Give Your Home a Summer Glow-Up with These Simple Tweaks

Summer is just around the corner, and it’s the perfect time to start thinking about ways to refresh your home and create an ideal space for the change in season. Whether you’re looking to add some bold pops of color or simply want to create a more relaxed and inviting atmosphere, there are plenty of simple yet impactful changes that you can make to upgrade your home for the summer. In this article, we’ll explore some of the best ways to transform your living space for the warmer months, from refreshing your decor to rethinking your layout. With these easy tips and tricks, you can create a stylish and comfortable home that is perfect for enjoying the summer season to the fullest.
This Narrow Ice Cube Tray Makes the Perfect Ice For Water Bottles
Traditional ice cubes are tough to fit in narrow water bottles or smoothies, but this tray makes slim ice sticks that are the ideal shape and size. The silicone design makes it easy to push the ice out, and the bright color design is eye-catching.
This Decorative Fruit Stand is Perfect For Displaying Citrus
Nothing says summer like the smell of oranges and lemons. Keep them on display in your kitchen in this stunning fruit bowl. The gold design makes it look like a real vintage find, and the open wire design allows for ventilation to keep everything fresh and dry.
This Automatic Switch Will Turn Gadgets on From Your Phone
This clever gadget works by attaching to your outlets and pushing switch buttons on and off. You can sync it with your phone and control different appliances. Ideal for turning on your air conditioning when you’re on your way home so you can step into a fantastic house.
Enjoy a Restful Night with This Cooling Mattress Topper
Getting a good night’s sleep in the heat can be tricky. But this mattress topper is super comfortable and has breathable fibers that make for a cooling night’s sleep. Customers have praised this product for its comfort and effectiveness.
These Bright Beach Towels Are So Soft
Small changes to your furnishing can update your interiors, and we love the bright and fun design of these towels. The splash of color and stripes will add personality to any home; customers have said they’re so soft on the skin.
This Garden Swing Chair is a Steal
Unwind on a hot summer’s day in your own swing chair. It’s excellent value for money, and the cotton weave design is on-trend. It only has one suspension point, so that it will be compact and space-saving in your home or outdoor space. Plus, it’s durable and can withstand up to 330 lbs. Customers have loved this product so much that they’ve bought multiple.
Ensure Pets Stay Cool with These Cooling Sleep Mats
Summer can be a challenging time for our pets. That’s why we must keep them cool. The clever gel technology works without needing electricity, water, or a refrigerator and offers instant relief for your pet. This cooling blanket has thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon.
This Insulated Door Curtain is So Highly-Rated on Amazon
These insulated door curtains are ideal all year round. Whether you want to keep the heat in during winter or the heat out during summer, this is a great solution. It has magnetic strips for a self-closing design, and customers have said it’s the next best thing to air conditioning.
This Outdoor Table Doubles as a Cooler
Take your summer parties to the next level with a retro outdoor table that will keep your drinks cool. It’s lightweight and portable, so it’s easy to transport, and the thick exterior resin makes it resistant to harsh weather.
Bring the Outdoors in with This Leaf-Print Shower Curtain
Add a touch of greenery to your bathroom with this botanical shower curtain. It has 12 hooks and is easy to install. Plus, it’s machine-washable, making it easy to keep clean and free from odors.
Update Your Couch with These Bright Cushions
We decorate our homes for the holidays, so why not update our furnishings for summer? We love these bright cushions. They come in various colors, and the stitched design looks so elegant.
Add Privacy to Your Home with These Rainbow Window Stickers
This patterned vinyl easily sticks to your windows. The decorative design creates a rainbow-like effect when the sun shines through. It offers semi-privacy from the outdoors and is ideal for keeping your home warm in the winter and cool in the summer.
This Blanket is So Cool to the Touch
This blanket uses Japanese Arc-Chill cool technology fabric to keep you cool all night. It’s the perfect comforter for warm summer nights and is so soft on the skin.
