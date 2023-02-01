From Drab to Fab: Revamp Your Home With These Stylish Must-Haves

Spring cleaning? More like spring sprucing up. There’s no better time to refresh the house than when the sun starts shining a little more. It’s incredible how much little changes around the home can make a big difference in the look and feel of a room. Whether it’s a new piece of furniture, that perfect wall decor item, or some effortless accents, this list will give that home a major glow-up.

This Coffee Table Is Simple and Elegant Glass is a great coffee table material because it blends into the room. This Glass Top Coffee Table also has gold accents that bring a little glamour, but not in a flashy way. Find it on Amazon

Add Dimension With This Arched Mirror Mirrors are not just for checking appearances. They can add dimension and light refraction to a room as well. This simple Arched Mirror is a great item that can be placed on top of furniture or hung on the wall. Find it on Amazon

This Waterfall Velvet Ottoman Is Super Unique Add color and style to the living room with this Waterfall Velvet Ottoman. The unique design won’t be found in many other people’s homes, making it a coveted item. Find it on Amazon

This Upholstered Ottoman Is Perfect for a Vanity This Upholstered Ottoman brings plush seating to a vanity station or desk area. This is an excellent addition to the bedroom, and the top even comes off, revealing a small storage area. Find it on Amazon

Make a Temporary Change With This Chevron Peel & Stick Wallpaper Peel and Stick Wallpaper is a great way to make a change but not commit because it can be easily removed. This simple chevron pattern is an excellent option for an accent wall in the home. Find it on Amazon

This Console Table Gives the Room a Modern Edge A great way to transform a home is to add some modern elements. It makes the space feel fresh and new. This Console Table brings that modern style into the home furnishings. Find it on Amazon

This Sherpa Throw Blanket Is the Ultimate Item for Chilly Nights There’s nothing better than curling up in a plush blanket on a rainy, chilly night. This Sherpa Throw Blanket is an ultra-cozy and soft option to throw on the couch for those nights. Find it on Amazon

This Disco Ball Planter Pot Brings the Funky Vibes Take some style tips from the 70s with this Disco Ball Planter Pot. The reflecting mirrors all over the plant make rainbow lights all over the room when placed next to a window, which brings a fun vibe into the room. Find it on Amazon

These Humidifiers Are Stylish Yet Functional Adding a humidifier to a room can make a big difference in preventing dry, scratchy throats. And these ceramic Humidifiers have a unique look that blends right in with the rest of the room’s decoration style. Find it on Amazon

This Rattan Nightstand Is a Great Basic Every room needs an excellent nightstand to hold the alarm clock, a water glass, glasses, and other crucial nighttime items. This simple Rattan Nightstand is a perfect example of an elevated basic that gets the job done. Find it on Amazon

These Accent Table Lamps Almost Look Like Mushrooms Mushroom lamps have taken the internet by storm, but they can look a little childish. These Accent Table Lamps have a similar shape but in a much more elevated way that feels a bit more adult. Find it on Amazon

These Leather Boxes Are Decor and Storage These Leather Boxes can be strategically placed around the home to add a textural element and store unsightly items. These are perfect for entryway tables or a guest bathroom. Find it on Amazon

Add Some Dimension With These Bamboo Woven Baskets The wall space doesn’t only need to have two-dimensional elements. A unique way to decorate the room is to add three-dimensional features like these Bamboo Woven Baskets. Find it on Amazon

This Rattan Coffee Table Is Very Beachy The house doesn’t need to be near the beach to have a beachy feel, and this Rattan Coffee Table proves it. This simple coffee table brings all the vacation house vibes we all want year-round. Find it on Amazon

This Globe Floor Light Is Simple, But Still Interesting Add some warm, glowy light with this adjustable Globe Floor Light. It’s perfect for reading underneath as the light that comes off is not too harsh. Find it on Amazon

Brighten Up a Room With This Area Rug This Medallion Distressed Non-Shedding Area Rug has a pleasing design that brings a lot of warmth into the room. It also comes in a few different colors to be customized to the room. Find it on Amazon

These Shag Throw Pillows Bring the Fluff Fluffy elements are a fun way to add luxury to a room. These Shag Throw Pillows would make a lovely addition to a bed set or a couch. Find it on Amazon

This Curved Sofa Works in Oddly-Shaped Rooms This Curved Sofa is a unique home seating option. It works better in oddly shaped rooms than a traditional, boxy-style sofa. Find it on Amazon

This Geometric Coir Doormat Welcomes Guests Into the Home Even the doormat can bring the vibes, and this Geometric Coir Doormat proves it. The abstract shapes have a pleasing display, making the perfect spot for people to wipe their feet. Find it on Amazon

This Vintage Flower Pot Is Giving Victorian Vibes Add antique and old-school decor elements to the home with this Vintage Flower Pot. It’s a great way to add some greenery to the house. Find it on Amazon

These Tree Ring Art Prints Bring Nature Indoors These Art Prints are in an interesting addition to the wall space that evokes the outdoors. It’s not initially obvious what is pictured in these art prints, but when looked at closely the rings of a tree are evident. Find it on Amazon

This Modern Ceramic Vase Is Bold Add some texture and design with this blue Modern Ceramic Vase. It has such an exciting design that it can even be used without plants as a decor item. Find it on Amazon

This Tufted Headboard Is a Neutral Dream Neutral colors are a great way to decorate the home because nothing can clash with them. This Tufted Headboard can go with pretty much any bedding set, which makes it the perfect base for the ideal bedspread. Find it on Amazon

These Sheer Curtains Let the Light In When the sun is shining, the light needs to be let in. These delicate Sheer Curtains allow light to seep into the home and wash the room with a glowing light. Find it on Amazon

This Side Table Is Convenient for Storage This simple Side Table can be easily rolled from room to room. This is great for drinks, magazines, candles, or pretty much anything. Find it on Amazon

This Linen Tablecloth Is a Simple Base The dinner table will always look more put together when adding a tablecloth. This basic Linen Tablecloth is a neutral way to set the table. It lets the rest of the added elements do the shining. Find it on Amazon

This Leather Ottoman Pouf Can Double as a Coffee Table This beautiful Leather Ottoman Pouf can be used as a footrest and a coffee table. To make it a coffee table, all that’s needed is a wooden tray. Find it on Amazon

This Classic Chandelier Is a Simple Statement Piece Add overhead lighting in an entryway or over the dinner table with this simple Chandelier. It almost fades into the room and isn’t an overbearing presence. Find it on Amazon

These Modern Wall Sconces Are a Unique Way to Add Light Mix modern and classic styles with these modern Wall Sconces. The simple globe design is the perfect size for bathroom lighting. Find it on Amazon

These Wood Bookends Keep Things in Order Not only do these Wood Bookends look nice, but they also do the important job of keeping books in the proper upright position. And these simple wooden bookends blend right in with a wooden bookshelf. Find it on Amazon

This Floor Lamp Doubles as a Display Space We love a multi-functional home product because it makes the most of existing space. That’s exactly what this Floor Lamp is, with three shelves displaying small items like pictures or plants. Find it on Amazon