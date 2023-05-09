Get Your Backyard Summer-Ready with These Popular Products

As the weather gets warmer, many of us are looking for ways to spruce up our outdoor living spaces. Whether it’s a backyard, patio, or balcony, there are plenty of products available to help you transform your space into a summer oasis. With so many options out there, it can be overwhelming to know where to start. That’s why we’ve rounded up some of the most popular products that are soaring in popularity this season. From trendy outdoor furniture to stylish decor and accessories, these products are sure to elevate your outdoor space and make it the go-to spot for summer gatherings.

Make a Path With These Stepping Stones This set of three circular Stepping Stones is made of a collection of polished, slick stones that make ideal pieces to create a walking path through a garden. These non-slip stone mats will improve the appeal of any garden space. Find it on Amazon

Create an Electricity-Free Garden With These Solar Lanterns This cracked-type glass solar outdoor light jar has a distinctive design that combines innovation and aesthetics. Fitted with solar panels, a more eco-friendly option with stainless steel materials, makes the light cover more durable and long-lasting. Find it on Amazon

Charcoal Starter Fan If grilling outdoors is your thing, the BBQ Dragon charcoal starter fan lets you get your charcoal grill started in the easiest, safest, and fastest way. Plus, you can clip it to any grill, and the fan will help circulate air and maintain consistent heat for optimal cooking. Find it on Amazon

This Foldable Deck Table is a Great Addition for the Balcony If you struggle for space on the balcony, this foldable deck table is versatile. Made of acacia wood with a golden teak finish, this table can be adjusted to your needs, whether you want to use it for food or if you want to work outside. Find it on Amazon

Portable Storage Cabinet The Keter cabinet not only gives you extra storage space for plates, glasses, ingredients, and the like but can also be used as a food-prep station and serving station for food and drinks. The hooks for utensils and towels and the paper towel holder are super convenient. Find it on Amazon

Bring Some Mood Lighting Into a Room With This Strawberry Light Lighting fixtures are a great way to inject style into a space because they are necessary but don’t need to be boring. This amazing Strawberry Light brings a tremendous pink light into a room, setting a fun and vibe mood. Find it on Amazon

The Patio Bistro Set is Ideal For Sunny Days If you’re looking for a cute patio bistro set, this is it, and it comes with a tempered glass coffee table. The rattan set comes with turquoise and gray cushions for comfy relaxation. This weather-resistant set is perfect for entertaining outdoors. Find it on Amazon

Gently Rock Away on This Hanging Wicker Chair Create an Instagram-worthy backyard with this hanging wicker chair. This cozy lounger has the softest padded cushions for relaxing with support for the head and back. The all-weather design makes it perfect for outdoor use on the garden or porch. Find it on Amazon

Make a Feature With This Solar Pond Fountain This round Solar Powered Pond Fountain is made of weather-resistant materials and won’t dent, break, or fracture. It can withstand intense weather conditions, so you can assure that it is sturdy and durable for many years of use. Also, this fountain is lightweight, so that you can move this bath to the perfect spot effortlessly. Find it on Amazon

Keep it Funky With This Strawberry Bath Mat This colorful Strawberry Bath Mat may look like it belongs in a kid’s bathroom, but we think it has a general appeal. It brings those bright colors into the space, which is excellent for low-light rooms. Find it on Amazon

Pizza Oven This ROCCBOX pizza oven is portable, so you can take it to the patio, camping, picnics, and more. You can use gas or wood to fuel it, and the body is insulated to prevent accidental burns. It gives the perfect results in just about a minute, so you won’t keep everyone anxiously waiting for the meal. Find it on Amazon

Fill Up Your Garden With This Elegant White Pebbles These White Pebbles are natural, non-toxic, eco-friendly river rocks that endure all weather conditions because they do not decay. Featuring a unique matte “chalky” finish for a great low-gloss look that makes your garden more nature-like. Find it on Amazon

