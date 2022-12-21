cult favorite home products on amazon that are actually worth the buzz

We’ve got you covered if you want to make your life easier and more efficient. From scratch-free scrubbers and silk pillowcases to the infamous squatty potty, these 37 cult-favorite items have gained a devoted following for their practicality and uniqueness.

We’ve got everything you need for the kitchen to make meal prep a breeze. The bagel guillotine and egg bite maker are must-haves for any home cook, and our reusable freezer bags will help you save money and reduce waste. Don’t miss out on the affordable Amazon products that everyone is talking about. Check them out now before they sell out again, and make your life a little easier with these hidden gems from Amazon.

Get Perfect Bagel Slices Every Time with this Bagel Slicer COURTESY OF AMAZON Say goodbye to uneven bagel slices and hello to perfectly even slices every time with the Hoan Bagel Slicer. This miniature guillotine has gone viral on social media and has gained thousands of raving reviews on Amazon. It’s easy to clean, small enough to store, and perfect for all bagel lovers. Make your mornings more efficient. Find it on Amazon

Get Cozy with this Throw that Has Thousands of Rave Reviews COURTESY OF AMAZON Stay warm and comfortable all winter long with the BedSure Throw. With its plush detailing and variety of colors and sizes to choose from, it’s the perfect addition to any home. Whether you use it for cuddling up on the couch or spending the day in bed, you’ll fall in love with its fuzzy and thick texture. Don’t take our word for it – check out the thousands of rave reviews and see for yourself it is a must-have to experience the ultimate comfort. Find it on Amazon

Get Pain Relief with the TOLOCO Massage Gun COURTESY OF AMAZON This is the handheld massager with thousands of positive reviews about the benefits of deep-tissue massage at home. After going viral on TikTok, this handheld massager has gained a cult following thanks to its powerful 15 replaceable heads and seven different speed levels. Whether you need to target specific muscle groups or just want to relax after a long day, the TOLOCO Massage Gun has you covered. With thousands of positive reviews, you can trust that this massager will get the job done, and you will feel the difference for yourself. Find it on Amazon

Effortlessly Make Delicious Smoothies & Shakes on the Go with this Blender COURTESY OF AMAZON Tired of spending extra time in the morning preparing your smoothies and protein shakes? Say goodbye to that hassle with the Popbabies Portable Blender. This versatile blender not only mixes and creates delicious drinks, but it also doubles as a portable cup. Simply pop on the lid and head out the door — no need to transfer your blended drink to a separate cup. And with adjustable speed modes, it’s perfect for anyone on the go. Save time and enjoy delicious shakes anytime, anywhere. Find it on Amazon

Stay Charged with this Outlet Power Strip COURTESY OF AMAZON Never run out of space to charge your gadgets again with the Addtam Outlet Power Strip. This multi-plug outlet provides up to five outlets and four USB charging ports so that you can charge multiple devices at once. Plus, the fireproof safe shell ensures your home stays safe while you stay charged. Find it on Amazon

Experience the Best Sleep of Your Life with this Bed Comforter COURTESY OF AMAZON The Utopia Bed Comforter is the ultimate bedding accessory that will help you sleep comfortably and soundly all year round. With its plush cushioning and ability to fit into any duvet cover, this comforter will provide extra volume and fluff for a luxurious night’s rest. Plus, it comes in a variety of fun colors to match your personal style. Find it on Amazon

Get a Brighter Smile with the Aquasonic Electric Toothbrush COURTESY OF AMAZON Experience the ultimate dental hygiene with the Aquasonic Toothbrush. This electric toothbrush set comes equipped with eight brush heads, a travel case, and customizable settings to suit your sensitivity. Say goodbye to mundane brushing and hello to a dazzling smile with this device. Find it on Amazon

Enjoy Crispy and Delicious Meals with the Instant Pot Air Fryer COURTESY OF AMAZON Start the year eating more healthy and less greasy, unhealthy fried foods. The Instant Pot Air Fryer is here to change the way you cook forever without sacrificing the taste. This innovative appliance allows you to enjoy crispy and delicious meals without the added grease, making it the perfect choice for all your favorite snacks and treats. This device can do everything from crisp vegetables to frozen snacks and toasted treats. Plus, with various adjustable settings, you can easily customize your cooking to suit your tastes perfectly. Find it on Amazon

