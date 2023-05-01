Give Your Home a Summer Glow-Up with These Simple Tweaks

Summer is just around the corner, and it’s the perfect time to start thinking about ways to refresh your home and create an ideal space for the change in season. Whether you’re looking to add some bold pops of color or simply want to create a more relaxed and inviting atmosphere, there are plenty of simple yet impactful changes that you can make to upgrade your home for the summer. In this article, we’ll explore some of the best ways to transform your living space for the warmer months, from refreshing your decor to rethinking your layout. With these easy tips and tricks, you can create a stylish and comfortable home that is perfect for enjoying the summer season to the fullest.

This Narrow Ice Cube Tray Makes the Perfect Ice For Water Bottles Traditional ice cubes are tough to fit in narrow water bottles or smoothies, but this tray makes slim ice sticks that are the ideal shape and size. The silicone design makes it easy to push the ice out, and the bright color design is eye-catching. Find it on Amazon

This Decorative Fruit Stand is Perfect For Displaying Citrus Nothing says summer like the smell of oranges and lemons. Keep them on display in your kitchen in this stunning fruit bowl. The gold design makes it look like a real vintage find, and the open wire design allows for ventilation to keep everything fresh and dry. Find it on Amazon

This Automatic Switch Will Turn Gadgets on From Your Phone This clever gadget works by attaching to your outlets and pushing switch buttons on and off. You can sync it with your phone and control different appliances. Ideal for turning on your air conditioning when you’re on your way home so you can step into a fantastic house. Find it on Amazon

Enjoy a Restful Night with This Cooling Mattress Topper Getting a good night’s sleep in the heat can be tricky. But this mattress topper is super comfortable and has breathable fibers that make for a cooling night’s sleep. Customers have praised this product for its comfort and effectiveness. Find it on Amazon

These Bright Beach Towels Are So Soft Small changes to your furnishing can update your interiors, and we love the bright and fun design of these towels. The splash of color and stripes will add personality to any home; customers have said they’re so soft on the skin. Find it on Amazon

This Garden Swing Chair is a Steal Unwind on a hot summer’s day in your own swing chair. It’s excellent value for money, and the cotton weave design is on-trend. It only has one suspension point, so that it will be compact and space-saving in your home or outdoor space. Plus, it’s durable and can withstand up to 330 lbs. Customers have loved this product so much that they’ve bought multiple. Find it on Amazon

Ensure Pets Stay Cool with These Cooling Sleep Mats Summer can be a challenging time for our pets. That’s why we must keep them cool. The clever gel technology works without needing electricity, water, or a refrigerator and offers instant relief for your pet. This cooling blanket has thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon. Find it on Amazon

This Insulated Door Curtain is So Highly-Rated on Amazon These insulated door curtains are ideal all year round. Whether you want to keep the heat in during winter or the heat out during summer, this is a great solution. It has magnetic strips for a self-closing design, and customers have said it’s the next best thing to air conditioning. Find it on Amazon

This Outdoor Table Doubles as a Cooler Take your summer parties to the next level with a retro outdoor table that will keep your drinks cool. It’s lightweight and portable, so it’s easy to transport, and the thick exterior resin makes it resistant to harsh weather. Find it on Amazon

Bring the Outdoors in with This Leaf-Print Shower Curtain Add a touch of greenery to your bathroom with this botanical shower curtain. It has 12 hooks and is easy to install. Plus, it’s machine-washable, making it easy to keep clean and free from odors. Find it on Amazon

Update Your Couch with These Bright Cushions We decorate our homes for the holidays, so why not update our furnishings for summer? We love these bright cushions. They come in various colors, and the stitched design looks so elegant. Find it on Amazon

Add Privacy to Your Home with These Rainbow Window Stickers This patterned vinyl easily sticks to your windows. The decorative design creates a rainbow-like effect when the sun shines through. It offers semi-privacy from the outdoors and is ideal for keeping your home warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Find it on Amazon

This Blanket is So Cool to the Touch This blanket uses Japanese Arc-Chill cool technology fabric to keep you cool all night. It’s the perfect comforter for warm summer nights and is so soft on the skin. Find it on Amazon

