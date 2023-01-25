Don’t Let These Hidden Amazon Gems Slip Through the Cracks

Are you tired of sifting through countless products on Amazon, trying to find the perfect one? Look no further! Our writers have done the hard work for you and have uncovered some of the most popular and highly-rated products on Amazon. From kitchen gadget must-haves to fashion finds to home decor, these products have been a hit with our readers in the last week and are sure to please.

Clip-On Sofa Tray Not only does this Signature Home tray mean you can go without a coffee table if you’re limited on space, but it’s also much more convenient since your snacks, drinks, TV remote, and the like will always be within arm’s reach. It’s straightforward to install as it just needs to be clipped in, and it has raised edges to prevent objects from falling, spilling, and staining your sofa. It also folds into itself for easy storage when you’re not using it, and it’s very portable so that you can take it to another room. Find it on Amazon

Foldable Dining Table The Tiptiper table has the ability to fold out which makes it perfect for entertaining guests or hosting dinner parties. And when not in use, it can be easily folded down to save space. It includes a two-tier shelf for additional storage and display space and can be used as a desk in a pinch making it a great choice for those who need a little extra workspace in their home. Find it on Amazon

Brew The Perfect Cup Pour Over or Tea With This Electric Kettle Get precise temperature control for the perfect cup of coffee or tea with this electric kettle. This kettle features five one-touch presets, allowing you never to burn your coffee or tea leaves again. And with the temperature function, you can keep the contents of your kettle warm for up to one hour. The precision spout and counterbalanced handle make pouring steady and easy, making this kettle an excellent choice for pour-over coffee. Find it on Amazon

Piggy Bank for Adults Staying on top of your finances is a great way to start the year. This Piggy Bank for Adults is great for saving for a honeymoon trip, college, or a new car; this money bank is a great way to help budget and save for your goals. The lock design means you must break the bank to access your money, helping you stay disciplined and on track with your savings. Stay organized and on top of your finances all year long. Find it on Amazon

Bamboo Board Having a tiny kitchen can make cooking even more of a nightmare, but not when you have the Camco board to give you an extra working surface when you need it. You can place it over the stove or sink extending your counter space and it’s also a functioning bamboo cutting board. So if your lack of kitchen space is getting you down, this board is a must for food prep. Find it on Amazon

Never Lose Your Remote Again With This Glow-in-the-Dark Remote Cover This glow-in-the-dark remote cover is the perfect solution for keeping track of your TV remote. It’s made of silicone, so it’s soft and easy to grip and fits most standard remotes. The cover also glows in the dark so that you can find it easily even in the dark. Find it on Amazon

Overnight Oats Jars Convenient, quick, and delicious are the three words that come to mind when we’re talking about overnight oats. These 10-ounce jars are airtight and have measurement markers to make life easier. Just pack it with healthy oats and fruit and you’re on your way to a healthier lifestyle. Find it on Amazon

Under Desk Folding Treadmill The UREVO 2-in-1 Under Desk Treadmill is designed for use in a home office setting. It has a 2.5 horsepower motor and can reach speeds of up to 6.5 mph, making it suitable for walking, jogging, or running. It has a folding design which allows it to be easily stored when not in use and a built-in remote control which allows you to adjust the treadmill’s speed and incline while working out. The treadmill is designed to be used while you’re working at your desk, so you can stay active and burn calories while you’re working. It also has a safety key to ensure your safety during use. Find it on Amazon

Magnetic Spice Racks Make your fridge multi-purpose with these Vetacsion racks, sturdy metal with a strong magnet that keeps them securely attached to the side of your fridge. You can use them for spices and other cooking supplies in the kitchen or secure them on your washing machine to keep your laundry essentials. Find it on Amazon

Retractable Clothesline A laundry rack takes up too much valuable space, so how about giving this YAMEAER clothesline a go? It can be installed at many angles to save even more space and retracts into its slim storage case when not in use for convenience. Find it on Amazon

Floor Lamp Transform your space with the Govee Floor Lamp, which offers customizable lighting options with different color combinations. It is visually stunning and integrates seamlessly with the Govee Home app and Alexa, allowing you to control it with your voice or smartphone. Add fun to your gatherings with the Govee Floor Lamp’s music-sync feature connecting your device and letting the lamp’s colors change and pulse to the beat of your favorite tunes. Find it on Amazon

