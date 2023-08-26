37 home products taking the spotlight of innovation

Step into a world of innovation with these 37 home products that are stealing the spotlight! From smart appliances to futuristic decor, these items are pushing the boundaries of design and technology to enhance your home. You’ll be amazed by the cutting-edge features and unique designs that these products bring to the table. These products aren’t just changing the way we live; they’re setting new standards for what we can expect from our homes. Embrace the future of home living with these spotlight-stealing innovations that are transforming the way we interact with our environment. We’ve curated a list of the latest and greatest buys that are truly worth the investment.

This Dyson Purifier Will Help You Breathe Better Air Dyson is known for using cutting-edge technology and the Dyson Purifier Cool is no different. It can automatically analyze the air in your home and trap the pollutants so you can breathe cleaner air. You barely have to lift a finger. It uses mind-blowing tech so that all of the nasties are locked and kept inside, never to get out again. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Use This Fly Trap to Enjoy Your Home in Peace Don’t let bugs get on your nerves in your own home. Enjoy the remnants of summer and keep those doors open without having to worry about bugs buzzing around with an Automatic Fruit Fly Trap. The bugs are attracted to the smart wavelengths which alternate to keep them interested. Find it on Amazon

Now’s Your Chance to Get a Keurig K-Express Keurig has revolutionized the way we drink our coffee, and now you can get your hands on this sleek single-serve coffee machine. It won’t take up much room, and serve you a hot brew how you like it in just a few minutes. This model can even fit a travel cup for when you need your caffeine hit on the go. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

The Samsung Frame Really is a Work of Art The Frame is a work of art. Quite literally, when you want it to be. When it’s not a super 4K widescreen TV, it can display works of art, or even your favorite family photos. You can even select a frame for it from a range of bezel color and style options to fit in with your decor. Find it on Amazon

This Dimmable Night Lamp Can Also Charge Your Phone Would you ever guess that this side table lamp could also charge your phone? The touch-sensitive arched night light gives a subtle glow and can be dimmed as you wish. You can simply pop your phone on it to charge wirelessly for a clutter-free experience, and you can even play your favorite tunes through its speakers. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Upgrade Your Lights in 1 Easy Step with These Smart Light Bulbs Upgrade your home without even having to call for an electrician with these Smart Light Bulbs. These allow you to have control over your lights, however you wish, whether you want them turned on or off, or even dimmed. You can get it just right easily, and all you have to do is use a simple voice command. Find it on Amazon

Grow Your Favorite Herbs Indoors with a Hydroponic System Even if you’re not green-thumbed this Hydroponic System makes growing your herbs indoors so easy. It’s got room for six different plants all at once. They can grow up to a foot tall right there on your kitchen counter under the high-performance grow light that will give them a boost so they grow five times quicker than in normal soil. It’s a chef’s dream. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Make Sure Your Kitty is Drinking Enough with This Fancy Fountain You can now monitor exactly how much your cat drinks each day so that it stays healthy with this super-cool smart water fountain. It uses running water for your cats to drink from and then it will tell you how much they’ve drank and how many times so you can understand exactly what’s going on. Find it on Amazon

This Levitating Sneaker Display Will Blow Your Mind How much do you love your sneakers? Well, now you can put them on display as if you were in an art gallery with this levitating shoe display that has truly blown our minds. You can even get the shoes to rotate. Find it on Amazon

This Infinity Table is Mesmerizing Stare into infinity in your own home with this incredible coffee table. It’s able to take you to a fantastical future world with its unique design. But it’s also practical too, as it’s sturdy enough for everyday life in a busy household. Find it on Amazon

This Water Fountain Will Help Your Pet’s Drink More Let’s face it, old dog bowls are out. Animals like to drink out of running water, it’s in their nature. So having a water fountain does this job and keeps your fur baby hydrated. Not only does it bring the faint sound of water into your home, but it also filters out impurities from the water for your four-legged pals. Find it on Amazon

Cinema Nights Will Get a Whole Lot Better with an HD Projector Movie nights are just about to get upgraded. Everyone will want to come to yours with this projector for that fun cinematic experience. This HD projector can be set up indoors or for fun under the stars. It even has built-in speakers so you get full sound while you kick back and enjoy.

