diy home upgrades that will transform your space without draining your bank account

Are you bored with your decor and want to change things up? Upgrading your home can be an exciting process, but it can also be expensive. But we’re here to tell you that you don’t have to break the bank to give your home a fresh look. Amazon offers many affordable and creative ways to upgrade your home without spending a fortune. Whether using simple-to-use wallpaper or stylish decorative pieces to add style to your room, you can use some affordable tricks to make a big difference in your home without spending too much. So, whether you’re a homeowner or a renter, these ideas will help you upgrade your space without breaking the bank.

Brighten Up Your Room with This Vibrant Area Rug Enjoy a dopamine hit with this vibrant multi-colored rug with swirls of everything from rich blue to bright pink and olive green. The rug, made in Turkey, will brighten up any room with several sizes to suit your home. Find it on Amazon

This Braided Rug Gives Subtle Coastal Vibes This simple braided rug is an investment piece for any room. The dark blue and ivory colors give coastal vibes but are muted enough to act as a neutral foundation without being too overpowering. We love that the dark colors will hide most stains. Find it on Amazon

This is the Best-Looking Laundry Hamper We’ve Seen We love this jute rope laundry hamper. It is made from woven cotton rope and has two leather handles. It’s easy to transport and is great for storage left out on display. It also provides excellent storage for throws, toys, pillows, and more. Find it on Amazon

This Tub Chair is Perfect to Curl Up With a Book On How can you not want to set up permanent residence in this plush velvet tub chair that comes with its matching ottoman to put your feet up? We love the Christmas green and golden legs, but it comes in four other colors, including a stunning blush pink. It makes a great accent chair for any room. Find it on Amazon

Cover Up Your Old Dining Table with This Elegant Tablecloth This neutral linen tablecloth is a cute addition to the table with its simple pattern. It won’t slip and slide off your table and is also stain-resistant. There are other options if you can’t afford to upgrade your dining table. Find it on Amazon

This Striking Coffee Table Has a Secret Compartment If you want a transformative piece of furniture in your living room that also offers storage to hide bits you don’t want on show, this is the perfect coffee table for you. The striking round coffee table has a secret storage compartment to store paperwork, bills, extra candles, and more. Find it on Amazon

We Can’t Believe the Value of This Stunning Full-Length Mirror We love this full-length arched mirror, which has a simplistic design but has the wow factor. Adding a mirror adds light and gives the room the illusion of space. It comes with a stand but is also equipped with hooks if you prefer to have it wall mounted. Find it on Amazon

This Towel Set Will Freshen Up Your Bathroom Upgrading your towels is a simple way to freshen up the decor in your bathroom. This six-piece set includes two generously-sized bath towels, two hand towels, and two matching washcloths. We love this collection’s vibrancy of the aqua teal and coral haze. Find it on Amazon

Give Your Guests a Big Welcome with This Washable Mat This black and white washable rug can be used outdoors or indoors to add texture to your space, and we cannot get enough of it. It’s a great welcome mat and can be popped in the wash whenever it gets dirty. If you love the style but aren’t sure about it, other options as well as different sizes. Find it on Amazon

Add Greenery with This Striking Tree Adding a touch of green to your room will make it come alive, but if you’re not green-fingered, consider an artificial alternative like this striking Golden Dieffenbachia. It’s pretty tall and wide, so it will make a showstopping feature and always pop in your Insta pictures without looking sad because you’ve forgotten to water it. Find it on Amazon

People Love These Cotton Bed Sheets Upgrade your linen closet with new sheets that will make you want to stay in bed for five minutes longer. This super-value set comprises a duvet cover and two pillow shams; people love the cotton set’s softness. One five-star fan wrote: ‘Amazing soft and crisp cotton sheets that get better and better with every wash, incredible choice of colors, well worth the price tag.’ Find it on Amazon

Dress Up Your Entranceway with This Coat Rack Give your entranceway a makeover by simply adding this coat rack. Instead of stuffing coats in closets or hanging them on chairs, why not give them a dedicated space as you walk in? This wood shelf comes with five hooks for hats and coats and a slim stand to add keys, a frame, or perhaps even a plant. Find it on Amazon

These Bar Stools Are Both Comfortable and Timeless These are comfy bar stools that work well at the breakfast bar or a coffee table. The vintage leather-style seats are padded for extra comfort, and the height can be adjusted for the right height for your countertop. Find it on Amazon

These Linen Sheets Get Softer After Every Wash This queen-size linen bed set comes with a deep pocket fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases. It’s made with 100% natural linen, ideal for keeping you cool while you sleep in the warmer months. It will even get softer with each wash, and one happy customer shared: ‘These sheets are so lovely. Thick and soft, and they truly do get softer with every wash.’ Find it on Amazon

