37 gift ideas that tiktok made famous in 2022

With all the innovative and eye-catching products that are released every year, we might think we have everything we have ever needed. Next thing you know, a seven-second TikTok appears, and then you have an Amazon cart of 37 items.

Thanks to TikTok we can discover the most iconic, practical and essential items that we never knew we needed with just the click of a button. Although we could discuss hundreds of items today, we’ve narrowed the list down to 37 items to share with you.

For our explorers and adventurers, we’ve discovered can coolers, foldable cups, and charging backpacks that will assist you everywhere you go. Pizza ovens, high-tech home items, and innovative table lamps are all viral finds for our homeowners. Anything and everything you never knew you needed is waiting for you down below and is ready to be added to your cart.

This Worthbuy Bento Container For Your Lunch Break COURTESY OF AMAZON Save money and time with this worthbuy bento container that allows you to stack and insulate all of your favorite meals and snacks throughout the day. This lunch box comes in a thermal cylinder with five different containers and lids to store your produce and meals. The best part is the complimentary and reusable cutlery that comes with this go-to lunch set. Find it on Amazon

These BabyValley AirPods Bands For Your Next Workout COURTESY OF AMAZON Whether you are headed for a quick run around the block or to your next workout at the gym, these babyValley AirPod bands are a reliable and convenient accessory that will keep your AirPods protected and guarded. These bands come in a variety pack with different colors, easily wrapping around your wrist and providing you with a compartment to store your AirPods. Find it on Amazon

This Tiny Tech Vacuum For The Small Spaces COURTESY OF AMAZON Some of us consider ourselves to be a little messier than others, but either way this tiny hand vacuum is a reliable and affordable option that we can always count on to keep our spaces clean and tidy. This vacuum is a lightweight, cordless option with a long-lasting battery, making it easy to clean small spaces, cars, and crevices. Find it on Amazon

This M3 Naturals Body Scrub Will Renew Your Skin COURTESY OF AMAZON Say goodbye to dry and cracked skin and say hello to renewed and moisturized. This M3 natural body scrub is made out of charcoal and collagen that work together to exfoliate and polish your skin. This shower scrub can be used on any age, gender, or skin type, working to minimize pores and moisturize at the same time. Find it on Amazon

This Lovevook Laptop Backpack Comes With A Phone Charger COURTESY OF AMAZON If you’ve spent any time on Brooke Lynn’s TikTok page, we are sure you’ve heard about this Lovevook laptop backpack. With its built-in compartment to support and protect your laptop, you can ensure that it is safe wherever you go. The best part is the built-in charger that provides you with a quick charge to your phone whenever you need it. Unlike most backpacks that are similar, this one is compact and doesn’t take up too much space. Find it on Amazon

This Qbaylan Table Lamp For Your Night Time Book COURTESY OF AMAZON Upgrade your home decor in one simple step with this Qbaylan table lamp that can rest next to your bedside and provide you with the most gorgeous and natural light. This globe lamp is made with a creamy white sphere, gold base, and glowing light that seeps through. It provides a chic and comfortable vibe in your room while serving as a night-time reading light. Find it on Amazon

This Theragun Wave Duo To Heal Your Muscles COURTESY OF AMAZON Sit back and relax after a long day around town with this Theragun Wave Duo that serves as a vibrating foam roller that can target your muscle tissue and sore spots. This massager has five different intensities that you can choose for a customized therapy treatment that will heal your body and relieve pain in your back, neck and spine. Find it on Amazon

This Serenelife Towel Warmer For A Spa Experience COURTESY OF AMAZON Bougie is just one word to describe this Serenelife towel warmer that can instantly heat up any towel, robe or socks that you are about to use. This bucket-style warmer can hold up to two large towels at a time, making them nice and warm before you step out of the shower. With single-touch control, you can feel like you are in your own personal spa. Find it on Amazon

This Stojo Collapsible Water Bottle is Perfect For Traveling COURTESY OF AMAZON This Stojo collapsible and reusable water bottle can shrink to pocket size, making it easy to travel around. And it comes in a variety of different colors. Find it on Amazon

This What The Shape Sneaker Candle For All The Sneaker Heads COURTESY OF AMAZON There’s no need to settle for a boring candle that your friend or loved one has probably already seen, especially not after TikTok introduced us all to this what the shape sneaker candle that serves as a unique piece of home decor that any sneakerhead would love. This candle is unscented and has detailed features that make it a great gift. Find it on Amazon

Start The Party With This Dubbs Hardware Portable Speaker COURTESY OF AMAZON The party just got a lot more exciting with this Dubbs hardware portable speaker that is in the shape and design of a little pug. This wireless speaker has an astonishing sound that will fill the room of any party you attend. With its Bluetooth connectivity and wireless features, this speaker makes it easy as possible to bring the best music wherever you go. Find it on Amazon

