35 Game-Changing Ideas For Those Who Love Eating, But Hate Cooking

An easy way to start eating better is to cook at home and cut down on takeout, not to mention how much money you will save. But with busy lives, sometimes the last thing we want to do when we get home is prep a full dinner. Luckily, so many hacks and gadgets make everything from chopping, grating, and meal prep less time-consuming. And every product is 100% lazy cook approved. This list makes it easy to commit to cooking at home a little bit more often, from breakfast to dinner.
Who Wouldn’t Want a Grilled Cheese Toaster?
This fantastic and brightly colored Nostalgia Kraft Singles Grilled Cheese & Stuffed Sandwich Toaster is the ultimate dinner hack. And it seriously reduces the likelihood of eating burnt grilled cheese.
This Easy Grater is a Huge Helper
This multifunctional Easy Grater grates and shreds herbs, spices, garlic, and more. All the user has to do is rotate the grater, and it does all the hard work.
This Divided Frying Pan Cooks the Whole Meal in One Place
Only dirty one pan when using this divided frying pan. Each element stays in its compartment, so the foods don’t mix. This means the whole meal can be cooked in just one pan.
Feel Like a Chef With This Sushi Making Kit
This easy-to-use SushiQuik Sushi Making Kit is one of those products that will make the user look more impressive than their skills are. The kit makes it possible to get restaurant-quality sushi right at home with little effort. This is a great thing to pull out for dinner parties.
This Rotating Colander Drain Basket Cleans Veggies
Remembering to wash fruits and veggies before consumption is essential, and this colander drain basket makes the whole process much more manageable. It has a unique, rotating design that fully drains out the water.
Do it All With This One Breakfast Maker Station
This GreenLife 3-in-1 Breakfast Maker Station turns cooking breakfast from a total slog to one of the most manageable tasks. The machine cooks all the different elements in one convenient place.
Everyone Loves a Good Panini
This simple Nostalgia MyMini Personal Sandwich Maker is a portable machine that creates crispy sandwiches in the kitchen. No more guesswork cooking in a pan is needed. And its compact size makes it easy to store as well.
This Mini Toaster Oven Proves Size Doesn’t Matter
This compact DASH Mini Toaster Oven doesn’t take up much space on the counter and is the best way to heat those freezer goods we all reach for on extra lazy nights.
This Microwave Pasta Cooker is a Great Cheat
The microwave is the ultimate lazy cook tool. No stove, no oven. Push a few buttons on the microwave, and the food is done. And this microwave pasta cooker makes it possible to get al dente pasta perfectly done with the push of a button.
This All-in-One Chopper is a Lazy Cook Dream
Chop, slice, and dice quickly and easily with the Mueller Pro-Series All-in-One. This item has gone viral on TikTok as the ultimate tool for cutting down on prep time.
Keep Clean Up Quick With These Silicone Air Fryer Liners
Some people hate cooking, and some people hate cleaning. Lucky for both parties, these silicone air fryer liners help with both. The liners can go right in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.
The Holy Guacamole Avocado Slicer is Fun to Use
Getting the perfect avocado slice is possible with this handy avocado slicer. This is great for everything from putting avocado on toast to creating yummy guacamole.
Feel Like a Caveman With These Meat Shredder Claws
Have some serious fun with these meat shredder claws. These will quickly take down a pork shoulder or chicken, and you will get deep satisfaction from the task.
This Flower Funnel Looks So Cool
One of the best things about the internet is finding more unique versions of simple tools. This flower funnel is one of those items—a classic kitchen tool with a leveled-up appearance.
Make Gourmet Dessert at Home With This Ice Cream Machine
Truly wow the family with homemade ice cream for dessert. It’s super easy to create customized flavors of ice cream with this countertop ice cream machine that does all the work.
Souper Cubes Make Meal Prep Easy
Always have an extra meal with this Souper Cubes tray. Soup can be stored in single-serve quantities in this tray for easy weekday dinners that need heating in the microwave or stove.
