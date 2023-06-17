gear up for an epic summer outdoors with these 33 useful and practical items

Summer is on our doorstep and it’s the perfect time to discover the great outdoors. Whether you are planning a beach day, picnic, camping trip, or even just chill in your own backyard, having the right gear can really make things all the more fun. From portable grills, so you can get your cook on to waterproof speakers that are perfect to take anywhere, which includes out on your kayak, and you don’t have to worry about it getting wet. With Amazon, there’s no excuse not to up your outdoor game this summer, making it the best you can. These 39 useful and practical items will help you stay comfortable, entertained, and prepared for anything.

Get Rid of Sand After a Beach Day with This Clever Removal Bag Do you hate sand? You’re not alone. While most of us love beaches, we can’t quite get rid of them. This Sand Removal Bag will save the day. You just touch the pouch to activate it and then gently wipe the sand away from your skin. Find it on Amazon

This Neck Fan Keeps You Chilled All Day Long Stop yourself from getting the sweats with this neck fan that you can wear all day long. Whether watching a game or working outside, this wearable air conditioner is a simple way to keep yourself chilled. You can even switch it to the heating mode in the winter. Find it on Amazon

Feel Refreshed with This Tiny Fan and Mister Keep your cool so you can stay comfortable outside with this handheld fan. It’s small enough to pop in your pocket and it has a misting mode too so you can really chill out and feel refreshed. Find it on Amazon

This Ultimate Beach Bag Even Comes with Towels This is the ultimate beach bag. It can fit all you need for a beach day or a picnic. It comes with a cooler bag, two microfiber towels, and an internal pocket to slip your valuables in. Find it on Amazon

Pop on These Water Shoes When It’s Rocky at the Beach Not every beach has powder sand that is soft underfoot; you can slip on these quick-dry water shoes that’ll make it easier for you to walk on rocks and stones, so you don’t have to miss out on beach time just because of a few pebbles. Find it on Amazon

Water Fights Just Got More Fun with These Reusable Balloons Did someone say water fight? These are reusable water balloons. You usually throw away balloons, but these can be clicked shut with a magnetic strip so you can keep using them, and they are a lot of fun. Find it on Amazon

This Waterproof Blanket is Absolutely Huge Don’t go to the beach and spend most of your time bent on a corner of a beach blanket that is too small. This super-large blanket is big enough to fit three people and even comes with stakes to stretch it out for a comfy place to sit. It’s also water-resistant and sand proof, so water rolls right off of it. Find it on Amazon

Slip on These Squishy Slides When You Want to Go Outside If you’re making the most of the outdoors, you need a pair of slip-on sliders. These are so cushioned it’ll be like walking on clouds. These pillow shoes are available in various colors; we’d be surprised if you didn’t want one in every color. They make life much easier than having to tie up your shoelaces. Find it on Amazon

Look After Your Pets with This Water Fountain Keeping your pets hydrated is super-important, especially in hot weather. So while you have fun, you can rest assured that your four-legged pals are cared for with this continuous water fountain. This stainless steel dish can take up to 3.2 liters. Find it on Amazon

Get Yourself a Cool Cap to Beat the Sun Sunshine and palm trees mean summer is here. You need a baseball cap in your arsenal, so why not make it cool? This understated baseball cap comes in 20 colors, and we have to say, they’re all pretty good. Find it on Amazon

You Need This Body Butter Once the Sun Goes Down You’ve got to look after your skin before and after heading out in the sun. This After Sun Body Butter will keep your skin hydrated while soothing any irritation with its ultra-rich moisturizing ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter, and avocado oil. Find it on Amazon

Relax Wherever You Go With This Inflatable Hammock Create a comfortable hammock wherever you go. Relax in your backyard on a cloud. It doesn’t even need a pump. You fly it through the air for it to inflate. It will stay up for hours while you kick back. Find it on Amazon

This Backpack Has a Separate Wet Zone for Swimmers Take all of your essentials out in this waterproof drawstring backpack. Don’t worry about getting wet or where to pop your spare clothes with this lightweight bag. It’s a separation pocket to keep your wet stuff away from everything else. Keeping it nicely contained. Find it on Amazon

Travel With Your Essentials Using This Belt Bag If you want to travel lightly this belt bag will carry all of your essentials. It’s got a zipper pocket that can keep your valuables secure, so you can travel with your cards, cash, glasses, phone, and more. It’s perfect for hiking, dog walks, beach days, and more. Find it on Amazon

Keep Every Crevice Fresh with This All Over Body Deodorant Stay fresh even when it’s unbearably hot with this whole-body deodorant. It’s not just your pits that need a good dousing. This citrus cream can be applied on your armpits, privates, and anywhere else you might think. Think feet, tummy creases, thighs, and wherever else you sweat. This stuff works for up to 72 hours using a formula that blocks odors before they even begin rather than covering them up after the fact. Find it on Amazon

