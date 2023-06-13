the hottest home discoveries that have everyone buzzing

Discover the hottest home trends with SPY. This collection is a treasure trove of inspiration for all home enthusiasts. With innovative decor and revolutionary gadgets, we want to help you transform your living spaces into stylish, functional havens. Let’s explore game-changing products that will captivate homeowners and interior designers alike. Upgrade your kitchen, create a cozy bedroom, or add elegance to your living room. These home discoveries will inspire and delight. Prepare to be amazed, and let’s transform your home with the latest buzz-worthy trends.

This Dining Table is Ideal for Tight Spaces This extendable table is perfect for smaller spaces or apartments. It can comfortably seat four people but is easy to fold away and store. It has four chairs that can be folded and easily stored on the table. Ideal for those nights when you want to entertain. Find it on Amazon

Display Flowers This Trending Vase Forget your standard glass or ceramic vases. This retro-style piece will look so great in your home. The pop of orange is perfect for the summer, and customers say it’s ideal for brightening a space. Find it on Amazon

Celebs Love This Blanket The Barefoot Dreams Blanket is a favorite of the Kardashians and Hailey Bieber. The cheetah print is eye-catching, and the blanket is so soft and comfortable to snuggle with. Find it on Amazon

Step Up Your Bar Game with This LED Light Display Bring the joy of a cool bar to your home with this LED display. The two-tier shelf is perfect for storing your liquor bottles and has a range of cool colors. Plus, you can control it with the wireless remote. Find it on Amazon

This Industrial Floor Lamp Adds the Warmest Glow Not only will this floor lamp add a unique feature to your home, but the three LED lights can be dimmed to suit your preference. Plus, LED bulbs are known to be long-lasting, so you won’t need to replace them constantly. Find it on Amazon

This Magnetic Shelf is a Simple Way to Add Storage This magnetic shelf attaches so quickly to the back of your stove, meaning you don’t have to worry about a complicated installation or drilling. It provides the perfect storage for your herbs, spices and any seasoning. Customers say the magnets are so strong you don’t have to worry about slipping. Find it on Amazon

This Sunrise Alarm Clock Wakes You Up Gently This alarm clock could be just the thing to make you a morning person. 30 minutes before your wake-up time, the light will gradually build to mimic a natural sunrise. It’s a far more soothing and gentle way to wake up than the loud drill of a traditional alarm. Find it on Amazon

These Books Can Be a Decorative Addition These decorative books are the perfect addition to your console or coffee table. The books are made from sturdy materials, and the high quality has wowed customers. Find it on Amazon

This Accent Chair Looks Like a Vintage Find The padded velvet fabric and brushed gold legs of this accent chair make it look like such an expensive find. The design has a timeless Art Deco feel, but customers say it’s also comfortable to sit on. Find it on Amazon

This Wooden Knot Has Many Uses This modern home decoration looks great on any surface, but the wooden knot can also work as a unique bookend. There’s also a good choice of colors to choose from. Find it on Amazon

This Storage Ladder Works in Any Room This ladder works great in your bathroom for holding towels, but it’s also perfect for your bedroom if you want to store blankets or bedspreads. It’s wall-leaning, or you can mount it, and it’s so inexpensive. Find it on Amazon

Organize Your Refrigerator with These Containers Make your refrigerator the most coordinated part of your home. These clear organizers come in a set of ten and will instantly add a sense of order. The straightforward design makes it easy to see what you’re looking for. Plus, the containers ensure no cross-contamination between foods. Find it on Amazon

Cool Down This Summer With These TikTok Famous Bamboo Lid Glasses SPY loves the modern look of these glasses that come with bamboo lids and glass straws. They’re ideal for your iced beverages, but customers say they will also work well for guests at your next barbecue Find it on Amazon

Everyone Needs A Good Organizer De-cluttering is not fun at all, but it is necessary. Get all those cabinets in order with these 2-tier under-sink organizers. It will get that space in tip-top shape. Find it on Amazon

These Toilet Lights Are Popular with Reviewers The glow from this LED toilet light will make your bathroom feel like a silent disco. But customers say this fantastic light option is also perfect for anyone who needs a bathroom break in the middle of the night. It provides the perfect glow without waking up anyone else in the house. Find it on Amazon

