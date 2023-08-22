37 Extremely Useful Home Products That Feel Like They’re From The Future

These days there’s rarely a moment that goes by where you don’t scroll past a gadget, device, or tool that promises to be the dream item that you’ve been looking for. It seems that everything is getting more tech-centric for our benefit. With smart devices storming the market, there’s not much you can’t buy that you can control with a few taps on an app, from anywhere in the world. It’s like stepping into the future that you’ve dreamed of (or seen in the movies). Now you can experience the future today with these 37 extremely useful home products that feel like they’re straight out of science fiction. From smart water bottles to lighting as well as innovative products that promises to improve your quality of life, these finds all have something in common – they are super-cool and are designed to make your life more efficient, convenient, and enjoyable. Be ahead of the curve with these cutting-edge technology and forward-thinking features that these products bring to your home. It’s time to turn your space into a futuristic haven with these incredible finds that will leave you wondering how you ever lived without them.

These Are Not Your Average Pair of Wayfarers These might look like regular Ray Ban Wayfarers to you, but they're actually a super-cool way to take photos and videos of your adventures. These smart sunglasses have integrated speakers, a microphone, and a camera to capture your moves. You can connect it to your Facebook app and upload it.

This Light Dances to the Beat Create your own festival at home with this floor lamp. With this futuristic lamp, you can pick out 16 million colors for the right mood, and it can even react to a beat. This simple light works with simple voice commands through Alexa and Google Assistant, so you don't have to budge, and is available in black or silver.

Just Ask This Smart Humidifier for Better Air Quality for a Better Night's Sleep Call out to Alexa or your preferred voice assistant and turn on your smart humidifier to help you breathe better at night. You don't even need to get out of bed. Soft night lights and a sleep mode can give you optimal sleep humidity and stop dry coughs and stuffy noses to help you sleep better. There's even an auto baby mode for when you use it in a nursery, keeping the humidity at 55% and shutting off the light for total darkness.

No Need to Panic If You've Left Your Garage Door Open with This Smart Control The next time you head out, don't panic when you can't remember if you remembered to shut the garage door. Use this Smart Garage Control from wherever you are to double-check and even open or close it. Set the garage to close every night by a certain time and even give access to people if when you want.

Calling All Heavy Sleepers! You Need This Sunrise Alarm Clock This Sunrise Alarm Clock is perfect for heavy sleepers who need a little bit of help getting up in the mornings. This is how you should wake up and make yourself a morning person. It's designed to wake you up naturally, using light technology, simulating the color of the sunrise while gradually getting brighter.

You Don't Even Need To Be at Home to Use this Air Fryer Have your dinner ready for when you get home with this COSORI Pro II Smart Air Fryer. The air fryer has revolutionized how we cook, and this one takes it further. This air fryer will allow you to start cooking when you're not home. The app lets you control your air fryer remotely, keep an eye on it, and even use voice control to adjust settings.

Keep Your Plants Lush with a Smart Watering System Get a helping hand when it comes to watering your plants and keeping your backyard lush. You will love this watering system that lets you water your plants when you're not even there. This automatic watering system connects to your WiFi to notify you when your plants have been watered or if the water needs topping up. You can also have it in a bright setting, so they're only watered when needed.

This Alarm Is So Advanced It Recognizes Secret Hand Gestures Take your security to another level with this security camera that can not only recognize your face when you come home but it can detect strangers and send you warnings. This camera has 360-degree viewing so every corner is covered. You can even step up security further by programming it to recognize specific gestures like 'OK' and 'Gun Finger' to raise an alarm. Clever stuff.

Control Your Lights from Your Phone with Smart Switches and Save Money Instead of going around the house to turn off each light or asking a neighbor to turn lights on and off while you're on vacation, you can do it from your phone. This pack of smart switches will allow you to put your lights on a schedule or use voice commands. It could even save you dollars in the long run by cutting your energy consumption, which sounds like a win to us.

This Smart Control Will Be Your Home's Central Hub Use one central hub to control your entire smart home. It's a touchscreen panel that has built-in Alexa to make it easier for everyone to control everything from lighting to thermostats, cameras, and even locks just by replacing a light switch. You don't need to use a phone to take control.

