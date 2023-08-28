32 home items that are anything but basic

Home decor doesn’t have to consist of just neutrals and classic pieces. The current trends in home decor lean closer to a maximalist style that embraces bright colors and funky decor pieces that stand out, rather than blend in. We are loving the creativity people are putting into their homes and are learning to embrace bold and beautiful pieces. Take the leap to more exciting home decor. Trust us, it’s better over here.
A Bedside Table Lamp That’s So Unique
There’s no reason to have a boring lamp, lighting is such a cool way to play with different shapes and textures in the home. And this table lamp is one of the cooler and more unique lighting pieces we’ve come across.
Get Comfy in This Zero Gravity Chaise Lounger
This weird and wacky zero gravity chaise lounger is the most comfortable way to read at night. Guests will constantly be wondering what this thing is about.
This Mid Century Modern Couch Is So Fluffy
Sink into the intense poof and fluff of this couch that is made for endless hours spent watching that new Netflix reality show with all the pets.
Bring the Universe to the Family Room
Get celestial with this floor lamp that projects pretty stars all over the walls. This is such a fun way to infuse playful decor in a more understated way.
Show off Books on This Cactus Bookshelf
Bring the desert oasis to the home with this quirky cactus bookshelf. It’s a great way to show off books, photos, plants, and other small items in the home.
Store Extra Blankets in This Crescent Moon Storage Ottoman
We love a furniture piece that doubles as storage, it’s pretty much the best thing for small spaces. And this crescent moon storage ottoman brings a unique trend to this essential item.
This Gazing Globe Is So Weird
This stunning stainless steel gazing globe is designed specifically to reflect its surroundings in the most awe-inspiring way. The stainless steel is rust-proof, which makes it perfect for the backyard sun.
Take a Funky Decor Turn
This interesting hand wall hook is a funny place to keep keys at the entryway. Every morning it will feel like someone is handing the keys over.
Shower in Luxury
Take the ultimate shower experience with this removable handheld shower head. This is also a game changer for giving pets a bath in the home.
This Pink Swing Chair Is Pretty in Pink
Taking on that maximalist aesthetic is this pink swing chair that is extra in the best way. This is perfect for a little kid’s bedroom to give them a place to read.
This Moon Shelf Is Giving Witchy Vibes
Just in time for the fall season, this moon shelf is the perfect place to display all those witchy trinkets that we all love. It’s also perfect for small plants, like succulents and cacti.
This Entryway Table Feels Like a Fairytale
The subtle whimsy of this entryway table brings that instant playfulness to a room without being too overt. The beautiful butterfly metal work elevates any space it’s in.
Get a Better Coffee Table
This stunning cloud coffee table is a funky addition to the family room. The short legs are ideal for lower sofas and they make the coffee table appear to take up less space in the room.
This Silver Vase Is Total Shabby-Chic
This ultra-unique silver paper bag vase is a gorgeous way to display those fresh from the farmer’s market flowers. The vase hype is so real right now and this is a great option.
This Colorful Spider Chandelier Looks Like It Came From a Cartoon
Get extra playful with a room’s decor style using this out-of-this-world colorful spider chandelier. This is the perfect way to take a kid’s bedroom to the next level.
Get Groovy Baby!
This burnt orange velvet throw pillow cover takes it style aesthetic straight from the 60s and 70s. This is the perfect accent to a boho-chic room.
This Modern Minimalist Ceramic Tray Is a Metallic Dream
Get futuristic with this modern minimalist ceramic tray. The melted metal look is a unique touch and they tray is perfect for displaying jewelry in a fun way.
Make the Dining Room More Interesting
Eat in style with this irregular dining table that really delivers on both design and quality. This stunning piece is the perfect setting for those over-the-top dinner parties.
These Wire Fruit Baskets Are the Perfect Way to Store Produce
Make the fruits and veggies from the store double as home decor with these amazing wire fruit baskets that look great sitting on the countertop.
Make the Desk More Interesting With This Industrial Desk Lamp
The deskspace is crucial to make less boring because work can be such a drag. And this awesome industrial desk lamp really livens things up and adds that lovely warm color that isn’t harsh on the eyes.
Get Unique With This Cloud Glass Metal Chandelier
Overhead lighting is a fun way to bring design and style into a room and this cloud glass metal chandelier proves it. This stunning piece is sure to have everyone who enters the home looking up in awe.
Never Lose Keys Again With This Entryway Rack
Keep keys, wallet, and other necessary items in order with this entryway rack. It’s a compact way to have peace of mind whenever leaving the home.
Get Inspired by the Barbie Movie
This simple pink end table brings all that pretty in pink style that is so hot right now thanks to the Barbie movie. There’s no need to pass up on this trend.
Try the Irregular Mirror Trend
Mirrors are such a fun way to play with lighting and the dimensions of the room. We are totally bought into the new irregular mirror trend and this one is absolute perfection.
Create Lighting Displays With These Nanoleaf LED Wall Lights
These smart programmable light panels can be put in different designs on the wall to create interesting shapes that look like art work. The lights can be programmed to match up with the music playing, which brings a great vibe to any party.
It’s Giving Flower Power
Taking the irregular mirror trend to the next level is this stunning flower mirror. This is such a fun piece to fit between other art prints for a fully covered wall space.
This Area Rug Blends Into the Background
Not every piece of home decor needs to stand out. Sometimes we need something that lets the rest of the room shine. This area rug is exactly the rug for that task.
Create the Perfect Vanity Space
Having the perfect getting ready space is crucial to having a good night out and that requires enough space and good lighting. Luckily, this vanity brings all that goodness right to the bedroom.
Bring on the Delicious Scents
This ultra-relaxing aromatherapy essential oil diffuser is the best way to get yummy smells into the home without the stress of a flame.
This Office Chair Is a Little Futuristic
Metallics are having a moment and that trend can even be brought into the home office with this desk chair. The chair leans back in a comfortable way that makes those long days so much better.
These Crystal Apples Are Totally Yard Sale-Chic
Take some inspiration from the thrift store and those epic yard sale finds with these weird and beautiful crystal apples. These are such a throwback way to decorate the home.
This Sea Stones Sponge and Brush Holder Takes Style Tips From Mother Nature
Keep it natural with this simple sponge and brush holder that is perfect for the kitchen countertop. The unique, rock-like base feels like it came straight from the ocean.