This Retro-Style Bluetooth Speaker Has Got Punchy Bass If you’re looking for a cool speaker for your party moments, entertaining moments, or even just your chilled me-time moments, this cool Bluetooth speaker is it. It’s got a retro style but it’s got all the modern tech you need. It’s got seriously punchy bass and doesn’t hold back on quality sound. It’s also got great connection so even if you’re over 30 feet away, it won’t stutter and it lasts 20 hours on a single charge. Find it on Amazon

This Jewelry Organizer Rotates to Reveal Different Zones This jewelry organizer is a column that fans out to reveal different sections. The four-layer design rotates so it’s a compact cylinder when it’s closed, keeping all of your favorite jewelry dust-free. Whether you want to protect your rings, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, hair accessories, and even watches, this organizer has the space. Find it on Amazon

This Mirror Jewelry Cabinet is a Hidden Gem If you’ve got a whole lot of jewelry that you like to wear and keep safe, this mirrored armoire is your answer. It’s got a full-length mirror on the front, but you can open that up to reveal a double cabinet with automatic lights so you can shine a light on what you’re looking for. It’s even got room for cosmetics. Find it on Amazon

This Boot Hanger Will Let You Claim Back Floor Space If you’ve got a whole lot of boots, and you want to keep their shape, this boot storage rack is something a little different and will allow you to reclaim your floor space. Hang up to five pairs of your boots with this unbelievable hanger. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

This Anti-Fog LED Mirror Will Shave Time Off Your Morning Routine Get your mornings off to a quicker start with an anti-fog LED Bathroom Mirror. This will shave time off your morning routine. Just give the switch a tap, and you’ve got a clear reflection. The light is also dimmable and you can switch between warm white and daylight settings so you can get a look before you head out. Find it on Amazon

These Lantern Speakers Are All About Setting the Vibe Set the mood for your outdoor fun with these incredible lantern speakers. Not only will they play your favorite tunes, but they’ll also give the ambient light you’re looking for. These speakers are all about setting the vibe. Whether you’re chilling at home, having a backyard bash, hitting the beach, or going camping, they’ve got you covered. They’ll pump out crystal clear sound while letting you choose from different light effects to match the mood. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

This Smart Thermostat Can Save You Money It’s time to get rid of your old-school thermostat and invest in a smart one. It will not only help you keep an eye on your energy but save you a pretty penny too. With this smart thermostat, you can ask Alexa to give you a hand and handle all the temperature programming for you, so you’re always comfortable. You can also control it from wherever you are, even if you’re miles away from home. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

This Ultra-Quiet Dishwasher Works With Alexa Finally, an ultra-quiet dishwasher. It’s also got Alexa voice control, so you can boss it around with your Echo device or the Alexa app so even if you’re tucked up in bed, you can get it going. It’s also equipped with such advanced technology it can even give you a nudge when you’re running low on dishwasher tablets. Find it on Amazon

You Don’t Even Need to Use Hands to Turn This Tap On You know when you don’t have enough hands to turn the tap on while you cook? Now you don’t have to worry, just use a voice command to get that water running exactly how you want it. The Moen tap can dispense water at the exact temperature, you can even dictate how much you want! Find it on Amazon

Using a Meat Thermometer Will Allow You to Become a Top Chef Enjoy the glory of a top chef when you use the MEATER Plus. It’s a smart meat thermometer that will help you cook whatever you want and however you want. It’s got sensors within the probe so you can monitor the temperature and cook to perfection. You can even set up custom alerts and notifications based on temp and time, so you never get it wrong. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Keep an Ember Coffee Mug So Your Brew Never Gets Cold If you’re a busy person, you’ll no doubt have suffered from wasted coffees that go cold while you’re caught in meetings, running errands, or too tired to move. The Ember Coffee Mug will keep your hot beverages at your preferred temperature all day on its coaster. Even if you’re not using the app, it will remember the last temperature you picked so you’re good to go. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

You’ll Never Have to Leave a Key Under the Mat with This Smart Lock Your front door will open when you get home without you even needing a key. You can use a key if you wish, but if you’re hands are full, or it’s raining, you can get in in a flash. The ultra-secure August smart lock can be controlled with just your voice. You can also give access to your friends, family, or anyone you trust right through its app. No more hiding keys under the doormat. It can also auto-unlock when you stroll up to your door, totally hands-free (if you want). And when you shut the door, it has auto-locking abilities. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Use the Echo Show as Your Virtual Assistant You’ll wonder how you have ever managed without the new Echo Show. Whether you need Alexa to be your wake-up call, DJ, or tell you the weather, she can do it all. If you want to set timers, or bring up the day’s calendar, that’s not a problem. You can also stream all your favorite songs, shows, and podcasts from places like Amazon Music, Spotify, and Prime Video. It even lets you video call. She’s got a built-in camera for those family check-ins. Want to see how your furry friend is doing or just keep an eye on things? You can drop in on your home when you’re out and even peek at your front door if you’ve got a video doorbell. Find it on Amazon

