37 Dirt-Cheap Things From Amazon That Will Surprise You With Their Value

Echo Show
This Echo Show 5 is a smart display with Alexa and a two MP camera, offering convenient voice-assisted experiences, video calling capabilities, smart home device control, and a sleek design in charcoal.
Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set
This Mop and Bucket is a complete cleaning solution for your floors, including a mop, bucket, and wringer, allowing you to clean and wring out the mop for efficient mopping easily. This product is a compact and streamlined cleaning set with a flat floor mop and bucket, designed for easy maneuverability and efficient cleaning of flat surfaces.
Vitamin C Serum
This TruSkin Vitamin C Serum is a skincare serum that contains vitamin C, which helps to brighten and even out the skin tone, promote collagen production, and provide antioxidant protection for a healthier-looking complexion.
Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
This Eureka RapidClean Pro Lightweight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is designed to make your life easier and cleaner. With the latest motor technology, you’ll get up to 40 minutes of fade-free runtime to tackle any mess without interruption. Plus, the Easy Rest feature allows you to safely prop up your vacuum on countertops and furniture when taking a break isn’t an option.
Rapid Egg Cooker
This Dash Rapid Egg Cooker prepares perfectly cooked eggs every time. Whether your eggs are soft-boiled, medium-boiled or hard-boiled, this cooker produces consistently perfect results with a shell that is easy to peel for cleanup after use.
Air Fryer
This economical Ninja Air Fryer uses high-speed air circulation to cook food quickly and evenly. It allows users to prepare crispy and delicious meals with little to no oil, making it a convenient and healthy option for those looking to make quick and easy meals.
Collagen Peptides Powder
This Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder is a dietary supplement powder that contains collagen peptides, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C, which work together to support healthy skin, joints, and connective tissues, with the added benefit of vitamin C for enhanced collagen absorption.
All Purpose Cleaning Paste
For less than a cup of coffee, you can get a tub of this all-purpose cleaning product Stardrops – The Pink Stuff. Reviewers refer to this product as a miracle all-purpose cleaning paste that removes tough stains, grease, and grime with minimal effort, making cleaning tasks more accessible and efficient.
GPS Fitness Tracker Smart Watch
The Amazfit Bip U Pro Smart Watch with Alexa Built-In offers an array of health and fitness tracking features such as GPS tracking, 60+ different sport modes, blood oxygen and heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, as well as Alexa capabilities, making it a versatile accessory for both iPhone and Android users.
Digital Bathroom Scale
Summer is around the corner, and to get vacation ready, you will need these RENPHO Smart Scales for support. They measure everything from body weight, BMI, and other body composition metrics and sync them to a corresponding app via Bluetooth, allowing users to track fitness goals.
Hair Growth Spray
This ELEVATE 5% Minoxidil Hair Growth Spray is an extra-strength professional treatment to stimulate hair follicles, promote regrowth, and prevent hair loss. Its powerful formula enhances blood flow to hair follicles, strengthening hair roots, reducing hair thinning and hair loss, and revitalizing hair growth, making it an effective solution to achieve fuller and healthier hair.
Breathable Boxer Briefs
Throw away all those briefs with holes in your drawer and replace them with a few sets of these Fruit of the Loom Breathable Boxer Briefs. Each brief features moisture-wicking fabric and mesh panels to keep men cool and dry, ensuring all-day comfort and support.
Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner
With over 22K positive reviewers raving about the results, get a hold of this PURA D’OR Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner, which stimulates hair follicles by providing nourishing ingredients such as biotin, argan oil, and nettle extract, resulting in thicker, stronger, and healthier-looking hair.
Vegetable Chopper
Reviewers rave about the benefits of meal prepping with the Fullstar Vegetable Chopper. This all-in-one kitchen gadget combines a vegetable chopper, slicer, and spiralizer to make food preparation faster and easier while reducing onion vapors, mess, and storage time with its container.
Cordless Power Scrubber
A favorite on Tik Tok this Rubbermaid Reveal Cordless Battery Power Scrubber is a lightweight, water-resistant cleaning tool with an ergonomic grip that powers away grime and dirt, making it a highly convenient and efficient option for cleaning bathroom surfaces, grout, tile, shower, and bathtub.
Smart Remote
Invest this year in switching to smart technology in your home. This Lutron Pico Smart Remote Control connects to Caséta Smart Dimmer Switch to control lights and adjust their brightness levels from anywhere within the range of the switch, making it a convenient and energy-saving option for lighting management.
Espresso Machine
This Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine is the best-selling professional-level machine on Amazon. It takes care of it all – it grinds coffee beans on demand, produces consistent water temperature, and has a unique milk texture steam wand, ensuring coffee enthusiasts can brew barista-quality espresso drinks.
Multi-Plug Power Strip
This Power Strip is a multi-plug extension cord with 20 outlets, two USB ports, and one USB C port mounted on a wall or placed on a surface to provide surge protection, USB charging capability, and expanded power options for multiple devices.
