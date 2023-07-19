Heat Got You Beat? Check Out These 35 Amazon Products That Are Summer’s Coolest Secret

In the scorching heat of summer, finding ways to beat the sweltering temperatures can be a challenge. But fear not, because we have discovered the coolest secret to keep you refreshed and on top of your game. Introducing a handpicked selection of 35 Amazon products that are the ultimate summer essentials. Whether you’re planning a beach vacation, backyard barbecues, or simply seeking relief from the sun’s relentless rays, these must-have items are here to save the day. From portable air conditioners and refreshing cooling towels to poolside gadgets, we’ve found a list that will make you the envy of every heatwave. So dive in and discover summer’s coolest secrets that will have you welcoming the heat and saying goodbye to sticky discomfort.

Make a Splash in Your Own Backyard with This Inflatable Swimming Pool Not everyone can afford to fork out for their own swimming pool but if you’ve got a backyard, we’ve found you an inflatable swimming pool that can fit your whole family. It’s big enough to fit two adults and three toddlers comfortably. We recommend you get an electric pump to blow this one up. Find it on Amazon

Keep It Cool with a Portable Air Conditioner Keep it cool wherever you go with this portable AC unit. As well as an air conditioner, this little machine also acts as a fan and humidifier. It comes with ice boxes that you can pop into the tank to keep the cool air flowing for up to 10 hours. One five-star fan shared: ‘Cooled my bedroom in a reasonable time and kept it that way even if not on max cold.’ Find it on Amazon

Bring the Temp Down with a Cooling Mist System Having your own cooling mist system in your backyard is a real game-changer in the summer. You can pop the misting line wherever you like in your yard, whether it’s above your seating area, on the fence, or near your plants, and set it on a timer to start whenever you like. Once the mist gets going it brings the temperature right down to a comfortable 73°F. Find it on Amazon

These Cooling Towels are a Must-Have for Your Car and Gym Bag These cooling towels are like magic. You simply soak them in water, get rid of the excess and then snap it out a few times and then it chills right down. It doesn’t even use any crazy chemicals. It’s made of hyper-evaporative breathable material and will stay cool for up to three hours. Find it on Amazon

This Umbrella and Chair Combo Will Keep You in the Shade If you’re headed to the beach, make sure you’ve got a little shade as well with this chair and umbrella combo. Rather than wrestle with a huge umbrella, this compact size clamps onto your chair and reflects the heat. Find it on Amazon

Have Some Fun with This Watermelon Cutter Get into the summer mood and have some fun with this awesome watermelon slicer that makes cutting up this refreshing fruit so much more fun. It blew up on TikTok last year for good reason. It uses a windmill cutter design that creates bite-sized cubes every time. You can also use it on other melons and pitaya. Find it on Amazon

Keep Your Drink Chilled On the Go with This Impressive Insulated Water Bottle Keep your water cool for hours on the go with this insulated bottle. This can keep your water cold for a whole 24 hours. That’s how good it is. We love that you’re able to open the lid with just one hand. It’s perfect for busy lives and people who need minimal fuss. It comes in 18 colors, so you’re bound to find one to suit you. Find it on Amazon

Get a Cool Breeze with This Portable Fan This portable fan is great to not only carry around with you but you can also manipulate its legs so it can perch anywhere you need it to. You can attach it to a buggy, make it stand on your desk, or even the treadmill at the gym. Get a cool breeze wherever you go. Find it on Amazon

Make Your Own Frozen Desserts with an Ice Cream Maker You don’t need summer to be your excuse to enjoy an ice cream but there’s not much better than tucking into a sweet frozen treat on a hot day. This Cuisinart beast makes frozen desserts and drinks in as little as 20 minutes. All you have to do is throw in your favorite ingredients. Find it on Amazon

This SPF 70 Sunscreen Will Protect You From Harmful Rays We all know how harmful the sun can be on our skin, and that’s why we love this Neutrogena Ultra Sheer sunscreen that’s SPF 70. We didn’t even know it was possible to go that high. It’s dry touch so won’t sit on top of the skin and feel greasy. It also won’t leave you looking like Caspar the ghost. Find it on Amazon

