Discover The 57 Best Deals On Amazon This Week With These Must-Have Finds

Endless Refreshments With This Nugget Ice Maker Experience the ultimate solution for those who want to enjoy quality drinks at home. This Nugget Ice Maker has a self-cleaning feature with a pellet ice machine that offers a hassle-free experience for those who are always on the go. The open-and-pour water refill makes filling easy, and the stainless steel housing gives it a modern look that will complement any countertop. With the ability to store ice for up to 24 hours, this machine is perfect for personal use or entertaining guests.

Keyboard & Mouse Bundle This is an excellent option for teenagers and adults because it's colorful and fun. This UBOTIE wireless keyboard & mouse combo upgrades your whole setup with a splash of color and a keyboard with large keys for easy use and an optical mouse that is easy to navigate. Choose from any of the 12 color combinations.

Don't Lift a Finger With the Robot Floor Mop The iRobot Braava Jet is a robotic mop that automatically cleans the floors in your home without any elbow grease. This is great for homes with a lot of hardwood floors.

This Retro Classic Bluetooth Keyboard Makes Typing More Satisfying The new keyboards are not the same; they don't have that clickety-clack of the old-school keyboards. For people missing that feeling, this Retro Classic Bluetooth Keyboard is a throwback that gives a vintage feel while still having modern capabilities.

This Digital Alarm Clock For A Good Start To The Day Not only will you wake up on time, but this SZELAM Digital Alarm Clock will also ensure that your virtual devices are also charged. This desk clock has an LED display that can provide you with a handy night light and various settings to adjust your alarms and brightness level.

Popcorn Cart This West Bend PCMC20RD13 Popcorn Cart is a must-have for serious movie night lovers. This nostalgic cart makes 10 cups of popcorn at a time, featuring a non-stick stainless steel kettle, prep shelf, storage, wheels for easy mobility, and an included measuring tool.

The Multi-Functional Cutting Board This versatile Gintan cutting board has a 9-in-1 function that'll make it the most-used kitchen gadget in no time. It comes with two knives, five blades, and a colander basket. And that's not all – all these accessories are safely stored under the chopping board, and the colander basket is foldable for easy storage.

Under Desk Folding Treadmill The UREVO 2-in-1 Under Desk Treadmill is designed for use in a home office setting and it has a 2.5 horsepower motor and can reach speeds of up to 6.5 mph, making it suitable for walking, jogging, or running. It has a folding design, which allows it to be easily stored when not in use and a built-in remote control which allows you to adjust the treadmill's speed and incline while working out. The treadmill is designed to be used while you're working at your desk, so you can stay active and burn calories while you're working. It also has a safety key to ensure your safety during use.

Brighten Up a Room With This Area Rug This Medallion Distressed Non-Shedding Area Rug has a pleasing design that brings a lot of warmth into the room. It also comes in a few different colors to be customized to the room.

Level Up the Backyard With This Hammock This Double Quilted Fabric Hammock is fun to add to the backyard space. It's a relaxing place to read a book or look at the night sky.

Shiatsu Back, Shoulder & Neck Massager Massages are underrated in regards to healthy living but they play a much more significant part than we think! This massager uses heat and three levels of deep tissue kneading to relax your muscles and aid your recovery. The position handles help you keep it in place and take some weight off your shoulders.

This Entrance Way Rug is Designed to Take a Pounding Protect your floors with this easy-to-clean doorway rug. It has a great modern geometric design and highly durable material designed to capture dirt, water, dust, grit, sand, mud, slush, sleet, grass, and water. This rug has a non-skid backing is machine washable.

Make a Barrier With This Etched Privacy Window Small spaces don't always have the most privacy, but luckily areas can be set apart easily with this Etched Privacy Window. It creates a separate space that is not visible from the other side.

