop of color. Find it on Amazon

This Cat Tree Is a Unique Place for Cats to Play & Sleep Many cat trees are a total eyesore, but luckily this is starting to change. This pretty Wood Floral Cat Tree brings spring vibes into the home and gives cats a comfy place to sleep in the sun. Find it on Amazon

This Living Room Chair Has a Retro Vibe This shell-shaped chairus Living Room Chair is a unique accent seating option for the living room. It has an Old School Hollywood feel that blends both old school and new, modern decor. Find it on Amazon

This Bookcase Is the Perfect Display Place Whether the house has a lot of books or not, this Nathan James Carlie Five-Shelf Bookcase is a beautiful place to store small items like plants, trinkets, or photo frames as well as a book collection. Find it on Amazon

We’re Loving the Print on These Pet Beds Instead of letting the pet bed stick out like a sore thumb, pet furniture can actually blend in with your home decor easily if you pick the right one. This brightly-colored Pet Bed adds to the decor, rather than detracting from it. And the bed is easily machine-washable which is a must for stinky dogs (a.k.a all of them). Find it on Amazon

Add Some Greenery With This Ceramic Vintage Style Planter The spring means rain and greenery. Having plants in the home can bring the mood up. This Polka Dot Patterned Planter is the perfect way to add a small, easy-to-care-for plant to the house. Find it on Amazon

Bring in Some Japandi Vibes With This Japanese Frog Wall Art This simple Japanese Frog Wall Art duo is a subtle way to add color and style to a wall space. The pretty prints would fit perfectly in a bathroom or a child’s bedroom. Find it on Amazon

This Disco Ball Planter Is a Funky Way to Add Decor Take some inspiration from the past in the home decor department with this DADO 8-inch Disco Ball Planter. The best place to put this planter is near a window to have the sun reflect on the planter’s mirrored surface. Find it on Amazon

Add Some Plush Comfort With This Checkerboard Throw Blanket This blush pink Checkerboard Throw Blanket adds color to the couch and is a great way to curl up during a cold or rainy day. Find it on Amazon

These Bud Vases Are Bright and Sunny These ZENS Bud Vases can be used to house real or faux flowers in the home. These vases are pretty enough just to be displayed on their own. Find it on Amazon

This Console Desk Table Is a Versatile Home Item This slim Console Desk Table can be used in a variety of different ways. It can be used as a TV stand, desk, or even entryway table. Find it on Amazon

Add Art Deco to the Dinner Table With These Candlestick Holders Unique and ornate tablescapes were a massive trend on the internet this past year, and every tablescape is complete with candles. These Glass Candlestick Holders bring that earthy green to the table, which is perfect for springtime. Find it on Amazon

Add More Storage in the Living Room With This Lift Top Coffee Table Spring cleaning means getting that house in order. This Tangkula Wood Lift Top Coffee Table helps to keep the living room more organized by creating storage space in an unexpected way. It’s a great place to store extra throw blankets. Find it on Amazon

These Floral Farmhouse Curtains Are a Mix of Boho and Rustic Decor Styles Cottage-core has taken the internet by storm as a modern home and fashion style. These dainty Floral Farmhouse Curtains are a perfect example of how to incorporate cottage core into the house in a subtle way. Find it on Amazon

Add Warmth With This Medallion Area Rug Rugs are a great way to add warmth to a room. This pretty Well Woven Anita Beige Tribal Medallion Area Rug is an excellent neutral-toned option that is a base for the rest of the room’s decor. It can make rooms with tile or wood floors feel cozier. Find it on Amazon

These String Lights Add Whimsy Bring the outdoors inside with this Silverstro Flower Lights String. The dainty flowers create colorful and warm lighting while also adding fun decor to the room. Find it on Amazon

This Striped Velvet Throw Pillow Is a Textural Dream Adding textural elements is a fun way to add some style to the home. This Striped Velvet Throw Pillow brings that texture and color to the living room with retro-inspired colors. Find it on Amazon

This Flower Vase Adds a Bright Pop of Color Go bold with this DaizySight Acrylic Flower Vase. The hot pink color is bright and sunny which is reminiscent of the weather we’re looking forward to once we get to spring. Find it on Amazon

Add Some Fun to the Couch With These Pom Pom Pillow Covers Minimalism has been big the past few years, but we predict a return to bright colors in the new year. These colorful NSSONBEN Pom Pom Pillow Covers are an understated way to add color to the couch. Find it on Amazon

This Neon Sign Will Modernize the Home Neon lighting fixtures have been getting really popular online, and we can see why. The moody lighting from these fixtures makes the home feel almost like a club. And this Neon Sign is a perfect fit for ushering in those springtime vibes. Find it on Amazon

These Spiral Taper Candles Bring Bright Colors to the Home The bright, gradient color of these Taper Candles is the perfect way to bring some serious color to a tablescape or side table. The candles come in a variety of different colors that are fit for every occasion. Find it on Amazon

This Braided Coasters Set Save the Table Every home needs a good set of coasters to protect tables from those dreaded ring spots. This Braided Coasters Set even comes with a smiley face basket that can be used to house the coasters or as a mini planter. Find it on Amazon

This Wood Bead Garland Is a Great Filler Item Growing up is realizing how many random items go into decorating a home. It can be hard to pick out what will make a space look better, but this Wood Bead Garland proves that it can be done. This is a great thing to drape over coffee table books or till out a bookshelf. Find it on Amazon

Get Ready for Sunny Weather With This Framed Wall Art Cocktails are a year-round treat, but there is nothing better than drinking in the sun. This Haus and Hues Alcohol Framed Wall Art shows off all the yummy cocktails and makes for a stylish print perfect for the kitchen. Find it on Amazon

This Farmhouse Wood Pedestal Is a Multi-Functional Decor Piece We love a home decor item that can do more than one thing. And this Farmhouse Wood Pedestal can be used in a variety of different ways depending on the style of the home. Find it on Amazon