Drink Clean, Fresh Water Anytime with the Brita Water Filter COURTESY OF AMAZON Does the tap water you drink taste stale or have a weird smell? The Brita Water Filter is a convenient and easy-to-use filter that removes impurities and excess particles from tap water, ensuring that every sip is fresh and clean. And with a capacity of up to 27 cups, you’ll always have plenty of water. Whether at home, at the office, or on the go, this is the perfect choice for anyone who values clean, refreshing water. Find it on Amazon

Keep Pods Within Reach with this Coffee Pod Carousel COURTESY OF AMAZON Are you tired of digging through your cabinets to find the right coffee pod? The Nifty Coffee Pod Carousel is here to help. With a 360-degree rotating platform, you can easily find your favorite flavor in seconds. Plus, the wide range of space allows you to store all of your favorite coffee cups in one place, transforming your coffee station into organized and efficient. Find it on Amazon

Experience the Ultimate Sleep with this Pillowcase Recommended by 260K Reviewers COURTESY OF AMAZON Ready to take your sleep game to the next level? Look no further than the BedSure Silk Pillowcase with its satin fabric that promotes healthier skin and reduces damage or breakage on your hair. Plus, with a ton of different colors to choose from, you can easily match your room decor. And with over 260,000 raving reviews, you can trust that it’s a highly effective and beloved product. Don’t just take the word of TikTokers — see for yourself why the BedSure Silk Pillowcase is a must-have for a better night’s sleep and start enjoying the benefits. Find it on Amazon

The Collapsible Popcorn Bowl That Makes Movie Nights Even Better COURTESY OF AMAZON Snuggle up on your sofa for a movie night with the Salbree Popcorn Bowl. Whether you’re hunkering down for a long winter of movie marathons or just looking for an easy and convenient way to enjoy your popcorn, this innovative bowl is for you. It is designed to collapse for easy storage, so you can tuck it away when you’re not using it. But when it’s movie time, pop it open and fill it up with your favorite snacks. The bowl comes in a range of fun and vibrant colors, so you can choose the one that best fits your personality and style. Find it on Amazon

Enjoy the Perfect Cup of Coffee with this Coffee Maker COURTESY OF AMAZON Are you a coffee lover looking for the perfect machine to brew your daily cup? You can look no further than the Hamilton Beach Coffee Maker. This cult-favorite appliance has been around for years and has gained a loyal following for its ability to brew the perfect cup of drip coffee every time. With different settings and features, you can easily customize your brew to suit your tastes to enjoy fresh and delicious coffee every morning. Find it on Amazon

Quickly Strain and Empty Liquids with this Pot Strainer COURTESY OF AMAZON This innovative kitchen accessory is becoming one of the most talked about items on Amazon, and for a good reason. Simply connect this Snap N Strain Pot Strainer and Pasta Strainer to any pot or bowl to quickly and easily strain and empty liquids, making it the perfect go-to for all your pasta and other dishes that require draining. The silicone colander is reliable, easy to clean, and a must-have kitchen accessory. Find it on Amazon

Prevent Clogged Drains with these Drain Covers COURTESY OF AMAZON You don’t want to go through the expense of getting a professional to deal with clogged drains in your sink or shower. These Gotega Drain Covers cost a fraction of a plumber and will stop any clogs. This innovative product comes in a pack of five and is designed to catch excess items unsuitable for drainages, such as leftover food or hair. Simply install the drain cover in your sink or shower and enjoy peace of mind knowing that your drains are protected. They are easy to install and will save you a lot of money in the long run by preventing costly clogs. Find it on Amazon

Eliminate Embarrassing Bathroom Odors with Poo Pourri Bathroom Spray COURTESY OF AMAZON Are you tired of feeling self-conscious about the smells coming from your bathroom? Do you dread the thought of someone else walking in and being overwhelmed by the scent? If so, then Poo Pourri Bathroom Spray is the solution you’ve been looking for. With just one spritz of this vanilla-scented spray before you use the bathroom, all odors and scents will be eliminated as soon as you flush. So go ahead and use the bathroom confidently, knowing that Poo Pourri has covered you. Say goodbye to embarrassing bathroom odors and hello to fresh, clean scents. Find it on Amazon

