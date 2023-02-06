Enjoy Your Valentine’s Day With These Gift Ideas for Every Relationship Stage

Choosing the right Valentine’s Day gift can be a piece of cake but there are occasions when it becomes trickier. What do you get from the person you haven’t defined your relationship with? Or what do you get the person you’ve been with for so long that you’ve checked every Valentine’s gift off the list?

If that’s the case, don’t panic. Whether in a new relationship, a long-term commitment, or somewhere in between, we’ve rounded up 39 gifts for you to choose from that cater to different relationship stages. Whether you want a significant contribution, something sweet to show you care and want to keep getting to know your person that doesn’t go overboard, or even practical skills you know they’ll enjoy – we’re sure you’ll find exactly what you’re looking for below.

Crystal Photo Gifting them a photo of you two will be even more beautiful with the ArtPix 3D photo, which is laser engraved into a K9 glass crystal block. It’s unique and makes a stunning décor piece they’ll cherish forever. Find it on Amazon

Heart-Shaped Chocolate Molds Go old-school romantic and make your particular person their unique homemade chocolates with these Boao molds. You get four molds with ten heart-shaped holes to make a big batch at once. Plus, if your partner has a sweet tooth, these will be a hit since they can be used to make more treats like candies, cakes, jelly, and more. Find it on Amazon

The Adventure Challenge Sharing experiences with the person you love is possibly the best, so we’re sure your partner will enjoy The Adventure Challenge book. It’s filled with 50 exciting and creative scratch-off adventures for you as a couple, which will help you create the best memories together. Find it on Amazon

Artificial Rose Bear If you want something romantic and cute, a bouquet of roses is overrated, so you should go with a Double Couple bear made entirely of artificial roses instead. It needs no maintenance and will stay around forever, so they can display it and remember your Valentine’s Day each time they look at it. Find it on Amazon

Song Display Every couple has a song, so get them this EGD display with your favorite photo, song title and artist, and song code that’ll open it up on Spotify. Every time they play it, they can enjoy the meaning behind the song while thinking of you. You can also add a wood or acrylic base or alternatively frame it for them. Find it on Amazon

Capsule Messages If your relationship is more serious, a gift from the heart will always be appreciated, so go for a meaningful gift with these Infmetry capsule letters. This glass jar comes with 90 cute capsules with a blank piece of paper inside, so you can write them sweet things. Find it on Amazon

Snacks Assortment If they have a sweet tooth, treat them to this Cravebox gift box that has 50 different candies and chocolates for them to enjoy. Plus, they come neatly packed in a Valentine’s Day box, ready to gift. Find it on Amazon

Keyring Film Roll If there are too many precious memories between you, you can choose up to 20 photos to make a unique photo album on this Yananka keychain. The picture quality is excellent and the film design is fitting. Find it on Amazon

Hand Casting Kit Both a beautiful gift and a fun activity to do together, the Luna Bean casting kit lets you make an extraordinary sculpture of your held hands very easily. All you have to do is dunk your held hand into the mixture, pour the casting stone and it’s done. Find it on Amazon

Custom Jigsaw Puzzle If you’re a couple that enjoys a good puzzle, what’s better than a U/D jigsaw puzzle customized with your favorite photograph? It has 300 pieces, though you can upgrade it to 500 or 1000, and you could even frame it when you’re done. Find it on Amazon

Morse Code Bracelets These simple, unassuming Desimtion bracelets tell your partner that you love them no matter where they are in morse code. You get one each, and reviewers wrote that they’re high-quality: “It’s made of a strong thread, and the tightening knot is holding up well! Comfortable too.” Find it on Amazon

Mug Set With an adorably romantic design, these Blue Devil mugs even slot together to come in for a kiss. They have the best complementing color scheme and design and even come with matching spoons that can be stored on the mugs’ handles. They’re perfect for enjoying a warm drink together. Find it on Amazon

Couples Necklaces If you want matching necklaces but don’t like the typical corny ones, these COAI necklaces have a subtle Ying Yang bar design that keeps you both connected while still looking sleek and elegant. Find it on Amazon

Cookie Cutter Set Let them know how much you care with some handmade cookies with this LaZimnInc cutter set. It includes eight Valentine-themed cutters, and even if they don’t like cookies, you can make them pancakes, pastries, or even sandwiches. Find it on Amazon

Matching Pajamas Getting them these SWOMOG pajamas so they can have some at your place when they stay over is a romantic gesture that’ll make them feel welcome and wanted. Plus, they’re made of silk satin, which is super soft and comfortable. Find it on Amazon

Custom Hoodie You can’t go wrong with a hoodie, and this Familheart hoodie can be customized with outline art based on a photograph of you two. They’ll have something cozy to wear since it’s made of 100% cotton, and they’ll love the meaningful print. Find it on Amazon

Touch Lamp Perfect if you don’t yet live together or are in a long-distance relationship, this set of Filimin touch lamps gives you a unique way to stay connected while you’re apart. Yes, we know you can text and call, but having your matching lamp light up to show your S.O. is thinking of you is just as sweet. Find it on Amazon

Jewelry Box If you’re getting them jewelry, we recommend you gift this Personalization Lab jewelry box along with it. Made from faux leather, it’s small and portable so that it can be taken on the go and personalized with your partner’s name and birth flower month. Find it on Amazon

