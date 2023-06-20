Skip to main content
These Efficiency Hacks From Amazon Will Help Conquer Your To-Do List

A jewellery cleaner and dust vacuum.
Photo Credit:

After a long day of work and stress, the last thing anyone wants to do is finish up that chore list. Someone should have told us that growing up meant that the to-do list would never end. Thankfully, there are so many tools to help make those daily chores a little more manageable. These must-have Amazon finds turn even the biggest procrastinator into someone that gets all those tasks done and still has time to binge-watch a new Netflix show. Don’t believe us? Try out these finds and you’ll get it.

Slice Better With Pizza Scissors

these efficiency hacks from amazon will help conquer your todo list

Move over pizza slicers, these pizza scissors are the ultimate pizza-cutting tools that every household needs. It is by far the easiest and most efficient way to cut up a pizza for the family.

Find it on Amazon

This Rotary Cheese Grater Works Like a Dream

these efficiency hacks from amazon will help conquer your todo list

This heavy-duty rotary cheese grater is a must-have item for grating large amounts of cheese for items like quesadillas or mac n cheese. And there’s zero risk of finger cutting, so the kids can help with this prep task.

Find it on Amazon

This Bean Bag Doubles as Storage

these efficiency hacks from amazon will help conquer your todo list

This amazing bean bag is a sneaky way to hide extra blankets, towels, sheets, or other random soft items. This is a great way to clean up quickly before guests come over.

Find it on Amazon

This Cake Slicer Gets the Perfect Slice Every Single Time

these efficiency hacks from amazon will help conquer your todo list

There is a lot of debate online about the best way to cut a cake, but we think the best way is to use this simple cake slicer. It does all the work for the user and gets an even slice every time.

Find it on Amazon

Keep Jewelry Looking Brand New

these efficiency hacks from amazon will help conquer your todo list

This mini ultrasonic cleaner cleans jewelry without any scrubbing or wiping from the jewelry owner. It’s the easiest way to keep all that nice jewelry looking shiny and new.

Find it on Amazon

Get the Perfect Bite With This Salad Chopper Blade and Bowl

these efficiency hacks from amazon will help conquer your todo list

There is an art to getting the perfect bit of salad and it is all in the lettuce chopping. This salad chopper blade and bowl is designed to cut through lettuce, so that each bite is perfectly sized with all the ingredients of the salad fitting on the spoon.

Find it on Amazon

This Toothbrush Is So Much More Efficient

these efficiency hacks from amazon will help conquer your todo list

This three-sided toothbrush is a unique find that aims to get a full clean on each tooth in less time. The design gets both sides of the tooth brushed at one time. This is a great way to make dentist appointments a whole lot less stressful.

Find it on Amazon

This Cooler Doubles as a Speaker

these efficiency hacks from amazon will help conquer your todo list

We are obsessed with finding products that can do at least two functions and our newest fascination is this hard cooler box with built-in Bluetooth speakers. Bring the tunes and the beverages all in one place.

Find it on Amazon

Sock Clips Make Sure None Get Lost

these efficiency hacks from amazon will help conquer your todo list

We all know the unsettling feeling of doing a load of laundry and realizing that a sock has been lost in the shuffle. Get rid of that feeling for good with these simple sock clips that keep socks with their pair throughout the laundry process.

Find it on Amazon

No Microwave Needed With This Electric Lunch Box

these efficiency hacks from amazon will help conquer your todo list

Never be stuck with a cold and average lunch when using this electric lunch box. It even comes with extra compartments that can be removed for items the user actually wants to be cold.

Find it on Amazon

Hang Pictures With Ease

these efficiency hacks from amazon will help conquer your todo list

This self-leveling green laser level is a must-have tool for people trying to hang up shelving or pictures by themselves. There’s no need to rely on the naked eye to see if everything looks straight.

Find it on Amazon

Do Hair Quickly With the Revlon One Step

these efficiency hacks from amazon will help conquer your todo list

The Revlon One Step went viral on TikTok for giving salon-quality blowouts at home. The tool has almost no learning curve, which makes it ideal for beginners and pros alike.

Find it on Amazon

Commuters Need This Press and Go Iced Tea Maker

these efficiency hacks from amazon will help conquer your todo list

Make fresh brewed iced tea right in this iced tea maker. It has two chambers that separate the hot tea from the ice while it brews and then allows the brewed tea to flood into the ice chamber once it is ready.

Find it on Amazon

Pet Owners Love the EyeVac PRO Touchless Vacuum

these efficiency hacks from amazon will help conquer your todo list

This EyeVac touchless vacuum is a stationary vacuum that automatically sucks up items when they are put in front of it. This is a great way to quickly clean up pet hair with a broom.

Find it on Amazon

This Car Squeegee Is Silly but Useful

these efficiency hacks from amazon will help conquer your todo list

This tiny car squeegee is a unique find that is made for getting rid of rain condensation on a car’s side mirrors. This small tool is also such a joy to use!

Find it on Amazon

Always Be Prepared With This Spray Sunscreen

these efficiency hacks from amazon will help conquer your todo list

In the summer, especially, it’s imperative to always be ready for an adventure. This mini spray sunscreen is an excellent preparedness tool that can easily be thrown in the car or a purse.

Find it on Amazon

There’s No Risk of Dropping With This Double-Sided Spatula

these efficiency hacks from amazon will help conquer your todo list

This double-sided spatula is an excellent grilling tool that ensures that no meat gets dropped from grill to plate. Warning, this spatula is not dog waiting for scraps approved, for obvious reasons.

