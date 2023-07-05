Get Ready To Slay Prime Day: The Ultimate Haul List You Absolutely Need

Attention, fellow shopaholics and deal hunters! Prime Day is just around the corner, and it’s time to unleash your shopping prowess. Get ready to slay Prime Day like a pro with the ultimate haul list that is guaranteed to elevate your shopping experience. From must-have gadgets to trendy fashion finds, this curated list has everything you absolutely need to conquer Prime Day in style. So buckle up, prepare your wallets, and get ready to embark on a shopping spree like no other. Trust us, this is the ultimate haul list you won’t want to miss. Are you ready to seize the deals and make this Prime Day your most epic shopping adventure yet? Let’s dive in and discover the treasures that await!

Smart Nightstand Table Have all your essentials at your fingertips with this sobro Smart Nightstand Table. Upgrade your bedroom to a luxurious and convenient space with a cooling drawer, wireless charging, Bluetooth speakers, and USB-C ports at your fingertips. Find it on Amazon

Foldable Dining Table The Tiptiper table has the ability to fold out which makes it perfect for entertaining guests or hosting dinner parties. And when not in use, it can be easily folded down to save space. Including a two-tier shelf is also a great feature, providing additional storage and display space. The fact that it can be used as a work desk is an added bonus, making it a great choice for those who need a little extra workspace in their home. Find it on Amazon

This Blanket is So Cool to the Touch This blanket uses Japanese Arc-Chill cool technology fabric to keep you cool all night. It’s the perfect comforter for warm summer nights and is so soft on the skin. Find it on Amazon

This Touchscreen Tablet to Watch Movies in the Tub Bring entertainment to bathroom time with this Haocrown bathroom touchscreen tablet that allows you to browse apps and control the TV with a singular touch. It has a waterproof feature, and this tablet can double as a mirror when you turn off the display. Find it on Amazon

This Coffee Table Has a Couple Hidden Features Impress your guests with this LIVTAB coffee table, the ultimate smart furniture for your home. Not only does it have a built-in Bluetooth speaker, but it also includes a dual-temperature refrigerator that allows you to store all of your favorite drinks and snacks on the couch. Find it on Amazon

Treat Yourself to This IT Bag This Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is a true marvel. It possesses the remarkable capability of holding a substantial amount of your belongings while maintaining its refined shape. Its adjustable straps allow for versatile wear around your waist or across your body. Furthermore, the bag is incredibly functional as the waterproof material makes it easy to clean. Find it on Amazon

Swap Out Your Old Bathmat For This Stone Design This stone bathmat could be the ideal alternative to your traditional cotton version. It absorbs water but is so fast-drying. It’s easy to clean but not needed as the stone is resistant to mold or bad odor. Find it on Amazon

This Mini Projector Can Come on Your Next Camping Trip We’re all excited for movie night this summer, so grab the Fatork mini projector to kick things off. Its compact design packs a punch with high-quality projections. Stream your favorite shows and movies in top-notch quality using this Amazon find. Find it on Amazon

Nothing is More Calming Than This Water Feature The tranquil feel of an outdoor water feature will bring you a sense of calm and peace after a stressful day. It’s easy to install too. You add water and plug it in. The tiered design looks excellent, and the LED lights mean you can enjoy it even after the sun has gone down. Find it on Amazon

This Vacuum Cleaner For Clean Sheets Every Night Get the best sleep of your life after just one use of this Daisleep Bed Vacuum Cleaner that captures 99.97% of particles that may be resting on your mattress or sheets. It comes in a compact design and makes cleaning anything from your mattress to your sofas or carpets easy. Find it on Amazon

Universal Sofa Covers If you have yet to see the satisfying Tik Tok videos of these Giroayus Wear-Resistant Universal Sofa Covers, then check them out. These are durable individual pieces of furniture protection made from high-stretch elastic and anti-slip spandex and they can fit a variety of styles and sizes. They are easy to install and remove and machine-washable for easy maintenance. They can protect your sofa from dirt, pet hair, and spills, ensuring it stays clean and looks new. Find it on Amazon