Foldable Dining Table The Tiptiper table has the ability to fold out which makes it perfect for entertaining guests or hosting dinner parties. When it's not in use, it can also be easily folded down to save space. It includes a two-tier shelf for additional storage and display space, and it can be used as a desk in a pinch making it a great choice for those who need a little extra workspace in their home.

This Super Comfy Sofa Folds Out to a Bed If you want to make the most out of a small space, this sofa bed is excellent. It can easily convert into a bed for guests and even a lounging position for you when you just want to chill out. It's available in blue, grey, green, light green, mustard yellow, and pink velvet and is easily assembled. You can rest assured, quite literally, that it's comfortable as it's made with high-density memory foam.

These Lights Will Change Your Late Night Dog Walks Instead of having to hold on to a leash and a flashlight, what if you were wearing a torch? These lights that attach to your Crocs shine bright enough so you can see where you're going. As they're weatherproof, you don't need to worry about the rain.

See the Full Look With This Mirror Most apartments do not have full-length mirrors, but that's an easy fix. This Full-Length Mirror is an excellent addition to a room to get a full look at every outfit.

This Mini Sewing Machine Has Everything to Get Started This mini sewing machine is tiny, so it doesn't take up much space and is excellent for beginners. It's not over-complicated and has one stitching type. It has a speed button to adjust from slow to high depending on the required speed. It also has a sewing kit, so everything you need to start.

Take Your Meals in This Salad Container Salad lovers will go crazy over this Bentgo Salad Container that keeps the contents fresh until you are ready to enjoy. It has a spacious capacity, two different trays to store your toppings, and a little container for your favorite dressings.

This Face Mask Stick For Clear Skin in Seconds Instead of investing in a ton of facial cleansers that are just not cutting it, try this Green Hills Face Mask Stick infused with green tea. By spreading the product around your skin, all the excess dirt and oil will come to the surface of your skin, making it easy to wipe it away and enjoy your day with pure, fresh skin.

The NeverStick PossiblePan is Great for Everyday Use Ninja always comes through with high-quality kitchen items, and the NeverStick PossiblePan is no exception. This item is excellent for everything from scrambled eggs to steamed dumplings or even pasta.

Bring Playfulness Into the Home With This Star Projector This Star Projector may seem like something for a kid's room, but it is more than that. There is no shame in wanting to bring these pretty stars into the bedroom. It's such a peaceful way to fall asleep.

Fleece Blanket Tell them you love them with this BEDSURE fleece blanket. It has decorative corner tassels, a warm red color that'll liven things up, and is made of soft and cozy sherpa that you two can cuddle up with.

This Family Towel Bar is a Must for the Bathroom This easy-to-install Family Towel Bar vertically organizes towels in the same bathroom. It utilizes the back of the door space rather than taking up the wall space, which is excellent for small spaces.

This Is the Best-Looking Laundry Hamper We've Seen We love this jute rope laundry hamper. It looks like an ancient vase, and it's tall and comes with two handles to make transporting it to the washing machine fairly easy. It's made from jute, and cotton is woven thread rope so that it will hold its shape. But it will arrive folded. To re-shape it, you can either stuff it with pillows or use an iron (which is faster). It also provides excellent storage for throws, toys, pillows, and more.

Hey Dude Shoes There is an excellent price on these Hey Dude Wally Sox Shoes. These are the best-selling footwear, with reviewers raving about how the shoes are made with soft, breathable fabric and a lightweight sole, making them a perfect choice for everyday wear. These shoes are versatile and fashionable, with a slip-on design and multiple color options.

This Cylindrical Gadget is a Kettle If you live alone or enjoy tea while traveling, this small electric kettle is the business. Not only does it look super cool, but it works well too. It has a color system to tell you the water's temperature and has two modes – coffee or tea.

Boho Area Rug You won't be disappointed with the price point on this SAFAVIEH Amsterdam Collection Boho Area Rug if you are looking for a durable choice for adding textural decor. Its soft and non-shedding fibers provide comfort and durability, making it a functional addition to any living room, bedroom, dining room, or home office.

