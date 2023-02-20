These 37 Amazon Finds Prove That You Don’t Have to Spend a Fortune to Have a Beautiful Home

Shopping for your home can be overwhelming. Are you looking for practical pieces, or are you looking to update the decor in your space? Either way, you don’t want to pay through the nose for something when there are bargains to be discovered. With such a breadth of cheap products available on Amazon, especially those that have few reviews to assure you, it can be hard to know if you’re buying a quality product. It’s easy to feel skeptical. But we’ve curated a range of products to ease your mind. We’ve picked impressive frugal finds for your home that are stylish, functional, and, most importantly, budget-friendly. You may have been burned before on an Amazon risk, but no more. Our list will convince you that affordability and quality can go hand in hand. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your home decor, organize your space, or add some new pieces to your collection we have found something for every room, if not everyone.

This Comfy Footrest Doubles Up as a Clever Storage Unit If you want to take comfort levels up a notch, look no further than this soft woven footrest. The cotton is not only super soft but durable too. It also doubles up as a secret storage unit, with a discreet zip to stash items you don't want to be seen. 'Great product at a great price!…Very happy with this purchase,' one five-star reviewer shared.

This Elegant Dinnerware Set Has an Edge This is it if you're looking for a new dinnerware set for four people that is also excellent value for money. The set includes four mugs, four dinner plates, and four bowls, and they've got an edge to them with their soft square design. They're an absolute hit with reviewers, scoring nearly 3K five stars.

This Alarm Clock Doesn't Tick Want something cute to tell the time and not have to get your phone out or look at anything digital? This vintage alarm clock doesn't tick. It's available in gray, green and pink as well but we prefer the milk-white with its gold accents. It also has a soft night light when you need it.

This Bed Set Is an Insanely Good Value This three-piece bed set is of unbelievable value and quality. It has pillowcases and a duvet cover for $10.99, and it scored an impressive 4.3 stars. The duvet cover has four corner ties to keep the comforter in place. It's available in several colors and ranges from twin to king-size. One five-star reviewer wrote: 'This is the best quality Duvet I have found yet on Amazon! Very great quality material. Very soft & thick material!'

This Unique Coffee Table Is an Absolute Steal We love this small coffee table. It has an extra shelf beneath, which is great for coffee table books, remotes, speakers, and all the stuff that could typically get in your way. It's also easy to assemble.

This Velvet Cushion Looks Expensive This decorative cushion is under $10 and looks like you should have paid much more than that. The velvet is soft and will help lift your bedroom, living room, or office. It comes in 30 colors, so you're bound to find one that fits your aesthetic. It doesn't come with the cushion insert, but it's excellent value for money.

This Vanity Table Is Great Value for the Money This vanity table set gives you a whole lot of kit for an affordable price. The set has a white table, two drawers, and a comfy seat. But not only that, but it also has an LED tri-fold mirror. The vanity table is an excellent addition to any bedroom or dressing room to store jewelry and cosmetics.

This Rug Will Add Timeless Style to Your Space This rug looks more expensive than it is. It has a timeless style and recreates the textured effect of high-end rugs, but thankfully not the price tag. This vintage-style rug has a low pile, which doesn't shed, and is flat and smooth, so it's easy to run a vacuum over.

This Dresser Works in the Bedroom This dresser might not come already assembled, but it takes five minutes, and no tools are required. The unit has four drawers and will look great in the bedroom or guest room. This dresser has impressed people who have bought it. One five-star reviewer wrote: 'I highly recommend if you need some small drawers!'

This Peel & Stick Wallpaper Gives an Instant Uplift Immediately upgrade your home with vintage-style peel-and-stick wallpaper. The emerald green with the bird and floral design adds richness to any room. The vinyl material makes it practical as it's waterproof and easy to clean. As with any wallpaper, it's best to have an extra pair of hands to help you line it up.

This Comforter Is the Best Steal This comforter is a steal with the polyester microfiber filling designed to have the same softness as duck down and can be used all year round, whether as a comforter or as a duvet insert. There are four corner ties to secure it in place, and the material is good for moisture-wicking, so it keeps you from overheating. You can pop it into the washing machine and the tumble dryer when it needs cleaning. One customer wrote: 'Perfect fit for our king-size bed. Look and feels very nice. Better than expected for the price.'

This Faux Leather Sofa Can Transform Into a Bed This is one very cool chair to have in your home because this faux leather chaise has dual functionality. It can be used as an accent chair in a living space, and you can soften it up with throws and cushions, and when you need it, it can be laid flat for an additional bed. 'This was just what I wanted in a small space, which is very nice. I am so happy I bought this,' one happy customer shared.

This Simple Full-Length Mirror Makes Your Space Lighter We like the simplicity of this full-length mirror. They say mirrors can make a room look bigger and add light to the space. This mirror comes with a black or gold alloy frame, and depending on your aesthetic, it has a stable bracket to lean or can be wall-mounted. One five-star reviewer shared: 'No complaints with this mirror for the price. It came super safely packaged and arrived very quickly!'