Under Desk Treadmill The desk treadmill hashtag has a whopping 32.2 million views, so add this TOGOGYM walking pad to your home office to get extra miles in as you work. It’s a great exercise option since it comes with a convenient remote that you can use to set up the speed, and you can even track your calories burned, speed, time, and distance on the LCD display. Plus, it’s whisper quiet and can help improve posture as well. Find it on Amazon

Nothing Says Adulting Like Luxury Towels Step out of your shower with this hotel-quality set of towels. This set of eight is made from plush cotton and comes in 21 colors so you can find your perfect match. Find it on Amazon

Make Your Own Tasty Wood-Fired Pizza with This Incredible Oven If you’re in the I love pizza camp, you’re not alone. Impress your family and visitors with your own pizza oven to make your own tasty wood-fired pizza. The amazing thing about this cooker is that you can also cook food like meat and fish as well as bake bread. This one comes with an adjustable chimney and it has wheels so you can whizz it around wherever you need. Find it on Amazon

This Phomemo Thermal Printer Doesn’t Even Need Ink This Phomemo Thermal Printer is a portable, light-as-a-feather piece of awesomeness that’s ready to roll when you are. All you need is a smartphone to get this printer going as this little genius plays nice with both iOS and Android, all thanks to that Bluetooth magic. The thermal feature also means no inky messes, no pricey cartridges, and definitely no ‘out of ink’ run-ins. Find it on Amazon

This Whitening Treatment Works Fast Make your smile whiter and brighter than ever with this HisSmile Whitening Treatment that can transform the color of your teeth in just a few quick uses. This non-invasive whitening treatment can remove any long-term teeth stains and other damages that may have been done in the past. Find it on Amazon

Wallpaper Stick and Peel You can makeover everything from walls to kitchen or bathroom cupboards with this Dimoon Skin Wallpaper. This peal-and-stick wallpaper is waterproof and matte, giving it a unique and eye-catching look. Its thick design helps create an even texture that can dress up any surface. Find it on Amazon

This Storm Glass Is a More Fun Way to Track the Weather This bird-shaped Storm Glass is a weather forecast tool that has been used for hundreds of years. It changes based on the outside temperature and makes a beautiful home decor item. Find it on Amazon

Work From Bed With This Overbed Table This Overbed Table rolls on wheels to easily maneuver around the bed. This is great for working, breakfast, or even reading before bed. This is great for those lazy days. Find it on Amazon

This Trash Can Will Change the Bag For You The last thing you want to do after a busy day at work is think about chores, particularly putting the bin out. It’s right up there with one of the worst household chores. Once you’re ready to take the bag out, one touch of a button sees the trash can, ties it up, and packages it for you, and then while you’re off doing that, it replaces the bag. This smart trash can is about to make this household chore more manageable as it’s self-changing. Find it on Amazon

This Stunning Mirror Lets You Check Yourself Out From Head to Toe We love this full-length arched mirror which has a simplistic design but has the wow factor. This full-length mirror not only adds light but gives the room the illusion of space. It comes with a stand but is also equipped with hooks if you prefer to have it wall mounted. Find it on Amazon

Rotating Storage Rack This is a newly released design of a household favorite. This New Rotating Storage Rack is a 360° spinning turntable organizer designed for use in the kitchen or bathroom to provide easy access to spices, makeup, and other small items stored on a countertop or in a cabinet. Find it on Amazon

Use a Window Cleaner Robot to Keep on Top of Those Chores Nobody likes cleaning their windows because it’s a difficult job, but someone has to do it, and why not make it easier with this Sophinique Window Cleaner Robot? This device utilizes advanced technology to effectively clean and polish windows, making this household chore less difficult. Find it on Amazon

Don’t Stress Over Air Conditioning Costs with This Innovative Cooler Air conditioning makes a home feel cool in the heat, but the bills can be stressful. This air cooler creates the same cooling sensation for the price of an electric fan. Customers have said it works wonderfully in their homes and is such good value for money. Find it on Amazon