Transform Your Shower Experience with this Shower Head COURTESY OF AMAZON Looking to upgrade your shower experience from a dribble to a waterfall? Look no further than the SparkPod Shower Head. With its easy installation and modern design, this showerhead is sure to elevate the look of your bathroom. But the real standout feature is the powerful water pressure, which will provide a truly invigorating and relaxing shower every time you turn it on. Don’t miss out on the ultimate shower experience. Find it on Amazon

Transform Your Home into a Soothing Oasis with this Diffuser COURTESY OF AMAZON This wooden diffuser is the ultimate relaxation tool, which is why it went viral on social media and various media outlets. With four timers and different LED lights, it’s easy to create the perfect ambiance in any room. Plus, with ten complimentary essential oils included, you’ll enjoy the benefits of aromatherapy from the moment you open the box. Find it on Amazon

This Beckham Hotel Pillow Set That Comes In A Set Of 2 COURTESY OF AMAZON We’ve all been there. Tossing and turning at night, struggling to find a comfortable position on your pillow. The Beckham Hotel Pillow Set has more than 200,000 positive reviews on Amazon; these soft and supportive pillows are a favorite among all types of sleepers, including back, side, and stomach sleepers. They are designed with a cooling system to keep you comfortable throughout the night and are machine washable for easy care. Upgrade your sleep game and wake up feeling refreshed and rejuvenated every morning. Find it on Amazon

Make Delicious Breakfasts at Home with this Egg Bite Maker COURTESY OF AMAZON Eating out for breakfast can be expensive and time-consuming, but with the Dash Egg Bite Maker, you can enjoy delicious and customizable egg bites from the comfort of your kitchen. This easy-to-use appliance can make up to six little bites in just a few simple steps, and with adjustable temperatures and non-stick plates, it’s a reliable addition to any home kitchen. So why spend hundreds of dollars eating out when you can enjoy the same delicious meals at home for a fraction of the cost? Find it on Amazon

Get the Job Done Quicker with the Squatty Potty Stool COURTESY OF AMAZON This innovative bathroom accessory has taken TikTok by storm, and it’s not hard to see why. The Squatty Potty Stool is designed to help you relieve yourself more easily and comfortably by elevating your feet to a more natural position squatting. This allows your stomach to relax and function more efficiently so you can get the job done quicker and without straining. Whether you’re dealing with constipation, IBS or want a more effortless, more comfortable bathroom experience, this stool is an absolute must-have. With its quirky design and rave reviews, you don’t want to miss out on this fantastic bathroom assistant. Find it on Amazon

Say Goodbye to Cluttered Closets with these Velvet Hangers COURTESY OF AMAZON Eliminate the frustration of clothes slipping off hangers with these velvet-covered hangers from Zober. With a pack of 50 included, you’ll have more than enough to keep your entire closet organized and looking neat. Say goodbye to cluttered closets and hello to hassle-free organization with these game-changing hangers. Find it on Amazon

Stay Charged Anywhere with Charging Cords COURTESY OF AMAZON Are you tired of constantly searching for a reliable charger that doesn’t break? These Amazon Basics Charging Cords are the perfect solution for all your charging needs. Not only are they affordable and reliable, but they also provide fast-charging speeds and are lightweight and portable. With a six-foot length, they can reach wherever you need them to. So why wait? Grab one (or eight) for yourself and your family today, and never worry about a dead device again. Find it on Amazon

Get Precise Temperatures and Cook Like a Pro with this Thermometer COURTESY OF AMAZON Did you overcook or undercooked meats during the holidays? It’s a nightmare when it happens, so to prevent it from happening again, try the MEATER Thermometer that is here to help you cook like a pro every time. This smart device connects to your phone or other smart device and provides accurate temperatures for your food, whether you’re using your oven, grill, or smoker. Simply place the thermometer in your meat and let it do the work. The app even notifies you how much longer it takes to cook your meal to perfection so you can start enjoying perfectly cooked meats every time. Find it on Amazon

Create Delicious, Thick and Foamy Drinks in a Snap with this Milk Frother COURTESY OF AMAZON Take your daily brew to the next level with the Zulay Milk Frother. This electric frother makes it quick and easy to create the most delicious, thick and foamy coffee, cappuccinos, frappes, and lattes. With over 20 different color options, you can match the frother to your coffee bar’s aesthetic. Coffee lovers swear by this accessory, and you will, too, once you try it out. Find it on Amazon