This Whitening Treatment Works Fast Make your smile whiter and brighter than ever with this HisSmile Whitening Treatment that can transform the color of your teeth in just a few quick uses. This non-invasive whitening treatment can remove any long-term teeth stains and other damages that may have been done in the past.

Galaxy Lighting Set the mood with the BlissLights Sky Lite. This easy-to-use LED laser star projector creates a mesmerizing galaxy lighting and nebula lamp effect to enhance the ambiance of any space, whether it's a gaming room, home theater, or bedroom night light.

Cookware Set Throw out that mismatched cookware set that you have lurking in your cupboards. This 20-piece Cookware Set is affordable and includes everything you need to prepare delicious meals. It has a nonstick coating and a heat-resistant construction.

Seagrass Planters Are Also Great For Indoor Plants Plants make a space feel so much more like home. And these Seagrass Planters are a great place to keep those plants. The planters are lined, which keeps the dirt inside so there isn't a mess around the planters.

Keep it Fresh With This Chalkboard Wall Sticker This removable Chalkboard Wall Sticker is a fabulous addition to the kitchen. It can be used to list the weekly dinners, add fun sayings for a party, or even a place for children to draw on the walls without fear.

Reflect Your Distinct Style with this Arched Full Length Mirror Make a bold statement with this Arched Full-Length Mirror that will elevate any living space. With its sleek aluminum alloy frame, this large arched mirror is the perfect addition to your bedroom, dressing room, or entryway. Whether you lean it against the wall or use its stand to make it freestanding, its versatility is unmatched.

This Plush Tub Chair Is Great For Reading How can you not want to set up permanent residence in this plush velvet tub chair that comes with its matching ottoman to put your feet up? We love the emerald green and golden legs, but it also comes in attractive caramel and four other colors. It makes a great accent chair for any room.

Vegetable Savers Make Produce Last Longer Keep store-bought fruits and vegetables fresher for longer with these Ysglory Vegetable Savers. Designed to create a tight seal around fresh produce to ensure that air and moisture stay out of the packaging. The lid is easy to open and close, making it easy to access your produce when needed.

Under Sink Organizer Perfect for the kitchen or bathroom sink, this SPACEKEEPER organizer has two tiers that maximize the storage space. It even has a hanging cup, and the bottom tier slides out so you can quickly get to whatever cleaning supplies you need.

Say Goodbye to Dust & Dirt With This Portable Vacuum Cleaner This Portable Vacuum Cleaner is ideal for keeping your home and car clean and fresh. It has a powerful suction that can remove dust, pet hair, crumbs, and other debris from any surface. The cordless design means no more worrying about tangled wires and includes attachments that let you clean hard-to-reach areas, such as crevices, upholstery, and furniture. And the rechargeable battery lasts up to 30 minutes on a single charge.

These Humidifiers Are Stylish Yet Functional Adding a humidifier to a room can make a big difference in preventing dry, scratchy throats. And these ceramic Humidifiers have a unique look that blends right in with the rest of the room's decoration style.

Travel Lighter & Smarter With This Travel Charger Looking for a fast, reliable, and effortless way to charge your devices? Look no further than the Travel Charger. The sleek and compact design makes it the perfect travel companion, while its durable construction ensures long-lasting use. With its advanced magnetic technology, this charger makes it easy to connect and disconnect your device without fumbling around with cables. Plus, its fast charging capabilities mean you can power up your phone or other compatible devices quickly.

Towel Set Invest in this set of eight Utopia Towels Premium Towels to give your bathroom a new look. Made from a soft and absorbent material, they feel like a luxurious and spa-like experience for daily use, saving money in the long run by being durable and long-lasting.