Go Back in Time with These Mid-Century Style Nightstands How cool are these mid-century style nightstands? Modeled on an old design but fit out with modern features like a charging station, they will instantly upgrade your bedroom. The reeded glass style gives a retro vibe with two tiers for ample storage. Find it on Amazon

Upgrade Your Dining Set with This Classy Dinnerware Set Serve up a treat on this classy dinnerware set. The stylish design will make every meal pop. This set is enough for four people, with everything you need, including dinner plates, dessert plates, cereal bowls, and dinner bowls. What more do you need? Find it on Amazon

This Rattan Chair is Incredibly Stylish Could this rattan chair be any more stylish? The low back makes the design seem very considered. It’ll look impressive in your hallway or at the foot of your bed. Find it on Amazon

This Bed Frame Brings the Sunshine We spend much of our lives in bed, so why not make it happy? This bright yellow upholstered bed frame gives a pop of color but doesn’t just look good; it’s comfortable too. The tall frame has a nice touch of luxe to the room, as do the giant wingbacks. It comes in different sizes, and the bonus is that it arrives in one box and is easy to assemble. Find it on Amazon

This Book Will Give You All the Inspiration You Need Get inspired by DIY furniture makeovers with this neat book. Penned by Jen Crider, this book gives you many ideas from DIY projects to transform thrift finds into stunning bespoke pieces. Find it on Amazon

These Small Vases are a Stylish Touch Look like you’ve made an effort with this set of small vases. You can arrange them together or separate them for different areas of your home and brings them all together. Find it on Amazon

This Bunch of Flowers is Actually Made of Silk Buy yourself some flowers that will last a lifetime. Stop wasting your money on fresh-cut flowers, but instead, choose these artificial flowers that will always keep your home looking classy. The simple arrangement includes eucalyptus leaf stems and baby’s breath stems for a neutral addition to a space. Find it on Amazon

Make a Statement with This Chunky Knit Blanket Add textures with this impressive chunky knit blanket. This will look great draped over your sofa or bed and will be so soft to curl up under. The hand-knitted chenille blanket is ultra-soft, and there are various color options. Find it on Amazon

Hide Bits Away in This Velvet Storage Ottoman We love this velvet bench because it looks simple and sophisticated and has storage within that’s great for bedding, blankets, and seasonal decorations. It also comes in gray and an even smaller if you don’t have much room to play with. When it comes to the bedroom, an ottoman is an easy upgrade. Find it on Amazon

This Classy Laundry Basket Has Removable Bags If you’re fed up with seeing clothes spill everywhere, try this fabulous laundry hamper. It has two compartments, so you can easily separate your light and dark colors. They even have two tote bags with handles so you can whip them out and quickly get them to the washer or laundromat. Once the lid is on, you’d struggle to tell it was a laundry basket. Find it on Amazon

Bring Texture Into the Room with These Soft Cushion Covers Spy loves this set of textured cream cushion covers. The square design makes them chunky but without being overbearing. We love the corduroy style and dainty pom poms, which gives them depth, unlike plain cushions. You’ll want to touch these so much, so it’s good to know you can machine wash them quickly enough. Find it on Amazon

Make Your Wardrobe Part of Your Design This setup only works if you like to work with an easy-to-access minimalist wardrobe, but we love this freestanding wardrobe rack because it makes your clothes a centerpiece. It also has a couple of shelves where you can store accessories, including shoes and hats. The idea is not to have it cluttered but to arrange your seasonal capsule pieces for easy access. Find it on Amazon

If You Like to Entertain But Don’t Have the Space Try This Set This space-saving table and bench set has the finish of a high-end dinner suite. It seats up to six people, and when you’re not using it, both benches can be tucked neatly underneath, making it a perfect option for a small kitchen diner or apartment. Find it on Amazon

Brighten Up Your Kitchen or Bathroom with New Tiles Revamp your kitchen or bathroom with these peel and stick backsplash tile stickers. The 3D style will fool anyone into thinking they’re actual tiles. You can even pick which shade of grout to use for these waterproof stickers, like white and gray grout or white with white grout. You get the gist. Find it on Amazon

Touch Up Scuffs and Marks with This Wall Paint This small roller can repair flaky paint or scuffs and scrapes. If your walls have taken a battering over the years, you can give them a touch-up without having to repaint the whole room. The excellent roller comes in several shades, including white, gray, and blue, so you can find one to suit your walls. Find it on Amazon

This Round Mirror is a Fabulous Addition to Any Room This large gold mirror is perfect for a living room, above a fire, or hallway, bringing light and space into any room. The round mirror is lightweight and easy to install in six steps. One five-star reviewer shared: ‘This gold mirror is stunning and was the exact look I was going for.’ Find it on Amazon

This Island Pendant Light Will Brighten Up Your Space Getting the light right in your room is a game-changer. It’s so important when looking at design. We love this simple island pendant light. The black chandelier has three clear glass shades as well as frosted shades. It will instantly brighten up your space without being too overbearing. Find it on Amazon