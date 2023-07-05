Skip to main content
Subscribe

Get Ready To Slay Prime Day: The Ultimate Haul List You Absolutely Need

crossbody bag and couch cover
Photo Credit:

Attention, fellow shopaholics and deal hunters! Prime Day is just around the corner, and it’s time to unleash your shopping prowess. Get ready to slay Prime Day like a pro with the ultimate haul list that is guaranteed to elevate your shopping experience. From must-have gadgets to trendy fashion finds, this curated list has everything you absolutely need to conquer Prime Day in style. So buckle up, prepare your wallets, and get ready to embark on a shopping spree like no other. Trust us, this is the ultimate haul list you won’t want to miss. Are you ready to seize the deals and make this Prime Day your most epic shopping adventure yet? Let’s dive in and discover the treasures that await!

Smart Nightstand Table

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

Have all your essentials at your fingertips with this sobro Smart Nightstand Table. Upgrade your bedroom to a luxurious and convenient space with a cooling drawer, wireless charging, Bluetooth speakers, and USB-C ports at your fingertips.

Find it on Amazon

Foldable Dining Table

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

The Tiptiper table has the ability to fold out which makes it perfect for entertaining guests or hosting dinner parties. And when not in use, it can be easily folded down to save space. Including a two-tier shelf is also a great feature, providing additional storage and display space. The fact that it can be used as a work desk is an added bonus, making it a great choice for those who need a little extra workspace in their home.

Find it on Amazon

This Blanket is So Cool to the Touch

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

This blanket uses Japanese Arc-Chill cool technology fabric to keep you cool all night. It’s the perfect comforter for warm summer nights and is so soft on the skin.

Find it on Amazon

This Touchscreen Tablet to Watch Movies in the Tub

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

Bring entertainment to bathroom time with this Haocrown bathroom touchscreen tablet that allows you to browse apps and control the TV with a singular touch. It has a waterproof feature, and this tablet can double as a mirror when you turn off the display.

Find it on Amazon

This Soft Suede Lounge Chair is Ultra-Comfy

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

Commit to the ultimate comfort with this Soft Suede Lounge Chair. It comes in many colors, from neutral-toned to bright, so that every design style can get on board with this chair.

Find it on Amazon

This Coffee Table Has a Couple Hidden Features

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

Impress your guests with this LIVTAB coffee table, the ultimate smart furniture for your home. Not only does it have a built-in Bluetooth speaker, but it also includes a dual-temperature refrigerator that allows you to store all of your favorite drinks and snacks on the couch.

Find it on Amazon

Treat Yourself to This IT Bag

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

This Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is a true marvel. It possesses the remarkable capability of holding a substantial amount of your belongings while maintaining its refined shape. Its adjustable straps allow for versatile wear around your waist or across your body. Furthermore, the bag is incredibly functional as the waterproof material makes it easy to clean.

Find it on Amazon

Swap Out Your Old Bathmat For This Stone Design

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

This stone bathmat could be the ideal alternative to your traditional cotton version. It absorbs water but is so fast-drying. It’s easy to clean but not needed as the stone is resistant to mold or bad odor.

Find it on Amazon

This Mini Projector Can Come on Your Next Camping Trip

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

We’re all excited for movie night this summer, so grab the Fatork mini projector to kick things off. Its compact design packs a punch with high-quality projections. Stream your favorite shows and movies in top-notch quality using this Amazon find.

Find it on Amazon

Belt Bag

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

For unencumbered exploration, the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is ideal. With its compact design, it comfortably holds small essentials while exuding effortless style, reflecting recent fashion trends.

Find it on Amazon

Nothing is More Calming Than This Water Feature

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

The tranquil feel of an outdoor water feature will bring you a sense of calm and peace after a stressful day. It’s easy to install too. You add water and plug it in. The tiered design looks excellent, and the LED lights mean you can enjoy it even after the sun has gone down.

Find it on Amazon

This Vacuum Cleaner For Clean Sheets Every Night

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

Get the best sleep of your life after just one use of this Daisleep Bed Vacuum Cleaner that captures 99.97% of particles that may be resting on your mattress or sheets. It comes in a compact design and makes cleaning anything from your mattress to your sofas or carpets easy.

Find it on Amazon

Universal Sofa Covers

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

If you have yet to see the satisfying Tik Tok videos of these Giroayus Wear-Resistant Universal Sofa Covers, then check them out. These are durable individual pieces of furniture protection made from high-stretch elastic and anti-slip spandex and they can fit a variety of styles and sizes. They are easy to install and remove and machine-washable for easy maintenance. They can protect your sofa from dirt, pet hair, and spills, ensuring it stays clean and looks new.