Over 100 Feet of Customizable, Music-Syncing Smart Lights with these LED Light Strips COURTESY OF AMAZON Transform your space or care with a set of these DayBetter LED Light Strips with over 100 feet of LED lights; these smart lights can be controlled and customized through an app on any smart device. Adjust the color and brightness to fit your mood and style, and even sync the lights to the music playing in the same room. These lights are easy to install and add a fun, unique touch to any space. Find it on Amazon

Get Organized with these Drawer Dividers COURTESY OF AMAZON Stop wasting time in the mornings when you are getting ready digging through a cluttered mess of socks and undergarments. These Drawer Dividers are here to help you get organized. These foldable fabric organizers provide 64 different spaces to separate and organize your items, so you can easily find what you’re looking for without the hassle. They can hold everything from socks and underwear to belts and ties and slip easily into your drawer for convenient storage. Find it on Amazon

Transform Your Fridge with these Organizer Bins COURTESY OF AMAZON Is your fridge cluttered and disorganized? With HOOJO Organizer Bins, you can finally achieve the Pinterest-worthy fridge of your dreams. This set includes eight bins, perfect for storing all your fridge essentials like beverages, condiments, cans, and more. They’re easy to use and will make your fridge look clean and sleek every time. Invest in a more organized and efficient fridge. Find it on Amazon

Use Less Plastic with these Reusable and Leakproof Freezer Bags COURTESY OF AMAZON If you are looking for a more sustainable and reliable way to store your food and products, then check out these SPLF Freezer Bags. These bags are made with a leakproof seal and silicone detailing to protect your items and keep them fresh. Plus, with a pack of six, you’ll have plenty to use for leftovers. And the best part? They’re reusable, so you won’t have to go through hundreds of plastic bags a year. Find it on Amazon

Stay Secure and Connected with the Ring Doorbell Camera COURTESY OF AMAZON This security camera doorbell has thousands of positive reviews raving about the instant improvement to increase the security at their homes and the ability to stay connected even when away. This little device serves as a reactive doorbell and connects to your smart device to provide live video footage and feed from the built-in camera. And with thousands of people swearing by it, you can trust that it’s a reliable and effective solution. Start enjoying peace of mind and convenience today. Find it on Amazon

Make Cleaning a Breeze with this Spin Mop COURTESY OF AMAZON Don’t tire yourself out spending hours on your hands and knees scrubbing away at stubborn dirt and grime on your floors. The O-Cedar Spin Mop is here to make your life easier. This innovative cleaning system has been raved about by people across the country for a good reason. With just one use, you can make your home look more spotless than ever before. This mop effectively removes up to 99% of dirt, dust, and oil from your floors, making it the ultimate tool for keeping your home clean and fresh. Find it on Amazon

Start The Party with this JBL Speaker COURTESY OF AMAZON Looking for a way to add fun and excitement to your daily routine? The JBL Speaker is a portable BlueTooth device perfect for adding music to your showers, days spent outdoors, or any other activity that could use a boost. With just the click of a button, you can connect your smartphone to the device to enjoy waterproof sound wherever you go. Plus, with adjustable sound settings and the ability to use it indoors and outside, this speaker will surely be a hit at all your future gatherings. Find it on Amazon

Experience the Future of TV with the Fire Stick COURTESY OF AMAZON If you are bored of the same old programming on your television, then the Amazon Fire Stick is here to change the way you watch TV forever! As one of the all-time best sellers on Amazon, this streaming device has over 300,000 raving reviewers and is quickly becoming a household staple across the country. With the ability to access over 200,000 movies and shows, you’ll never run out of entertainment options. Plus, the Fire Stick is compatible with all Amazon products, allowing you to easily communicate with Alexa through the included remote. Upgrade your TV experience and start streaming all your favorite shows and movies. Find it on Amazon

Transform Your Dishwashing Routine with the Scrub Daddy – As Seen on Shark Tank COURTESY OF AMAZON Say goodbye to boring, drab dishwashing and hello to sparkling clean dishes with the Scrub Daddy Sponge Set. This set comes with three colorful sponges perfect for scratch-free cleaning of your dishes. Whether you’re tackling pots and pans or delicate china, these sponges are up to the task. But don’t just take our word for it – the set has been featured on Shark Tank and praised by customers all over the media for their fast results and easy-to-use features. Make dishwashing fun again. Find it on Amazon