These Egyptian Cotton Sheets Are a Huge Hit With Over 92K Reviews These Egyptian cotton sheets are sung about in lyrics, and now we know why. This luxury four-piece set has a 1,800 thread count and has scored over 92,000 five-star ratings. Reviewers have found that they wash well too. ‘Smooth and soft. Wash and dry well; follow instructions and very little wrinkling,’ one reviewer shared. Find it on Amazon

This Super Comfy Sofa Folds Out to a Bed If you want to make the most out of a small space, this sofa bed is excellent. It can easily convert into a bed for guests and even a lounging position for you when you just want to chill out. It’s available in blue, grey, green, light green, mustard yellow, and pink velvet and is easily assembled. You can rest assured, quite literally, that it’s comfortable as it’s made with high-density memory foam. Find it on Amazon

Portable Monitor This KYY Portable Monitor is a game-changer for anyone who wants to easily expand their laptop or gaming setup with its ultra-slim IPS display, FHD 1080P resolution, and convenient USB C and HDMI connectivity. There are also built-in speakers for the ultimate in portable entertainment. Find it on Amazon

This Rainfall Shower System to Feel Like a Million Bucks Indulge in the Shower Set System, featuring a rainfall shower head, handheld shower head, bathtub faucet, and body jets for a customizable experience. Enjoy Bluetooth connectivity, LED lighting, and top-notch materials for a sleek, enjoyable bathroom escape. Find it on Amazon

This Espresso Machine to Start Your Mornings Right Skip the trip to the coffee shop and spoil yourself with this Zulay espresso machine instead. This machine is preloaded with eighteen coffee recipes and 20 different coffee options, allowing you to create the most delicious lattes, cappuccinos, espressos, and more with a simple push of a button. Find it on Amazon

This Office Chair to Stay Relaxed The most productive days happen when you are happy and healthy. Stay comfortable and happy in this Office Chair that will provide you with the ultimate support while you are sitting behind the desk. It has adjustable padding and features that allow you to find the perfect fit, making yourself comfortable and relaxed all day. Find it on Amazon

This Cloud Couch Is Ultimate #comfortcore Does anything scream #comfortcore to you, like boucle? This curved boucle sofa comes with a chaise for maximum comfort. It’s a two-piece sectional and looks like a streamlined dream cloud. Your sofa is an integral part of a living area, so it has to be comfortable, which is why it was designed with high-resilience padding and comes with four throw pillows. One five-star reviewer shared: ‘The sleek, contemporary design is gorgeous and really makes a statement in my living room.’ Find it on Amazon

Boost Productivity With This Portable Monitor Extender This Portable Monitor Extender is a game-changer for anyone who needs more screen space and flexibility. Ideal for working on multiple projects, gaming, or watching videos, this device can add two extra screens to your laptop, smartphone or tablet. It has a 13.3-inch screen with a full 207° rotation and 180° display mode to adjust to the preferred angle and view. It supports M1 Macbook chipset laptops and can connect via USB-C or HDMI. Find it on Amazon

This Life Is Good Chair Has A Ton Of Hidden Compartments It’s time to toss that old beach chair you’ve been tearing up for years and invest in something a little more practical and fancy. This Life Is Good Chair serves as the go-to beach accessory with its built-in pillow to support your head, in addition to the cup holder and bag to store your favorite drinks and snacks. Find it on Amazon

Enjoy Comfort Beyond Belief with This Mattress Topper Everyone deserves a great night’s sleep and customers say this mattress topper is perfect for helping them achieve a restful night. The reviews have also praised the design for helping to ease joint or muscle pain. Find it on Amazon

This Accent Chair Looks Pricey But is Actually Affordable Upgrade your living room with one simple Amazon purchase. This DUOMAY Accent Chair is a must-have item for your furniture collection. Its black metal frame provides firm support and contrasts perfectly with the luxurious upholstery, making it the perfect addition to any modern or contemporary-inspired home. Find it on Amazon

