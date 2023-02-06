From Swipe to Sweetheart: 38 Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Fresh Relationships

A new relationship is tricky to navigate. You’re stuck between wanting to shower them with love, but also don’t want to scare them away. What you’ve got to remember is that the beginnings of a relationship are exciting, so you should embrace it. With Valentine’s Day coming up, finding the perfect gift that says what you want it to be challenging. You want to show appreciation for your sweetheart but don’t want it to be over-the-top, cheesy, or worse, a disappointment.

Don’t worry, though; we’ve got you covered. We have scoured through Amazon to find a mix of the perfect gifts for people at the beginning of their relationships. There are certainly a few heart-shaped romantic gestures and some ideas for fun experiences that will go down a treat. It certainly has something for everyone.

These Love Cards Will Take Your Relationship to the Next Level If you're ready to take your relationship to the next level, these love cards might help you get there. There are five categories which include past and future, intimacy, and individual — all of which are designed to be real conversation starters and leave no place to hide. To get the most out of it, it's best to set aside time with no distractions and ensure you answer honestly to see where it leads.

Pen Secret Love Notes & Hide Them in This Bottle If you're still in the honeymoon phase and have the energy to write each other sweet love notes, you can pen secret messages in these capsules. Inside these pills is a blank piece of paper on which you can write your letter. It's way more romantic than a text.

Make It a Starry Night for Your Love With This Personalized Map Is there a significant time in your loved one's life that they treasure? Could it be as simple as the time they were born? This personalized star constellation map illustrates the stars at a given time but not only, but it also contains the coordinates and brightness of each known star.

This Heart-Shaped Dish Is Perfect for a Serious Cook If your new partner loves to cook, they will love nothing more than quality cookware. What's better than Le Creuset? This deep red dish comes in a heart shape but doesn't say you're a cheeseball. This dish will last a lifetime as long as it's cared for. This classy kit will help you make bread, casseroles, and puddings.

Upgrade to This Electric Wine Opener If you enjoy a drop of wine, this electric wine opener is a must-buy. Why would you mess around trying to get a corkscrew out yourself after you've tried one of these that gets the job done in seconds? It even has a foil cutter too. That can be so fiddly! This set also comes with an aerator pourer which helps your wine breathe before it hits the glass.

This Macrame Kit Is Ideal for Lovers of Crafting If your partner loves crafting and has vowed to learn a new skill this year, you can help them. This DIY Macrame kit is stunning. If they can pull it off, they say it's for the beginner level; it will give them an attractive feather design that they can even hang as art in their home or gift to someone. Talk about rewarding art.

Give Them the Scent of Home With This Homesick Candle If your partner is from out of town, why not remind them of home with this Homesick candle? New York smells like Fall, with a nutmeg, cinnamon, and apple blend, while Montana gives a hit of minty, citrusy scent to bring back memories of open plains and winter air. These candles can be drilled by state, city, and even country. They last a long time, too, with up to 80 hours of burning time. Have fun with it.

Mark Your Favorite Place in the World With This Map Print Pick somewhere important and frame it. Perhaps where you met? You can customize the maps, put the name and the location, and they will be reproduced for you. All you have to do is get a frame. We love the simple aesthetic, which will look great in any room.

Make the Best Champagne Cocktail With This Kit Have some fun and create the perfect champagne cocktail together. This stylish cocktail kit contains all you need to create a banging mix; a small batch of elderflower, lemongrass and orange zest syrup tastes like elderflower liqueur without the alcohol, which you then mix with champagne. Sadly it doesn't come with bubbles, so you'll have to get a bottle on top.

Less Is More With This Photo Frame Keep it simple. Sometimes less is more. It might be too early to picture the two of you, but what about their fur baby or a location where you've been together? Unlike most frames, this has a floating glass brass design. It's got a locket closure and an easel set up, so it will sit nicely on a console table or nightstand.

Get Spicy & Grow Your Own Chili If your partner likes things hot, why not grow their own chilis? You can get lots of chili starter kits, but we love the color of this dwarf chili pepper. Be warned; these chilis are seriously hot too. They can be grown at any time, even on a windowsill, and can be added to cooking once developed.