This Townew Trash Can Does All The Dirty Work COURTESY OF AMAZON We all have that one friend or family member who has a household of high-tech products that have never been seen before. This season you can surprise your loved one with this Townew trash can that has a self-changing feature that will do all of the dirty work for you. With an automatic opener and refillable lids, you will never have to lift a finger. Find it on Amazon

Enjoy Breakfast In Bed With This Suvane Desk Table COURTESY OF AMAZON Everyone deserves a little lazy day every once in a while and this Suvane desk table is just what you need to accomplish that. This portable table can be used as a breakfast serving tray, laptop table or desk for any couch or bedtime activities. Rest in your bed while using this foldable desk to display your laptop or get any work done, without having to get up. Find it on Amazon

These Netany Glass Cups Are Aesthetically Pleasing COURTESY OF AMAZON Take part in the coffee-making TikTok trends with these Netany glass cups that come in a pack of four. Each cup has a matching bamboo drinking lid and reusable straw that makes it as easy as possible to move around and travel with. These mason jar drinking glasses can be used for all beverages and can be reused as they are dishwasher safe. Find it on Amazon

Get Shredded With This Core Max Cardio Set COURTESY OF AMAZON Just because you have to skip the gym doesn’t mean you can’t get a quick workout from the comfort of your own home. With this Core Max cardio set you can work out up to eight muscles at a time with this full body workout set that can maximize your results in just under eight minutes. This tool has three different resistance choices to choose from too. Find it on Amazon

This BedShelfie Bed Side Shelf Makes Life Easier COURTESY OF AMAZON Instead of having to hop out of bed every time you need a charger, remote, or another accessory, we discovered this BedShelfie bedside shelf that can hold all of your essentials. This small shelf can easily attach to the side of your bed, providing a space to rest all of your nighttime items including your phone, alarm, or coffee cup. Find it on Amazon

This Comfier Scalp Massager For The Experience Of A Lifetime COURTESY OF AMAZON After a long day at work or a stressful day around the house, there is nothing that feels more relaxing than this Comfier scalp massager that will get into your roots to relax your muscles and relieve any tension in your scalp. This massager has an electric feature with customizable speeds to maximize your experience. Find it on Amazon

This Colsen Tabletop Fire Pit To Impress Your Guests COURTESY OF AMAZON Create an intimate experience within your home or provide an accessible place to roast marshmallows with this Colsen tabletop firepit that can be rested indoors or outdoors. This miniature fireplace is fueled by smokeless and odorless alcohol that makes it safe to be used within your home. It’s a fun piece of decor that will impress any guest. Find it on Amazon

This Arc Teeth Whitening Pen For The Perfect Smile COURTESY OF AMAZON Boost your confidence in one simple step with this Arc teeth whitening pen that can be used as a precision applicator to target different spots on your teeth. This tooth whitener is great for traveling with due to its small size and can provide you with fast results after just a few uses. It also has mint flavoring for a refreshing taste. Find it on Amazon

Invite The Family Over For A Pizza Party With This Richya Pizza Oven COURTESY OF AMAZON Family, friends and this Richya pizza oven are just a few of the things that will make for a perfect gathering during any season. This outdoor wood oven can quickly bake any 12″ pizza in just a couple of minutes. This portable set comes with a chimney to let out the hot smoke, a handle option and a foldable stand. Find it on Amazon

This Dreamfarm Spina For Salad Lovers COURTESY OF AMAZON Under the trending hashtag #amazonfinds, you can discover this Dreamfarm Spina, which can be used to wash all of your favorite fruits and vegetables or for drying your lettuce. This colander has collapsible handles that assist you in quickly spinning and drying your fruit and vegetables and when it’s time for dinner this handy kitchen tool can also be used for draining your pasta and rice. Find it on Amazon

This Aero Garden Pod Kit For Fresh Herbs COURTESY OF AMAZON Take things to a whole new level in the kitchen with this Aero Garden pod kit that allows you to personally grow a variety of different fresh herbs from the comfort of your home. This kit comes with different herb seeds and an indoor cover that requires no sunlight and soil with a minimum amount of space. By growing up to six plants at a time, you can have a full garden in your home. Find it on Amazon

Share All Of Your Best Moments With This Memoking Printer COURTESY OF AMAZON Create memories and images that will last forever with this Memoking printer that can transform any digital image into a sticker that can be displayed on your personal belongings or around your home. This portable machine is compatible with all smart devices, making it as easy as possible to connect to your phone and share your favorite images. Find it on Amazon

Coffee Lovers Need This Nespresso Coffee Machine COURTESY OF AMAZON You can’t say no to the perfect cup of coffee, especially when it’s coming from this Nespresso coffee machine that creates the most delicious single serving of espresso with just the press of a button. This machine can create up to four different sized brews and provides you with the opportunity to try a wide variety of different flavorings. Find it on Amazon

