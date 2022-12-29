If Amazon Had A Secret Section, These 40 Products Would Definitely Be On It

Sometimes it feels like the pages of Amazon are so endless that it’s impossible to know what products lie beyond the front page. This list seeks to unearth some rarer items hiding just below every other “Best Of” list online. From helpful kitchen gadgets to pet products, this list has all sorts of hidden gems we love right now.

This Japanese Chef Knife Gives a Good Cut One of the essential things when prepping veggies or meat is having a sharp knife. Sharp knives are safer to use in the kitchen. This imarku Japanese Chef Knife is a quick option to make food prep a breeze.

Level up the Bedroom with this Platform Bed Frame This designed ZINUS Wen Wood Platform Bed Frame is a great item that brings a level of class to the bedroom. It is easy to assemble and separate from other room design elements.

Get Creative in the Kitchen with this Pasta Machine Pasta seems like a super complicated thing to make in the home, but it gets a whole lot easier with this Atlas Pasta Machine. It has different settings for different types of pasta.

This iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit Helps Fix Smartphones Instead of paying people to fix easy smartphone and tablet problems, this iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit makes it possible to do it in the home. The tiny tools are perfect for getting into the small spaces of phones.

A Whole Bunch of Cheddar Cheese Powder Household popcorn just got a whole lot better with this Cheddar Cheese Powder. It brings all that great, cheesy flavor to all sorts of yummy snacks.

Keep Records Fresh with this Record Cleaner Brush Records have come back into fashion recently, but the new generation is not always aware of how to take care of this old-school technology. This Boundless Audio Record Cleaner Brush helps to keep the dust off records so they keep playing their best.

This Sous Vide Precision Cooker is a Fool-Proof Way to Cook Steak is one of the most complicated foods to master in the kitchen because the temperature has to be just right. This Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker cooks food to the exact right temperature every time, making it the ideal way to cook steak and other meats.

This Canon Ivy Instant Camera Printer is Fun for Parties Capture memories instantly with this Canon Ivy Instant Camera Printer. This is an excellent way to create a permanent reminder of fun times with friends and family. And this printer works with a smartphone, which makes the pictures higher quality than a regular polaroid camera.

Make Almond Milk at Home with the NUTR Machine This fantastic NUTR Machine makes it possible to make nut, soy, or oat milk at home. The machine works quickly and is easy to clean, which makes it a lot better than using a blender and cheesecloth method.

This Washable Pet Bed is Calming for Fur Babies This Donut Washable Pet Bed envelopes pets into a calming fluff. This is an excellent bed option for anxious pets and can help heat pets in the winter.

Pet Owners Need the ChomChom Pet Hair Remover The ChomChom Pet Hair Remover is a super efficient pet hair remover that is grossly satisfying. The amount of hair this thing can get out of a carpet is scary.

These Wireless Earbuds Have Great Sound Quality What we look for when getting earbuds is a good fit, good sound quality, and the ability to stay in the ears during tough workouts. These Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 Earbuds hold up on all three metrics.

This Google Nest Learning Thermostat is a Smarter Way to Heat the House Google Nest Learning Thermostat is a smart thermostat that can be programmed, but it also learns the habits of the home to heat and cool with the flow of living.

This Schticky Lint Roller Set is Great to Keep in the Car This washable Lint Roller Set is an excellent alternative because it can be used repeatedly. It comes in big and small versions. The smaller version is great for throwing in handbags or keeping in the car.

Dinner Prep is Easy with the Manual Food Chopper Cut up veggies and herbs with ease with this Manual Food Chopper. It will seriously cut down on prep time for dinner, which is great for weeknight meals.

Lucas' Papaw Ointment Gets Rid of Chapped Lips There's no worse feeling than chapped lips. And it feels like it is impossible to get rid of them. The Lucas' Papaw Ointment works to hydrate lips and eliminate the chapped feeling.

This Foldable Bike Helmet is Super Portable This awesome Foldable Bike Helmet is better for people who bike on their commute. The helmet collapses down into a more compact form when not in use.

Take Better Pictures with this Pro Lens Kit Yes, phone camera lenses have gotten a lot better, but there is still room for improvement. This Xenvo Pro Lens Kit makes it possible to take even more high-quality photos from a smartphone camera lens.

These Ambiance LED Smart Bulbs Set the Mood These days there is a smart version of every product on the market, but it can be hard to know which ones are worth buying. These Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LED Smart Bulbs prove their worth by setting the mood and being easily programmable for great lighting in the home.

These Loop Experience Ear Plugs are Perfect for Concerts Ear plugs can help save ears from damage at loud events like sports games or concerts. These Loop Experience Ear Plugs are a great option to keep the sound quality high while protecting ears.

This Mink Sherpa Heated Throw is Perfect for Winter There is nothing better than getting warmed up under a Heated Throw Blanket when it's cold and rainy outside. This is also a massive hit with household pets.

The NeverStick PossiblePan is Great for Everyday Use Ninja always comes through with high-quality kitchen items, and the NeverStick PossiblePan is no exception. This item is excellent for everything from scrambled eggs to steamed dumplings or even pasta.

Save Money with the SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling water is much better than regular water, but buying it can be expensive. Different syrups can also be added for different flavors and sodas. This SodaStream Fizzi makes it possible to have endless sparkling water in the home.

This Shower Tub and Tile Cleaner Gives a Deep Clean We are always on the hunt for the following best cleaning product. And this Zep Shower Tub and Tile Cleaner does its job. It helps to break down all that soap scum and bacteria that can grow in the bathroom.

These Mesh Laundry Bags are Great for Delicate Items Keep delicates safe in the wash with these BAGAIL Mesh Laundry Bags. The different sizes are convenient for holding all different delicate items to keep them safe from damage in the wash.

These Spiral Hair Ties Don't Leave a Mark These Traceless Spiral Hair Ties are an excellent option for the gym because the ties don't leave a dent in the hair. And the ties don't get soaked or wet in the shower.

This Diamond Dazzle Stik Keeps Gems Looking New Everyday wear jewelry can see a lot of damage from the elements. This Diamond Dazzle Stik keeps the gems looking nice and new without bringing the jewelry in to get cleaned.

This Dip Powder Nail Kit Gives a Better at-Home Manicure This easy-to-use Dip Powder Nail Kit has everything needed to get an excellent dip manicure at home. Dip nails also last a lot longer than gel or regular nail polishes.