discover the best bougie finds of the year for a stylish home

Introducing the ultimate list of bougie finds for your home! Whether you’re looking to freshen up a room or give your entire home a makeover, these 38 luxury products will elevate your home’s aesthetic and bring a touch of elegance and sophistication. From the moment you enter your home, you deserve to be surrounded by luxury and style, and these designer lighting fixtures, high-end textiles and other bougie finds are sure to impress.

We’ve included a little bit of everything on this list from an ultra-comfortable mattress to a shower head for increasing water pressure, a couch cupholder for convenience and even olive oil dispensers for dressing up your kitchen counter. It’s the subtle touches that elevate a home’s decor beyond the usual ambiance, and a few items from this list are sure to make a big difference.

Couch Cup Holder Tray This household gadget is a must-have for anyone looking to keep their living space clean and organized. The Elimiko Couch Cup Holder Tray is the darling of TikTok for its durable, food-grade silicone material that is both anti-spill and anti-slip, ensuring that your drinks, snacks, cellphones, and earbuds stay securely in place while you relax on the couch. The tray is weighted and strong enough to keep your drinks and snacks from spilling, making it perfect for movie nights, game nights, or just lounging on the couch. The tray is also lightweight and easy to use, simply place it on your couch armrest or between cushions and enjoy. Find it on Amazon

Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress This Zinus 12-Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress has over 100K positive reviews about the mattress’s comfort and support. The best night’s sleep, according to most of the reviews. It is made with CertiPUR-US certified foam and features a layer of green tea-infused memory foam that helps to eliminate odors and promote a healthy sleep environment. The mattress is a bed-in-a-box design, which is compressed and shipped in a box for easy delivery and setup. The pressure-relieving foam conforms to your body, providing support and comfort where it’s needed most. Find it on Amazon

Candle Warmer Lamp Need a flameless option to burn candles because of kids and pets? TikTok is going nuts over this Cozyberry Querencia Candle Warmer designed to melt the candle wax, releasing the fragrance without needing an open flame. The candle warmer lamp features a dimmable switch, allowing you to adjust the brightness and intensity of the light, creating the perfect ambiance for any occasion. This makes it safer to use and helps to make the fragrance last longer. The warmer is available in two sizes, small and large, which can accommodate various jar candle sizes. Find it on Amazon

Oil & Vinegar Dispensers This set of Molimoli Oil & Vinegar Dispensers is a stylish set of glass bottle dispensers that are way chicer for storing and dispensing oil and vinegar. Featuring a weighted metal pour spout that allows for precise and easy pouring. The spout is also coated with a food-grade material to prevent corrosion and rust. The sleek and elegant design of the bottle adds a touch of class to any kitchen countertop or dining table. The glass material of the bottle also allows for easy monitoring of the oil and vinegar level. You can quickly and elegantly add oil and vinegar to your meals and make your cooking and dining experience more enjoyable. Find it on Amazon

Arched Full-Length Mirror The PexFix Arched Full-Length Mirror is a large, floor-standing mirror that can be leaned against a wall or hung for added versatility. The arched design of the mirror provides an elegant and unique look, making it a statement piece in any room. This mirror is great for home and office, perfect for use in bedrooms, bathrooms, or as a dressing mirror; it can also be used as a decorative accent piece in living rooms, dining rooms, and more. Find it on Amazon

Faux Fur Throw Blanket We are always searching for a luxurious throw, and this Best Home Fashion Champagne Fox Faux Fur Throw is our coziest option. This throw adds a touch of warmth and elegance to any room. It is made of soft, high-quality faux fur that mimics the texture and look of real fox fur. It’s perfect for snuggling up on the couch, adding a touch of glamor to a bedroom, or as a decorative accent piece. The faux fur material is also cruelty-free and eco-friendly, providing a warm and cozy feel without harming animals. Find it on Amazon

Acacia Wood Plates You will get so many compliments and a lot of use from this set of three Acacia Wood Plates 12-inch Dinner Plates. These round plates are ideal for serving your guests’ charcuterie boards with various nibbles, from fruits and cheese to charcuterie. The natural beauty of the acacia wood adds a rustic charm to any table setting, making it the perfect set to invest in for casual and formal occasions. Find it on Amazon

