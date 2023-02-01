From Drab to Fab: Revamp Your Home With These Stylish Must-Haves

Spring cleaning? More like spring sprucing up. There’s no better time to refresh the house than when the sun starts shining a little more. It’s incredible how much little changes around the home can make a big difference in the look and feel of a room. Whether it’s a new piece of furniture, that perfect wall decor item, or some effortless accents, this list will give that home a major glow-up.
This Coffee Table Is Simple and Elegant
Glass is a great coffee table material because it blends into the room. This Glass Top Coffee Table also has gold accents that bring a little glamour, but not in a flashy way.
Add Dimension With This Arched Mirror
Mirrors are not just for checking appearances. They can add dimension and light refraction to a room as well. This simple Arched Mirror is a great item that can be placed on top of furniture or hung on the wall.
This Waterfall Velvet Ottoman Is Super Unique
Add color and style to the living room with this Waterfall Velvet Ottoman. The unique design won’t be found in many other people’s homes, making it a coveted item.
This Upholstered Ottoman Is Perfect for a Vanity
This Upholstered Ottoman brings plush seating to a vanity station or desk area. This is an excellent addition to the bedroom, and the top even comes off, revealing a small storage area.
Make a Temporary Change With This Chevron Peel & Stick Wallpaper
Peel and Stick Wallpaper is a great way to make a change but not commit because it can be easily removed. This simple chevron pattern is an excellent option for an accent wall in the home.
This Console Table Gives the Room a Modern Edge
A great way to transform a home is to add some modern elements. It makes the space feel fresh and new. This Console Table brings that modern style into the home furnishings.
This Black & White Storage Box Hides Junk
Every home has those random items we can’t quite get rid of. This Black & White Storage Box is the perfect place to hide those items in plain sight, so the items are retrievable but not seen.
This Sherpa Throw Blanket Is the Ultimate Item for Chilly Nights
There’s nothing better than curling up in a plush blanket on a rainy, chilly night. This Sherpa Throw Blanket is an ultra-cozy and soft option to throw on the couch for those nights.
This Disco Ball Planter Pot Brings the Funky Vibes
Take some style tips from the 70s with this Disco Ball Planter Pot. The reflecting mirrors all over the plant make rainbow lights all over the room when placed next to a window, which brings a fun vibe into the room.
These Humidifiers Are Stylish Yet Functional
Adding a humidifier to a room can make a big difference in preventing dry, scratchy throats. And these ceramic Humidifiers have a unique look that blends right in with the rest of the room’s decoration style.
This Rattan Nightstand Is a Great Basic
Every room needs an excellent nightstand to hold the alarm clock, a water glass, glasses, and other crucial nighttime items. This simple Rattan Nightstand is a perfect example of an elevated basic that gets the job done.
These Accent Table Lamps Almost Look Like Mushrooms
Mushroom lamps have taken the internet by storm, but they can look a little childish. These Accent Table Lamps have a similar shape but in a much more elevated way that feels a bit more adult.
These Leather Boxes Are Decor and Storage
These Leather Boxes can be strategically placed around the home to add a textural element and store unsightly items. These are perfect for entryway tables or a guest bathroom.
Add Some Dimension With These Bamboo Woven Baskets
The wall space doesn’t only need to have two-dimensional elements. A unique way to decorate the room is to add three-dimensional features like these Bamboo Woven Baskets.
This Rattan Coffee Table Is Very Beachy
The house doesn’t need to be near the beach to have a beachy feel, and this Rattan Coffee Table proves it. This simple coffee table brings all the vacation house vibes we all want year-round.
This Globe Floor Light Is Simple, But Still Interesting
Add some warm, glowy light with this adjustable Globe Floor Light. It’s perfect for reading underneath as the light that comes off is not too harsh.
Brighten Up a Room With This Area Rug
This Medallion Distressed Non-Shedding Area Rug has a pleasing design that brings a lot of warmth into the room. It also comes in a few different colors to be customized to the room.
