These Extraordinary Products Might Just Be Re-Defining What It Means To Be ‘Cool’ This Summer

Treat Yourself to a Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker This appliance is enough to make you giddy. Be the envy of everyone you know this summer with this Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker by Cuisinart. Reviewers are raving about this easy-to-use appliance that pumps out soft-serve ice cream, yogurt, sorbet, and sherbet in just 20 minutes or less. Find it on Amazon

Look After Your Knives with a Smart Cutting Board This relatively new product is popping up in social feeds, and we are here for it. This Charmline Smart Knife Cutting Board has a stand featuring an automatic timed drying mode, allowing you to keep your cutting boards and knives clean and dry after use. Talk about the perfect smart kitchen appliance for hassle-free meal prep. Find it on Amazon

This Smart Knife Set is a Fave on TikTok Knife blocks can harbor bacteria, which is gross. The Smart Kitchen Knife Set, recently featured on TikTok, revolutionizes this with a built-in cleaning and drying function in the holder, keeping your utensil maintenance effortless. Find it on Amazon

This Cookware Set is Beautiful This CAROTE Pots and Pans Set is currently on promotion and includes 11 matching pieces of versatile nonstick cookware. Each piece includes detachable handles, making it easy to transition from stovetop to oven to table and save space with its stackable design. Find it on Amazon

Breathable & Cooling Sheets Skip sleepless summer nights with sheets sticking to your skin. Try these top-rated Breathable and Cooling Sheets that feel like luxury hotel bed sheets. Designed for a cool, comfy sleep, and deep pockets to fit any mattress securely. Find it on Amazon

This is a Dream Tea and Coffee Maker Clear countertop clutter with one appliance: the Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System with Auto-iQ technology, your personal barista. It offers six brew sizes, five brew styles, a built-in frother, and separate coffee and tea baskets. There’s nothing this machine can’t make. Find it on Amazon

RFID Blocking Minimalist Wallet Make sure that you protect yourself against electronic theft with this Zitahli Slim Wallet. This minimalist option is excellent for those who like to travel light but must also carry money and credit cards. The RFID blocking technology protects against electronic theft and a money clip for easy access to cash. Find it on Amazon

Dresser Valet Box This HOUNDSBAY Admiral Dresser Valet Box will make you feel like a Boss. This organizer looks fantastic on your dresser or top drawer and even features a smartphone charging station for charging devices. Find it on Amazon

No Tie Shoe Laces These INMAKER No Tie Shoe Laces allow easy slip-on and off access to any sneaker without needing to tie laces. They are both convenient and durable alternatives to traditional shoelaces. Once you switch, you will never look back. Find it on Amazon

Bluetooth Mini Projector The ASUO HD 9000L Bluetooth Projector boasts an integrated DVD player, a compact projector supporting 1080P resolution and up to 250″ display, and compatibility with TV sticks, PS5, and laptops. Elevate your outdoor movie nights with this essential device. Find it on Amazon

Up Your Game with Sneaker Storage Containers If you are dropping serious coin on your shoe collection, consider a set of these Pinkpum Shoe Storage Organizers. Each set includes 12 clear plastic shoe boxes that are stackable, foldable, and designed to keep your shoes organized and easy to access and maximize your storage space. Find it on Amazon

Water Dental Flosser This MySmile Powerful Cordless Water Dental Flosser is an efficient oral care device that offers five pressure modes and eight replaceable jet tips. Investing in this device ensures top marks for oral hygiene the next time you visit your dental health professional. It also includes a handy travel case. Find it on Amazon

This Insulated Water Bottle is Blowing Up On Social This is the new must-have water bottle on everyone’s social channels, and 12,000 positive reviews say it’s excellent value for money. This Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle is a 32-oz BPA-free bottle designed for sports and travel, featuring a built-in straw and double-walled insulation to keep drinks cold for hours. Find it on Amazon

DraftPour Beer Dispenser If you love a crisp cold beer to quench your thirst this summer, try this FIZZICS Draft Pour Beer Dispenser. This innovative gadget converts any can or bottle into a nitro-style draft, providing a smoother and more flavorful beer-drinking experience. Find it on Amazon

Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light If you want a brighter smile, invest in one of these Snow Teeth Whitening Kits with LED Light. This complete at-home whitening system includes three whitening wands and an LED light to give users a safe, effective, easy-to-use way to achieve brighter and whiter teeth. Find it on Amazon

Smart Scale Get ready to bulk up or tone for summer with this BAGAIL BASICS Smart Scale. This digital bathroom scale analyzes body weight, BMI, and body fat composition, providing a way to track your health progress through the accompanying smartphone app. Find it on Amazon

3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station This Wireless 3-in-1-Charging Station will leave your bedside dresser or office desk looking slick and organized. Packed into one device that can charge multiple devices simultaneously, including iPhones, AirPods, and Apple Watches. Find it on Amazon

Create the Perfect Ambiance with a Tabletop Fire Pit This Tabletop Fire Pit is a boujis addition to your indoor or outdoor space for entertaining. This portable indoor or outdoor fire pit uses rubbing alcohol to create a smokeless flame, making it easy to add warmth and ambiance to any space without needing a chimney or gas line. Find it on Amazon

4K UHD Camera Drone Experience 60 minutes of flight with the Ruko F11PRO Drone with Camera, featuring a 4K UHD camera, GPS, auto return home, and brushless motor. Capture stunning aerial footage and enjoy convenient portability with a carrying case for on-the-go adventures. This is a great gift for a loved one. Find it on Amazon

Apple Watch Band Invest in a more sophisticated look for your Apple Watch with this Fullmosa Compatible Watch Band. It’s a seamless installation, and this band is made from high-quality materials and will instantly upgrade any outfit. Find it on Amazon

Comfort Stretch Chino Pants With over 13K plus reviewers raving about the affordability and comfort of these Goodthreads Slim-Fit Washed Comfort Stretch Chino Pants. A versatile option for dressing up or down, with added stretch for ease of movement throughout the day. It’s no wonder they are a best seller. Find it on Amazon

Portable Bluetooth Speaker A powerful portable speaker is great for the summer and music lovers on the go. This JBL CHARGE 5 is a portable Bluetooth speaker that offers IP67 waterproof protection and the ability to charge devices through a USB port. Find it on Amazon

Ray-Ban Sunglasses These Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses have such an iconic design that they finish any look you put together with a little extra. They feature flat lenses and a hexagonal shape, providing UV protection and a bold fashion statement for the trend-conscious individual. Find it on Amazon

Air Quality Monitor Create a healthier environment in your home with this Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor. This innovative device uses Alexa to provide real-time information about indoor air quality, including temperature, humidity, and chemicals. Find it on Amazon

Quick Dry Swim Trunks Join 12K happy reviewers by purchasing a set of these Tyhengta Quick Dry Swim Trunks for your next vacation. These quick-drying beach shorts feature zipper pockets and a mesh lining, providing both style and functionality, making them the perfect choice for any beach or pool day. Find it on Amazon

Have Fun at Breakfast with a Sandwich Maker With over 38,000 raving reviews, you need to move out from under your rock if you don’t know about this life-changing appliance. This Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker prepares the most delicious breakfast sandwich you’ve ever eaten in just five minutes. Find it on Amazon

New Balance Sneakers This New Balance 574 V2 Sneaker is hot and is a great pair of kicks for daily wear. The suede finish looks stylish, and reviewers rave about the comfort of the cushioned support. SPY’s pick is grey on grey, but many color options exist. Find it on Amazon