These Adjustable Dumbbells Won’t Take Up Space at Home Get the benefits of a full set of weights without taking up all your space with Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells. These innovative dumbbells allow you to adjust the weight in 5lb increments, starting at 5 lbs and going up to 52.5 lbs. With a simple dial turn, you can easily switch between weights, making it easy to customize your workouts to suit your specific needs. Find it on Amazon

Bedside Water Carafe This summer, you will know from social media that having a glass water tumbler on your nightstand is all the rage. So get on this trend with these Elle Decor Bedside Water Carafes that include a matching tumbler. They come in many different color options if you want to gift more than one. Find it on Amazon

Instant Photo Printer This HP Sprocket portable instant photo printer is excellent to have on hand to bring to life all the photos in your camera reel that you want to put in a special place. This device prints directly from your Apple or Android device onto glossy photo paper. SPY has tested this printer for ourselves, and we named it one of the best portable photo printers of the year. Find it on Amazon

Floor Lamp With Shelves The VONLUCE lamp is a very convenient and functional piece of home decor. Not only does it provide light, but it also has built-in storage in the form of four shelves and a wireless charging station. It includes an AC plug, USB, and USB-C ports so you can charge all your devices right at your bedside. And even with all of these features, the lamp is still slim and stylish, making it a great addition to any room. Find it on Amazon

Quencher Tumbler We have scoured the internet to find you the tumble everyone is talking about, and it’s this Stanley Adventure Quencher Tumbler. When SPY editors tested this tumbler for themselves, they became obsessed. This travel bottle amassed a cult following for its ability to keep drinks cool or warm for hours and ability to fit in car cup holders. Users also love its design features like the handle and the straw. Did we mention the unique colors it’s available in? Find it on Amazon

Airtight Food Containers There are 24 Chef’s Path containers that you can use to store food if you don’t like to keep them in their unsightly or inconvenient packaging. They’re entirely airtight to keep the food fresh, and they even come with labels to help you keep everything organized. And the best part is they’re stackable, saving plenty of space. Find it on Amazon

Tall Drawers Get this tall Household Essentials drawer tower and use the vertical space in your bedroom. It has eight drawers to accommodate all your clothes and anything else you may want to store, and it’s a sturdy piece of furniture made mainly of metal and wood. Its sleek and elegant design is a sight for sore eyes, and it’s even available in six color options to suit your décor best. Find it on Amazon

Sherpa Lined Hoodie You can’t go wrong with gifting cozy wearables like this top-selling Haellun sherpa-lined hoodie. Choose nine different color options to mix and match across your gifting list. Find it on Amazon

Stackable Shelves Add these SONGMICS shelves to your work desk, kitchen counter, and anywhere you want to expand the vertical storage space, as they can be stacked on top of each other to help you keep everything organized. They’re sturdy and sleek and have a customizable design you can use for books, knick-knacks, notebooks, or other personal belongings. Find it on Amazon

Stay Comfy With These Slim Fit Joggers It can be hard to motivate to start moving, but the best part of exercising is that all the clothes are comfy. These Dragon Fit Joggers are the perfect item to go from the gym to the grocery store. Find it on Amazon

The NeverStick PossiblePan Is Great for Everyday Use Ninja always comes through with high-quality kitchen items, and the NeverStick PossiblePan is no exception. This item is excellent for everything from scrambled eggs to steamed dumplings or even pasta. Find it on Amazon

60-Piece Meal Prep Kit The Bentgo Prep Meal Prep Kit is the perfect tool to help you achieve your healthy eating goals in the new year. With 60 BPA-free containers in various sizes and compartments, you can easily plan and prep your meals for the week ahead. And the custom-fit lids ensure that your food stays fresh and secure. Plus, these containers are microwavable, freezer and dishwasher-safe making them super convenient and easy to use. Find it on Amazon

Coffee Mugs Step back in time with these Gezzeny coffee mugs, featuring a retro handmade design for a unique vintage touch. Not only are they perfect for coffee and tea but they also come with two gold spoons and can work perfectly for serving dessert or breakfast. Find it on Amazon

Neck & Shoulder Relaxer This Neck and Shoulder Relaxer has over 56,000 reviews and still holds a 4.2-star rating on Amazon. Check out what this happy reviewer had to say: “I started using this 10 mins a day… and I’m so grateful I bought it. After the first use, the neck region of my spine felt like it did when I was young…My range of motion even increased. Now with some continued use, I’m starting to feel like there is a light at the end of the tunnel.” Find it on Amazon