Create a Cute Spot to Enjoy Your Yard with This Gorgeous Four-Piece Set When it’s warm outside, make the most of it with this four-piece wicker bistro set. The stylish design, of natural wood and black accents, will look good in any yard but what we love the most is how much room you have and how comfortable they are. They each have thick padded cushions as well as a curved back to make you as chilled out as you can be. Find it on Amazon

Feel Like a Kid Again and Make Your Own Popsicles Have some fun in the sun and feel like a kid again by making your own popsicles. These silicone molds make it a lot easier to get your creations out that’s for sure. The molds also come with 10 reusable sticks as well as a funnel for a mess-free decant and even a cleaning brush to make sure you get all those nooks and crannies. Find it on Amazon

This Sun Sail is Perfect For a Spot of Shade Whether you’ve got a big or small backyard, a sun sail is the perfect way to create a corner of shade without making things feel too dark or hot. Its shape and fabric allow a welcome cooling breeze to through. Protect yourself from harmful UV rays by popping up a triangle sunshade that is really easy to erect. Find it on Amazon

This Waterproof Speaker Will Give You a Light Show You Didn’t Know You Needed People are loving this portable waterproof speaker. Not only does it produce high-quality sound but it can also sync to your music and create a cool multi-color light show. Not every speaker can do that. It’s lightweight and the perfect size to take down to the beach or to enjoy your tunes poolside as it’s tough and water-resistant. Find it on Amazon

This Insulated Cooler Bag Will Keep Your Picnic Chilled Don’t let your food spoil in the heat. Prepare for your picnic with an insulated cooler bag that will keep everything crisp, fresh, and tasty while you’re on the move. To give you an idea of how much you can fit in it it can hold up to 40 cans, so there’s plenty of room for a day’s picnic. One of our favorite features of this cool bag is its sleek bottle opener. That will always come in handy! Find it on Amazon

These Reusable Water Balloons Will Give You Endless Fun This is where ‘they don’t make them like they used to’ is really true. These are reusable water balloons. This pack of 12 lets you have the most epic water fights and endless hours of fun without having to worry about running out of balloons or destroying the planet. These reusable water balls seal shut with magnets so all you do is pop them in water and they fill up. Find it on Amazon

This Gas BBQ is Perfect for Hosting What’s better than dining al fresco? That’s cooking al fresco. Whip up a feast on this epic four-burner Gas BBQ Grill. This is the perfect size if you like hosting parties because there’s a lot of cooking space to work with. Whether you’re serious about BBQ or you’re just getting the hang of it, you will love the built-in temperature gauge that’ll steer you in the right direction of perfection. Find it on Amazon

Take a Dip with Your Phone to Capture the Moment with a Waterproof Pouch Don’t worry about leaving your valuables unattended, instead take your phone and cash with you with this waterproof phone pouch. This pack of two will help you keep everything safe and dry. We love it because you can still use it. Yes, that’s right. The touch screen tech still works in the pouch so you can unlock your phone, type messages and even take a photo to capture your adventures. Find it on Amazon

This Hammock is a Camping Must-Have for Ultimate Comfort Put your feet up and let a gentle rocking motion lull you to sleep with this cool hammock. Whether you’re on a camping trip or hiking and need a good place to rest or even in your own backyard, this comfortable hammock is great. It folds down to the size of an eggplant and is super lightweight, so the best thing to throw in your backpack. You can also get it in a double size if you fancy sharing! Find it on Amazon

These Solar Lights Will Help You Make the Most of the Outdoors While the weather is good, make the most of the outdoors long after the sun goes down with these solar-powered outdoor lights. They’re great to light up your pathway or make a feature of flower beds. Each of the lights in this pack of six will charge up during the day and then shine for up to 12 hours. They also have a built-in light sensor which will automatically turn them on when it gets dark and off at dawn. Find it on Amazon

Everyone Will Want to Have a Go on These Inflatables Did someone say pool party? If you’re taking a dip this summer then make sure you’re equipped with your own inflatables. Who can resist this pack of two, which includes a flamingo and a unicorn? They basically scream Instagram influencer. Chill out and enjoy the day with these. Find it on Amazon

