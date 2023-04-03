31 ideas that will turn your neglected garden into a living space

It’s gardening season and the plants are a mess. Weeds are coming up faster than daffodils. Last years roses are this years bramble. Even the succulents in the window don’t look too succulent. Seeds, fertilizer, mulch, and a change of weather will make a difference. So will a few hours of digging around. But in order to turn an outdoor space into a living space, it’s necessary to think about decorations and furniture. It’s not enough to make the plants comfortable. There’s got to be a place for humans to plant themselves in the sunshine.
Lounge in Luxury With This Outdoor Bench
This Outdoor Bench complements the patio, garden, or poolside retreat with its ergonomic design; lounging comfortably for hours will be a pleasure. The elegant design and sophisticated color options will seamlessly blend with other decor pieces. Made with durable, weather-resistant materials and built to withstand the elements and provide a relaxing haven for years.
Transform Your Garden With These Landscape Edging Borders
Transform the look of your garden beds with these practical Landscape Edging Borders. These easy-to-install borders create clean lines and beautifully defined flowerbeds, walkways, and landscape features. The simple interlocking system ensures a secure and stable installation, while the durable, weather-resistant material guarantees long-lasting performance.
Experience Ultimate Relaxation in This Hammock Chair
Expertly handcrafted with meticulous attention to detail, this Hammock Chair offers unparalleled comfort and style. Perfect for indoor and outdoor use, it’s ideal for curling up with a good book or simply taking a moment to unwind. Experience tranquility like never before with the ultimate addition to your relaxation space.
Get Creative With These Cute Succulent Plants
This dash of Succulent Plants is a draught-proof and hearty option to plant in the garden. The best part is that the cuttings from these Succulent Plants can create as many beds as you need and even display them inside your home in geometric vases and much more.
Create a Grass-Cutter Free Garden With This Artificial Grass
Ever get sick and tired of mowing your lawn so frequently? Revitalize your yard to a lush, non-fading lawn you can enjoy all year round. With this Artificial Grass, you can still have a beautiful, green lawn without the maintenance hassle of cutting and watering real-life grass. With its waterproof, non-slip, and fire-resistant material, you don’t have to worry about getting it wet as it has inbuilt drainage holes for rainy days.
Get Cozy With This Knitted Throw Blanket
Snuggle up with your family and friends with this soft Knitted Throw Blanket. Aside from being comfortable and durable, this blanket suits a natural decor style with neutral and nature-inspired color options.
Create a Nature Corner With This Plant Shelf
If you’re a nature lover, this simple Plant Shelf made from natural wood won’t disappoint your expectations. It has a stable frame to support as many plants as you like.
Add Greenery With These Hanging Planters
These marble-patterned, modern concrete look Hanging Planters are great for vines and ferns. Watch plants flourish in these porous, ventilated hanging planters. These hanging planters include four pre-drilled, built-in drainage holes to avoid overwatering the plants.
Instant Makeover With This Outdoor Rug
Give your outdoor floor an instant makeover with this decorative Outdoor Rug. With low-pile synthetic rug fibers, they are durable enough for high-traffic spaces and are UV-fading resistant, so you won’t worry about colors fading. The low-pile design is pet friendly and won’t collect dirt.
This Brighter Garden With Solar Firework Lights
Enjoy a little soft lighting in your garden with these eco-friendly solar-powered lights. There’s no need to worry about rainy days because these Solar Firework Lights are made of durable weatherproof and anti-rust materials that make them withstand extreme weather and even rust. With twinkling or steady modes, you can add atmosphere to a space.
Add Warmth in Your Home With This Wood Burning Fire Pit
Enjoy campfires in the comfort of your home with this Wood Burning Fire Pit. Enjoy a spark-free campfire with its sliding door’s mesh screen feature, and the protective cover is designed to cope with high heat.
Make a Path With These Stepping Stones
This set of three circular Stepping Stones is made of a collection of polished, slick stones that make ideal pieces to create a walking path through a garden. These non-slip stone mats will improve the appeal of any garden space.
Have a Safe Campfire With This Fire Pit Table
This Fire Pit Table is a safer way to have an outdoor campfire. The black glass top and a Balsam outdoor resin wicker base feature ensure a warm yet safe glow that is perfect for relaxing outside. It is also compatible with natural gas and liquid propane and has an included conversion kit for extra safety.
Get Recharged in This Double Hammock
Rest comfortably in this durable Double Hammock, which is ideal for savoring your favorite book or taking a day nap. Weight is evenly distributed throughout the thicker, more tightly woven cotton hammock, so you can unwind and enjoy a gravity-free relaxation.