Shower Steamers If you’re looking for a way to clear your head and relax the day away, you’ve officially found it. These shower steamers release the same essential oils and decompressing smells as bath bombs without running a bath and soaking for hours. They work with hot or cold water and will change the way you look at showering. Find it on Amazon

This Holikme Door Draft Stopper Is a Simple Tweak That Makes a Big Difference The best type of life hack product is something cheap and effective, and this door draft stopper is both. It’s easy to assemble and makes a big difference in regulating temperature and saving on heating bills inside the home. Find it on Amazon

Weekly Meal Planner Having a clear structure can make achieving your healthy-eating goals easier, so make clear meal plans with the Clever Fox planner. It has a weekly spread that you can use to plan the meals you’ll have during the week and shopping lists that ensure you have all the ingredients you need. You can also track healthy habits like exercise and water intake and your priorities for the week. And, of course, you can set your goals and track your progress, so it’s a handy tool to guide you and keep you in check. Find it on Amazon

Save Space & Stay Chic With These Nesting Side Tables These versatile nesting side tables are perfect for small spaces like apartments and door rooms. Not only do they maximize space with room inside for storage, but their tough metal frames and engineered wood with veneer tops make them built to last. Their vintage look with dark brown wood tops and black painted metal bodies adds a chic touch to any decor. These small tables are as functional as they are fashionable. Find it on Amazon

Insulated Cooler Bag Carhartt’s a well-known brand, so when they made an affordable lunch cooler that’s large enough for a six-pack, we had to get our hands on one. Both compartments are insulated and roomy, making them perfect for separating drinks and snacks. Find it on Amazon

Say Goodbye to Tedious Prep With This Automatic Stirrer This automatic stirrer is the perfect kitchen gadget to save you time and effort while cooking. With its unique and innovative design, the stirrer will automatically rotate in your pan or pot freeing you up to do other tasks in the kitchen. It features three-speed options and removable nylon legs that are heat-resistant up to 120°C, non-stick and dishwasher safe. It’s perfect for soups, sauces, porridge, gravy, and more. It’s a must-have for any home cook looking to make their living in the kitchen easier. Find it on Amazon

Bloom Nutrition Green Superfood Viral is an understatement when we’re talking about Bloom Nutrition. This superfood drink mix is an all-natural, gluten-free supplement that targets the gut biome. It’s known all over social media for reducing bloat, promoting healthy digestion, and enhancing the immune system. Find it on Amazon

Vegetable Chopper The Fullstar chopper is one of those tools you’ll repeatedly use after trying it since it’s the most convenient helping hand for food prep – especially salads. If you take ages at the chopping board, let the blade inserts chop the veg for you. It does all the hard work and saves you plenty of time and effort, so you won’t have an excuse for skipping the salad. Plus, with seven inserts in total, it’s a very versatile tool made to also slice eggs, juice citrus fruits and more. Find it on Amazon

This Knit Jacket for a Fitted Look Take your athleisure to a new level with this HYPESTFIT Knit Jacket that has the most form-fitting look to fall in love with. This jacket will not only hug your muscles and make you look fitter than ever but also keep you warm and comfortable with its flexible and soft fabric. The color choices for this Amazon find are the best part. Find it on Amazon

Egg Bite Maker This DASH machine makes the most delicious egg bites and can crank out nine servings in just ten minutes. It’s so easy to use, and the non-stick silicone cups mean no need for oil or butter which makes your meal a little healthier. And that’s not all – it can also be used to make protein pancakes, grilled sandwiches and much more. Find it on Amazon

Delicious Salads Ready in Seconds With This Salad Chopper Bowl This 1-minute salad-cutting bowl is ideal for anyone who loves to eat healthily and save time in the kitchen. Pop all your ingredients into the stainless steel bowl and put the sharp double-beveled steel slicers to work. They slice through and easily chop and mix your favorite fruits and vegetables in seconds. No knives, cutting boards, or dirty dishes are required! The cutter bowl is made from high-quality stainless steel without microplastics or bowl staining. It’s also eco-friendly and built to last. Find it on Amazon

This Shirt Is a Fan-Favorite Stay comfortable in these highly-rated Athlemon Shirts. Stock up on these tees for any occasion, from the gym to a casual hangout with friends. Amazon customers praise this shirt for its soft, breathable, and lightweight design. It’s also slimming, making it a versatile and affordable choice for any wardrobe. Find it on Amazon