Cooling Bed Pillows
There is a reason there are over 220K positive reviews of these Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows. They are especially great for warmer weather, filled with a cooling plush gel fiber that adapts to different sleeping positions and supports the neck and head.
Swedish Dish Cloths
Grab yourself a pack of these Swedish Wholesale Dish Cloths that are reusable, eco-friendly, and highly absorbent cellulose sponge cloths. They are perfect for cleaning counters and dishes, making them a great alternative to disposable paper towels.
Smart Dimmer Switch with Wallplate
Pair this Lutron Diva Smart Dimmer Switch with the Caséta Smart Bridge or Pico remote to conveniently manage lighting without complicated installation and improved energy efficiency. The switch operates without a neutral wire and can be controlled by the remote.
Silk Sleep Mask
As the days get longer, that doesn’t mean your sleep has to get shorter, and with the DROWSY Silk Sleep Mask, you won’t have to. This luxuriously padded silk mask wholly and comfortably blocks light to promote deeper, more restful sleep for improved health and wellness.
The Original Toilet Night Light
The Original Toilet Night Light is a fun and practical gadget that uses a motion sensor to turn on soft LED lights that illuminate the toilet bowl, making it easier to use the bathroom at night without disturbing others, reducing the risk of accidents, and adding a touch of amusement to a mundane task.
Multi-Surface Steam Cleaner
This Bissell SteamShot Hard Surface Steam Cleaner produces powerful steam that naturally sanitizes and cleans multiple surfaces by removing dirt, grime, and grease without harsh chemicals, leaving them sparkling clean and free of germs.
Smart Air Quality Monitor
This Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor is an easy-to-use device that tracks and monitors indoor air quality, providing real-time information and alerts to help users improve their indoor environment. It can be integrated with Alexa voice commands for added convenience.
Smart Dash Cam
Don’t miss a thing out on the road with this 70mai Smart Dash Cam 1S that captures clear and detailed footage with its 1080P Full HD camera. Advanced imaging technologies and a built-in G-sensor that automatically saves and locks video files in case of a collision make it a highly reliable and helpful device for recording and analyzing on-road events.
Cleaning Gel
This is a handy little cleaning product that you will get so much use out of. This Car Cleaning Gel is a malleable, adhesive putty that cleans hard-to-reach nooks and crannies, extracting dust, debris, and other dirt particles from car vents, keyboards, and other small crevices, leaving surfaces looking clean and new.
Multi-Purpose Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
This BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner uses powerful suction, sprays, and brushes to lift stains, dirt, and other substances from carpets, upholstery, and other surfaces with ease and convenience, making it an ideal choice for deep cleaning needs.
Car Trash Can
This EPAuto Waterproof Car Trash Can has a lid and multiple storage pockets to help organize car rubbish and prevent spills, keeping the car’s interior clean and tidy, and is made of durable materials that resist leaks and odors.
Clip-on Panoramic Rear View Mirror
This Car Rearview Mirror has a 12-inch HD panoramic design that provides a broader and clearer rear view range of the car for enhanced safety and a more enjoyable driving experience across different types of vehicles, SUVs, and trucks.
Hawaiian Button Downs
These VATPAVE Button Down Short Sleeve Hawaiian Shirts are made with 100% Cotton fabric and feature a simple and stylish design, making them perfect for summer, beach, and casual wear.
Sunscreen and Face Moisturizer
This CeraVe Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30 is an oil-free face moisturizer with sunscreen protection which contains hyaluronic acid and ceramides that help to restore and maintain the skin’s natural moisture barrier, making it an ideal product for daily skincare routine.
Jersey Athletic Shorts
When comfort matters, choose economically with these Hanes Athletic Shorts. Made of soft, flexible, and breathable cotton jersey material, it features a pull-on knit design, pockets, and a tagless waistband, making them comfortable for various sports and leisure activities.
USB Charging Station
Pop one of these SooPii Premium 6-Port USB Charging Station Organizers in the busiest room in your house, and there won’t be any fighting over chargers. This station is designed to simultaneously charge multiple devices, including phones, tablets, and other electronics, with the included six short charging cables and one upgraded i-Watch charger holder.
Braided Fast iPhone Charger
Nothing is more frustrating than a faded phone cord that you just dropped $30 bucks on breaking. With this IDISON iPhone Charger you won’t have to worry because this fast charging cord is reinforced with nylon braided material, available in different lengths.
Multiport USB Charger
You don’t have to spend the earth to get an effective charging system for the busy parts of your home. This Multiport USB Charger is a 6-port USB charging station with an on-and-off switch, perfect for charging multiple devices such as phones, tablets, and more.
Car Seat Gap Filler
Worth every penny, this Drop Stop – The Original Patented Car Seat Gap Filler is a slide-free pad and light that conveniently prevents items from slipping into the car seat gap, as seen on the TV show Shark Tank.