Cook Perfect Rice Right in the Microwave
This convenient Sistema Microwave Collection Rice Cooker makes getting fluffy, perfectly cooked rice from the microwave possible. And for easy clean-up, the product is also dishwasher safe.
The Magic Bullet is a Must-Have Kitchen Tool
This Magic Bullet is a seriously life-changing appliance. From smoothies to sauces to salsa, this tool can do it all quickly. The cups even come with lids that make it easy to store food in the fridge.
Have Fun With This Mini Donut Maker
Make a sweet treat with this mini donut maker. This is a fun and easy way to make breakfast or dessert, depending on the preferred time to eat a mini donut.
This Cordless Mini Food Chopper Cuts Down on Prep Time
Mince and dice up veggies quickly with this mini food chopper. This takes all that annoying chopping time and dramatically cuts down on it, so the time from prep to eating is much shorter.
Eat More Veggies Using This Microwave Mini Steamer
One of the easiest ways to eat healthier is to add more veggies to meals. A super quick way to do this is to use this mini microwave steamer to cook veggies. The veggies will be ready in just minutes.
This Bread Maker is Such a Cool Addition to the Kitchen
Nothing is better than freshly baked bread, but most of us do not have the time or patience to make bread at home. However, with a bread maker, getting fresh bread is super easy. The machine mixes and bakes the bread all in one compartment.
This Peeler Hurts Hands Less
Peeling potatoes and other veggies is such a slog. And it can start to hurt hands using traditional peelers. But with this PalmPeeler, fingers don’t get tired and peeling feels much more straightforward.
Toaster S’mores Requires No Fires
Cheat the campfire experience with this Toaster S’mores contraption. It gets put into a standard toaster and produces gooey and delicious s’mores in no time.
Mince Garlic Effortlessly With This Press
There is no easier way to mince garlic than to use this stainless steel garlic press. This tool seriously reduces prep time and keeps hands from getting that stinky garlic smell.
This Chicken Shredder Makes Dinner Quick
This fun-to-use chicken shredder is excellent for sandwiches and tacos. This tool works so much better than using forks and does a way better job.
Chop Up Herbs With These Scissors
Get the perfect-sized chops of herbs with these super handy herb scissors. These are such great addition to the mealtime prep routine. Plus, they even come with a plastic cleaner that helps get out every last scrap of green.
The Rapid Egg Cooker is So Easy to Use
Spy loves a press-and-forget kitchen appliance, and this DASH Rapid Egg Cooker is one of the best. It has settings to perfectly cook many different types of eggs, from soft-boiled to omelets.
This Oil Sprayer is Convenient to Use
This oil sprayer is the perfect thing to set on the counter next to the stove; always have some oil to cover the pan. This is also easy to coat veggies in olive oil before roasting.
This Meat Chopper is a Must For Taco Night
Easily break up and chop up ground meat with this meat chopper. The silicone tool eliminates all those clumps for uniform, bite-sized pieces of meat.
Stay Lazy With This Electric Can Opener
Sure, opening a can isn’t the most demanding kitchen task, but using an electric can opener still feels more satisfying. Plus, there’s no risk of accidentally cutting fingers.
This Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker Reminds Us to Eat Breakfast
Breakfast is the day’s most important meal, but so many of us aim to skip it. Make sure to load up on morning energy with a delicious breakfast sandwich courtesy of this Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker. It does almost all the work and creates a perfectly stacked sandwich in minutes.
Popcorn is the Perfect Treat
Level up the home movie night experience with this Micro-Pop Popper. Freshly popped kernels are much better, and the toppings can be changed and personalized to flavor preferences.
The Instant Pot is the Perfect Kitchen Appliance
There are so many uses for this Instant Pot. It can be used to air fry, pressure cook, slow cook, and more. It’s one of those tools that makes all other tools look useless.
Prep School Lunches Quickly With This Strawberry Huller
Whether prepping fruit as a snack or making a strawberry-based dessert, this strawberry huller makes taking the stem out super easy. And it’s super aesthetically pleasing as well.