Find it on Amazon

This Maestro Motion Sensor Switch Is Energy-Efficient

these efficiency hacks from amazon will help conquer your todo list

This motion sensor switch works with existing wiring in the home, so it is easy to install. The motion sensor automatically turns the lights on when someone enters the room and turns them off when someone leaves. No more wondering who left the lights on.

Find it on Amazon

This Downy Wrinkle Releaser Fabric Spray Is a Lazy Person’s Dream

these efficiency hacks from amazon will help conquer your todo list

Rather than getting out the steamer or iron, use this Downey wrinkle release fabric spray for a quicker way to make clothes wearable. It’s the ultimate cheat code.

Find it on Amazon

Never Cook Rice on the Stove Again

these efficiency hacks from amazon will help conquer your todo list

This DASH mini rice cooker might not be a total time saver, but it does product perfectly cooked rice every single time. This shouldn’t be a hard task, but anyone who’s tried to cook rice on the stove knows that rice is harder to cook than it looks.

Find it on Amazon

Clean Quicker With This Handheld Electric Scrubber

these efficiency hacks from amazon will help conquer your todo list

Rather than relying on elbow grease to get that deep clean, use this handheld electric scrubber to get a deeper clean in much less time. It comes with different brush tops that can be interchanged depending on the surface that needs cleaning.

Find it on Amazon

This Simple Grout Pen Is a Cleaning Miracle

these efficiency hacks from amazon will help conquer your todo list

This grout pen takes absolutely zero scrubbing. All the user needs to do is run this grout pen along grout and the pen magically gets rid of discoloration.

Find it on Amazon

This Toddler Target Makes Potty Training Fun

these efficiency hacks from amazon will help conquer your todo list

Potty training is not always an easy task, but this toddler target can make it a little more fun. It creates a target that kids can aim at, which makes it almost like a game to use the potty.

Find it on Amazon

Use Less Plastic With Bee’s Wraps

these efficiency hacks from amazon will help conquer your todo list

These amazing bee’s wax wraps are the ultimate alternative to plastic wrap. Not only do these wraps work equally as well, but they are also reusable.

Find it on Amazon

FryAway Works Like Magic

these efficiency hacks from amazon will help conquer your todo list

This FryAway cooking oil solidifier makes throwing out cooking oil so much easier. The solution just gets poured into the pan and it solidifies the oil into an easily removable mass that can be thrown in the thrash.

Find it on Amazon

These Body Wipes Are Perfect for Post-Gym Refreshing

these efficiency hacks from amazon will help conquer your todo list

There’s a bit of anxiety going straight from the gym to plans. These body wipes get rid of that anxiety by wiping away sweat and body odor quickly and without needing to take a full shower.

Find it on Amazon

Breakfast Made Easy

these efficiency hacks from amazon will help conquer your todo list

This silver dollar pancake pan makes the perfect mini pancakes every time. No need to do any guesswork on sizing. Every pancake will look perfectly round.

Find it on Amazon

Get Into the Nooks and Crannies With This Dusting Glove

these efficiency hacks from amazon will help conquer your todo list

It can be hard to get every bit of dust out of spaces with regular dusters, but this dusting glove allows for a lot more control by the user. And it really is so satisfying to remove dust.

Find it on Amazon

Feel Luxurious With This Towel Warmer

these efficiency hacks from amazon will help conquer your todo list

Turn the bathroom into a spa experience with this amazing towel warmer. There is no bigger luxury than being able to wrap into a warm towel after a shower, especially on a cool morning.

Find it on Amazon

Save Time With This Garlic Press

these efficiency hacks from amazon will help conquer your todo list

Mincing up garlic is one of the more annoying dinner prep tasks because it involves a lot of chopping. Cut all that time down to seconds with this handy garlic press that creates perfectly minced garlic.

Find it on Amazon

Lock Laces Make Putting on Shoes Easy

these efficiency hacks from amazon will help conquer your todo list

These handy lock laces make tying shoes so much easier because there is absolutely no tying involved. This is a serious time saver and a lazy person’s dream.

Find it on Amazon

Pet Owners Need This FURemover Pet Hair Remover Carpet Rake

these efficiency hacks from amazon will help conquer your todo list

Trust us when we say that this FURemover carpet rake is the best way to get rid of pet hair on both carpet and hard floors. The rubber bristles pick up hair like magic.

Find it on Amazon

These Scrubbing Bubbles Fresh Gel Toilet Bowl Cleaning Stamps Are So Easy

these efficiency hacks from amazon will help conquer your todo list

We love a good cleaning product that requires little to no energy, which is exactly what these toilet bowl cleaning stamps are. Each flush helps clean the toilet in between deep cleans.

Find it on Amazon

Clean Better With This Crystal Chandelier Cleaner

these efficiency hacks from amazon will help conquer your todo list

This easy-to-use crystal chandelier cleaner gets everything looking sparkly clean with no wiping required. This is a drip dry cleaner that works with just spraying it on the surface.

Find it on Amazon

Create Cookie Treasures With This Cookie Gun

these efficiency hacks from amazon will help conquer your todo list

This changeable and customizable cookie gun is a great and easy way to make delicious desserts with ease. Just load up the gun with dough and it does the shaping.

Find it on Amazon