Life is a Beach with These Throw Pillows
We love the shell shape of these throw pillows. They add such a beachy chic to your home and are in a great choice of colors. There’s a choice of whether you want a bold color or a neutral tone.
Summer Cooking with These Bold Baking Dishes
If you love to cook, you can add vibrance to your cookware with these stunning ceramic baking dishes. They’re such good value for money, and some customers have said they prefer them to their pricey Le Creuset dishes. Available in mustard yellow, bottle green or bright red, the dishes also feature a detailed floral pattern.
Peel and Stick Tiles Really Brighten Up Your Space
We love the ease of these adhesive tiles, and they add a real splash of color to your home. Whether you want to decorate your patio or upgrade your kitchen backsplash, these tiles are easy to fit and can be removed without residue.
Solar-Powered Lights Illuminate Your Outdoor Space
These lengthy string fairy lights are great for adding soft lighting to your outdoor space. The bulbs are shatterproof, waterproof, and wind resistant and can withstand high temperatures. They come with a separate panel that, when placed in the sun, will absorb the solar power and light up the bulbs once it gets dark.
This Portable Neck Fan Works On the Go and at Home
Whether you need to travel out in the sunshine or want to feel calm in your home, this portable neck fan is lightweight and practical. It’s rechargeable and has three different speeds. Plus, it mimics the look of headphones to blend in seamlessly with your look.
These Adhesive Strips Keep Out the Heat
Attach these strips to the gap under your door and keep your home cool during the midday heat. These strips are also ideal for keeping out dust and noise. Plus, they’ll keep the warmth in during the winter.
Greet Guests with This Seasonal Sign
Celebrate the summer season with this cute door sign. The ice cream design is adorable, and the bold and bright colors complement a sunny day. Hang it in your kitchen or greet guests at your front door.
Craft the Ideal Iced Tea Pitcher
Treat your friends to a refreshing pitcher of iced tea this summer with this tea and coffee maker. The retro turquoise design is so cool and will look great on your kitchen countertops. It comes with a two-quart plastic pitcher, which can hold up to 12 glasses.
This Pillow is So Comfortable and Cooling
This pillow is so multi-functional. It offers excellent support for your neck and head at night but has breathable air holes to allow airflow and keep you cool.
This Cooling Blanket is Ideal For Summer Nights On the Sofa
When the summer evening temperature drops, this blanket is the perfect extra layer. The natural bamboo fabric is so breathable, with a great choice of colors.
This Nautical Bean Bag Adds Elegance to Your Outdoor Area
The classic design of this bean bag makes it so versatile for any interior decor. Its cozy design and large shape makes it perfect for sitting or lounging in the sun. It’s also fade and weather-resistant, and it’s machine-washable.
Enjoy the Comfort of These Slides in the Heat
Traditional fur slippers may be too hot for summer, but these Cloud slippers are breathable and perfect for the heat. Customers have raved about how comfortable and flexible they are, some even describing them as their favorite shoes.
Instantly Cool Beverages with This Portable Cooler
Nothing beats an ice-cold drink on a hot day; this cooler is the quick and effective way to achieve it. Take any cup or can; the cooler can get it down to as low as -5℃ within 16 minutes. Ideal if you’ve run out of ice.
Don’t Stress Over Air Conditioning Costs with This Innovative Cooler
Air conditioning makes a home feel cool in the heat, but the bills can be stressful. This air cooler creates the same cooling sensation for the price of an electric fan. Customers have said it works wonderfully in their homes and is such good value for money.
Swap Heavy Blankets For Lightweight Bedding
Give your bed a makeover for the summer months with some airy and light bedding that will keep you cool at night. This affordable set includes a quilt and two pillowcases and comes in various colors and patterns.
These Sunflowers Are a Ray of Sunshine
There’s nothing like flowers to brighten a home; these yellow sunflowers are so inviting. The pots are rustic chic, and the flowers are artificial, so you won’t have to worry about watering them.