Customize This Runner for Your Home This low-pile runner is a fantastic price. It will look great in a hallway or a kitchen. It's suitable for high-traffic areas because of the stain-resistant nylon pile. It comes with a non-slip rubber backing, so you don't have to worry about buying extra grippers, as it should hold. The wonderful feature of this rug is that you can customize the size too.

We Love This Simple Yet Elegant Bench This Kyoto bench is simple yet, stylish. It makes for an exciting bench for an entrance, or you can use it as a dining bench. It can even be brought into the living space with accent pillows for extra seating. It's available in four more colors, including Antique White and Antique Navy, depending on your preferred aesthetic.

This Storage Container Set Will Sort Out Your Pantry Make your pantry look worthy of a TV show with these airtight containers. This 16-piece set is excellent value for money and comes with reusable labels, so you see exactly what you're cooking with. In this super-value set, you get four tall containers, four large containers, four medium containers, and four small containers.

This Set of Knives Has Everything You Need You need a good set of knives to cook with, but if you're not looking to spend a fortune on professional-grade blades, this black stainless steel set will get the job done. You have everything you need to get a cook ongoing, with a chef's knife, a paring knife, a bread knife, a utility knife, a carving knife, and even a Santoku knife. The Santoku knife has three uses: mincing, dicing, and slicing. They are even dishwasher-safe.

This Five-Star Hamper Is Ridiculously Cheap This laundry hamper is ridiculously cheap but thankfully doesn't look it. It can be used for storing laundry or around the house for throws and blankets, toys, and other items you don't want on display. It comes in white, black, or gray and has two handy handles to make laundry much more manageable. Those who have bought it have only left it five stars.

If You're Short On Space This Shoe Rack Is Perfect This narrow shoe rack is great for a small entryway. It's lightweight enough to be able to move around when you need it and can store up to eight pairs of shoes. There are no tools required to set this shelf up and you can even remove one of the layers to fit taller boots or heels. If you have lots of shoes in your household, you can get a 10-tier model. That's a whole lot of shoes.

Light Up Your Life With These Motion Sensor Lights Light up your way with these motion sensor LED lights. The battery-operated lights can be stuck anywhere; we like them in a dark closet. They only turn on if it's dark and will automatically switch off after 15 seconds if no more motion is detected. They come in warm or cool light, depending on what you prefer.

This Vibrant Print Set Will Add a Pop of Color Add a pop of color to your home with this set of six botanical prints. Each of the designs, inspired by flower markets worldwide, have dramatically different methods that work well together whether you want to use them all together or at various spots around the home; this is a great set, especially for the money.

Frame Memories With This Economical Picture Frame Set If you want to make a simple statement in your home but keep it affordable, these picture frames will do the trick. The picture frame is light and uses plexiglass, which is shatterproof and will protect your art or photos from moisture and dust. These 8.5 x 11-inch picture frames can also fit 6 x 8-inch photos if you prefer white space around them. There are two hooks on each frame for horizontal or vertical hanging.

Keep Everything Organized With These Shower Caddies Having to hop out of a shower to grab your shampoo is pretty miserable, or having a pile of bottles on the shower floor. Have all your favorite products to hand with these impressive shower caddies. These rustproof shower caddies, which you can just stick onto tiles, come with two shelves and can withstand pump action. It also has a soap basket and two hooks to hang your washcloths. You'll have everything you need.

These Book Ends Help Shelves Look Stylish Let's face it, who uses book ends anymore? We love the design of these bookends; they're designed to keep your heaviest books in place. They're more for decoration than much else, so they must look cute. Reviewers love them, too, as they've scored 4.7 stars on Amazon. One five-star fan shared: 'Very satisfied with the quality and love how it looks in the floating shelves.'

Go Boho With This Macrame Mirror We love this macrame hanging mirror which is so retro. We can't believe the price. The octagonal shape adds something a little different to a space. One five-star reviewer shared: 'This macrame mirror is absolutely adorable! I wasn't sure of the quality due to the very cheap price, but I'm beyond happy with it!'

This Dried Floral Bouquet Will Last For Years If you want to elevate your space and be on-trend, try this dried floral bouquet. It includes dried plants, including pampas grass, reed grass, eucalyptus, and bunny tails. This will give your room a natural element and last up to three years. If you want it to hold its shape, you can use a spritz of hairspray which should do the trick.

Enjoy Your Warmer Weather With This Outdoor Dining Set Get ready for summer with this six-piece outdoor dining set. The table and parasol that can be tilted to protect you from the sun come with four comfy chairs. It's made from powder-coated steel, so it can be used all year round as it's weather and rustproof, but if you want to store it away during the colder months, the chairs are foldable for easy storage.

This Drawer Organizer Makes Underwear Neat & Tidy Do you want to make your life neat? This drawer organizer will fit in your drawer and neatly organize your underwear, socks, belts; you name it. It's collapsible, too, but we're not sure why it wouldn't be in constant use. Reviewers have said each compartment can fit around two pairs of socks, which is plenty—no more piles.