Life is a Beach with These Throw Pillows We love the shell shape of these throw pillows. They add such a beachy chic to your home and are in a great choice of colors. There’s a choice of whether you want a bold color or a neutral tone. Find it on Amazon

Summer Cooking with These Bold Baking Dishes If you love to cook, you can add vibrance to your cookware with these stunning ceramic baking dishes. They’re such good value for money, and some customers have said they prefer them to their pricey Le Creuset dishes. Available in mustard yellow, bottle green or bright red, the dishes also feature a detailed floral pattern. Find it on Amazon

Peel and Stick Tiles Really Brighten Up Your Space We love the ease of these adhesive tiles, and they add a real splash of color to your home. Whether you want to decorate your patio or upgrade your kitchen backsplash, these tiles are easy to fit and can be removed without residue. Find it on Amazon

Solar-Powered Lights Illuminate Your Outdoor Space These lengthy string fairy lights are great for adding soft lighting to your outdoor space. The bulbs are shatterproof, waterproof, and wind resistant and can withstand high temperatures. They come with a separate panel that, when placed in the sun, will absorb the solar power and light up the bulbs once it gets dark. Find it on Amazon

This Portable Neck Fan Works On the Go and at Home Whether you need to travel out in the sunshine or want to feel calm in your home, this portable neck fan is lightweight and practical. It’s rechargeable and has three different speeds. Plus, it mimics the look of headphones to blend in seamlessly with your look. Find it on Amazon

These Adhesive Strips Keep Out the Heat Attach these strips to the gap under your door and keep your home cool during the midday heat. These strips are also ideal for keeping out dust and noise. Plus, they’ll keep the warmth in during the winter. Find it on Amazon

Greet Guests with This Seasonal Sign Celebrate the summer season with this cute door sign. The ice cream design is adorable, and the bold and bright colors complement a sunny day. Hang it in your kitchen or greet guests at your front door. Find it on Amazon

Craft the Ideal Iced Tea Pitcher Treat your friends to a refreshing pitcher of iced tea this summer with this tea and coffee maker. The retro turquoise design is so cool and will look great on your kitchen countertops. It comes with a two-quart plastic pitcher, which can hold up to 12 glasses. Find it on Amazon

This Pillow is So Comfortable and Cooling This pillow is so multi-functional. It offers excellent support for your neck and head at night but has breathable air holes to allow airflow and keep you cool. Find it on Amazon

This Cooling Blanket is Ideal For Summer Nights On the Sofa When the summer evening temperature drops, this blanket is the perfect extra layer. The natural bamboo fabric is so breathable, with a great choice of colors. Find it on Amazon

This Nautical Bean Bag Adds Elegance to Your Outdoor Area The classic design of this bean bag makes it so versatile for any interior decor. Its cozy design and large shape makes it perfect for sitting or lounging in the sun. It’s also fade and weather-resistant, and it’s machine-washable. Find it on Amazon

Enjoy the Comfort of These Slides in the Heat Traditional fur slippers may be too hot for summer, but these Cloud slippers are breathable and perfect for the heat. Customers have raved about how comfortable and flexible they are, some even describing them as their favorite shoes. Find it on Amazon

Instantly Cool Beverages with This Portable Cooler Nothing beats an ice-cold drink on a hot day; this cooler is the quick and effective way to achieve it. Take any cup or can; the cooler can get it down to as low as -5℃ within 16 minutes. Ideal if you’ve run out of ice. Find it on Amazon

Don’t Stress Over Air Conditioning Costs with This Innovative Cooler Air conditioning makes a home feel cool in the heat, but the bills can be stressful. This air cooler creates the same cooling sensation for the price of an electric fan. Customers have said it works wonderfully in their homes and is such good value for money. Find it on Amazon

Swap Heavy Blankets For Lightweight Bedding Give your bed a makeover for the summer months with some airy and light bedding that will keep you cool at night. This affordable set includes a quilt and two pillowcases and comes in various colors and patterns. Find it on Amazon