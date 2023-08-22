37 Deluxe Delights That Whisper (and Shout) ‘Treat Yourself

The phrase “Treat Yourself” has become a ubiquitous term over the past few years. People have been putting themselves first and indulging in self-care tendencies and shopping sprees unapologetically—a concept that would shake anyone born before 1970. The SPY team has curated a list of some of the best self-care essentials that not only save time, but exude luxury living. With each acquisition, a promise is made to elevate your lifestyle, infusing even the mundane with an air of luxury. These uniquue items unveil a world where extravagance becomes routine, and self-care is no longer an indulgence but a necessity. Bask in the finer things, and savor the pleasure of “treating yourself” to a symphony of unparalleled refinement.
Self-Cleaning Water Bottle
You don’t want to be worried about unclean water bottles when you can have The LARQ Bottle, a self-cleaning and insulated stainless steel water bottle with an award-winning design and UV water sanitizer, ensuring clean drinking water on the go.
Robot Vacuum & Mop
Let the Dreametech Robot Vacuum and Mop do the heavy lifting so you don’t have to. This high-performance robotic vacuum, with a self-emptying base, powerful suction, and LiDAR navigation, offers up to 45 days of cleaning and compatibility with Alexa and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Bluetooth Tracker
Pop one of these Tile Slim thin Bluetooth trackers discreetly into your wallet or luggage tags to keep track of your valuables. Water-resistant and compatible with both iOS and Android devices.
Self Cleaning Litter Box
We love our feline friends, but nobody loves cleaning out the litter tray. Well, now you don’t have to with this PETKIT Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box, designed for multiple cats, featuring xSecure technology for odor removal and app control for convenient maintenance.
Cologne Spray
This product is an excellent dupe for Creed, and reviewers love the different scent options, so get your hands on this Cremo Cologne Spray to enjoy a refreshing and long-lasting fragrance experience.
Wrist Watch
The Michael Kors Men’s Slim Runway Stainless Steel Quartz Watch features a polished design with a monochromatic sunray dial and stick indexes, offering a classic and stylish look.
Deodorant
If you want maximum protection, this Jack Black Pit Boss is popular with reviewers for providing long-lasting protection against odor and wetness while being gentle on the skin.
Crewneck T-Shirt
These KLIEGOU 100% Cotton Longline Crewneck T-Shirts offer a trendy and comfortable option with their modern design and high-quality cotton fabric.
Anti-Aging Moisturizer
Get ahead of aging by looking after your skin with this WildPRIME Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer. This fast-acting facial cream contains collagen, retinol, and hyaluronic acid, delivering anti-aging effects.
Alarm Clock
Declutter your bedside table with this 6-in-1 device. The EZVALO Digital Alarm Clock is a versatile bedside clock with fast wireless charging, Bluetooth speaker, dual alarm, FM radio, USB charger, countdown timer, and RGB mode.
Laptop Stand
Help ease your neck and shoulder strain with this Nulaxy Laptop Stand. This ergonomic sit-to-stand laptop holder converter with adjustable height supports up to 22 lbs and is compatible with all laptops and tablets.
Handheld Vacuum Cleaner
Brilliant for cleaning spills in your car. This eufy by Anker HomeVac is a lightweight cordless handheld vacuum cleaner with strong suction power for such a small device. It also has USB charging.
Free Hand Drink Caddy
Go hands-free when traveling with the riemot Luggage Travel Cup Holder. This accessory attaches to most suitcase handles, allowing you to hold two coffee mugs hands-free.
Whiskey Stones
Don’t water down your liquor with these Premium Whiskey Stones. The set includes 12 marble reusable ice cubes, ideal for chilling whiskey, bourbon, cognac, scotch, gin, and other beverages.
Pour-Over Coffee Machine
Enjoy the ultimate convenience in the mornings with this Gevi 4-in-1 Smart Pour-Over Coffee Machine. With a built-in grinder, 51-step grind setting, automatic barista mode, custom recipes, and a descaling function, ensuring a fast and customizable coffee experience.