Find it on Amazon

Under Desk Treadmill

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

The desk treadmill hashtag has a whopping 32.2 million views, so add this TOGOGYM walking pad to your home office to get extra miles in as you work. It’s a great exercise option since it comes with a convenient remote that you can use to set up the speed, and you can even track your calories burned, speed, time, and distance on the LCD display. Plus, it’s whisper quiet and can help improve posture as well. 

Find it on Amazon

Nothing Says Adulting Like Luxury Towels

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

Step out of your shower with this hotel-quality set of towels. This set of eight is made from plush cotton and comes in 21 colors so you can find your perfect match.

Find it on Amazon

Make Your Own Tasty Wood-Fired Pizza with This Incredible Oven

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

If you’re in the I love pizza camp, you’re not alone. Impress your family and visitors with your own pizza oven to make your own tasty wood-fired pizza. The amazing thing about this cooker is that you can also cook food like meat and fish as well as bake bread. This one comes with an adjustable chimney and it has wheels so you can whizz it around wherever you need.

Find it on Amazon

Glass Food Storage Set

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

Caraway’s reputation for dazzling cookware extends to their new glass food storage set. The ceramic-coated containers boast glass lids and a storage organizer for effortless accessibility. Plus, their non-toxic composition and dot/dash inserts enhance practicality.

Find it on Amazon

This Phomemo Thermal Printer Doesn’t Even Need Ink

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

This Phomemo Thermal Printer is a portable, light-as-a-feather piece of awesomeness that’s ready to roll when you are. All you need is a smartphone to get this printer going as this little genius plays nice with both iOS and Android, all thanks to that Bluetooth magic. The thermal feature also means no inky messes, no pricey cartridges, and definitely no ‘out of ink’ run-ins.

Find it on Amazon

This Whitening Treatment Works Fast

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

Make your smile whiter and brighter than ever with this HisSmile Whitening Treatment that can transform the color of your teeth in just a few quick uses. This non-invasive whitening treatment can remove any long-term teeth stains and other damages that may have been done in the past.

Find it on Amazon

Wallpaper Stick and Peel

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

You can makeover everything from walls to kitchen or bathroom cupboards with this Dimoon Skin Wallpaper. This peal-and-stick wallpaper is waterproof and matte, giving it a unique and eye-catching look. Its thick design helps create an even texture that can dress up any surface.

Find it on Amazon

This Storm Glass Is a More Fun Way to Track the Weather

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

This bird-shaped Storm Glass is a weather forecast tool that has been used for hundreds of years. It changes based on the outside temperature and makes a beautiful home decor item.

Find it on Amazon

Work From Bed With This Overbed Table

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

This Overbed Table rolls on wheels to easily maneuver around the bed. This is great for working, breakfast, or even reading before bed. This is great for those lazy days.

Find it on Amazon

This Trash Can Will Change the Bag For You

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

The last thing you want to do after a busy day at work is think about chores, particularly putting the bin out. It’s right up there with one of the worst household chores. Once you’re ready to take the bag out, one touch of a button sees the trash can, ties it up, and packages it for you, and then while you’re off doing that, it replaces the bag. This smart trash can is about to make this household chore more manageable as it’s self-changing.

Find it on Amazon

This Stunning Mirror Lets You Check Yourself Out From Head to Toe

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

We love this full-length arched mirror which has a simplistic design but has the wow factor. This full-length mirror not only adds light but gives the room the illusion of space. It comes with a stand but is also equipped with hooks if you prefer to have it wall mounted.

Find it on Amazon

Rotating Storage Rack

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

This is a newly released design of a household favorite. This New Rotating Storage Rack is a 360° spinning turntable organizer designed for use in the kitchen or bathroom to provide easy access to spices, makeup, and other small items stored on a countertop or in a cabinet.

Find it on Amazon

Use a Window Cleaner Robot to Keep on Top of Those Chores

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

Nobody likes cleaning their windows because it’s a difficult job, but someone has to do it, and why not make it easier with this Sophinique Window Cleaner Robot? This device utilizes advanced technology to effectively clean and polish windows, making this household chore less difficult.

Find it on Amazon

Don’t Stress Over Air Conditioning Costs with This Innovative Cooler

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

Air conditioning makes a home feel cool in the heat, but the bills can be stressful. This air cooler creates the same cooling sensation for the price of an electric fan. Customers have said it works wonderfully in their homes and is such good value for money.

Find it on Amazon

These Egyptian Cotton Sheets Are a Huge Hit With Over 92K Reviews

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

These Egyptian cotton sheets are sung about in lyrics, and now we know why. This luxury four-piece set has a 1,800 thread count and has scored over 92,000 five-star ratings. Reviewers have found that they wash well too. ‘Smooth and soft. Wash and dry well; follow instructions and very little wrinkling,’ one reviewer shared.