This Furniture Cover Will Give Your Sofa a New Lease on Life If you don't have the budget to upgrade your sofa, you could just think about soft-to-touch slipcovers to give your sofa a new lease of life. This slip can act as a furniture protector from animals, kids, and accidents, and it stays in place from special foam rods that keep it tight and smooth. All you have to do is pick the color that works best for you.

These Adjustable Dumbbells Won’t Take Up Space at Home Get the benefits of a full set of weights without taking up all your space with Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells. These innovative dumbbells allow you to adjust the weight in 5lb increments, starting at 5 lbs and going up to 52.5 lbs. With a simple dial turn, you can easily switch between weights, making it easy to customize your workouts to suit your specific needs. Find it on Amazon

This Vibrant Rug Is a Lot of Fun Give yourself that dopamine hit with this vibrant multi-colored rug with spots of everything from rich blue to bright pink and olive green. It’s easy to clean and doesn’t shed. Most robot vacuums can clean it, so there’s no need to build barricades to protect it. Find it on Amazon

This Mini Vacuum Is Becoming a Household Essential This countertop mini vacuum is so handy that people use it in their kitchens. Instead of mopping up crumbs, spilled sugar granules, and coffee grounds with kitchen towels, you can set this box on the task. It’s also great in cars and office desks. Find it on Amazon

These Motion-Sensor Lights Will Make You Much More Efficient Light strategically placed in the right areas can make a difference to your home. We will never know why people have been fumbling in the back of cabinets to look for spices or in closets in the dark for so long. These motion-sensor LED lights can be stuck in any area where you might need to light up your space. If there’s no movement, they switch off after 20 seconds, so you don’t have to fiddle with the switches. Find it on Amazon

Keep the Shower Tidy With This Hanging Caddy A great Hanging Shower Caddy can make a big difference in showers without a lot of storage space. It helps organize the random bottles, soap, and razors in one place. Find it on Amazon

Industrial Table Lamps Get a little night light with these MAXvolador Industrial Table Lamps. The industrial design includes a seeded glass shade with two USB ports, perfect for bedside reading in the bedroom. The set also includes a 6W 2700K LED bulb. Find it on Amazon

Enjoy AC On the Go With This Portable Air Conditioner This portable air conditioner can be used on the go. It’s chargeable via USB and works by adding iced water to the device, which blows out relaxing cool air for up to eight hours. Don’t get caught out and left sweltering when the warmer weather arrives. Find it on Amazon

This Grease Jar Will Help You Keep Your Drains Clear This ceramic pot, which is helpfully labeled ‘grease,’ has been created to pour and store cooking grease. Don’t let fat and grease collect in your drains; swap the makeshift containers you’ve been using and instead have a dedicated zone to collect that grease. It comes with a stainless steel mesh strainer and a pour spout to make life easier. We love that it comes in six colors, so you can choose one to fit your kitchen aesthetic. Find it on Amazon

This 3-in-1 Toaster Will Take Care of Most Meals Waffles, paninis and chicken melts are just a few of the delicious snacks that can be made with this Yabano 3-In-1 Toaster. Everyone on TikTok has been raving about how useful this device has removable plates and an electric press design that can easily be customized to make a wide range of snacks. Find it on Amazon

Transform Your Room Into a Dazzling Show With This Galaxy Projector Experience the universe’s wonders from the comfort of your bedroom with the Galaxy Projector. This innovative projector features a stunning galaxy display that will take your breath away, complete with aurora white noise effects and a built-in Bluetooth speaker for the ultimate sensory experience. Whether you want to set the mood for a romantic evening, create a soothing environment for your kids, or just jazz up your gaming room or home theater. With its easy ceiling mount design, you can turn any room into a starry night sky in no time. Find it on Amazon

This Smart Bird Feeder Is a Better Way to Watch the Neighborhood Birds Always keep an eye on the birds that feed with this Smart Bird Feeder. It has a camera that doesn’t interrupt the feeding of birds but allows users to watch them up close and personal. Find it on Amazon