Wear These Bands and Get Rid of Mosquitoes Stop unwanted bugs from swarming around you by wearing these mosquito-repellant bands infused with lemongrass oil, citronella, and geraniol oil. This pack contains 24 natural, colorful bands that are great for camping, gardening, fishing, BBQs, traveling, and more. Find it on Amazon

This Grill Caddy is For the Hyper-Organized Meet the new generation of the picnic basket. The grill caddy will fit everything you need for up to four people, including food, drinks, plates, and all your utensils. It’s even got a dedicated spot for paper towels. Find it on Amazon

Beat the Heat with Magic Cooling Towels These cooling towels are like magic. The towels are made from a ridiculously lightweight mesh material. To get it cold, you just put it in water, wring it out and then snap it. Somehow it becomes cold, and you’re good to go. Find it on Amazon

Be Ready to Relax Anytime with a Pocket Blanket Make sure you’re prepared for impromptu visits to the beach, or even if you want to travel light, this pocket blanket folds out for a good place to relax. The compact blanket is excellent for camping or picnics. Find it on Amazon

This is a New Twist On Tic Tac Toe This is this summer’s cutest version of Tic Tac Toe. This version means that you must toss a beanbag on the X’s and O’s, requiring even more skill. You can change the distance whether you’re playing with adults or kids and it’s so lightweight, you can even take it with you. Find it on Amazon

Pack All of Your Essentials with This Cargo Carrier Whether you’re hitting the road, or enjoying a day in the park or by the lake, you will need to pack your essentials. Take all you need for the day without cramming your car full with this Rooftop Cargo Carrier. You don’t even need a roof rack. Find it on Amazon

Rock These Cool Sunglasses That Don’t Cost a Fortune Rock these sunglasses. They come with polarized lenses to reduce glare on the roads or in the water so you can see clearly while looking cool. When the sun shines, you don’t want to give yourself lines by squinting. There are two in the pack so you can share, or keep one safe in case you sit on one. Find it on Amazon

Keep Drinks Cold for Hours in These Can Coolers Upgrade your regular neoprene sleeve with this drinks chiller. This four-pack will cover you and your family or pals and keep your drinks cold for hours. The four-in-one can cooler can hold regular cans and glass bottles, and we love that they can also be used as a cup for cocktails. Find it on Amazon

Don’t Let Bugs Ruin Your Food – Use Mesh Covers Whether you’re planning a picnic or are enjoying a meal al fresco at home, don’t let bugs ruin it. Keep pesky flies away from your delicious food with these mesh food covers. They collapse when not in use, so are easy to store. Find it on Amazon

Keep All Your Belongings Dry with This Dry Sak This DrySak watertight bag seals out water and protects your valuables, from your phone to your snacks, while you enjoy yourself. It’s designed to keep you safe, so if you’re out at night, there’s a reflective strip so you can be spotted, and it comes with a handy strap so you can wear it over your shoulder or attach it to your boat or hook. Find it on Amazon

Protect Yourself Against Chafe with a Skin Balm If you’re seeking an outdoor adventure this summer, go armed with this anti-chafe balm that will keep your skin from rubbing. You can smooth it onto your skin whether it’s your inner thighs or around your bra, wherever works for you. Find it on Amazon

Take Underwater Photos with This Waterproof Pouch Don’t risk your phone getting wet or your valuables getting lost with this waterproof pouch that can work up to 20 meters underwater. Once placed in the bag, you can still use it as they’re screen touch-friendly to take underwater snaps. Find it on Amazon

Tune Out with This JBL Waterproof Speaker Play your favorite tunes whether you’re on dry land or out on your kayak. This JBL waterproof speaker might small but it sounds great and lasts for up to 10 hours. You can even take calls through it. Find it on Amazon

Waterproof Playing Cards Will Let You Stay Cool By the Pool Stay cool in the pool and keep everyone entertained with a game. You don’t have to worry about water with these waterproof playing cards. Perfect for the lake, beach, or by the pool. Find it on Amazon

Up Your Game with This Inflatable Serving Bar Up your party hosting game with this impressive inflatable serving bar; add ice followed by drinks or food to keep everything chilled and ready to go. It’s large and can fit everything from serving bowls to bottles for a full day of fun. It saves running back and forth to the fridge. Find it on Amazon

Drinks Will Be Safe in These Sand Coasters The struggle is real regarding keeping your drinks from spilling at the beach. These sand coasters allow you to stay hands-free, keep your drinks straight, and hold everything from cans to baby bottles – they even keep your keys safe. These fun coasters might not look it, but they’re about to become your best friend and favorite buy all year. Find it on Amazon