Mobile Desk If you’re looking for multipurpose items, this Klvied desk may interest you. It can be adjusted to be a standing or sitting desk and is built with wheels so it can move from room to room easily. You can even shift the desk to make room for your keyboard and it has additional helpful accessories like a cup holder, tablet slot, and a headphone hook. Find it on Amazon

Elevate Your Audio Experience With These Noise Cancelling Headphones Experience the ultimate in sound quality with our Beats noise-canceling headphones. These high-performance headphones are designed to deliver a premium listening experience every time. With pure adaptive noise canceling technology, you can actively block out external noise and focus on your music. And with real-time audio calibration, you can be sure that you’re getting the best sound quality every time you put on these headphones. Invest in a pair and experience the difference for yourself. Find it on Amazon

Dessert Maker Just because you’re trying to eat healthier doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy dessert – at least not one from this Yonananas 988BK Deluxe, which makes a delicious sorbet/ice cream dessert entirely from frozen fruit. Treat your sweet tooth to this healthy delicacy free of fats, sugars, and preservatives to reward yourself whenever you’re doing well in your healthy eating journey. We’re sure it’ll keep you both happy and motivated. Find it on Amazon

Effortless Packing for Your Next Trip With This Weekender Bag If you are traveling over the holidays, it’s time to invest in a reliable weekend bag. This bag is also ideal for most activities, from going to the office to weekend getaways. It’s designed to keep all your gear safe and secure with a laptop sleeve and plenty of pockets and compartments to organize your belongings. Whether planning a short trip or a more extended adventure, this weekend bag is essential to keep you organized and your belongings secure. Find it on Amazon

Stop Appliance Cords Cluttering Countertops With These Cord Organizers Keep your kitchen countertops uncluttered with these cord organizers. Designed to hold thicker and longer cords, this handy accessory can be used with almost any appliance. Made of durable, thermoplastic rubber and featuring a stronger adhesive, this cord keeper is built to last. With its new design, you can store and fix multiple plugs on each organizer, and, with an easy-to-use tear-off adhesive, they are easy to install. Find it on Amazon

Microwave Cleaner Cleaning your microwave and keeping your fridge fresh just got much easier. Angry Mom is a play on being a steaming hothead (get it?). All you have to do is fill her with water and vinegar and turn on the microwave. She’ll get hot-headed and loosen up all that stuck-on grime. To make things better, they’ve included a cool mom, too! She’s a deodorizer that will slowly release into your fridge and keep it fresh. Find it on Amazon

Happy Nuts Comfort Cream The HAPPY NUTS cream dries as a powder that absorbs your sweat and makes an anti-friction layer that will protect you against chafing in the most sensitive part of your body – no more discomfort and irritation. Plus, it keeps you smelling fresh out of the shower, neutralizing any odors, which will be great for your confidence. Find it on Amazon

The Roll Keeper Makes the Most of Existing Storage Space We know what it’s like to live in a cramped apartment with not enough closet space. The roll keeper takes that tiny closet and makes the most of the existing space to fit those extra clothes or towels we just had to have. Find it on Amazon

These Joggers Are a Secret Find Every wardrobe needs a versatile pair of joggers that keep a business-attire look in mind, and these BALEAF Joggers may be the most classy pants on Amazon. They have a slim fit and stretchy waistband paired with a more sleek and thick fabric that creates the business-casual look you will love. Find it on Amazon

Shirt Folding Board Everyone does laundry, so everyone understands how time-consuming folding shirts can get. This folding board creates stackable folds that look great and store better than folding them yourself. They press, fold and save you space. Find it on Amazon

Mason Jar Measuring Cup Set Who knew measuring cups could be this cute? This mason jar set will add to your decor while doubling as measuring cups whenever you need them. It includes all the necessary sizing for baking and definitely falls into the Farmhouse chic design trending right now. Find it on Amazon

Motion Sensor Lights Make midnight trips to the bathroom safer and more accessible with VYANLIGHT motion sensor lights. Install them in your corridors and let their motion sensors guide your way. No more fumbling in the dark or risking accidents. They are easy to install and have a long battery life. With their simple design and durable construction, they’re sure to become a staple in your home. Plus, with multiple colors and styles to choose from, you can find the perfect match for your decor. Find it on Amazon