This AGS Laser Keyboard To Work On The Go COURTESY OF AMAZON Anyone who is always on the go would love and appreciate this AGS laser keyboard in their stocking this upcoming holiday season. This portable keyboard can connect via BlueTooth to your smart device and provide a comfortable and quick place to begin typing, without having to carry around a large and heavy keyboard. It’s lightweight and perfect for anyone who travels for work. Find it on Amazon

Transform Your Kicks With This Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner COURTESY OF AMAZON Never take a step in a pair of dirty shoes after investing in this Pink Miracle shoe cleaner that comes with everything you will need to transform your dirty sneakers or boots into a pair of brand-new shoes. This cleaning kit comes with a leather-friendly cleanser and a thick scrubbing brush that will work to remove any dirt or marks that may be apparent. Find it on Amazon

This CatchFace Door Handle From The Future COURTESY OF AMAZON Upgrade your home one high-tech device at a time with this Catchface door handle, which has touchscreen features. TIkTok’s featuring this product have gone mega-viral, and it’s easy to see why. This handle provides you with a keyless entry into any room of your home, allowing you to set a secret password to type in every time you arrive at the door. It also has a fingerprint feature that allows you to customize the controller of the handle. Find it on Amazon

Keep Yourself Refreshed With This Frost Buddy Can Cooler COURTESY OF AMAZON Stay prepared for all of your outdoor adventures, beach trips, hikes and other activities with this Frost Buddy can cooler that serves as an insulated cooler for all of your beverages. This stainless steel holder can cool any 12-ounce or 16-ounce beverage, keeping it cool all day and night. It comes in a variety of different colors, providing everyone with a special cooler. Find it on Amazon

This Tsrarey Sun Lamp To Brighten Up The Winter COURTESY OF AMAZON If you have spent any time scrolling through TikTok, then we can guarantee that you have heard everyone raving about this Tsrarey sun lamp that can rotate 180 degrees to display a variety of different lights. This lamp is known to cure seasonal depression by providing bright, colorful and unique lighting in the comfort of your own home. Find it on Amazon

This Akiki Earbud Cleaning Kit To Renew Your Devices COURTESY OF AMAZON Here’s something that happens to most of us but doesn’t get talked about enough — how much dirt and oils build up in our earbuds. This Akiki earbud cleaning kit comes with all the essentials you will need to remove all the nasty build-up in your earphones, making them look cleaner and newer than ever. These lightweight tools are easy to use and can renew your product in one simple step. Find it on Amazon

This Swigzy Cup Holder For Large Water Bottles COURTESY OF AMAZON We all have that one friend who brings their extra large water bottle wherever they are headed. With this Swigzy cup holder, they can officially fit their water bottle into their car, without having to set it on the ground and roll around. This holder has an adaptable expander that allows it to grow or shrink in size, making it the most practical car accessory. Find it on Amazon

This Cdycam Oil Sprayer For The Perfect Meal COURTESY OF AMAZON There is nothing more frustrating than trying to spread oil all over your freshly cooked meal, just to accidentally distribute a little more than you anticipated. With this Cdycam oil sprayer, you can evenly distribute oils or other liquids across your meals, without worrying about overdoing it. It can be refilled and easily washed in the dishwasher. For anyone with an air fryer, this would be a perfect gift idea. Find it on Amazon

This 47 Baseball Cap Is At The Top Of Every TikToker’s List COURTESY OF AMAZON At the top of every TikTok influencer’s most-wanted list, you can find a link to this 47 baseball cap that will serve as a trendy and comfortable accessory for the wintertime. With its adjustable back strap and casual look, you can rock this hat any day of the week. It covers up a bad hair day and will keep you looking stylish wherever you are headed. Find it on Amazon

This Dash Ice Cream Maker For The Whole Family COURTESY OF AMAZON We all love a little sweet treat after dinner and this Dash ice cream maker is an affordable and fun option that the whole family will love. With just the push of a button, this compact and lightweight machine can create your treat in under 30 minutes. A cooling bowl, mixing spoon and recipe book are just a few of the items that come in this kitchen set. Find it on Amazon

These Mukinrch Bubble Slides For All Your Daily Chores COURTESY OF AMAZON One of the most viral TikTok items of the year includes these mukinrch bubble slides that serve as the most convenient indoor shoes that will provide you with the maximum amount of comfort. These slides are made out of non-slip lychee balls that will support the bottom of your feet and keep you cozy and comfortable all day and night. Find it on Amazon

This Wekapo Beach Blanket Fits The Whole Family COURTESY OF AMAZON Invest in a gift that the whole family can take part in, such as this Wekapo beach blanket that can fit up to eight people at a time. This towel serves as a quick-drying mat that has four different stakes to keep it down on the ground. With four different hidden pockets surrounding the towel, you have the space to hold all of your personal belongings. Find it on Amazon