Party Like a Pro With These Floating Pool Globes
Make your pool parties even more special with these solar-powered Floating Pool Globes. Each globe automatically illuminates in darkness and can also change colors.
Protect Your Privacy With These Faux Ivy Fencing Panels
Decorate many things with these Faux Ivy Fencing Panels. Great for privacy, also ideal for decoration, outdoor landscaping design, greenery wall covering, garden fence, sound diffuser privacy hedge, and balcony privacy screen.
Have a Worry-Free Pillow Fight With These Covers
These Throw Pillow Covers are made of durable canvas polyester with a waterproof and pilling-resistant PU coating. Hence, they are ideal for decorating your outdoor garden and even leaving them there during rainy days.
Make Magical Campfires With This Multi-Colored Fire Glass
This easy-to-maintain Multi-Colored Fire Glass makes campfires attractive by throwing in a pop of color. Adding the glass makes it straightforward to maintain because it emits no ash, soot, or smoke. Thus, you can enjoy your fire pit more and less time cleaning it.
Make a Feature With This Solar Pond Fountain
This round Solar Powered Pond Fountain is made of weather-resistant materials and won’t dent, break, or fracture. It can withstand intense weather conditions, so you can assure that it is sturdy and durable for many years of use. Also, this fountain is lightweight, so that you can move this bath to the perfect spot effortlessly.
Have An All-Day Sun Protection With This Patio Umbrella
Be protected from harmful UV rays with this Patio Umbrella. Made from 100% polyester, it is waterproof, UV resistant, long-lasting, easy to clean, and designed with an open crank system for easy and quick use and a push-button tilt feature for more shading angles.
Decorate Your Garden With Flameless Pillar Candles
Light up your outdoor area with the warm glow of these Flameless Pillar Candles. With a real flame-effect candle and a wire frame, the Madison wire lantern is intended to stand out in your outdoor seasonal décor. It is designed to be used all year long.
Decorate Your Space With This Farmhouse Vase
Add this decorative Vintage Vase for a touch of farmhouse style to your home. The decorative pitcher is made of galvanized hard metal, which is 100% handmade and represents skillful workmanship combined with quality iron materials.
Opt for the Farmhouse Style With These Old Wash Tubs
Looking for a farmhouse style but want functionality in your garden, theseOld Wash Tubs are a great choice. The classic, antique copper, with solid rope handles, allows you to easily transport beverage tubs and feature an iron core plated with an antique copper finish that won’t scratch, peel or crack.
This Vintage Style Table & Chair Set For Your Patio
With its antique style, this Vintage Table and Chair Set will give any outdoor area a new look. It is the ideal accent for any outdoor area, and this iron-crafted patio set will make your space more comfortable for entertaining.
Add These Candle Lanterns As Decor Pieces
Hang these Fascinating Decorative Candle Lanterns to add elegant warmth to your space where you need decorative pieces.
Create an Electricity-Free Garden With These Solar Lanterns
This cracked-type glass solar outdoor light jar has a distinctive design that combines innovation and aesthetics. Fitted with solar panels, a more eco-friendly option with stainless steel materials, makes the light cover more durable and long-lasting.
Level Up Your Aesthetics With These Sheer Curtains
Make resort-themed space a reality with these Outdoor Sheer Curtains that allow natural light through the beautiful weave but fade the glare of sunlight. These outdoor sheer drapes made of linen will add more romance and elegance to your decor without compromising privacy.
Make Your Day More Relaxing in This Lounge Chair
Lay back and enjoy this outdoor Lounge Chair view with an in-built cup holder and six adjusted backrest positions. Create a private resort in the comfort of your home which is weather-resistant, fade-resistant and isn’t prone to splintering or cracks.
Fill Up Your Garden With This Elegant White Pebbles
These White Pebbles are natural, non-toxic, eco-friendly river rocks that endure all weather conditions because they do not decay. Featuring a unique matte “chalky” finish for a great low-gloss look that makes your garden more nature-like.
Get Creative With These Japanese Paper Lanterns
These decorative Japanese Paper Lanterns are strung together to add a decorative party vibe to your space. Make your outdoor space fun by hanging these traditional yet enlightening paper lanterns.
Experience Childhood Memories With This Wooden Porch Swing
Reminisce and relax in this Wooden Porch Swing with a rollback design that contours to your body. Also, the backrest and seat provide more comfort than small-size products by perfectly supporting your back and thighs. Perfect for your stay-cation.