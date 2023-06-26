35 epic summer gifts to wow newlyweds and new homeowners

Giving gifts is no easy feat. It can be difficult to find something with meaning or that is useful especially when your own time is stretched. More couples are forgoing gift registries so it’s not as easy to purchase something you know they want or need. But don’t worry, the newlyweds and new homeowners in your lives will soon be hailing you as the gift maestro. We’ve put together a collection of 35 epic summer gifts that will establish your status as a present extraordinaire. As they embark on this exciting new chapter in their lives, these thoughtful and practical gifts are designed to add warmth and joy to their living spaces. From stylish decor pieces to functional kitchen gadgets and outdoor essentials, our curated selection is sure to wow and impress. Whether they’re hosting summer parties, enjoying cozy nights in, or embracing outdoor adventures, these epic gifts will make their house feel like a home. Get ready to be the ultimate gift-giver as you present them with treasures that will make their summer season even more memorable.

This Tool Kit Has Everything You Need Sure, it’s not romantic but don’t underestimate an epic tool kit, which will earn you a big ‘thank you’. This 39-piece set should hold everything that you need to get started on DIY projects. It includes everything from screwdrivers to hex keys. Find it on Amazon

You Can Personalize This Chopping Board for the Happy Couple We love a personalized gift, who doesn’t? This chopping board will always come in handy and can also be used as a fancy charcuterie board. You simply input the two names and the year that you wish to create a long-lasting gift that is bound to put a smile on the happy couple’s face. Find it on Amazon

This Cocktail-Making Kit Will Earn You a Drinks Invite Drop a hint for an invite with this impressive cocktail-making kit. The gun metal-style tools come with a fancy bamboo stand that makes it perfect to store away or to keep out on the side. It includes all you need to make cocktails like a pro including a corkscrew, strainer, shaker, and even a jigger. No, we’re not sure what that is either, but sounds fun! Find it on Amazon

Give Them the Ingredients for the Perfect Date Night When it comes to housewarming or newlywed gifts, it’s important to think about things that people love but would probably not bother to treat themselves with. Like this chocolate fondue set. They can kick back and relax with indulgent treats with this Kusini Electric Fondue Pot Set that forms the perfect date night. Melt the chocolate in the pot and then you can dip pretzels, marshmallows, candies, biscuits, and fruit if you’re feeling particularly healthy. Find it on Amazon

Give Them the Recipe For All New Homes with This Sweet Cookbook Stand The kitchen is the heart of the home and when you’re cooking up a hearty meal, it’s worth feeding the soul too with an extra special reminder. This Recipe Book Holder is not only practical while you work, but gives a dose of love with its sweet recipe. Find it on Amazon

They Will Thank You for This Rechargeable Lighter No, a rechargable lighter might not look romantic, but boy will it come in handy. This weatherproof lighter doesn’t rely on naked flames that can be blown out in the wind and rain. It can be used to light candles, firepits, barbecues, and stoves countless times. No more burnt fingers. Find it on Amazon

This is The Prettiest Set of Kitchen Utensils We’ve Seen We absolutely love this new set of Kitchen Utensils. Not just because it’s got everything you can possibly need in a new home but because it’s pretty to look at it too. Let’s face it, cooking utensils can be pretty basic but the rich creamy khaki of this set has got our attention and will make a home standout. Find it on Amazon

Make Art Mean Something With This Personalized Map You really can’t beat marking the special moment when you get your first home, that’s why we love this personalized map that pinpoints your home. Each map is unique and holds their address as well as the date they moved in and their names. You can personalize the special message to read something like ‘our first home’ or ‘where it all began’, the choice is yours. Find it on Amazon

We Love How Simple This Fancy Charcuterie Board Is Allow them to create their own impressive charcuterie boards with this stunning 10-piece set. We know that cheeseboards and charcuterie feasts are all the rage and have become quite elaborate, so this set is handy as it comes with recipe ideas for beginners to get them on the right path. We love the neutrality of the ‘white wood’ with the white dipping bowls and the gold utensils. Seems extremely posh. Find it on Amazon

Pop Those Corks In Seconds with an Electric Bottle Opener Pop corks in seconds with this electric corkscrew. The rechargeable wine bottle opener comes with a foil cutter to make the job a simple task and wow guests. Once fully charged it can open up to 30 bottles, which is one hell of a party. Find it on Amazon

Cut Time in the Kitchen with This Epic Veggie Chopper Whether they’re newlywed or just moved into a new home, allow everyone to spend less time in the kitchen and more time enjoying their new lives with a veggie chopper. This 9-in-1 hero can chop, dice, slice and even spiralize veggies in a matter of seconds. It also comes with a handheld peeler, juicer, egg separator, and slicer kitting out the kitchen with practically everyone one needs to cook up a feast. Find it on Amazon

You Can Charge Your Phone On This Cute Bedside Lamp This is versatile bedside lamp has touch control and four brightness levels. It also functions as a wireless charger for compatible smartphones and has a built-in Bluetooth speaker for enjoying music. Additionally, it features an adjustable cell phone holder for convenient viewing angles. Find it on Amazon

Get Everyone On the Same Page with a Super Magnetic Planner This magnetic weekly planner and monthly calendar will help get everyone on the same page. It also includes two whiteboards for shopping lists and other reminders. It comes with six color markers for a personalized organization so everyone knows what they’re doing. Find it on Amazon

Give Them Extra Security with a Ring Doorbell Make their first home as secure as it can be with this Ring Doorbell and Chime. This will allow them to see who is coming, talk to the visitor at the front door, and also get real-time notifications if the motion detector is set off. You’ll always know when someone arrives even if it’s dark. Find it on Amazon