Drift Off to Calming White Noise This white noise machine could give you the gift of a great night’s sleep. The machine offers 20 soothing sounds for you to choose from, and a timer mode allows you to set it between 1 to 5 hours or a continuous play. Find it on Amazon

Your Kitchen Deserves This Toaster This modern toaster has taken social media by storm. It’s high-tech and allows you to choose the food you’re toasting and even select your desired level of crispiness. Find it on Amazon

Add Velvet Cushions to Your Home Cushions add decoration and a sense of warmth to a home, and these velvet patchwork covers are an eye-catching design. This set of two is economical, yet the quality and feel are so expensive. Find it on Amazon

This Foldable Stool is For Adventurers If you need an extra seat that won’t take up space, this foldable stool is a great option. When folded down, it’s small enough to fit in your bag. Despite its small size, it can withstand up to 400 lbs. It’s ideal for flexible working, camping, or outdoor events. Find it on Amazon

This Can Organizer for Effortless Beverage Access If you are short on space in your refrigerator, this can organizer is a worthwhile investment. It is so space-saving, and the design means a new one can automatically roll to the front when you take one out. Customers insist it’s foolproof to install and so easy to clean. Find it on Amazon

Swap Out Your Old Bathmat For This Stone Design This stone bathmat could be the ideal alternative to your traditional cotton version. It absorbs water but is so fast-drying. It’s easy to clean but not needed as the stone is resistant to mold or bad odor. Find it on Amazon

Soundproof with This Foam Tape If you want to block out distracting external noise or create a sense of calm in a busy household, this foam tape is a great purchase. The strong adhesive will help to secure it to any door or window frame, and customers say the noise reduction is seriously impressive. Find it on Amazon

This Persian Rug Will Lift Any Space Rugs add a sense of decor and warmth to a home, and this Persian style is so on trend. It also comes in various sizes, from small runners to large-area rugs. Perfect for any home. Find it on Amazon

These Drawer Dividers Are So Handy If, like many of us, you have messy drawers, these bamboo dividers will help to create order. They’re adjustable in size to fit in almost any space. The bamboo design is durable and has anti-scratch pads to protect your drawers from marks. Find it on Amazon

This Coffee Machine Makes the Perfect Cup Nothing beats waking up to the smell of fresh coffee, and this machine is such an affordable find. It’s fast become one of the internet’s biggest sellers, and customers insist that the coffee tastes better than any barista’s. Find it on Amazon

This Utensil Stand Adds a Touch of Luxury Not only will these gold utensils look so good on your kitchen countertops, but they’re also made from high-grade stainless steel and are long-lasting. As one review put it, they combine beauty and function. Find it on Amazon

This Rod Allows You to Hang Curtains If you’re not keen on making holes in your walls or have a rental, this gold rod will allow you to hang curtains without drilling. The rod has an adjustable length from 24 to 36 inches, and the reviews say it’s ideal for withstanding thicker fabrics. Find it on Amazon

Add Ambient Lighting to Your Back Yard These lights will create the perfect mood for your outdoor space. They’re ideal for a party but also will feel calming and romantic for an evening dinner al fresco. The lightbulbs are LED and durable, as they withstand harsh winds and heavy rain. Find it on Amazon

This Coffee Table Makes a Statement The hammered iron of this gold table will quickly make it the focus of any room. It works perfectly as a coffee table due to its sturdy iron frame. The table is also delivered entirely constructed, so you don’t need to worry about a complicated assemble. Find it on Amazon

These Planters Add a Touch of Green The addition of greenery in your home can add a real sense of calm and tranquility. And these gold planters are such a stylish choice. They’re simple to attach to the wall and add a natural touch of elegance. Find it on Amazon

This Wavy Mirror Looks Like a Retro Classic SPY loves the unique design of this mirror. It’s perfect for any room but will make a big statement on your countertops. It comes in a great choice of colors, from a modern black to a bright baby pink. Find it on Amazon

These Wall Sconces Don’t Require Drilling If you want to add light to a room but don’t want to worry about wiring, these wall sconces attach with an adhesive back, and the lights are battery-operated. They’re ideal for placing over your bed or even a reading book in your home. Find it on Amazon