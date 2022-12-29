If Amazon Had A Secret Section, These 40 Products Would Definitely Be On It

Sometimes it feels like the pages of Amazon are so endless that it’s impossible to know what products lie beyond the front page. This list seeks to unearth some rarer items hiding just below every other “Best Of” list online. From helpful kitchen gadgets to pet products, this list has all sorts of hidden gems we love right now.
This Japanese Chef Knife Gives a Good Cut
One of the essential things when prepping veggies or meat is having a sharp knife. Sharp knives are safer to use in the kitchen. This imarku Japanese Chef Knife is a quick option to make food prep a breeze.
This Telescoping Snow Broom + Ice Scraper is a Must for Winter
This Snow Joe 4-In-1 Telescoping Snow Broom + Ice Scraper is a great way to get ice and snow off the car after a big snowstorm. It works hard to get the snow off but won’t damage the paint or glass.
Level up the Bedroom with this Platform Bed Frame
This designed ZINUS Wen Wood Platform Bed Frame is a great item that brings a level of class to the bedroom. It is easy to assemble and separate from other room design elements.
Get Creative in the Kitchen with this Pasta Machine
Pasta seems like a super complicated thing to make in the home, but it gets a whole lot easier with this Atlas Pasta Machine. It has different settings for different types of pasta.
This iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit Helps Fix Smartphones
Instead of paying people to fix easy smartphone and tablet problems, this iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit makes it possible to do it in the home. The tiny tools are perfect for getting into the small spaces of phones.
This Bang & Olufsen Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for Listening to Tunes on Trips
This Bang & Olufsen Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker can go on trips, be used in the shower, and comes in a super portable form. It can easily be thrown into a purse, backpack, or car center console.
This Electric Tea Kettle Looks So Fancy
There is a massive trend toward fancy coffee machines and accessories. This Fellow Corvo EKG Electric Tea Kettle is an excellent example of a more aesthetically pleasing and high-quality pour-over coffee accessory.
Keep Water Bottles Clean with this Water Bottle Cleaning Kit
This OXO Good Grips Water Bottle Cleaning Kit is an easy system for getting into all the nooks and crannies of reusable water bottles and ensuring they get clean.
These Ribbed Drinking Glasses are so Aesthetically Pleasing
These Ribbed Glassware Drinking Glasses are perfect for morning coffee and craft cocktails. The glasses even come with matching glass straws.
A Whole Bunch of Cheddar Cheese Powder
Household popcorn just got a whole lot better with this Cheddar Cheese Powder. It brings all that great, cheesy flavor to all sorts of yummy snacks.
Keep Records Fresh with this Record Cleaner Brush
Records have come back into fashion recently, but the new generation is not always aware of how to take care of this old-school technology. This Boundless Audio Record Cleaner Brush helps to keep the dust off records so they keep playing their best.
This Sous Vide Precision Cooker is a Fool-Proof Way to Cook
Steak is one of the most complicated foods to master in the kitchen because the temperature has to be just right. This Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker cooks food to the exact right temperature every time, making it the ideal way to cook steak and other meats.
This Canon Ivy Instant Camera Printer is Fun for Parties
Capture memories instantly with this Canon Ivy Instant Camera Printer. This is an excellent way to create a permanent reminder of fun times with friends and family. And this printer works with a smartphone, which makes the pictures higher quality than a regular polaroid camera.
Make Almond Milk at Home with the NUTR Machine
This fantastic NUTR Machine makes it possible to make nut, soy, or oat milk at home. The machine works quickly and is easy to clean, which makes it a lot better than using a blender and cheesecloth method.
This Washable Pet Bed is Calming for Fur Babies
This Donut Washable Pet Bed envelopes pets into a calming fluff. This is an excellent bed option for anxious pets and can help heat pets in the winter.
Pet Owners Need the ChomChom Pet Hair Remover
The ChomChom Pet Hair Remover is a super efficient pet hair remover that is grossly satisfying. The amount of hair this thing can get out of a carpet is scary.
These Wireless Earbuds Have Great Sound Quality
What we look for when getting earbuds is a good fit, good sound quality, and the ability to stay in the ears during tough workouts. These Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 Earbuds hold up on all three metrics.
The Handheld Vacuum Sealer and Marinator is Great for Meats
Lock in freshness and get a better marinate on meat with this FoodSaver Multi-Use Handheld Vacuum Sealer and Marinator. It is easy to use and can extend the life of food products.
This Google Nest Learning Thermostat is a Smarter Way to Heat the House
Google Nest Learning Thermostat is a smart thermostat that can be programmed, but it also learns the habits of the home to heat and cool with the flow of living.