High-Pressure Rain Shower Head Step into your shower and feel the spa experience with this easy-to-install Shower Head Combo. This 10-inch high-pressure rain shower head with an 11-inch adjustable extension arm, and a 5-settings handheld shower head, is perfect for any bathroom. The powerful spray will ensure a better showering experience with low-pressure water, with the hose long enough to reach all parts of the shower. The high-pressure rain shower head and the handheld shower head can be used separately or together, providing maximum flexibility for your shower experience. Find it on Amazon

100% Linen Duvet Cover Set If you’ve never slept in linen, try it, as it’s a great year-round fabric for your bedding. This Simple&Opulence 100% Linen Duvet Cover Set has everything you need to create a relaxed farmhouse vibe with two pieces made from natural French-washed flax, which provides soft and breathable bedding. The button closure design makes it easy to use, and the solid color gives it a simple and elegant look. Linen is also known for its durability and hypoallergenic properties, making it an excellent choice for sensitive skin. Find it on Amazon

The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV We have been counting down the days, and it’s finally here. The Samsung Frame QLED 4K Smart TV is finally available through Amazon and their renewed scheme but heavily discounted, which means it’s affordable. This TV is the ultimate smart TV that offers a high-quality television with stunning picture quality and smart functionality. It still has all the Frame’s functionality with QLED technology that provides a broader range of colors and deeper blacks, creating a more immersive viewing experience. The sleek design of the TV allows you to blend it seamlessly into any living space as it has a feature that switches it into sleep mode to look like a painting. Find it on Amazon

Countertop Organizer Maximizing storage space and keeping your countertops organized and tidy. You will find a dozen ways to use this FLE Countertop Organizer as a storage solution in your home. This organizer is available in one to three-tier sizes and is excellent for storage, including cosmetics, spices, and small household items. Its stylish design is made of high-quality materials, sturdy and durable. This organizer is easy to assemble and can be placed on any countertop or table. Find it on Amazon

Rustic Coffee Table This Walker Edison Anastasia Modern Metal Wrap X Base Coffee Table has a unique X-base design made of metal and finished with a black and rustic oak wrap, giving it a modern and industrial look. At 30 inches, it is the perfect size for a coffee table, providing a stable surface for drinks, books, and other items while also adding visual interest to your space. Find it on Amazon

Ring Light for Video Conferencing Don’t be caught out looking like a haggard old rubber figurine. This Ring Light for Computer Video Conferencing is a must-have for your home office for chatting with friends online, meetings, Zoom calls, podcasting, or video recording. This desktop light attaches to your computer or laptop, providing bright and even lighting that ensures you look your best during video calls. The light’s ring shape helps eliminate shadows and create a professional look. The light also comes with a stand and phone holder, making it easy to use for both computer and phone calls, providing optimal lighting even when you’re on the go. The ring light is also easy to adjust, allowing you to control the brightness and color temperature to suit your needs. This is an essential tool for anyone looking to elevate their video conferencing game. Find it on Amazon

End Table with Charging Station The HOSEOKA Narrow End Table is a game changer for small spaces where you need a small end table, such as a living room or bedroom. The best part is that it has a built-in charging station with USB ports and outlets, making it easy to charge your devices while keeping them close at hand. The table also has a storage drawer, providing additional space to keep your items organized and out of sight. Our pick is the rustic grey finish because it gives a farmhouse aesthetic. Find it on Amazon

Moroccan Tasseled Shag Accent Rug Adding texture by way of rugs to a space can transform it, so invest well, and our pick is this nuLOOM Mackie Moroccan Tasseled Shag Accent Rug. It’s a stylish option and will add a touch of warmth to your space. It is designed with a Moroccan-inspired pattern and features tassels on the ends for a touch of bohemian charm. The rug is made of soft shag fibers that provide a comfortable and inviting feel underfoot. The rug is available in different sizes, so you can choose the right size to fit your space. Find it on Amazon

LED Motion Sensor Lights Finally, someone has invented an affordable solution to uplighting your home for anyone looking for an energy-efficient and easy-to-use lighting solution for their home. These EZVALO LED Closet Lights are an innovative and energy-efficient lighting solution perfect for illuminating closets, cabinets, kitchens, bathrooms, and wardrobes. They are battery-operated and rechargeable, making them easy to install and use without needing to be near an electrical outlet. The motion sensor feature ensures that the light only turns on when it detects motion, saving energy and prolonging battery life. Find it on Amazon