Say Goodbye to Cold Seats with This Electric Bidet Clean yourself properly with this electric bidet toilet seat. For a superior hygienic cleanse, this seat comes with warm water, which gives your system less shock, and it even has a heated air dryer. There's also a heated seat for maximum comfort and a nightlight to finish things off, so you know where you're aiming.

Say Hello to Your New Best Friend – this Tiny Robot Say hello Eilik, a little robot with many emotions. He's sensitive to touch and afraid of heights. We love that his personality develops the more you interact with her. Whether you're in need of a bit of company or want a pet but don't have the time or finances to properly care for one, Eilik will be all that and more.

This is One Cool Kettle Welcome to the future with this stunning kettle. We don't use that word lightly. The goose-neck spout gives it supreme accuracy and optimal flow rate, while you can also choose what temperature to the degree with a dial. You can also keep the water at the desired temperature for 60 minutes. Brilliant for tea or pour-over coffee lovers.

We Can't Take Our Eyes Off this Desk Lamp This levitating ball lamp will always capture your attention. The levitating ball is mesmerizing, and it's the switch. You can turn the lights off or on by gently pressing the ball and choosing from the mood lighting.

You Can Now Get Into Your Home with Just Your Fingerprint Ditch your keys and let yourself into your home by using your fingerprint. This smart door lock will also allow you to use a code, fob, smartphone, and an old-fashioned key. We love that you only need a screwdriver to install this clever handle and that it can also be programmed to authorize friends and family to have permanent or timed access.

This Robot Can Mop & Vacuum Your Entire House This robot vacuum cleaner means business. It's perfect for pets as it uses more air power than ever to get every last speck of dust. It also doubles up as a mop, getting your floors even cleaner. This robot scans your home in real-time to avoid furniture and obstacles with laser navigation, and it can also remember the map of several floors in your home for a perfect clean.

This Sleek Trash Can Changes the Bag For You Putting out the trash is one of the worst household chores. This smart trash can is about to make all that more manageable as it's self-changing. Once you're ready to take the bag out, one touch of a button sees the trash can, ties it up, and packages it for you, and then while you're off doing that, it replaces the bag.

This UV Light Will Blast the Germs Out of Your House This UV lamp will kill 99.9% of germs in every room in your house. It uses a UVC germicidal light with a 360-degree beam angle to completely removes odors and dust particles, putting your mind at rest. The lamp can work on three-time modes for up to 60 minutes. It gives you a 30-second warning before getting out of the room and don't forget to take your pets with you.

These Dumbells are the Future of Workouts Strength training can help you manage or lose weight, and it can increase your metabolism to help you burn more calories. This futuristic pair can be adjusted from 5lbs right up to 50lbs for a proper workout in 5lbs increments with interlocking plates. They can even be switched using Alexa if you want to take the weight off.

Get a Notification to Say Your Cup is Ready with This Coffee Maker Notifications can be the worst, but one saying your coffee is ready has undoubtedly got to be among the best. You must make sure your favorite coffee beans are in this smart coffee maker and pick your brew strength. You can set it to a schedule or get it started when you wake up via an app or use a voice command.

Breathe Better and Improve Your Health with an Air Quality Monitor Knowledge is power and this Smart Air Quality Monitor can keep an eye on the air you breathe. It tracks critical factors that affect your air quality and keeps a score, letting you know what it's like in each room. You can then act if you need to by switching on your air purifiers, dehumidifiers, and fans on and off when your indoor air quality shifts. It works a treat if they're also Alexa-compatible, as you don't need to be at home to do that.

Enjoy a Cinematic Experience with this Mini Projector This tiny projector means you can take a big screen anywhere for a cinematic experience up to 120 inches. Even though it's small, it packs a punch, and you can get all of your entertainment in high definition. It works with your smartphone and can bring your shows to life from your Fire Stick and you can even use it with your favorite consoles for an epic gaming experience.

Get Moving in the Morning with an Extra Buzz from a Shock Clock If you want to get up at a different time than everyone else at home, your alarm can disturb them. A Shock Clock is a silent alarm that will give you a sequence of beeps, vibrations, or gentle electric zaps. This trains you to get up quickly and even demands you carry out tasks straight out of bed, like jumping jacks or solving a riddle. It means business.