This Schticky Lint Roller Set is Great to Keep in the Car
This washable Lint Roller Set is an excellent alternative because it can be used repeatedly. It comes in big and small versions. The smaller version is great for throwing in handbags or keeping in the car.
Dinner Prep is Easy with the Manual Food Chopper
Cut up veggies and herbs with ease with this Manual Food Chopper. It will seriously cut down on prep time for dinner, which is great for weeknight meals.
Lucas’ Papaw Ointment Gets Rid of Chapped Lips
There’s no worse feeling than chapped lips. And it feels like it is impossible to get rid of them. The Lucas’ Papaw Ointment works to hydrate lips and eliminate the chapped feeling.
This Foldable Bike Helmet is Super Portable
This awesome Foldable Bike Helmet is better for people who bike on their commute. The helmet collapses down into a more compact form when not in use.
Take Better Pictures with this Pro Lens Kit
Yes, phone camera lenses have gotten a lot better, but there is still room for improvement. This Xenvo Pro Lens Kit makes it possible to take even more high-quality photos from a smartphone camera lens.
These Ambiance LED Smart Bulbs Set the Mood
These days there is a smart version of every product on the market, but it can be hard to know which ones are worth buying. These Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LED Smart Bulbs prove their worth by setting the mood and being easily programmable for great lighting in the home.
These Loop Experience Ear Plugs are Perfect for Concerts
Ear plugs can help save ears from damage at loud events like sports games or concerts. These Loop Experience Ear Plugs are a great option to keep the sound quality high while protecting ears.
This Wi-Fi Pet and Security Camera is Great for Working Pet-Parents
This Petcube Cam Indoor Wi-Fi Pet and Security Camera gives pet owners peace of mind when away from pets at work or for travel. The owner can monitor the pet through a smartphone app while away.
This Mink Sherpa Heated Throw is Perfect for Winter
There is nothing better than getting warmed up under a Heated Throw Blanket when it’s cold and rainy outside. This is also a massive hit with household pets.
The NeverStick PossiblePan is Great for Everyday Use
Ninja always comes through with high-quality kitchen items, and the NeverStick PossiblePan is no exception. This item is excellent for everything from scrambled eggs to steamed dumplings or even pasta.
This USB Digital-to-Analog Converter is Super Convenient
This AudioQuest Dragonfly Cobalt USB Digital-to-Analog Converter is a must-have for true music lovers. It really takes the sound quality to the next level.
Save Money with the SodaStream Fizzi
Sparkling water is much better than regular water, but buying it can be expensive. Different syrups can also be added for different flavors and sodas. This SodaStream Fizzi makes it possible to have endless sparkling water in the home.
This Universal Cat Litter Scooper is Great for Cat Owners
This iPrimio Universal Cat Litter Scooper Holder is the perfect accessory to the cat’s litter box. It’s a sturdy and low-key design that isn’t a total eyesore.
This Pheromone Infused Essential Oil Perfume Customizes to the Wearer
Highlight natural pheromones with this Pheromone Infused Essential Oil Perfume. It is a unisex fragrance that changes based on the person wearing it. And it might even help attract a mate.
This Shower Tub and Tile Cleaner Gives a Deep Clean
We are always on the hunt for the following best cleaning product. And this Zep Shower Tub and Tile Cleaner does its job. It helps to break down all that soap scum and bacteria that can grow in the bathroom.
This Vertical Ergonomic Optical Mouse is Great for Gamers
This Anker Wireless Vertical Ergonomic Optical Mouse has an exciting look that helps ease hand and wrist pain from using a computer mouse for too long.
These Mesh Laundry Bags are Great for Delicate Items
Keep delicates safe in the wash with these BAGAIL Mesh Laundry Bags. The different sizes are convenient for holding all different delicate items to keep them safe from damage in the wash.
These Spiral Hair Ties Don’t Leave a Mark
These Traceless Spiral Hair Ties are an excellent option for the gym because the ties don’t leave a dent in the hair. And the ties don’t get soaked or wet in the shower.
This Diamond Dazzle Stik Keeps Gems Looking New
Everyday wear jewelry can see a lot of damage from the elements. This Diamond Dazzle Stik keeps the gems looking nice and new without bringing the jewelry in to get cleaned.
This Dip Powder Nail Kit Gives a Better at-Home Manicure
This easy-to-use Dip Powder Nail Kit has everything needed to get an excellent dip manicure at home. Dip nails also last a lot longer than gel or regular nail polishes.
This Headrest Hanger is Great for Purses
Use up the space in the car with this Headrest Hanger. It is ideal for hanging up purses, coats, or other items in a convenient way that only takes up a passenger’s foot space.