Self-Heating Coffee Mug
This Nextmug is a temperature-controlled, self-heating coffee mug that allows you to enjoy your hot beverage at the perfect temperature for hours.
UGG Slipper
Reviewers love the luxury feel of these premium brands UGG Ascot Slippers. These comfortable and luxurious footwear are perfect for lounging around the house.
Silk Satin Shirt
Enjoy the feeling of luxury against your skin in these top-rated COOFANDY Silk Satin Dress Shirts feature a jacquard design with long sleeves.
ON Cloud Sneakers
Enjoy the ergonomic design of these ON Cloud Sneakers, which provide a lightweight design for the ultimate cushioned feel without sacrificing style.
Razor Bump Serum
This Vanibiss The Man Razor Bumps Serum is an ingrown hair treatment that relieves painful razor bumps, razor burns, and ingrown hairs with a few rolls on the sensitive areas.
Shaving Soap
If you prefer the feeling of lathering up for shaving, this top-rated Lather & Wood Shaving Soap is a luxurious tallow-based shaving cream that provides a dense lather and fantastic scent.
Executive Ballpoint Pen
This novium Hoverpen is a luxury pen with a futuristic vertically standing design with top-grade free-flowing ink, making it a fantastic desk item.
Pillow Slippers
These BRONAX Pillow Slippers are Amazon’s favorite house slides and shower sandals, with a cushioned thick sole for ultimate comfort.
Retro Sunglasses
These SOJOS Retro Round Sunglasses are on trend and look great on every face shape. The lenses feature UV400 protection from the sun as well as looking stylish.
adidas Sneaker
The design is iconic. Nab yourself a pair of these bright white kicks from adidas Originals. Stan Smith Sneakers are timeless sneakers known for their classic design, comfort, and versatility.
Anti-Thinning Shampoo & Conditioner
Get ahead of hair loss with regular use of a DHT blocker treatment. This top-rated PURA D’OR Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set is clinically tested, helps thicken hair, and has a natural, earthy scent.
Grooming Kit
Take care of all your grooming needs at home with this WAHL Groomsman Rechargeable Beard Trimmer Kit. The kit includes a bonus wet/dry electric nose trimmer, perfect for mustaches, nose hair, and light detailing.
SPF Lip Balm
The Anthony 25 SPF Lip Balm is a moisturizing repair treatment for chapped and dry lips, enriched with green tea extract, shea butter, and vitamin E, and comes in refreshing flavors like mint and white tea flavor.
Teeth Whitening Kit
Get a brighter smile from the comfort of your couch. This MOON Teeth Whitening Kit features a wireless LED light and offers a gentle five-minute treatment to help remove coffee, smoking, wine, and soda stains.
Hair Styling Clay
Hanz de Fuko Claymation is a premium hair styling clay that won’t leave any residue, providing a matte finish and allowing for versatile and high-hold hairstyling.
Fresh Breath Mouthwash
Combat bad breath with TheraBreath Fresh Breath Mouthwash. This alcohol-free mouthwash fights bad breath and lasts all day long.
Oxford Shoes
These GIFENNSE Oxford Shoes are stylish leather dress shoes that offer comfort and sophistication when you need a more formal look.
Carhartt Cap
This stylish cap is ideal for outdoor activities, provides protection and is a must-have for any active wardrobe, and SPY’s pick is this durable Carhartt Canvas Cap.
Workout Shorts
Popular for active days, these top-rated NELEUS Lightweight Workout Athletic Shorts with Pockets offer comfort and functionality for workouts, featuring convenient pockets for storage.
RFID Wallet
With over 18K positive reviews, this Mountain Voyage Minimalist Wallet offers maximum protection with the slim design and RFID technology. This credit card holder and a money clip is made from high-quality aluminum and rustproof metal finishes.
Exfoliating Body Bar
Buff your way to super soft skin with this Baxter of California Exfoliating Body Bar Soap. This refreshing soap is scented with essence, boosts cell renewal, and suits all skin types.
Microfiber Bath Robe
Step out of the shower to luxury with this MONARCH Plush Lined Microfiber Bath Robe. This spa and hotel robe is designed for comfort and a touch of elegance.