Keep Your Bathroom Organized & Hygienic With This Automatic Toothpaste Dispenser This automatic toothpaste dispenser is a great way to keep your bathroom organized and hygienic. It dispenses the perfect amount of toothpaste every time so you don’t have to worry about squeezing the tube or wasting toothpaste. The dispenser is also easy to install and use, as all you have to do is attach it to the wall and press the button to dispense the toothpaste. Find it on Amazon

The Minipresso GR Brings Coffee On The Go This handy WACACO Minipresso GR makes it possible to have high-quality coffee even when camping. It’s simple, fast, and compact for easy storage. Find it on Amazon

Reusable Pizza Storage Container We usually have to choose between two unfavorable options when storing leftover pizza. Either make space for the giant box it came in or keep your slices on top of each other and ruin the toppings. The PIZZA PACK understood both options’ awfulness and gave us the solution. This microwavable container can hold up to five slices at once. But don’t worry, they included divider trays that will keep all of your toppings safe! Find it on Amazon

Magic Mushroom Funnels take up way too much space in our drawers, so what if we told you you could have one displayed on your countertop and no one would even notice? This adorable Magic Mushroom is a wide-mouthed, small funnel perfect for slim bottlenecks. It is an excellent addition to your trendy decor at first, but when flipped up, it’s a handy kitchen tool. Find it on Amazon

Standing Zip Bags Perfect for food storage and traveling, these ZIP STANDING bags can help you pack your meals or snacks to go. They come in different sizes and capacities for different types of food and their zip is super convenient in that it eliminates the need for a loose lid. Plus, they’re reusable and are dishwasher, microwave and freezer safe. Find it on Amazon

Acupressure Mat & Pillow Set The cold weather and financial stress from the holidays are bound to give you tight muscles in your neck and back. Before you know it, you’re struggling to sleep and your entire body feels stiff. Simply laying down on this acupressure mat and pillow set will stimulate circulation, relax muscles and relieve pain in just 10 – 30 minutes daily. You can always trust we’ll bring you the best products, but it never hurts to mention that this one is a #1 best seller. Find it on Amazon

You Will Love This Wheel Tray Ready to stay organized and productive in the car? This multipurpose wheel tray is the essential car accessory for a quick snack or breakfast or for setting up a small office out on the road. The steering wheel tray is sturdy enough to support a tablet, notebook, laptop, or even a lunch with drinks. It features a deep, flat surface on one side for food, a cup holder to prevent spills, and a flat table on the other for writing or using a laptop. You’ll love how it helps you stay organized out on the road. Find it on Amazon

Fat Gripz Pro Biceps & Forearms The Fat Gripz Pro has won three fitness awards for its design and is suitable for advanced and beginner use. The simple training accessory is designed to improve grip strength and increase muscle mass in the biceps and forearms using a pair of rubber sleeves that fit over the handles of dumbbells, barbells, and other training equipment. The sleeves increase the diameter of the handles, making them thicker and harder to grip, forcing the muscles in the arms to work harder, and increasing strength and muscle mass. Find it on Amazon

Shiatsu Back, Shoulder & Neck Massager Massages are underrated in regard to healthy living but they play a much more significant part than we think! This massager uses heat and three levels of deep tissue kneading to relax your muscles and aid your recovery. The position handles help you keep it in place and take some weight off your shoulders. Find it on Amazon

These Golf Pants Are the Look of 2023 Step up your winter-style game with a pair of practical activewear Rdruko Golf Pants. These quick-dry bottoms are lightweight, breathable, and stretchy, making them perfect for any active lifestyle. Pair them with a dry-fit polo and your favorite running shoes for an athleisure look that’s on trend in 2023. Find it on Amazon

Scalp Massager Hair Brush Scalpluv’s Scalp Massager Hair Brush not only provides a relaxing scalp massage but also exfoliates and promotes healthy hair growth. The waterproof design makes it easy to use in the shower and the soft bristles are gentle on your scalp and hair. Plus, it’s effective at helping to treat dandruff and other scalp issues. Find it on Amazon

LAT and Lift Pulley System The Mikolo Fitness LAT and Lift Pulley System is a dual cable machine ideal for home use. It features two cable lengths (70″ and 90″) and an upgraded loading pin, allowing various exercises targeting the triceps, biceps, back, forearms, and shoulders. The pulley system allows for smooth and precise movement, and the adjustable cable height allows customized workouts. This machine can perform exercises such as triceps pull-downs, biceps curls, and lateral raises. It is made of high-quality materials and sturdy construction, making it suitable for home use. Find it on Amazon