It’s Time for a Cook Off with This Charcoal Smoker Step outside the norm by gifting this Royal Gourmet Charcoal Smoker. This grill features an easy assembly process with porcelain-enameled steel wire cooking grates, a chrome-plated warming rack, and an offset smoker. It offers a seamless connection between the side smoker and main chamber for quick heating, while the lid design ensures a strong seal. The grill also provides adjustable charcoal pan levels for better heat control, so you can cook to perfection. Find it on Amazon

You’ll Get Years Out of This Beautiful Martha Stewart Knife Set Martha Stewart is the queen of homemaking after all, so why not a stunning set of knives to kit out the kitchen? This stunning linen white set comes with all you need including a chef’s knife, paring knife, steak knives, and even a sharpening steel to keep them all in great condition. Find it on Amazon

Take the Good Vibes Wherever They Go with This Portable Speaker Let them take the good vibes wherever they go with a portable speaker. Whether it’s a hike or vacation, this tiny waterproof speaker can give 10 hours of tunes. It’s light and comes with a handy carabiner so it can be secured safely. All they have to do is hit play. It can even take calls! Find it on Amazon

This New K-Iced Will Make Sure Their Day Starts Right Start their day off right with a perfectly brewed iced coffee, or just a regular cup of Joe. This new Keurig K-Iced single-serve coffee machine has the space for a tall tumbler for the longer brew and it can make three sizes – 8, 10, and 12oz (which includes ice). Find it on Amazon

Invite More Light with This Elegant Arched Mirror This arched mirror will never fail to put a smile on their face. The elegant mirror is a great addition to any space and will instantly add more light and the feeling of more space. Find it on Amazon

This Outdoor Set Will Blow Them Away When you’re starting out, you will be absolutely delighted with this gorgeous outdoor seating set. The faux rattan three-piece includes two cushioned chairs and a side table. Reviewers have been raving about it, especially because of the price, as one said: ‘This is a wonderful set, especially for the price. It looks perfect on my small balcony. I love sitting out here and enjoying a cup of coffee. It is good quality and is comfortable. Super easy to assemble!’ Find it on Amazon

This Bottle Green Vase Makes a Statement Every home should have a vase for when that unexpected bunch of flowers is delivered or when they treat themselves. This handblown vase in emerald is not only on-trend but is also a statement piece with or without flowers. Find it on Amazon

This Cuisinart Grill Top Pizza Oven is Perfect for Date Night Whether they’ve got a big or small outdoor space, everyone will be grateful for their own pizza oven. It’s such a unique and fun gift that’ll make a fun date night. The Cuisinart Grill Top Pizza Oven is easy-to-use and great value for money. Find it on Amazon

These Solar Lanterns Will Create Romantic Vibes Create effortless romantic vibes with this two-pack of solar lanterns. The flameless candles gently flicker and can be placed around the backyard. No need to worry if there’s a downpour as these are waterproof. Find it on Amazon

Travel in Style with a New Set of Luggage Send them on their way with a brand-new set of luggage. This three-piece hard side set, which includes different sizes, has spinner wheels so the luggage can be easily transported rather than dragged along. Find it on Amazon

Fill Your Home with the Smell of Toasted Coconut with this Delicious Candle Fill the home with a welcoming scent. This Toasted Coconut candle brings a gentle scent of the tropics with notes of banana leaf and buttery rum. It’s made from 100% soy wax and can burn for up to 50 hours. Find it on Amazon

Create a Cozy Atmosphere with these String Lights Hang pictures and create a cozy and romantic atmosphere with these photo lights will do just that. Put your favorite pictures or postcards on display using these photo clips to give you all the feels. It’s also great for Christmas cards over the holidays. Find it on Amazon

The Mid-Century Style Nightstands Are Just So Chic These mid-century style nightstands are incredibly chic. Modeled on an old design but fit out with modern features like a charging station, they will instantly upgrade your bedroom. The reeded glass style gives a retro vibe with two tiers for ample storage. Find it on Amazon

Get Those Corks Popping in Seconds with This Electric Wine Opener This electric wine opener can remove corks in seconds with the touch of a button and open up to 30 bottles on just one charge. All you have to do is put it on top of your bottle and press the button. It will make you wonder why you haven’t bought one sooner. Find it on Amazon

This Rolling Cart is A Boujis Addition Who has a bar cart? Cool people, that’s who. Whether it holds your liquor and glasses or your fresh juices, coffee, and snacks while you entertain guests, this rolling cart is classy and fun. Find it on Amazon

Everyone Will Love This Measuring Set Measure out ingredients with this elegant measuring set. The gold and the wood are a striking combination, but they’re also practical, ranging from a 1/4 teaspoon to one cup, so you should be covered for all your cooking needs. Find it on Amazon

This Diffuser Lamp Looks Like a Piece of Art Keep your home smelling fresh with this ceramic and wood essential oil diffuser lamp. It is easy to use and can run for eight hours daily to fill your home with your favorite scents. There’s also a soft light setting to help create some ambiance and whisper-quiet, so there are no annoying buzzing or beeps. Find it on Amazon

A Le Creuset Dutch Oven is an Iconic Gift If you’re struggling for a timeless gift, you can’t beat Le Creuset. This round Dutch Oven is a pleasure to cook with and is easy to clean too. We love the iconic colors of Le Creuset. Find it on Amazon

The Echo Show Will Be A Much-Loved Kitchen Assistant Give the happy couple a helping hand with the Echo Show. It’s an easy-to-install HD screen that comes framed and can play all of your favorite TV shows and movies. It’s great for the kitchen where you can use it to show you ingredients and recipes while you cook. Find it on Amazon