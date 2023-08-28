32 home items that are anything but basic

Home decor doesn’t have to consist of just neutrals and classic pieces. The current trends in home decor lean closer to a maximalist style that embraces bright colors and funky decor pieces that stand out, rather than blend in. We are loving the creativity people are putting into their homes and are learning to embrace bold and beautiful pieces. Take the leap to more exciting home decor. Trust us, it’s better over here.

This Mid Century Modern Couch Is So Fluffy Sink into the intense poof and fluff of this couch that is made for endless hours spent watching that new Netflix reality show with all the pets.

This Gazing Globe Is So Weird This stunning stainless steel gazing globe is designed specifically to reflect its surroundings in the most awe-inspiring way. The stainless steel is rust-proof, which makes it perfect for the backyard sun.

This Pink Swing Chair Is Pretty in Pink Taking on that maximalist aesthetic is this pink swing chair that is extra in the best way. This is perfect for a little kid's bedroom to give them a place to read.

This Moon Shelf Is Giving Witchy Vibes Just in time for the fall season, this moon shelf is the perfect place to display all those witchy trinkets that we all love. It's also perfect for small plants, like succulents and cacti.

This Entryway Table Feels Like a Fairytale The subtle whimsy of this entryway table brings that instant playfulness to a room without being too overt. The beautiful butterfly metal work elevates any space it's in.

Get a Better Coffee Table This stunning cloud coffee table is a funky addition to the family room. The short legs are ideal for lower sofas and they make the coffee table appear to take up less space in the room.

This Colorful Spider Chandelier Looks Like It Came From a Cartoon Get extra playful with a room's decor style using this out-of-this-world colorful spider chandelier. This is the perfect way to take a kid's bedroom to the next level.

Make the Dining Room More Interesting Eat in style with this irregular dining table that really delivers on both design and quality. This stunning piece is the perfect setting for those over-the-top dinner parties.

These Wire Fruit Baskets Are the Perfect Way to Store Produce Make the fruits and veggies from the store double as home decor with these amazing wire fruit baskets that look great sitting on the countertop.

Get Unique With This Cloud Glass Metal Chandelier Overhead lighting is a fun way to bring design and style into a room and this cloud glass metal chandelier proves it. This stunning piece is sure to have everyone who enters the home looking up in awe.

Never Lose Keys Again With This Entryway Rack Keep keys, wallet, and other necessary items in order with this entryway rack. It's a compact way to have peace of mind whenever leaving the home.

Get Inspired by the Barbie Movie This simple pink end table brings all that pretty in pink style that is so hot right now thanks to the Barbie movie. There's no need to pass up on this trend.

It's Giving Flower Power Taking the irregular mirror trend to the next level is this stunning flower mirror. This is such a fun piece to fit between other art prints for a fully covered wall space.

Create the Perfect Vanity Space Having the perfect getting ready space is crucial to having a good night out and that requires enough space and good lighting. Luckily, this vanity brings all that goodness right to the bedroom.

This Office Chair Is a Little Futuristic Metallics are having a moment and that trend can even be brought into the home office with this desk chair. The chair leans back in a comfortable way that makes those long days so much better.