Digital Alarm Clock This Digital Alarm Clock has a wooden aesthetic that we love and an electronic LED time display, providing a stylish and modern look for any bedroom. It features everything you need to stay on track in the mornings, including three-alarm settings, allowing you to customize and set multiple alarms for different times or days. Additionally, the clock can detect humidity and temperature, providing valuable information about your room’s environment. Find it on Amazon

Square White Marble Bowl Transfer your cooking salt into this Creative Co-Op Square White Marble and Brass Spoon set, a stylish and functional addition to any kitchen countertop. The white marble and brass spoon combine natural materials with a modern touch, making it perfect for creating a chic aesthetic. The spoon looks so great paired with the bowl. Find it on Amazon

Grasscloth Peel & Stick Wallpaper You can completely change the look of a room with this RoomMates Faux Grasscloth Non-Textured Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper. Ideal for rentals, this is a simple and easy way to add a touch of elegance to a tired room in your home. The non-textured design of the wallpaper makes it perfect for creating a subtle yet sophisticated look in any space. The peel-and-stick design makes it easy to install and remove, making it an excellent option for renters or those who like to change their decor frequently. Find it on Amazon

Industrial Ceiling Light Fixture The TeHenoo Industrial Ceiling Light Fixture is an elegant and versatile lighting option for various spaces, such as hallways, entryways, cafes, bars, corridors, porches, and passways. It features a clear glass shade that provides bright and even lighting while adding a touch of industrial style to the room. The semi-flush mount design allows the light to be installed close to the ceiling, making it ideal for rooms with low ceilings or limited space. Find it on Amazon

Woven Rope Laundry Basket The YOUDENOVA Woven Rope Laundry Basket is perfect for holding dirty clothes, blankets, toys, and other items. It has a 105L capacity and is made of woven rope, providing a durable and sturdy construction. The handles on either side make it easy to transport, even when it’s full. The laundry basket is suitable for bedrooms, living rooms, or any other space in your home. It also has a tall and cylindrical shape, which makes it easy to fit into tight spaces and maximizes storage space. Find it on Amazon

Farmhouse Linen Table Runner Dress your table with this rustic style Farmhouse Cotton Linen Table Runner with Handcraft Tassels. The handcrafted tassels add a touch of elegance and warmth to the overall look. Simply throw it on your table and you have an elegant addition to your dining room decor. It creates a warm and cozy base for your decor and finishes it with a centerpiece to create an ambiance to any table setting. Find it on Amazon

Wrought Iron Fire Pit It has been a brutal winter, and this Amagabeli Fire Grate is precisely what you need to get yourself cozy and warm. This heavy-duty, wrought iron fire pit is perfect for burning firewood. The round spider wagon wheel design and four legs provide stability and support for larger logs and kindling. It is ideal for chimneys, hearths and fireplaces and can also be used as a stove-burning rack or holder for stacking firewood. Find it on Amazon

Linen Pillow Covers Linen always looks and feels expensive, and these Home Brilliant Pillow Covers have a reasonable price tag for their quality. This set of four lined linen square pillow covers will add a touch of elegance to any couch or sofa. Available in various color options, these covers will match any home decor, making it an easy addition to any room. These covers are durable and easy to maintain, making them the perfect choice. Find it on Amazon

Kitchen Faucet With Pull Down Sprayer If you don’t have the convenience of one of these devices in your kitchen, then consider giving your sink a facelift with this OWOFAN Kitchen Faucet with Pull Down Sprayer. The black stainless steel single-handle pull-out spring design allows easy water flow and temperature control. Available in both 1-hole or 3-hole options, providing a dual function of stream and spray. You can fit this faucet into your kitchen, farmhouse, camper, laundry, utility room, RV, or wet bar. Find it on Amazon

Storage Bins With Lid Most storage bins are an eyesore, but not these Ciecie 76 Quart X-Large Plastic Storage Bins. An excellent solution for organizing clothes and other household items with a capacity of 76 quarts, making them perfect for storing bulky items such as blankets, winter coats, and even toys. The bins are made of durable plastic and feature a lid that helps to keep your things protected from dust and moisture. The bins are also stackable, making them ideal for maximizing space in closets, basements, and attics. The wheeled design of these storage bins makes it easy to move them around, even when fully loaded. Perfect for anyone looking to declutter on a budget. Find it on Amazon