Find it on Amazon

This Super Comfy Sofa Folds Out to a Bed

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

If you want to make the most out of a small space, this sofa bed is excellent. It can easily convert into a bed for guests and even a lounging position for you when you just want to chill out. It’s available in blue, grey, green, light green, mustard yellow, and pink velvet and is easily assembled. You can rest assured, quite literally, that it’s comfortable as it’s made with high-density memory foam.

Find it on Amazon

Portable Monitor

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

This KYY Portable Monitor is a game-changer for anyone who wants to easily expand their laptop or gaming setup with its ultra-slim IPS display, FHD 1080P resolution, and convenient USB C and HDMI connectivity. There are also built-in speakers for the ultimate in portable entertainment.

Find it on Amazon

Peel and Stick Tiles Create the Ideal Headboard

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

Create a dramatic bedroom feature with this peel-and-stick headboard. These padded tiles create the perfect paneled design, and the adhesive backing can stick to almost any surface.

Find it on Amazon

This Rainfall Shower System to Feel Like a Million Bucks

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

Indulge in the Shower Set System, featuring a rainfall shower head, handheld shower head, bathtub faucet, and body jets for a customizable experience. Enjoy Bluetooth connectivity, LED lighting, and top-notch materials for a sleek, enjoyable bathroom escape.

Find it on Amazon

This Storm Glass Predicts the Weather

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

The coolest part about this G GGPower Storm Glass is that it creates mesmerizing patterns corresponding to atmospheric conditions changes. Watch as it predicts weather changes, from clear skies to rain, snow, or storms. It’s beautiful design and unique visual display serve as both a conversation starter for guests and a practical tool in your home.

Find it on Amazon

This Espresso Machine to Start Your Mornings Right

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

Skip the trip to the coffee shop and spoil yourself with this Zulay espresso machine instead. This machine is preloaded with eighteen coffee recipes and 20 different coffee options, allowing you to create the most delicious lattes, cappuccinos, espressos, and more with a simple push of a button.

Find it on Amazon

This Office Chair to Stay Relaxed

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

The most productive days happen when you are happy and healthy. Stay comfortable and happy in this Office Chair that will provide you with the ultimate support while you are sitting behind the desk. It has adjustable padding and features that allow you to find the perfect fit, making yourself comfortable and relaxed all day.

Find it on Amazon

This Cloud Couch Is Ultimate #comfortcore

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

Does anything scream #comfortcore to you, like boucle? This curved boucle sofa comes with a chaise for maximum comfort. It’s a two-piece sectional and looks like a streamlined dream cloud. Your sofa is an integral part of a living area, so it has to be comfortable, which is why it was designed with high-resilience padding and comes with four throw pillows. One five-star reviewer shared: ‘The sleek, contemporary design is gorgeous and really makes a statement in my living room.’

Find it on Amazon

Boost Productivity With This Portable Monitor Extender

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

This Portable Monitor Extender is a game-changer for anyone who needs more screen space and flexibility. Ideal for working on multiple projects, gaming, or watching videos, this device can add two extra screens to your laptop, smartphone or tablet. It has a 13.3-inch screen with a full 207° rotation and 180° display mode to adjust to the preferred angle and view. It supports M1 Macbook chipset laptops and can connect via USB-C or HDMI.

Find it on Amazon

This Life Is Good Chair Has A Ton Of Hidden Compartments

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

It’s time to toss that old beach chair you’ve been tearing up for years and invest in something a little more practical and fancy. This Life Is Good Chair serves as the go-to beach accessory with its built-in pillow to support your head, in addition to the cup holder and bag to store your favorite drinks and snacks.

Find it on Amazon

Have You Ever Seen a Coffee Table With Built-in Fridge?

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

You won’t have to move from your couch when you get this Sobro Coffee Table that has an in-built fridge. This multi-functional furniture piece features a built-in refrigerator, speakers, electrical outlets, LED lights, and more, allowing you to enjoy chilled drinks and entertainment without leaving the room.

Find it on Amazon

Enjoy Comfort Beyond Belief with This Mattress Topper

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

Everyone deserves a great night’s sleep and customers say this mattress topper is perfect for helping them achieve a restful night. The reviews have also praised the design for helping to ease joint or muscle pain.

Find it on Amazon

This Accent Chair Looks Pricey But is Actually Affordable

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

Upgrade your living room with one simple Amazon purchase. This DUOMAY Accent Chair is a must-have item for your furniture collection. Its black metal frame provides firm support and contrasts perfectly with the luxurious upholstery, making it the perfect addition to any modern or contemporary-inspired home.

Find it on Amazon

This Foam Paneling Will Sound Proof a Space

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

This foam paneling is a life saver for instrument players, especially in an apartment. The paneling is easy to put up and remove as needed.

Find it on Amazon

This Wonder Spoon You Will Use Every Time You Cook

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

This miracle gadget is called a ‘wonder spoon.’ This six-in-one spoon can separate eggs and be used as a whisk, slotted spoon, and colander for tiny portions of short pasta. It even works as a potato, avocado masher, garlic grinder or siphons off excess oil or water from a pan. It’s the tool you will use every time you cook.

