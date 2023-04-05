35 Game-Changing Ideas For Those Who Love Eating, But Hate Cooking

An easy way to start eating better is to cook at home and cut down on takeout, not to mention how much money you will save. But with busy lives, sometimes the last thing we want to do when we get home is prep a full dinner. Luckily, so many hacks and gadgets make everything from chopping, grating, and meal prep less time-consuming. And every product is 100% lazy cook approved. This list makes it easy to commit to cooking at home a little bit more often, from breakfast to dinner.

This Easy Grater is a Huge Helper This multifunctional Easy Grater grates and shreds herbs, spices, garlic, and more. All the user has to do is rotate the grater, and it does all the hard work. Find it on Amazon

This Divided Frying Pan Cooks the Whole Meal in One Place Only dirty one pan when using this divided frying pan. Each element stays in its compartment, so the foods don’t mix. This means the whole meal can be cooked in just one pan. Find it on Amazon

Feel Like a Chef With This Sushi Making Kit This easy-to-use SushiQuik Sushi Making Kit is one of those products that will make the user look more impressive than their skills are. The kit makes it possible to get restaurant-quality sushi right at home with little effort. This is a great thing to pull out for dinner parties. Find it on Amazon

This Rotating Colander Drain Basket Cleans Veggies Remembering to wash fruits and veggies before consumption is essential, and this colander drain basket makes the whole process much more manageable. It has a unique, rotating design that fully drains out the water. Find it on Amazon

Do it All With This One Breakfast Maker Station This GreenLife 3-in-1 Breakfast Maker Station turns cooking breakfast from a total slog to one of the most manageable tasks. The machine cooks all the different elements in one convenient place. Find it on Amazon

Everyone Loves a Good Panini This simple Nostalgia MyMini Personal Sandwich Maker is a portable machine that creates crispy sandwiches in the kitchen. No more guesswork cooking in a pan is needed. And its compact size makes it easy to store as well. Find it on Amazon

This Mini Toaster Oven Proves Size Doesn’t Matter This compact DASH Mini Toaster Oven doesn’t take up much space on the counter and is the best way to heat those freezer goods we all reach for on extra lazy nights. Find it on Amazon

This Microwave Pasta Cooker is a Great Cheat The microwave is the ultimate lazy cook tool. No stove, no oven. Push a few buttons on the microwave, and the food is done. And this microwave pasta cooker makes it possible to get al dente pasta perfectly done with the push of a button. Find it on Amazon

This All-in-One Chopper is a Lazy Cook Dream Chop, slice, and dice quickly and easily with the Mueller Pro-Series All-in-One. This item has gone viral on TikTok as the ultimate tool for cutting down on prep time. Find it on Amazon

Keep Clean Up Quick With These Silicone Air Fryer Liners Some people hate cooking, and some people hate cleaning. Lucky for both parties, these silicone air fryer liners help with both. The liners can go right in the dishwasher for easy cleaning. Find it on Amazon

The Holy Guacamole Avocado Slicer is Fun to Use Getting the perfect avocado slice is possible with this handy avocado slicer. This is great for everything from putting avocado on toast to creating yummy guacamole. Find it on Amazon

Feel Like a Caveman With These Meat Shredder Claws Have some serious fun with these meat shredder claws. These will quickly take down a pork shoulder or chicken, and you will get deep satisfaction from the task. Find it on Amazon

This Flower Funnel Looks So Cool One of the best things about the internet is finding more unique versions of simple tools. This flower funnel is one of those items—a classic kitchen tool with a leveled-up appearance. Find it on Amazon

Make Gourmet Dessert at Home With This Ice Cream Machine Truly wow the family with homemade ice cream for dessert. It’s super easy to create customized flavors of ice cream with this countertop ice cream machine that does all the work. Find it on Amazon

Souper Cubes Make Meal Prep Easy Always have an extra meal with this Souper Cubes tray. Soup can be stored in single-serve quantities in this tray for easy weekday dinners that need heating in the microwave or stove. Find it on Amazon

