If You’re Worried About Getting The Perfect Gift, TikTok Has Got You Covered

We’ve recently started turning to our social media feeds to surface products before they become viral. Regular folks post product recommendations that catch on and spread like wildfire through those trusty algorithms.
So if you don’t have hours to spend doom scrolling TikTok and need to get your gifting list carted and in the post, then get stuck into this list of the top products everyone is talking about on TikTok right now. Don’t worry; we have ideas for everyone who might be on your list this holiday season. Get ready for some gift inspiration, and let’s go shopping!
Chunky Knit Throw
The folks you gift this Adyrescia chunky knit throw to will think you’ve won the lottery. This 100% chenille yarn throw is knit by hand and has the expensive-looking large loop style you see in expensive stores. We are drooling over the cream white or the oatmeal.
Sunrise Alarm Clock
Gift someone one of these sunrise alarm clock, which will transform their life. It simulates the sun rising to alert your internal body clock that it is time to wake up. That’s not all. It also features all the bells and whistles of a standard alarm clock, including a snooze button.
Wine Bottle Opening Kit
Say goodbye to fishing broken corks out of your wine bottles and say hello to uncorking wine in two seconds flat. This Oster electric wine bottle opening kit comes with an electronically operated corkscrew, foil cutter, and charging base for the screw. When you add it up, it will save some of your loved ones so much time.
Bamboo Cheese Board
Every home needs a great serving platter for entertaining guests. This SMIRLY bamboo cheese board makes a stunning gift choice because it has everything in one set, including compartments to separate different foods and concealed internal compartments for the knife set.
Initial Pendant Necklace
Personalize your gift to a loved one with this initial A-Z letter pendant necklace. Pop it in a little gift box, and it will feel all that more special when they open this personalized gift. This style of necklace has been trending of late, and it looks like a real statement piece when it’s on.
Instant Photo Printer
This HP Sprocket portable instant photo printer is excellent to have on hand to bring to life all the photos in your camera reel that you want to put in a special place. This device prints directly from your Apple or Android device onto glossy photo paper. SPY has tested this printer for ourselves, and we named it one of the best portable photo printers of the year.
Hot Chocolate Gift Set
It’s that time of year when it’s acceptable to drink liquid chocolate. Gift someone you love this gorgeous Lillie & Pearl Christmas hot chocolate gift set, which includes four spheres of gourmet Belgian milk chocolate to melt down into drinkable hot cocoa and top with marshmallows.
Plush Bath Robe
This Alexander Del Rossa bath robe is everything you need during the cooler months. This mid-calf length plush bathroom is available in regular and plus sizes and has a hood for extra warmth on cold days. Choose from any of the 20 different color options.
Premium Beauty Sampler
If you are trying to find an excellent gift for a beauty buff, look no further than this 12-day premium beauty sampler. It comes in the format of an advent calendar where you discover what the following product is to try every day. They are guaranteed to find a bunch of new favorites inside. Instead of opening before Christmas, your giftee can open them on the first 12 days of 2023.
Summer Fridays Gift Set
Cult beauty brand Summer Fridays has developed a skincare regimen set with a matching travel bag, which includes their hero product, ‘Jet Lag Mask.’ There is also a gel cleanser and AHA exfoliating solution to ensure your skin is revived and ready for anything the day wants to throw at it.
Reusable Glass Straws
Save the turtles and gift a friend a set of these adorable glass straws with the sweetest little flower design. They are reusable, better for the planet, and come with a cleaning brush.
Laneige Lip Glowy Balm
Grab one in every flavor before they sell out. This is Sydney Sweeney from Euphoria’s favorite lip sleep mask. The LANEIGE lip glowy balm is available in delicious colors like berry, gummy bear, and pear. These are great stocking stuffers, and we promise your pals will adore this lip balm formula.
Barefoot Dreams Throw
This Barefoot Dreams ‘Barefoot in The Wild’ throw is much loved by TikTokers because it is the coziest throw they claim they’ve ever bought. This makes an excellent gift for someone who has just moved into a new pad or loves to cuddle up to Netflix and chill.
UGG Slippers
Step into a slice of heaven, but for your feet, with these Scuffette slippers by UGG. These slide-ons are our pick because of the sheepskin fur trim, and they are easy to slip on and off without sacrificing comfort.
Carhartt Duffel Bag
Upgrade his weekender bag with this Carhartt 2-in-1 duffel bag made from durable poly-blend fabric that is water repellent with triple needle stitching. It comes folded inside a versatile drawstring utility pouch and has a large zippered opening with a spacious main compartment and zippered pockets on the exterior.
Minimalist Wristwatch
This ultra-thin minimalist wristwatch will add the finishing touch to his look with the hardwearing stainless steel wristband. This waterproof device says fashion just as much as it is functional.
Leather Wallet
The holidays are an ideal time to gift someone you love with gifts like this Timberland leather wallet. Refresh his old tattered one for this slimline bi-fold wallet with eight card slots and two ID windows. This wallet is also RFID-blocking and is available in tan or black.
Olaplex Hair Perfector Bundles
With more than 100,000 positive reviewers gushing over the benefits of using this hair repair system, you cannot go without buying a few of these Olaplex hair perfector bundles. This kit includes all the hero products from Olaplex, plus a few surprise new cast members. Get those locks back to luscious in 2023.