Find it on Amazon

Endless Refreshments With This Nugget Ice Maker

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

Experience the ultimate solution for those who want to enjoy quality drinks at home. This Nugget Ice Maker has a self-cleaning feature with a pellet ice machine that offers a hassle-free experience for those who are always on the go. The open-and-pour water refill makes filling easy, and the stainless steel housing gives it a modern look that will complement any countertop. With the ability to store ice for up to 24 hours, this machine is perfect for personal use or entertaining guests.

Find it on Amazon

These Wall Panels Are Sound-Dampening

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

Not loving your window treatment? These cloth panels can be used as a headboard or across the walls in other spaces to make an accent wall. Not only do they look high-class, but they also soften the sound to make the room feel cozier.

Find it on Amazon

This Silicone Mat Will Protect Your Counter Tops

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

After washing dishes, don’t let the wet scourer sit on the side festering. You can now install this silicone drip catcher with two funnels for the water to drip into the sink and stop it from collecting. It’s so wide you can leave your hand soap on it, a scourer, or just air-dry kitchenware when you need it. It’s super-handy and will keep your counter looking good.

Find it on Amazon

Install This Fancy Trash Can for Easy Clean-Up

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

When hosting people this summer, don’t let your trash and empties attract bugs; instead, pop them into this fancy trash can. The wicker-style design looks superb and saves you from a lengthy clean-up duty.

Find it on Amazon

Keep Jewelry Looking Brand New

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

This mini ultrasonic cleaner cleans jewelry without any scrubbing or wiping from the jewelry owner. It’s the easiest way to keep all that nice jewelry looking shiny and new.

Find it on Amazon

Enjoy Your Outdoor Space With an Inflatable Hot Tub

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

There is no better way to enjoy those summer nights than with one of these Bestway SaluSpa Miami Inflatable Hot Tubs. Entertain your guests with this four-person air-jet spa that delivers a relaxing and rejuvenating experience with its easy-to-use controls, sturdy construction, and portable design, perfect for any outdoor setting.

Find it on Amazon

Kick Back and Relax In Your Own Reclining Chair

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

Kick back and relax in your own reclining chair. It’s got a wide and deep seat with incredibly thick cushioning making it a great space to unwind in. You just literally push back and enjoy, there’s not even a lever to pull. As it’s designed for outdoor use, it has a weather-resistant and rust-resistant steel frame.

Find it on Amazon

See the Full Look With This Mirror

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

Most apartments do not have full-length mirrors, but that’s an easy fix. This Full-Length Mirror is an excellent addition to a room to get a full look at every outfit.

Find it on Amazon

Predict the Weather with This Storm Cloud

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

This Storm Cloud is a unique item that lets the user predict the weather by looking into the cloudy liquid inside. This is such an exciting desktop item.

Find it on Amazon

Slip on These Squishy Slides When You Want to Go Outside

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

If you’re making the most of the outdoors, you need a pair of slip-on sliders. These are so cushioned it’ll be like walking on clouds. These pillow shoes are available in various colors; we’d be surprised if you didn’t want one in every color. They make life much easier than having to tie up your shoelaces.

Find it on Amazon

Get All the Ice You Need with This Ice Maker

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

Get all the ice you need daily with this countertop ice maker. Unlike huge chunks of ice, this ice maker makes crunchy and chewy ice nuggets made quickly for refreshing drinks.

Find it on Amazon

Get a Snatched Waist with This Viral Bodysuit

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

Few products have caused as much of a buzz as this shapewear option. The bodysuit has been dubbed an affordable dupe, and the seamless design holds you in at the waist. Customers have said it’s so comfortable, and the lightweight fabric is breathable even in hot weather.

Find it on Amazon

This Rug Fits the Bill

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

Elevate the comfort level in your living space with this luxury area rug. Despite its lightweight design, it can withstand heavy traffic areas around the home for families with kids and pets. The rug flaunts a subtle ombre pattern that adds a distinctive touch to your décor without being too overpowering.

Find it on Amazon

This Night Stand Has Modern Convenience Built-In

get ready to slay prime day the ultimate haul list you absolutely need

Treat yourself this summer with the Old Captain Night Stand, perfect for your bedside needs. Featuring wireless charging, LED lights, and a sleek drawer design, it keeps essentials within reach for a good night’s sleep.

Find it on Amazon

Most Popular

Taylor Swift Changes Controversial Lyrics of 'Better Than Revenge' in New 'Taylor's Version' Remake

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are in Their Flop Era

How to Make a Watermelon Piña Colada, the Absolute Best Tropical Cocktail for Summer

Venus Williams Loses at Wimbledon First Round After Injury Scare

You might also like

Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad