33 hot sellers on amazon that open up any living area

Decluttering and simplifying your home can evoke a liberating, stress-free feeling. A clean, ordered space is inviting and calming, and minimalism’s timeless beauty with uncluttered spaces and clean lines intensifies this effect. The neutral base and usually monochromatic palette also help eliminate distracting elements while focusing on what’s essential and what opens up space. Here at SPY, we understand the allure of creating a minimalist sanctuary. With that in mind, we’ve curated a collection of 35 home items that are masterful in simplicity and serenity. Whether it’s boucle cloud sofas for relaxing or lights that create the perfect atmosphere, these selections will aid you in achieving a tranquil living environment. Elevate your space with effortless elegance and embrace the soothing beauty of minimalism.

Tap Into #comfortcore with This Epic Cloud Couch When it comes to #comfortcore, there's nothing better than boucle. Take a seat on this curved boucle sofa with a chaise lounge for maximum relaxation. The two-piece sectional looks like a streamlined dream cloud and is a must for any living area. Comfort is key with high-resilience padding and four throw pillows to boot. Your sofa should be more than just a piece of furniture; it's a sanctuary for relaxation.

This Accent Chair is 'Extremely Comfortable' and People Love It Check out SPY's fave accent chair. It may not be the most practical choice, but it's sure to make a statement. Plus it's super comfy – one cust rated it "like laying on a soft cloud!" Glam up your space with this stunning pick.

This Rug Fits the Bill Elevate the comfort level in your living space with this luxury area rug. Despite its lightweight design, it can withstand heavy traffic areas around the home for families with kids and pets. The rug flaunts a subtle ombre pattern that adds a distinctive touch to your décor without being too overpowering.

You'll Love Sitting on These Bar Stools Indulge in the blissful experience of breakfasting on mid-century-style bar stools. Unlike most, these have extra plush cushioned seats, ensuring divine comfort. Available in black, gray, or light beige, these stools complement every taste. Glide into maximum relaxation with their high wingback – just what the doctor ordered!

This Braided Wool Runner is a Showstopper for the Hallway Undoubtedly an investment piece, this braided wool rug's off-white color can be a neutral foundation to bring any room's vibe together without overwhelming it. Shedding is common with wool, so regular vacuuming on top and beneath is recommended. For additional comfort, pair this simple yet stunning runner with a pad.

People Love This Spacious Sofa Relax and unwind on this cozy sofa that has simple, clean lines. It's got short backrests but is quite spacious to curl up on or entertain. Five-star raters love it and agree it's a bargain, as one put it: 'The most nice looking and comfy couch ever! A dupe for other $3k couches.'

Set the Mood with This Sleek Floor Lamp You will barely notice this sleek lamp with five brightness options to set the perfect mood. No need to get up to switch it up. The added convenience of a remote allows for easy adjustment. According to a reviewer who gave it five stars, "This lamp is a beautiful addition to my home and has undoubtedly made my daily routine more comfortable and enjoyable".

This Abstract Art Will Get Your Guests Talking When it comes to shopping for artwork, don't overlook gems like this 3D abstract art set. This set of four gold line drawings is simply captivating. Hang them together or place them separately around your home; they're bound to evoke thought-provoking conversations and inspire you every day.

This Vase Will Get a Lot of Compliments Quirk up your space with this unique acrylic book vase. Its transparent structure is alluring, and the slender design gives the impression of a book. Whether you're in the mood for some flowers or an unoccupied vase, it works well either way.

This Super Soft Blanket Will Win You Style Points Get cozy with this faux cashmere blanket. Its color block design is perfect for wrapping up, staying warm, or layering on your sofa. With six color combinations, you're sure to find your favorite. One five-star reviewer said, "This blanket is super soft and the perfect size for my bed."

These Linen Sheets Will Have You Turning Your Back on Cotton We love this linen bed set. Made from 100% French linen, the set includes a deep pocket fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases. Keeping you warm and cozy while also regulating your temperature in summer. Plus, it gets softer after each wash. One customer even proclaimed: 'No more cotton sheets!' Just wash before use for the best feel – these sheets are game-changers!

This Simple Desk Will Elevate Your Office Area If you want to upgrade your home's office area, this two-desk drawer will be a neat addition. It's not too fancy, with simple, clean lines. It has two drawers, which open and close silently, to hide away your everyday essentials.

Light Up Your Bedroom with a Cage Lamp This simple wire frame lamp is an excellent addition to your side tables. The lamp has a cage-style base with a linen lampshade that gently diffuses light throughout the room. It also comes with the option of a gold base if you prefer.

Get a New Splashback with This Peel and Stick Wallpaper Easily upgrade your home with this peel-and-stick wallpaper. Ideal for renters or those who like to switch up their décor, it doesn't require any paste or water, and it won't damage your walls. Smooth out air bubbles with a tool and ask for help if needed.

This Resin Sculpture is a Hot Decor Item Sculptures are en vogue as decor pieces, and we adore the thinker theme. This resin sculpture is compact enough to sit pretty on a nightstand or console table and will draw the eye of any beholder. With over 1 pound of weight, it also stands sturdy wherever it's placed. If you fancy the design, there are also a couple of different themes to complete the set.

Transform Your Bedroom with This Luxurious Bed Frame Since we spend a substantial portion of our lives in bed, why not make it luxurious? This elegant upholstered bed frame combines style with comfort. The elevated frame adds a touch of extravagance to your room, complemented by the grand wingbacks. With easy assembly that takes less than an hour.

Hide Clutter with This Floating TV Unit Shelf Tidy away your consoles, boxes, and other media in this floating black TV unit. The cabinet, thankfully, comes pre-assembled before it arrives. It comes with four flip-down doors that have enough space to hold all of your accessories to keep clutter tidied away.

This Side Table is Great Value for Money This side table is an incredible value for the price. Its chic design makes a bold statement and is versatile enough to hold a book or two. There are other color choices available. However, it's worth noting that deviating from black may detract from the table's minimalist aesthetic.

Bring Light Into Spaces with This Stunning Arched Mirror Elevate your space with this exquisite arched full-length mirror. This casual yet refined style illuminates every corner and brightens every mood. Its minimal design ensures the focus remains on you when prepping for the day. Whether fixed to your wall or propped against it, the mirror's stand provides solid support.

Light These Luxe Candles for an Inviting Home Scent Indulge in a beautiful blend of soft rose, lily, and sandalwood filling your home with an alluring and inviting aroma. The soy candle is housed in a simple yet elegant glass jar that adds a delicate touch to any space.

Sit Back and Enjoy This Surprisingly Comfortable Leather Chair If you're looking for an accent chair to be used on occasion or to make a statement, this Christopher Knight leather sofa chair looks pretty and extremely comfortable. One five-star fan shared: 'When sitting in the chairs, what a surprise! They are very comfortable. Very glad that I bought two.'

This Mid-Century Style Sofa Will Create the Wow Factor Create the wow factor in your living space with this mid-century inspired leather sofa. The hand-tufted bench seat is comfortable with removable back cushions, which are also reversible to keep them plump and refreshed.