You Won’t Want to Get Up From This Bean Bag Sink into this bean bag that’s not a stuffy, formal chair. This waterproof seat brings a little color to your space, even a nautical feel. As you can still expect showers in spring, it’s handy that it’s weather-resistant, and if it gets dirty, you can throw the cover in the washing machine. Find it on Amazon

Sit Back and Relax in This Cocoon Set up a relaxation area in this cocoon ten. This lightweight seat can protect you from the sun while you relax and comes with a storage bag so you can take it away. If you ever feel like sharing, it can fit a few of you inside. Find it on Amazon

These Solar Deck Lights Can Light Up Your Way Install an energy-efficient solution where you need lights with these SOLPEX Solar Deck Lights. This waterproof lighting solution utilizes solar power to provide LED lights anywhere you need, from balconies to outdoor stairs, steps, fences, yards, and patios or pathways. Find it on Amazon

This Reversible Rug is Soft Under Foot This outdoor rug is made from waterproof material and is tightly woven and hard-wearing, which is excellent for outdoor use. This reversible rug is also quick to clean and comes with a bag so you can fold it away when it’s not in use, and it can even be taken to the beach. Find it on Amazon

Keep Vibes High With This Mushroom Disco Ball There’s no denying the cool factor that this Mushroom Disco Ball brings. There’s a massive trend toward the 60s and 70s decor styles, and this piece takes that trend into the modern age. Find it on Amazon

Enjoy Some Shade With This Sun Sail Protect yourself against the sun with this sun shade sail. Suspend it across a balcony or patio, giving up to 98% protection against UV rays while letting the air circulate. It comes in 13 colors. Find it on Amazon

Your Drinking Glasses Won’t Smash With These This is an elegant yet practical solution to drinkware for the outdoors. This set of six SCANDINOVIA Premium Drinking Glasses are made of unbreakable, reusable Tritan plastic, BPA-free, dishwasher safe, and stackable. And since you won’t have to worry about them breaking, why not nab two sets? Find it on Amazon

These Solar Lights Has a Shelf for Potted Plants So if things are tight, these solar lights make the perfect addition to a balcony as they also have a handy shelf to add a plant or two for extra greenery. The tall weather-resistant lights come on automatically each night and can stay lit for up to 12 hours. Find it on Amazon

Set Up Your Own Bar With This Wicker Counter Table Serve your guests from this Best Choice Wicker Bar Counter Table. The bar is a functional piece of furniture with two steel shelves and two sets of rails that is useful when hosting outdoor parties and events for drinks and snacks. Find it on Amazon

Everyone Will Race to Sit on This Wicker Patio Swing If you have a little nook that you want to make cozy, this Novogratz Sally Patio Swing is a great choice. This is the perfect chair for relaxing and enjoying the view while swinging gently back and forth. The wicker chair includes a comfortable seating option, and the cushion provides additional support and comfort. Find it on Amazon

Keep Things Soft Underfoot With This Reversible Mats Nab yourself one of these modern SAND MINE Reversible Mats that can throw texture into your outside space. This top-rated design has reviewers raving about how this large floor mat has been used on their patios, backyards, and decks, providing comfort to the area and easy maintenance with its reversible design. Find it on Amazon

This Electronic Insect Killer is Chemical-Free Don’t let the bugs get to you with the Flowtron Electronic Insect Killer. Providing a chemical-free and efficient solution for outdoor insect control, the device attracts and eliminates flying insects over one acre using advanced ultraviolet light technology. Find it on Amazon

Get Personal With This Velvet Letter Pillow If people can wear monogrammed necklaces, why not bring that same energy to pillows? This Velvet Letter Pillow makes it possible to brand a couch or bed with the buyer’s initial. Find it on Amazon

Instant Makeover With This Outdoor Rug Give your outdoor floor an instant makeover with this decorative Outdoor Rug. With low-pile synthetic rug fibers, they are durable enough for high-traffic spaces and are UV-fading resistant, so you won’t worry about colors fading. The low-pile design is pet friendly and won’t collect dirt. Find it on Amazon