This Foam Paneling Will Sound Proof a Space This foam paneling is a life saver for instrument players, especially in an apartment. The paneling is easy to put up and remove as needed. Find it on Amazon

This Wonder Spoon You Will Use Every Time You Cook This miracle gadget is called a ‘wonder spoon.’ This six-in-one spoon can separate eggs and be used as a whisk, slotted spoon, and colander for tiny portions of short pasta. It even works as a potato, avocado masher, garlic grinder or siphons off excess oil or water from a pan. It’s the tool you will use every time you cook. Find it on Amazon

Endless Refreshments With This Nugget Ice Maker Experience the ultimate solution for those who want to enjoy quality drinks at home. This Nugget Ice Maker has a self-cleaning feature with a pellet ice machine that offers a hassle-free experience for those who are always on the go. The open-and-pour water refill makes filling easy, and the stainless steel housing gives it a modern look that will complement any countertop. With the ability to store ice for up to 24 hours, this machine is perfect for personal use or entertaining guests. Find it on Amazon

These Wall Panels Are Sound-Dampening Not loving your window treatment? These cloth panels can be used as a headboard or across the walls in other spaces to make an accent wall. Not only do they look high-class, but they also soften the sound to make the room feel cozier. Find it on Amazon

This Silicone Mat Will Protect Your Counter Tops After washing dishes, don’t let the wet scourer sit on the side festering. You can now install this silicone drip catcher with two funnels for the water to drip into the sink and stop it from collecting. It’s so wide you can leave your hand soap on it, a scourer, or just air-dry kitchenware when you need it. It’s super-handy and will keep your counter looking good. Find it on Amazon

Install This Fancy Trash Can for Easy Clean-Up When hosting people this summer, don’t let your trash and empties attract bugs; instead, pop them into this fancy trash can. The wicker-style design looks superb and saves you from a lengthy clean-up duty. Find it on Amazon

Keep Jewelry Looking Brand New This mini ultrasonic cleaner cleans jewelry without any scrubbing or wiping from the jewelry owner. It’s the easiest way to keep all that nice jewelry looking shiny and new. Find it on Amazon

Enjoy Your Outdoor Space With an Inflatable Hot Tub There is no better way to enjoy those summer nights than with one of these Bestway SaluSpa Miami Inflatable Hot Tubs. Entertain your guests with this four-person air-jet spa that delivers a relaxing and rejuvenating experience with its easy-to-use controls, sturdy construction, and portable design, perfect for any outdoor setting. Find it on Amazon

Kick Back and Relax In Your Own Reclining Chair Kick back and relax in your own reclining chair. It’s got a wide and deep seat with incredibly thick cushioning making it a great space to unwind in. You just literally push back and enjoy, there’s not even a lever to pull. As it’s designed for outdoor use, it has a weather-resistant and rust-resistant steel frame. Find it on Amazon

Slip on These Squishy Slides When You Want to Go Outside If you’re making the most of the outdoors, you need a pair of slip-on sliders. These are so cushioned it’ll be like walking on clouds. These pillow shoes are available in various colors; we’d be surprised if you didn’t want one in every color. They make life much easier than having to tie up your shoelaces. Find it on Amazon

Get All the Ice You Need with This Ice Maker Get all the ice you need daily with this countertop ice maker. Unlike huge chunks of ice, this ice maker makes crunchy and chewy ice nuggets made quickly for refreshing drinks. Find it on Amazon

Get a Snatched Waist with This Viral Bodysuit Few products have caused as much of a buzz as this shapewear option. The bodysuit has been dubbed an affordable dupe, and the seamless design holds you in at the waist. Customers have said it’s so comfortable, and the lightweight fabric is breathable even in hot weather. Find it on Amazon

This Rug Fits the Bill Elevate the comfort level in your living space with this luxury area rug. Despite its lightweight design, it can withstand heavy traffic areas around the home for families with kids and pets. The rug flaunts a subtle ombre pattern that adds a distinctive touch to your décor without being too overpowering. Find it on Amazon