Personalized Tumbler Encourage them to stay hydrated with a Cuptify tumbler. It’s available in 17 different color options, and you can choose the font you want. Plus, it’s double-wall insulated so drinks can be enjoyed at the right temperature for longer. Find it on Amazon

Personalized Record Print Commemorate your particular song with this record print that’s super easy to customize with your name, date, special text, song name, and lyrics. It even comes framed, so it’s ready to display ASAP. Find it on Amazon

Fill-in-the-Blank Book Filling up this Knock Knock book with the things you love about your partner makes for a beautiful and sentimental gift that they’ll appreciate even more because they’re your feelings. We’re sure that they’ll keep coming back to read it over and over again. Find it on Amazon

Heart Necklace While it may not be the most creative gift, an M MOOHAM necklace with a heart and initials is a classic Valentine’s Day gift they’ll love. It’s stylish and will quickly become their favorite accessory. Find it on Amazon

Rose Box & Necklace Set This Hicarer gift set includes a beautiful jewelry box with an artificial rose flower for a more romantic and aesthetically pleasing presentation. The necklace not only has a heart shape, but it also has a crystal pendant that has ‘I love you’ written in 100 different languages. To see it, you can use your phone’s camera or flashlight. Find it on Amazon

Fleece Blanket Tell them you love them with this BEDSURE fleece blanket. It has decorative corner tassels, a warm red color that’ll liven things up, and is made of soft and cozy sherpa that you two can cuddle up with. Find it on Amazon

Lovebox Gadget Especially perfect if you spend quite a bit of time apart, whether it’s long-distance or a busy life, the Lovebox gadget is a unique and romantic way to keep you both close by sending a message, photo, drawing, or animation using the app. Find it on Amazon

Pillowcases If you’re living together, these BoldLoft pillowcases have a cute and romantic design that’ll make them smile whenever they see it. And, of course, it’s a practical gift, so you’ll get plenty of uses out of it. Find it on Amazon

His & Hers Ice Cream Spoons Because who doesn’t love ice cream? These PRSTENLY spoons will make movie night with ice cream more romantic with his and her theme. It’s a unique gift they probably won’t see coming, and they’re even dishwasher-safe. Find it on Amazon

Date Night Box Nothing is more romantic than showing them you want to spend time with them, and this All Natural box includes 35 scratch-off dates that you can do together. You can choose fun, hilarious, adventurous, or unique experiences you’ll cherish forever. Plus, each card tells you the estimated budget, time, and categories so you have an idea of what kind of date you’ll have. Find it on Amazon

Novelty Toilet Paper If you guys love to tease each other, the Maad toilet paper is something they won’t see coming but will appreciate. Take it from this reviewer: “Super funny! It made him laugh! Great gift for someone with a sense of humor.” Find it on Amazon

Wooden Card Write your loved one something heartfelt on this HeartspaceCards Valentine’s card which is available in six beautiful and romantic designs. It’s a unique not to mention durable card since it’s made of bamboo wood, and it’ll make a lovely display. Find it on Amazon

Scented Candle This elegant KuKuii candle will look sleek on anyone’s bedside. It has “you are my person” scribbled on the side to make them feel loved, and it’s lavender scented, which not only smells incredible but can also help with stress and anxiety relief and help you sleep. Find it on Amazon

Massage Pillow If you want something more practical, they’ll be thankful for this VIKTOR JURGEN pillow. They can enjoy a blissful shiatsu massage whenever they want to soothe their tight muscles all over their body, making them feel much more relaxed and in a better mood. Find it on Amazon

Couples Card Game You’re in for a fun time with your partner with the SERVD card game. It turns everyday scenarios with your partner into funny actions you must complete. It’s designed to be played over a period of time, whether a week, a month, or several months during which you’ll split up the cards and use them whenever the occasion calls for it. Find it on Amazon

Drinking Glasses These BoldLoft glasses are available in 16 romantic and playful designs for you to share, which is great if you’re living together or want something personal to them at your place. Take it from this reviewer: “I love using them for dinner and always place them specifically to show off the “Love.” Hubby thinks they are a great gift also.” Find it on Amazon

Picnic Blanket If you love picnic dates, they’ll love this Scuddles picnic blanket specially designed for the job. It’s available in various colors and sizes, has a built-in handle for easy transportation, and is waterproof, so it’ll let you enjoy your date without feeling uncomfortably damp. Find it on Amazon

Canvas Prints This Wall26 canvas print of a fond memory between you two is something they’ll put up on the wall with joy. Or, if you want to go the extra mile, you could get them a mini easel to display instead of hanging it. Find it on Amazon

Magnetic Bracelets These XIANNVXI bracelets have a matching theme and a magnetic bead that’ll stick together whenever they’re near – like when you hold hands. They’re fun and sweet and made of natural lava rock stones and healing crystal beads, so they even help with anxiety and stress relief. Find it on Amazon

Scrapbook Box This RECUTMS scrapbook box has everything you need to give a special touch to your most treasured memories. They’ll love getting something you’ve made especially for them, and it’s much more creative than a photo album. Find it on Amazon