This Waterproof Storage Box Doubles as a Comfy Bench This waterproof storage box also doubles up as a bench. The rattan design brings a bit of texture to the space, and it’s quite large, so it’s suitable for storing gardening tools, shovels, children’s toys, cushions, and blankets. Find it on Amazon

Get Cozy Around This Firepit If you want to create a cozy patio atmosphere, this firepit. It’s smaller than most, with just a couple of chairs fitting around it. Pop the lid on to use it as a simple rattan table when it’s not in use. Find it on Amazon

Food Wrapping Paper Smoke meat with this Bryco Goods wrapping paper that perfectly traps smoke while releasing steam. It comes highly recommended with a 4.8-star rating, and it’s high-quality, strong, durable, and doesn’t leave anything unwanted behind on your meat. Find it on Amazon

These Kitchen Towels Are Great For The Kitchen Everyone needs towels in the kitchen to dry hands and towels, but there’s no reason these towels need to look dull. Bring some personality to the kitchen with these Folkulture Kitchen Towels. The colors and designs pop into the room. Find it on Amazon

Keep Your Drinks Chilled With This Patio Cooler Go retro style with this Permasteel 80 Quart Rolling Patio Cooler, designed to keep beverages cool while entertaining outdoors. Choose from a range of vintage-style colors; this spacious cooler is ideal for any patio or backyard party. Find it on Amazon

Create a Low Maintenance Garden With Artificial Grass Whether you’ve got a yard or not, you can create your own. The artificial grass is synthetic with the perfect length for a manicured look, but the best bit is low maintenance and easy to clean. Find it on Amazon

Grill Cleaning Brush You should never use a wire brush to clean your grill since it can send you to the hospital if any of it is accidentally ingested, which is why this Grill Rescue brush is a much safer option. It doesn’t have any metal parts, instead consisting of a scraper and heat-retardant foam that allows you to use steam for effortless cleaning. Find it on Amazon

Create a Mesmerizing World With These Solar Lamps These outdoor lamps will transport you to a different world. They create a mesmerizing pattern, and the solar lanterns come in a pack of 10 and automatically switch on when it gets dark. We love the vivid shadows they make. Find it on Amazon

Bring Something Unique Into The Home This fantastic Hand-Crafted Buffalo Skull takes a boho decor style to the next level. This piece is endlessly cool in a way that cannot be overstated. Find it on Amazon

Grill Basket Grilling veg and other small foods is much easier with this SHIZZO grill basket. The long handle makes it easy and safe to use, and the locking mechanism means you can easily flip over your food with no mishaps. Plus, it has a large capacity, so you can grill plenty of food at once. Find it on Amazon

Bring Hotel Vibes Home With This Chaise Lounge This Novogratz Connie Chaise Lounge is serving us Beverly Hills Hotel vibes with its stylish design. Not only that it will provide a comfortable place to lounge and relax while adding a pop of color to the decor. It is available in rosewater, white, aqua haze, or grey. Find it on Amazon

Give The Backyard Some Personality With This Banana Duck Garden Gnome Garden gnomes don’t have to look like the traditional gnomes we all think of. The garden is actually a great place to have some fun with decor by adding something like this fantastic Banana Duck Garden Gnome. It’s just the right amount of weird. Find it on Amazon

Have Some Fun With This Paper Towel Holder Bring some serious zoo energy into the home with this giraffe-shaped Paper Towel Holder. It’s convenient to always have a fresh paper towel on hand for all those kitchen messes. Find it on Amazon

Make Your Day More Relaxing in This Lounge Chair Lay back and enjoy this outdoor Lounge Chair view with an in-built cup holder and six adjusted backrest positions. Create a private resort in the comfort of your home which is weather-resistant, fade-resistant and isn’t prone to splintering or cracks. Find it on Amazon