This Tiny Fire Pit Is Perfect for Date Night There are a lot of tabletop fire pits on the market, but we love this terrazzo style. If your partner doesn't have lots of space for a regular-sized fire pit, what about this fire bowl? It's smokeless and odorless, and it runs on alcohol great than 95%, like bioethanol. It can even be brought inside to create quite the ambiance. Smores and date night? Sounds perfect.

This Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set Will Get You in the Mood Set the mood with this aromatherapy diffuser and essential oil set. The wood grain-style diffuser can run for up to eight hours and has different light settings depending on the vibe. So many oils come with it that they won't even have to worry about topping up for quite a while. Each oil is known to have benefits, like mood-boosting orange and spearmint. At the same time, clove is known to be an aphrodisiac to get you in the mood.

Create a Twinkling Garden With These Pretty Solar Lights These solar lights are like fireflies in your garden. The decorative lights can be planted on the balcony or in the garden, depending on available space. The solar light is held by very light flexible wires that sway in the wind. They're also easy to use with no plugs or cables required as they get all their energy from the sun.

Coffee Lovers Will Adore This Tasting Selection From Around the World If you've got a coffee lover on your hands, why not take them around the world with eight coffees from around the world? We like ground coffee to make it as quick as possible, but if you prefer, you can get whole bean bags. From Guatemala to India, there are around four cups to be enjoyed with each pouch in this coffee taster pack.

Spell It Out With This Fun Felt Letter Board Your partner can have some fun with this felt letter board. They might want to write their weekly menu, a to-do list, or even a cheeky message. This square board is 10 inches, so it doesn't take up too much room and comes with 300 letters. If you want to spell something specific, you can check if enough characters are using an online editor.

You Can't Say No To Heart-Shaped Chocolate If budget is a challenge, this tasty bag of Reese's Miniatures and Hearts Milk Chocolate will say it all. We love the little heart-shaped candies, and there are so many; you might even get a few too. 'I loved sticking these with little goodies for Valentine's day. Enough for three people and extra for me to enjoy,' one five-star reviewer shared.

Breakfast Is About to Get Even Better With This Waffle Maker Waffles are already a 10/10 breakfast, but they are made even more delicious with this heart-shaped waffle maker. This tiny delight is small enough for kitchens lacking storage and doesn't take up too much countertop space. If the heart shape is a bit too full for you, it comes in 19 other colors and designs.

Get Ready for Travel With This Passport Holder What's a better way to say 'I want to see the world with you' than a sophisticated passport holder? This leather holder can fit in your pocket and hold important documents, like your passport, credit card, ticket, and more. Popping everything in one safe place will make your partner look like they know what they're doing, and they won't have to rummage through their bag.

This Coffee Cup Says 'I Love You' Make coffee special with a love heart mug that even comes with a heart-shaped spoon. Tik Tokers rave about double-walled glass mugs, but this puts a fun spin on it. Top tip, if you notice a bump on the bottom, don't worry, as that's where it's insulated. They call it a 'technical bump.' Another thing to note is that it's handwash only.

Gift a Relaxing Shower With These Shower Bombs Do you want to be the one that changes your partner's shower experience? These shower bombs are the new thing. People can not get enough because you just pop these melts in the corner of the shower, away from the direct spray of water, and they create spa-like steam. They are infused with essential oils and natural fragrances with six scent experiences per pack.

They'll Never Want to Take Off This Wearable Blanket Ok, so we're not sure you can share this one, but this wearable blanket is likely to be the most comfortable thing your partner will wear. It's so warm and cozy they might not want to get out of it. The plush fluffy sherpa is fantastic for nights in, but it also keeps you warm on nights outside, relaxing by a campfire or beach.

Keep Your Dates as Exciting as They Can Be With This Challenge Set If you're at the beginning of a relationship, this pack of date challenges is good fun. It includes 35 exciting date ideas, and the deal is that you have to go on a date no matter what. There's some fun to be had, and it stops things from getting stale, right? Top tip: If you're hungry, pick the card from the grub category because at least you can guarantee the food will be involved.

Have Some Fun With These Tie-Dye Crocs Crocs are a style choice. You either love them or loathe them. We absolutely love these blotched tie-dye Crocs. Perfect for anyone to rock about wherever you please. They've got a warm fleece lining, so your toes will be warm. If you want to, they can be customized with fun shoe charms, but you've got to pay extra. If you're thinking about these, go up a shoe size for maximum comfort.