Barefoot Dreams Heathered Socks
These Barefoot Dreams heathered socks are the original OG that started the fuzzy sock craze on TikTok. There are cheaper imitations, but why would you give a loved one a dupe when you can gift them the real thing? They are also available in a bunch of different colors and prints.
Fuzzy Earmuffs
Nobody wants to suffer from cold ears during the cool months of the year, especially when you can have a pair of these simplicity earmuffs to keep your easy super warm. They fold up quickly so they can fit in your bag or backpack and are unisex, so the only decision you will have to make is over color.
Lip Plumper Kit
Plump your pout with this top-rated KISSIO lip plumper. This formula is a natural lip plumper that visibly improves the fullness of lips on application and, as an added benefit, moisturizes lips to stop them from drying out. This formula does tingle a bit, so test it before you make a complete application.
Popcorn Variety Pack
This Urban Accents movie night popcorn variety pack is the ideal gift for any age group this holiday season. The set includes three packets of non-GMO kernels plus five different seasoning flavors, including buttery caramel and sizzling siracha.
Reusable K Cup Filters
Do the planet a favor this holiday season and gift everyone you know with a Keurig a set of these reusable K cup filters. We all know K-cups are expensive and bad for the environment, and this reusable six-pack will save them money in the long run.
Yellowstone Cologne
Paramount gifted the nation with the hit television series Yellowstone. It has filled our hearts and warmed our shackles every Sunday since. This handcrafted cologne spray by Tru Western is the official scent of the cowboys of Yellowstone, so go right ahead and gift your Pop a bottle for the holidays.
Collapsible Travel Cups
These Stojo collapsible travel cups are handy for running errands, camping, or hiking. These silicone bottles fold down until they are flat so you can easily pop them in your pocket when you are done, and they come with a matching straw and are dishwasher safe. Don’t worry; they can take cold and hot drinks.
Cards Against Humanity Expansion Set
How has it been a decade since we fell in love with Cards Against Humanity? We don’t know either, but we sure are glad they’ve released this everything expansion card set with 300 new cards so you can introduce fun new ways to make people laugh or cry (or throw something at you!) this holiday season.
3D Eye Mask
Give everyone on your list one of these MZOO sleep eye masks because these masks promote deep and restful REM sleep. This mask has a molded shape with a hollow center that covers the eye, making it possible for the eyes to move freely while in REM rest mode. Ordinary masks will not enable REM sleep because they stop the eyes from moving freely.
Marble Coasters
Every home could do with a set of these Cork & Mill marble coasters that prevent surfaces from being damaged by heat or liquid marks. Each set includes six handcrafted white marble coasters with a gold brass inlay design. They make great stocking stuffers and look way more expensive than they really are.
Packing Cubes
Packing cubes are so handy for folks who love to travel for pleasure or work. Our pick is these adorable Mossio packing cubes because we love the fun print, but the bags are conveniently labeled and come with a shoe bag because we sure don’t know how we traveled without one before now.
Novelty Mug
Novelty gifts are always a great idea, and this mug with a hoop is fun for everyone. It is extra large, great for hot beverages, and works as a cereal and soup bowl. This is an excellent gift for a teen.
Exploding Confetti Gift Box
If you want to spice things up on gift opening day, grab a few of these FETTIPOP exploding confetti gift boxes. All you have to do is put your trinket inside the box; then, you fill the exploding catchment full of confetti, to be ready when the recipient opens their gift. It’s a bit of silly fun, but we love it.
Can Covers
You don’t realize these are fake until you look really closely, which makes these Akkeel beer can covers ideal for hiding adult beverages at parties or events. Slip over the can for the ultimate solution to hide your drink. You can spread them out in stockings as they come in a multipack of six.
Claw Clips
These are great to mix into stockings this holiday season and are so adorable. This six-pack of matte finish flower hair claw clips is excellent for pulling your hair back up and off your face.
Cuffed Beanie
For all ages, you can’t go wrong with this Carhartt knit cuffed beanie, and they are available in over 30 different color options, so you can get away with stuffing these in everyone’s stockings this season.
Bluetooth Speaker
Get this deal while it’s hot. This JBL Xtreme 3 portable Bluetooth speaker is currently 25% off, which makes it a steal for the holidays. You get 15 hours of playtime, and the device has multi-speaker pairing for when you want to get the party started. This is an excellent gift for a teen or someone who loves the great outdoors.
Portable Charger
The iWALK LinkPod portable charger is the latest fast-charging portable power bank that is both slimline and includes an LED display telling you exactly how much charge it has left in it. Compatible with iOS.
Hey Dude Loafers
This is the best-selling smart casual men’s shoe in America. We can tell you why because we’ve read the reviews. These Hey Dude Wally loafers come in a bunch of colors and styles, but most importantly, they are economical and the softest shoe some folks have ever worn that aren’t sneakers.
Leather Toiletry Bag
Ensure the men love to travel in style with one of these large water-resistant Elviros toiletry bags. Reviewers rave about how spacious the main compartment is for fitting all their shaving kit and other grooming essentials. If you don’t believe us, then take a look for yourself.
La Jolie Muse Candles
These LA JOLIE MUSE candles always make our gift lists because we love the colorful decorative jars they come in. We also love that these jars can be repurposed for something else when you burn down this candle.
Bedside Water Carafe
This summer, you will know from social media that having a glass water tumbler on your nightstand is all the rage. So get on this trend with these Elle Decor Bedside Water Carafes that include a matching tumbler. They come in many different color options if you want to gift more than one.