This Toaster is Precise Choose exactly how you'd like your toast done with this touchscreen panel toaster. Let's face it, the numbers on the dial have never meant anything to us. It's all been guesswork when it comes to toasting until now. You can choose whether it's a bagel, bread, waffle, English muffin, and more and what shade you'd like it done. It also gives you a countdown of when it will be ready.

This Instant Pot Can Replace So Many of Your Favorite Appliances This 9-in-1 Instant Pot works wonders in the kitchen. It can help you cook up 70 percent faster than traditional methods, saving you time. There are so many settings that will make many of your appliances redundant as it can be used as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, rice cooker, and even as a sterilizer.

This Robotic Cleaner Will Get Your Windows Sparkling If you have high windows or are not a cleaning glass fan, this robotic window cleaner will get the job done for you. You can control it with an app so requires minimal effort but for maximum effect, even getting to those hard-to-reach corners. It'll even detect obstacles and adjust for the best clean.

Never Lose Sight of Your Fur Baby with a Camera Ball When you're away from home, you can give yourself peace of mind by checking in on your fur babies with this camera ball. It can roll around your house to find your pet when you want, so you don't have to worry about blind spots which are an issue for many indoor cameras. It can also return to its charging station to keep topped up on power.

This Pen-Like Camera Will Read Text Back to You If you struggle with reading, this pen-like camera will scan your texts and read them back to you. The personal reader is perfect for anyone with dyslexia, other learning disabilities, or visual impairments. It can work anywhere and with dim lighting and doesn't need to be connected to the internet.

Reach Your Health Goals with This Smart Water Bottle Whether you're working out at home, or working, it's important to stay hydrated. This smart water bottle will light up when it's time for your next sip to give you that nudge. It keeps track of every sip you take with its sensor and syncs to an app to make life easy for you.

This Chopping Board and Knife Set Block Will Dry Up You have never seen anything like this smart chopping board and knife. All you have to do after use is wash it and then put it in the stand. With one touch of a button, it will then dry your cutting board and knives keeping them clean and ready for action. Each of the knives and boards are color-coded so you don't have to worry about cross-contamination either. No one wants to get sick.

Meet the New Style Mop and Bucket This is the new style of mop and bucket and it's much more efficient than its predecessor. The flat floor mop can rotate and reach any corners or narrow spaces. The microfiber pads make it also great for cleaning windows too. You don't even need to use your hands as it's got a hands-free squeeze with the bucket built with blades to remove the excess water.

How Did We Survive Without an Echo Show? Once you've got the Echo Show, you will wonder how you ever survived without it. It's not just a smart TV but also a great tool for family organization and entertainment. With Fire TV you can stream over one million shows and movies. But we love that it also has customizable widgets like sticky notes, to-do lists, and shared calendars so everyone knows what they're doing. It can even give you meal inspiration when you're out of ideas if you just ask Alexa.

Gain Back Precious Minutes For Your Morning Routine with This Anti-Fog Mirror Don't waste time clearing a spot on your mirror after a shower every morning. Equipped with anti-fog technology, this LED mirror prevents steam buildup, ensuring a seamless routine. Switch between warm and daylight modes for clear visibility, reducing shaving mishaps. Satisfied reviewers hardwired it, giving five-star ratings.

You Don't Even Need Ink for This Label Printer If you're thinking about shaping up for spring, this portable label maker will help you make labels and stickers for whatever you need. Whether it's labeling your spices or dry goods, to organizing your garden shed. It connects wirelessly and is easy to use even though it has over 60 fonts to choose from as well as over 400 borders to help you create cute designs. It's so good for printing logos and Christmas labels.

Understand Your Body Better with This Smart Scale Understanding your body is crucial to better health and a smart scale can help you do that. It connects with the Renpho smart app to level up your fitness game. It also works seamlessly with fitness apps like Fitbit App and Google Fit. Of course, it shows your body weight on the scale, but that's not all. It will also tell you other body composition data like BMI and body fat percentage, so you can easily track your progress and see how those metrics change.

This 3-in-1 Charging Station Will Power Up Your Apple Devices in One Go Get a spot where you can power up your Apple products. Charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at the same time with just one cable on this 3-in-1 Charging Station. No more dealing with messy wires. It can charge your devices in just a couple of hours. It's perfect for your bedside table. The soft blue light won't disturb your sleep, so you can charge your devices overnight without any worries.