We Love These Classy Marble Coasters If your partner likes attention to detail and loves interior design, these white marble coasters are a treat. They have a brass detail that runs through them, just off-center, making them attractive. They're large enough for any glass or mug.' one five-star reviewer shared: 'This set of six coasters is precisely what I was looking for.

Let Your Partner Leave Their Toothbrush at Yours If you want your partner to come and spend more time at yours, why not get them their own toothbrush they can leave there? This electric toothbrush is 100% more effective at removing plaque than a manual one, so it's worth the extra money. This model can last up to two weeks, so it's also excellent for vacationing.

This Handheld Massage Gun Will Work Out Your Partner's Knots This new handheld muscle massager will work those knots out in no time. With this super quiet massager, your partner can choose from six heads to hit the right spot. Reviewers seem to love it, mainly because they also manage to get some use out of it. 'I get a lot of good use out of it, too – definitely after a hard workout or stress in the shoulders,' one five-star reviewer wrote.

These Glass Bottles Will Look Fantastic in Their Kitchen These bottles are a fantastic addition to the kitchen if your partner likes to cook. Whether it's olive oil, syrups, vinaigrettes, or even liquor, these glass bottles with sophisticated golden pourers come with readymade labels and a few blanks, just in case.

These Foldable Camping Chairs Come With a Back Warmer Make sitting under the stars as comfortable and cozy as possible with this camping chair with a heater. Yes, you read that right. The foldable chairs have three temperature setting to warm your back and butt. It also has a storage pocket to hold the valuables you want at your fingertips and a cooler holder for your drinks. It sounds like a throne.

Make Your Own Almond Milk With This Nut Machine If your partner is always buying non-dairy milk, a nut milk maker would be a thoughtful gift. This beautiful machine can make up non-dairy alternatives that are preservative and chemical-free with just a press of a button. One five-star reviewer shared: 'It's a fun and easy way to experiment with making your plant-based milk.'

This Heart-Shaped Tea Infuser Is Sweet & Thoughtful If you've got a tea lover on your hands, these heart-shaped infuser spoons are a sweet thought and useful too. They open up like a locket, and then you pour how many teas you want before closing. For extra safety, you can also use a muslin bag so no leaves can escape. They've got a long handle, so you can even use them in a water bottle or iced tea in summer.

Create Your Own Movie Theater With This Fun Projector Get a movie night going with an excellent projector. This has a built-in speaker, but you can connect to external audio for a bigger sound. This can be taken into the yard for an outdoor theater experience, and it's not complicated to fire up, either. It's compatible with a TV stick, or you can even hook your smartphone up. It's great if you're hosting a party and want to stick old videos or pictures up too.

These Earbuds to Enjoy Their Favorite Tunes If your loved one struggles with their headphones, constantly untangling the wires or finding their Bluetooth speakers too bulky, then convert them to earbuds. We love these Beats earbuds as they come in bright red (and other colors), but they're that much harder to lose. They're comfortable to wear as you can pick the best size ear tips for you, and they come with two listening modes so you can block everyone out or keep it in transparency mode, which allows you to hear someone coming.

This Will Be the Greatest Beach Blanket You've Ever Had We adore this waterproof beach blanket. It not only looks great with the coastal blue stripes, but it has a zippered pocket to secure your valuables so you can enjoy yourself without searching for your phone and keys every five minutes. It's even got an extra layer of padding for supreme comfort levels. This blanket is large enough to fit two adults lying down and, more so, is an ideal space for picnic dates in the park or spending a day on the beach.

This Toiletry Bag for Folks Who Love To Be Organized This toiletry bag holds a lot of stuff; even better, it keeps it organized. It's great for travel and everyday use, like when they're staying at yours or heading to the gym. There are ten separate pockets so your partner can finely tune the order of their toiletries, and there's a handy hanger so they can put a door, hook, or rail on the bag.

This Heart-Shaped Cutting Board Is Great for Dinner Parties Even though it's Valentine's Day, and this is a heart-shaped cutting board, you need to remember the simple style is timeless. If your partner loves to host dinner parties or holiday get-togethers, this cutting board will not look out of place or, worse, cheesy. It's made from acacia wood and not recommended to put in