This Table Lamp is Utterly Mesmerizing We are mesmerized by this acrylic table lamp that looks straight out of a sci-fi movie. It even comes with an app so you can customize its colors, brightness, and lighting effects, giving you full control over creating the perfect ambiance. Find it on Amazon

Bring the Sunset Vibes Into Your Home with a Projection Lamp Don’t you just love a sunset? This Sunset Projection Lamp will allow you to enjoy the sunset vibes in your home anytime. It’s got five adjustable LED heads that can throw warm or colorful light in any direction you please. They’ve even got glass lenses to focus the light and create a beautiful halo effect. Find it on Amazon

This Saturn Floor Lamp Has the Wow Factor The FIMEI Modern Floor Lamp has got the wow factor you’re looking for. It’s got a Saturn-style design that rotates. The central round light is like your base lighting buddy, and it’s adjustable. You can spin it 90 degrees up and down. While the side ring light can twirl vertically. You can play with the brightness all day long – no preset levels, just stepless dimming, so you get it just right. Plus, you can choose from three different color temperatures – warm yellow for cozy vibes, natural warm light for that perfect glow, or cool white light for when you need something more clinical. Find it on Amazon

Pizza Nights Will Be Off the Chain with This Outdoor Oven Who doesn’t love a slice of pizza? Now you can enjoy your own with this cool pizza oven. It can turn your outdoor space into a kitchen. With pizza mode, you’ll enjoy tasty bites as it’s all about that perfect char, caramelization, and that satisfying crunch. But it doesn’t stop there, you can also Max Roast, Specialty Roast, Broil, Bake, Smoke, Dehydrate, and Keep Warm. Basically, you can whip up anything from a giant turkey to a mouthwatering prime rib, or even a whole sheet-pan meal. Find it on Amazon

This Pair of Cooling Pillows Will Say Goodbye to Night Sweats Don’t suffer needlessly from night sweats and being uncomfortable. Refresh your bed and get a better night’s sleep with this pair of cooling pillows. You won’t regret it. One five-star fan testified: ‘These pillows are great. They have the perfect amount of comfort combined with the right amount of support. What more could you ask for in a pillow?’ Find it on Amazon

This Coffee Table is Fingerprint Resistant This all-glass coffee table will add a touch of sophistication to your living space. Mucky fingerprints are such an unsightly pain when it comes to keeping furniture neat and tidy, so we love that this table is fingerprint-resistant. Yes, really. It’s got a protective coating that shields against unsightly stains and fingerprints, keeping it in pristine condition. Find it on Amazon

Create Your Own Fancy Bar with This LED Bottle Shelf Whether it’s your favorite bottles or cosmetics, this LED shelf is a whole lot of fun. You can pick the color that suits you and create a bar at home with this three-tier system. And when you want to switch it up, you can do it easily with its accompanying remote. Find it on Amazon

Soothe Your Tired Muscles on Your Own Massaging Bed? You’ve heard of a massage bed, but what about a massaging bed? This bed can create the ultimate comfort settings with its massage capabilities. Both the head and the foot can be adjusted into three modes – gravity, anti-snore, and flat button. Find it on Amazon

This Nightstand Switches Its Light On When You’re Near This sleek black nightstand has got both wired and wireless charging built right in, along with 2 USB charging ports, so you’re no longer hunting for adapters and crowded outlets. It’s also super smart when it comes to lighting. It’s got LED light bands hidden away, and they have an auto function so they can switch on when it senses you nearby. Find it on Amazon

This Holographic Fan Puts On Quite a Show If you’re looking for something cool and unique the Missyou Holographic Fan has got it covered. It has all the tech goodies you could wish for – Bluetooth, remote control, Wi-Fi, and even an app. Plus, it’s packing a massive library of 700 free 3D videos and rocks a high-res display. Find it on Amazon

This Oval Sofa Turns Into a Comfy Spare Bed Get an extra spot for guests to stay with this curve sofa bed. It’s made with memory foam so conforms to your curves and supports your pressure points, so you’re always comfy. When you need a bed, it’s got an easy folding design that makes life easy. Find it on Amazon