Cook Perfect Rice Right in the Microwave This convenient Sistema Microwave Collection Rice Cooker makes getting fluffy, perfectly cooked rice from the microwave possible. And for easy clean-up, the product is also dishwasher safe. Find it on Amazon

The Magic Bullet is a Must-Have Kitchen Tool This Magic Bullet is a seriously life-changing appliance. From smoothies to sauces to salsa, this tool can do it all quickly. The cups even come with lids that make it easy to store food in the fridge. Find it on Amazon

Have Fun With This Mini Donut Maker Make a sweet treat with this mini donut maker. This is a fun and easy way to make breakfast or dessert, depending on the preferred time to eat a mini donut. Find it on Amazon

This Cordless Mini Food Chopper Cuts Down on Prep Time Mince and dice up veggies quickly with this mini food chopper. This takes all that annoying chopping time and dramatically cuts down on it, so the time from prep to eating is much shorter. Find it on Amazon

Eat More Veggies Using This Microwave Mini Steamer One of the easiest ways to eat healthier is to add more veggies to meals. A super quick way to do this is to use this mini microwave steamer to cook veggies. The veggies will be ready in just minutes. Find it on Amazon

This Bread Maker is Such a Cool Addition to the Kitchen Nothing is better than freshly baked bread, but most of us do not have the time or patience to make bread at home. However, with a bread maker, getting fresh bread is super easy. The machine mixes and bakes the bread all in one compartment. Find it on Amazon

This Peeler Hurts Hands Less Peeling potatoes and other veggies is such a slog. And it can start to hurt hands using traditional peelers. But with this PalmPeeler, fingers don’t get tired and peeling feels much more straightforward. Find it on Amazon

Toaster S’mores Requires No Fires Cheat the campfire experience with this Toaster S’mores contraption. It gets put into a standard toaster and produces gooey and delicious s’mores in no time. Find it on Amazon

Mince Garlic Effortlessly With This Press There is no easier way to mince garlic than to use this stainless steel garlic press. This tool seriously reduces prep time and keeps hands from getting that stinky garlic smell. Find it on Amazon

This Chicken Shredder Makes Dinner Quick This fun-to-use chicken shredder is excellent for sandwiches and tacos. This tool works so much better than using forks and does a way better job. Find it on Amazon

Chop Up Herbs With These Scissors Get the perfect-sized chops of herbs with these super handy herb scissors. These are such great addition to the mealtime prep routine. Plus, they even come with a plastic cleaner that helps get out every last scrap of green. Find it on Amazon

The Rapid Egg Cooker is So Easy to Use Spy loves a press-and-forget kitchen appliance, and this DASH Rapid Egg Cooker is one of the best. It has settings to perfectly cook many different types of eggs, from soft-boiled to omelets. Find it on Amazon

This Oil Sprayer is Convenient to Use This oil sprayer is the perfect thing to set on the counter next to the stove; always have some oil to cover the pan. This is also easy to coat veggies in olive oil before roasting. Find it on Amazon

This Meat Chopper is a Must For Taco Night Easily break up and chop up ground meat with this meat chopper. The silicone tool eliminates all those clumps for uniform, bite-sized pieces of meat. Find it on Amazon

This Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker Reminds Us to Eat Breakfast Breakfast is the day’s most important meal, but so many of us aim to skip it. Make sure to load up on morning energy with a delicious breakfast sandwich courtesy of this Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker. It does almost all the work and creates a perfectly stacked sandwich in minutes. Find it on Amazon

Popcorn is the Perfect Treat Level up the home movie night experience with this Micro-Pop Popper. Freshly popped kernels are much better, and the toppings can be changed and personalized to flavor preferences. Find it on Amazon

The Instant Pot is the Perfect Kitchen Appliance There are so many uses for this Instant Pot. It can be used to air fry, pressure cook, slow cook, and more. It’s one of those tools that makes all other tools look useless. Find it on Amazon