These Shag Throw Pillows Bring the Fluff
Fluffy elements are a fun way to add luxury to a room. These Shag Throw Pillows would make a lovely addition to a bed set or a couch.
This Curved Sofa Works in Oddly-Shaped Rooms
This Curved Sofa is a unique home seating option. It works better in oddly shaped rooms than a traditional, boxy-style sofa.
This Geometric Coir Doormat Welcomes Guests Into the Home
Even the doormat can bring the vibes, and this Geometric Coir Doormat proves it. The abstract shapes have a pleasing display, making the perfect spot for people to wipe their feet.
This Vintage Flower Pot Is Giving Victorian Vibes
Add antique and old-school decor elements to the home with this Vintage Flower Pot. It’s a great way to add some greenery to the house.
This Glass Leg Coffee Table Adds a Modern Element
This sturdy White and Glass Leg Coffee Table is a simple and neutral element for the home. It is the perfect fit for a modern decor household.
This Pablo Picasso Wall Art Is a Total Classic
Bring a classic artist into the home with this Pablo Picasso Wall Art. It’s a simple drawing that can blend in with any other home decor style.
These Tree Ring Art Prints Bring Nature Indoors
These Art Prints are in an interesting addition to the wall space that evokes the outdoors. It’s not initially obvious what is pictured in these art prints, but when looked at closely the rings of a tree are evident.
This Garden Flower Duvet Cover Is Fun For Spring
Take some inspiration from nature outside with this Garden Flower Duvet Cover. It’s bright, bold, and highly comfortable as well.
This Modern Ceramic Vase Is Bold
Add some texture and design with this blue Modern Ceramic Vase. It has such an exciting design that it can even be used without plants as a decor item.
This Tufted Headboard Is a Neutral Dream
Neutral colors are a great way to decorate the home because nothing can clash with them. This Tufted Headboard can go with pretty much any bedding set, which makes it the perfect base for the ideal bedspread.
These Sheer Curtains Let the Light In
When the sun is shining, the light needs to be let in. These delicate Sheer Curtains allow light to seep into the home and wash the room with a glowing light.
This Side Table Is Convenient for Storage
This simple Side Table can be easily rolled from room to room. This is great for drinks, magazines, candles, or pretty much anything.
This Linen Tablecloth Is a Simple Base
The dinner table will always look more put together when adding a tablecloth. This basic Linen Tablecloth is a neutral way to set the table. It lets the rest of the added elements do the shining.
This Leather Ottoman Pouf Can Double as a Coffee Table
This beautiful Leather Ottoman Pouf can be used as a footrest and a coffee table. To make it a coffee table, all that’s needed is a wooden tray.
These Cotton Kitchen Towels Bring the Funk
These Folkulture Cotton Kitchen Towels have unique, abstract patterns that make even drying dishes stylish. It’s an easy way to add that little flare to the kitchen.
This Classic Chandelier Is a Simple Statement Piece
Add overhead lighting in an entryway or over the dinner table with this simple Chandelier. It almost fades into the room and isn’t an overbearing presence.
These Smart Pathway Lights Show the Way
These Smart Pathway Lights connect to smartphones and can be remotely changed. This is convenient for coming home late at night.
These Modern Wall Sconces Are a Unique Way to Add Light
Mix modern and classic styles with these modern Wall Sconces. The simple globe design is the perfect size for bathroom lighting.
These Wood Bookends Keep Things in Order
Not only do these Wood Bookends look nice, but they also do the important job of keeping books in the proper upright position. And these simple wooden bookends blend right in with a wooden bookshelf.
This Floor Lamp Doubles as a Display Space
We love a multi-functional home product because it makes the most of existing space. That’s exactly what this Floor Lamp is, with three shelves displaying small items like pictures or plants.
These Mid-Century Modern Dining Chairs Add a Pop of Color
Stay in line with classic design styles with these Mid-Century Modern Dining Chairs. They have a simple shape that isn’t distracting from the rest of the room.