38 home items that challenge the ordinary

Home decor doesn’t have to consist of just neutrals and classic pieces. The current trends in home decor lean closer to a maximalist style that embraces bright colors and funky decor pieces that stand out, rather than blend in. We are loving the creativity people are putting into their homes and are learning to embrace bold and beautiful pieces. Take the leap to more exciting home decor. Trust us, it’s better over here.

A Bedside Table Lamp That’s So Unique There’s no reason to have a boring lamp, lighting is such a cool way to play with different shapes and textures in the home. And this table lamp is one of the cooler and more unique lighting pieces we’ve come across. Find it on Amazon

This Gazing Globe Is So Weird This stunning stainless steel gazing globe is designed specifically to reflect its surroundings in the most awe-inspiring way. The stainless steel is rust-proof, which makes it perfect for the backyard sun. Find it on Amazon

Get a Better Coffee Table This stunning cloud coffee table is a funky addition to the family room. The short legs are ideal for lower sofas and they make the coffee table appear to take up less space in the room. Find it on Amazon

Show off Books on This Cactus Bookshelf Bring the desert oasis to the home with this quirky cactus bookshelf. It’s a great way to show off books, photos, plants, and other small items in the home. Find it on Amazon

Bring the Casino to the Home True game lovers will love this bold dice-shaped foot stool that is nice and sturdy. This is pretty much made for a game room or man cave. Find it on Amazon

This Entryway Table Feels Like a Fairytale The subtle whimsy of this entryway table brings that instant playfulness to a room without being too overt. The beautiful butterfly metal work elevates any space it’s in. Find it on Amazon

Get Unique With This Cloud Glass Metal Chandelier Overhead lighting is a fun way to bring design and style into a room and this cloud glass metal chandelier proves it. This stunning piece is sure to have everyone who enters the home looking up in awe. Find it on Amazon

Get Inspired by the Barbie Movie This simple pink end table brings all that pretty in pink style that is so hot right now thanks to the Barbie movie. There’s no need to pass up on this trend. Find it on Amazon

Create the Perfect Vanity Space Having the perfect getting ready space is crucial to having a good night out and that requires enough space and good lighting. Luckily, this vanity brings all that goodness right to the bedroom. Find it on Amazon

This Mid Century Modern Couch Is So Fluffy Sink into the intense poof and fluff of this couch that is made for endless hours spent watching that new Netflix reality show with all the pets. Find it on Amazon

This Silver Vase Is Total Shabby-Chic This ultra-unique silver paper bag vase is a gorgeous way to display those fresh from the farmer’s market flowers. The vase hype is so real right now and this is a great option. Find it on Amazon

This Moon Shelf Is Giving Witchy Vibes Just in time for the fall season, this moon shelf is the perfect place to display all those witchy trinkets that we all love. It’s also perfect for small plants, like succulents and cacti. Find it on Amazon

Never Lose Keys Again With This Entryway Rack Keep keys, wallet, and other necessary items in order with this entryway rack. It’s a compact way to have peace of mind whenever leaving the home. Find it on Amazon

These Crystal Apples Are Totally Yard Sale-Chic Take some inspiration from the thrift store and those epic yard sale finds with these weird and beautiful crystal apples. These are such a throwback way to decorate the home. Find it on Amazon

Snuggle This Furry Ottoman This luxurious furry ottoman is the ultimate addition to a vanity set to get ready feeling like royalty. The pro tip is that cats also love this item. Find it on Amazon

Shower in Luxury Take the ultimate shower experience with this removable handheld shower head. This is also a game changer for giving pets a bath in the home. Find it on Amazon

These Wire Fruit Baskets Are the Perfect Way to Store Produce Make the fruits and veggies from the store double as home decor with these amazing wire fruit baskets that look great sitting on the countertop. Find it on Amazon

Take a Funky Decor Turn This interesting hand wall hook is a funny place to keep keys at the entryway. Every morning it will feel like someone is handing the keys over. Find it on Amazon

This Area Rug Blends Into the Background Not every piece of home decor needs to stand out. Sometimes we need something that lets the rest of the room shine. This area rug is exactly the rug for that task. Find it on Amazon

This Office Chair Is a Little Futuristic Metallics are having a moment and that trend can even be brought into the home office with this desk chair. The chair leans back in a comfortable way that makes those long days so much better. Find it on Amazon

This Pendant Light Is Giving Coastal Grandma Bring in the vibes of a beach home, no matter where the house is, with this simple pendant light. This is a great option for over the dining room table or in the entryway. Find it on Amazon

Make the Dining Room More Interesting Eat in style with this irregular dining table that really delivers on both design and quality. This stunning piece is the perfect setting for those over-the-top dinner parties. Find it on Amazon

Store Extra Blankets in This Crescent Moon Storage Ottoman We love a furniture piece that doubles as storage, it’s pretty much the best thing for small spaces. And this crescent moon storage ottoman brings a unique trend to this essential item. Find it on Amazon

Make the Desk More Interesting With This Industrial Desk Lamp The deskspace is crucial to make less boring because work can be such a drag. And this awesome industrial desk lamp really livens things up and adds that lovely warm color that isn’t harsh on the eyes. Find it on Amazon

It’s Giving Flower Power Taking the irregular mirror trend to the next level is this stunning flower mirror. This is such a fun piece to fit between other art prints for a fully covered wall space. Find it on Amazon

This Colorful Spider Chandelier Looks Like It Came From a Cartoon Get extra playful with a room’s decor style using this out-of-this-world colorful spider chandelier. This is the perfect way to take a kid’s bedroom to the next level. Find it on Amazon

Display Flowers in This Fun Mushroom Planter Mushrooms are really having a moment right now in the home decor space. This mushroom planter is a great way to try out the trend, especially with those pretty summer blooms. Find it on Amazon

This Pink Swing Chair Is Pretty in Pink Taking on that maximalist aesthetic is this pink swing chair that is extra in the best way. This is perfect for a little kid’s bedroom to give them a place to read. Find it on Amazon