Rattan Napkin Rings If you love #tablescaping as much as we do here at SPY, then check out this affordable set of Rattan Napkin Rings that add the decor texture of the moment to your dining table setting. These napkin ring holders are suitable for any occasion. The bulk set allows you to decorate your table for a large party or gathering, making it perfect for any occasion. Find it on Amazon

Vintage Picture Frames Looking for inspiration on how to add your favorite photographs and memories to the walls of your home? These frames are vintage-inspired and feature a gold color that adds a touch of elegance and sophistication to any room. They are designed to hold standard 8×10 photos; they come with a sturdy hanger on the back, making them easy to hang on the wall. They also have a small stand that allows the frame to be easily displayed on a tabletop—preserving their precious memories in these elegant frames today. Find it on Amazon

Vintage Wall Sconce Add a little night light to your space with these Passica Decor Vintage Wall Sconce Light Fixtures. The vintage industrial design is stylish and functional, making it a great addition to any home decor. The flared white fabric shade provides a soft, warm glow that is perfect for dining rooms, living rooms, bedrooms, and bedside reading. And they are available in bronze or black. Find it on Amazon

Rechargeable LED Light Bulbs Flexible lighting solutions that don’t cost the earth are a great way to switch up the mood in your home. These BSOD Rechargeable Light Bulbs are LED magic bulbs with a remote controller that allows you to easily control the warm white light and create the perfect ambiance for any room. The emergency lamp function allows the bulb to work without electricity, making it a great option for power outages or emergency situations. Find it on Amazon

Framed Canvas Print Adding a little texture to your walls like these striking SIGNWIN Framed Canvas Prints is a great way to make a focus point in your space. These contemporary art pieces are perfect for adding a touch of style to any living room or bedroom. If this set doesn’t suit you, there are more from this brand in muted tones, but the graffiti black and gold paint stroke stood out as a dramatic addition to any room. The framed canvas print allows for easy hanging, and the high-quality print ensures that the art will last many years. Find it on Amazon

Brass Cabinet Handles Give a quick facelift to every drawer, cupboard, or cabinet that looks a little worse for wear with these goldenwarm Brass Cabinet Handles. They are the perfect addition to any dresser, drawer, kitchen cupboard, or other furniture. The gold pulls provide a luxurious and elegant look, and the brushed antique gold finish gives them a timeless and classic appearance. The handles have a 10-inch hole center and an overall length of 12-3/5 inches, making them an excellent option for various applications. Find it on Amazon

Faux Linen Room Darkening Curtains These HPD Half Price Drapes Linen Room Darkening Curtains are a quick and affordable way to give a facelift to any room. The linen fabric provides a luxurious and elegant look while also providing a darkening feature that blocks out unwanted light and provides privacy. The curtain comes in one panel, which is easy to install and can be paired with other curtains for a complete window treatment. Find it on Amazon

Over-The-Toilet Storage This VASAGLE Over-The-Toilet Storage is designed to fit over most standard toilets. It is made of high-quality materials and has a rustic brown finish that gives it a natural and vintage look. The organizer features three shelves providing ample space for storing and organizing bathroom items such as towels, toiletries, and other essentials. The design allows you to use the space above the toilet to store items, saving floor space and keeping your bathroom organized and clutter-free. It is easy to assemble and is freestanding, making it easy to move around as needed. Find it on Amazon

Blanket Ladder This is the chic way to hang blankets and towels in 2023. This Short Birds Rustic 5ft Blanket Ladder is a decorative and functional piece of farmhouse home decor designed to display quilts, towels, and throws. The ladder is easy to assemble and leans against a wall, providing a padded surface for hanging. It also has a decorative shelf at the top, which can be used to hold small items or decor. It can add a touch of charm to any room. Find it on Amazon

Shower Squeegee Keeping your shower screen clean is chic thanks to this HIWARE All-Purpose Shower Squeegee. This must-have tool can be used to clean shower doors, bathroom surfaces, windows, and car glass. It is made of stainless steel and available in many different finishes, but we love matte black for a truly modern look. The squeegee’s blade is flexible and durable, making it easy to remove water and soap scum from surfaces and leaving them streak-free. A great addition to any cleaning arsenal! Find it on Amazon