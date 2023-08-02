39 frugal finds on amazon that will seriously impress without hurting your wallet

With these fantastic finds, you can indulge in smart and savvy shopping without compromising value or functionality. Join SPY as we take you on an adventure, unveiling an array of products that will leave you seriously impressed and eager to save while splurging on happiness. So, without further ado, let’s dive into this delightful collection and witness firsthand how watching your pennies and fun can go hand in hand. Get ready to make your life more efficient, stylish, and enjoyable with these affordable gems that promise to make your budget sigh with relief.

Pimple Patches Apply one of these Rael Pimple Patches at the first sign of an angry breakout. These overnight hydrocolloid acne patches are effective for blemish, zit coverage, and absorption. Find it on Amazon

Weekly Pill Organizer Stay organized while on the move with this Sukuos Weekly Pill Organizer. This BPA-free case is designed for twice-daily use for efficiently sorting your pills and supplements. Find it on Amazon

Key Chain with Tassel This stylish Adorve Key Ring offers a convenient wristlet key chain with a pocket and tassel, ensuring your keys are always within reach. Find it on Amazon

Stoneware Planter Elevate the allure of your botanical haven with these charming Bloomingville Stoneware Planter Pots. Select from an array of captivating colors accentuated by a delightful polka dot design. Find it on Amazon

Boho Area Rug Decorate high-traffic areas in your home with this Uphome Boho Area Rug. With its vintage print and tufted distressed pattern, this washable rug offers textural decor options and durability. Find it on Amazon

Ergonomic Mouse Pad Experiencing wrist discomfort? Alleviate it with the ergonomic eulps Mouse Pad. Equipped with a gel wrist rest, this innovative accessory ensures optimal comfort while using your computer mouse. Find it on Amazon

Tower Fan This top-selling Dreo Tower Fan with Remote is a smart oscillating quiet fan featuring bladeless standing cooling technology and WiFi voice control to keep you cool even on hot summer days. Find it on Amazon

Glass Drink Dispenser Serve guests’ ice-cold beverages in style with this Kook Glass Drink Dispenser. This clear mason jar storage solution comes with a leak-proof stainless steel spigot, perfect for whipping everything from refreshing iced tea to tangy lemonade. Find it on Amazon

Apple Watch Stand This elago W4 Stand is a stylish docking solution that provides a secure and convenient resting place for your device. Find it on Amazon

Outdoor Lights Achieve summer party ambiance with these exquisite Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights. These intelligent RGBIC outdoor lights boast an impressive array of 73 scene modes, delivering captivating lighting effects. Find it on Amazon

Wireless Keyboard Turn your laptop into an ergonomic workstation with this Logitech POP Keys Wireless Keyboard. The keyboard provides customizable emoji keys and a durable, compact design with Bluetooth and USB connectivity options. Find it on Amazon

Portable Printer TikTok is going crazy over this portable Itari Printer. This Bluetooth-enabled, no-ink thermal compact printer is compatible with Android and iOS devices. Find it on Amazon

Portable Cooler The BougeRV Refrigerator is the ideal companion for outdoor adventures when you need to keep perishables cool with its 23-quart portable freezer compressor cooler. Find it on Amazon

Electric Hot Pot This Dezin Hot Pot is a non-stick sauté pan and rapid noodles electric pot, perfect for cooking steak, eggs, fried rice, ramen, oatmeal, and soup; and comes with power adjustment and even an egg rack. Find it on Amazon

Cleaning Gel TICARVE Cleaning Gel is a cutting-edge automotive detailing tool that efficiently eradicates dust and debris from air vents and various interior components. It is also versatile enough to provide exceptional cleaning for laptops and other electronic devices. Find it on Amazon

Ice Cream Machine Indulge with delightful homemade treats with the Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine. From soft serve to yogurt, sorbet, and sherbet, this appliance allows you to create a variety of delicious frozen desserts effortlessly. Find it on Amazon

Linen Curtains The H.VERSAILTEX Linen Curtains are crafted from semi-sheer, natural linen fabric and featuring nickel grommets; these drapes provide privacy and enhance any room’s overall aesthetic. Find it on Amazon

Under the Bed Storage Maximize your under-bed storage with these Storage Bags. These foldable bags have four robust handles, two sturdy zippers, and a convenient clear window. They are perfect for storing blankets, comforters, clothing, and bedding. Find it on Amazon

Breakfast Sandwich Maker This is Amazon’s favorite breakfast maker, and with its capacity to create English muffins, croissants, and mini waffles, it’s a kitchen essential. The Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker features an egg cooker ring and allows you to customize ingredients. Find it on Amazon