Happy Sleepers Love These Cooling Gel Pillows Say goodbye to sweaty nights and rest your head on these cooling gel pillows. The gel-infused memory pillow gives you the holy grail of balance between firm and soft, leading them to rack up over 6K five stars. One five-star reviewer shared: ‘This is the best pillow I’ve ever had. Normally my pillows get “deflated” after a few months but this has held up great over the 7 months I’ve used it. The cooling side is fantastic for those warmer nights.’ Find it on Amazon

Stay Bug Free with a Mosquito Repellent Lantern Do not let pesky bugs ruin your time outside. No one likes getting bitten so give yourself a fighting chance of staying bug-free with this mosquito repellent shield. It sets up a 15-foot zone of protection that mosquitoes won’t dare to enter by emitting a scent-free repellent. Find it on Amazon

This Grill Gazebo is a Great Spot To Get Your Cook On If you mean business when it comes to grilling, you might be in need of a bit of cover. This sturdy gazebo will give you the shade you need. The grill gazebo comes with handy side shelves that will give you extra space for grill accessories, drinks, and bites to eat. But here’s the important bit, there’s a built-in bottle opener which is speaking our language. Find it on Amazon

Kids Will Have Hours of Fun with This Splash Table While the adults get their grill on, keep those tiny hands occupied with this Splash Water Table. Kids can create their own mini water park for lots of splashing fun. As the waterfalls run into the table pond, the running water causes the spinners, ramps, and buckets to move. The kiddos can rearrange them to create their own new waterfalls for hours of fun. Find it on Amazon

This Car Seat Cooler Will Keep Your Baby Chilled When your car is super hot there’s nothing worse than feeling the burn on your skin. So imagine when you’re a baby. This car seat cooler is such a clever idea. You can keep your little ones’ seats cold while you run your errands so that when you return, your baby is chilled. After all, happy baby, happy everyone, right? When you’re not using it on the seat, as you don’t want your baby sitting on it, you can use it to keep food chilled, a lap cooler, and even ice injuries, so you’ll get your money’s worth! Find it on Amazon

These Sachets Hydrate Two Times Faster Than Water When it’s sweltering outside, it’s really important to keep hydrated. These hydration sachets have been blowing up on TikTok with influencers feeling the benefits after downing one of these watermelon flavored sachets. That’s because you can hydrate two times faster than just water alone and it’s packed with essential vitamins and electrolytes. Find it on Amazon

Keep Your Dogs Cool With This Chill Bandana If you’re hot, you can bet that your four-legged pal is hot too. This chill bandana will keep your dogs cool and prevent heat stroke. All you have to do is soak it in water and then tie it loosely around their necks. They will thank you for it. Find it on Amazon

Slip This Waist Belt Fan Beneath Your Shirt for a Cooling Breeze Get a cool breeze wherever you go right under your shirt. You clip this waist belt fan on your belt for a relief from the heat and hot flashes. Just charge up the batteries and you’re good to go. It’s got different speeds to suit your needs and it can even charge your phone. You will love it. Find it on Amazon

This is One Cool Beach Bag Calling all beach lovers! We have found the ultimate beach bag for you. Not only does it look cool and keep your food cold with its insulation lining, but it also comes with its own matching towels. The tote bag is quite large to fit all of your day’s needs with multiple compartments so you can put your hands on everything you need quickly. Find it on Amazon

Keep Your Drinks Chilled With These Inflatable Coolers If you’re hosting a backyard party or a pool party this summer, you need to get your hands on these inflatable coolers. Blow these up and fill them with ice and it will keep everything cool. They can be blown up quickly and taken wherever you need to go. Find it on Amazon

Cool Down and Get Rid of Dark Circles with These Gel Eye Masks When it’s warm at night, get two benefits in one with this gel eye mask. It uses cold therapy to target tired eyes and dark circles to start feeling refreshed while also cooling you right down. All you have to do is chill these masks for a couple of hours before using them. Find it on Amazon

These Ice Trays Make the Perfect Ice Sticks for Water Bottles These slim ice trays create the perfect ice for your water bottles. The ice sticks are great to slip into narrow bottles. We all know the frustration when you’re trying to ram in a cube. The trays are perfect if you like to keep things neat too as they’re stackable and the silicone means the sticks are easy to pop out. Find it on Amazon